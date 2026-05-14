Princess Kate wore Blazé Milano for Day 2 of her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy

Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales, aka Catarina, in Reggio Emilia, Italy today. This is Day 2 of her whirlwind fact-finding mission to be keen about the Early Years. For today’s events, Kate wore a blazer from Blazé Milano, an Italian label she’s been wearing somewhat frequently in the past two years. I wondered if she would wear any Italian designers, and I’m surprised that she went with this one and not… Prada or Armani, you know? Kate also wore a bracelet from Atelier Molayem, a Milan-based jeweler. Look at that, someone on her team did some homework.
Anyway, Catarina was keen and very happy. Which means it’s time for royalists to cry about Prince Harry!! You see, Harry wrote an essay for the New Statesman about significant rise of hate crimes in the UK. And Harry’s piece came out on Day 2 of Catarina’s tour!! Thunder-stealing!! From the Royalist Substack’s “Harry Just Had to Try and Torpedo Catherine’s Carefully Crafted Italy Tour, Didn’t he?”
In a Thursday essay for The New Statesman, published under the headline, “My Fears for a Divided Kingdom,” Harry shifted from Montecito family man register to pseudo-statesman mode (he is a working royal, don’t you know), warning of rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred in the U.K., where he hasn’t lived for six years, while urging Britons to stand against injustice.
Harry clearly felt it was vital his insights into the complex matter be published on day two of Catherine, Princess of Wales’ first overseas tour since her cancer diagnosis.
That the Sussexes couldn’t let Catherine have two days soaking up applause and adoration in Italy while projecting calm continuity for the monarchy is, I have to say, hardly a surprise these days, so determinedly do they seem to try and destabilize or detract from every royal initiative, including his own father’s tour of America last month.
… The prince’s Thursday article seems to want to take the spotlight away from a royal who has not stepped back from her duties: Catherine, Princess of Wales.
The Princess was continuing her visit to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy today, where she was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd in what an aide called “undoubtedly a huge moment” for her since she announced her cancer remission last year.
Catherine’s visit focused on the city’s acclaimed approach to early education, a cause she has long championed through her work with the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood.
A video from her visit shows Catherine sitting at a table with children, asking: “But the world that children are growing up in now is so fast-paced, isn’t it?”
She went on to say that encouraging children to “slow down” and engage in “creative activities,” as well as “exploring language,” is very important, as she praised educators and practitioners.
Nevermind what I said about Kate’s people doing their homework. They actually put her in several roundtable conversations, which as longtime royal-watchers know, are not her strong suit. I actually got a flashback to Kate’s mumbling nonsense in front of Dr. Jill Biden. As for Harry thunder-stealing, what’s funny about that is it looks like thunder-stealing is totally fine these days? William and Kate did their level best to grab headlines during King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit. Kate scheduled this busywork trip to Italy knowing that it would coincide with the state opening of Parliament. Charles is out and about today with Idris Elba at the National Youth Music Theatre. Funny how it’s only thunder-stealing when Harry and Meghan do something.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty Images.
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Blaze is a perfect word to describe the Princess of Wales.
Has anyone calculated whether there has been a sales boost on the level of Meghan’s for Kate’s clothing choices in Italy? Because if there were, I am sure the royal “journalists” would be talking about absolutely nothing else.
The DM is trying to make a thing out of how the Emilia-Romagna region in Italy will get a tourist boost from…Kate being there. Because nobody ever visited that region of Italy before Kate!
There used to be when she first got engaged and married, but not so much now.
Oh lordy, those shoes are dead ringers for something Meghan would wear (and I think has worn, in fact?) I am not sure I’ve ever seen Kate in two tone shoes like that and she rarely wears flats anyway. I am not one who thinks Kate copies M as much as others here think (because I’ve followed Kate for so long that I know what she wore before M came on the scene) – like I think 90% of the time when people say she’s copying M they’re right, but that remaining 10% of the time is usually just not knowing that Kate did in fact wear X brand before Meghan.
But those shoes….those are so Meghan coded. wow.
As for Harry upstaging her – please, give me a break. If an article in a paper from the 6th in line can upstage the future queen – the fault isn’t Harry’s. And besides, as pointed out, W&K worked and made public appearances during the state visit (even though they rarely work), Kate scheduled this visit to overlap with Sophies visit to Denmark, Camilla is out and about, Charles is as well, state opening of Parliament, etc – all of which are things that I am sure were scheduled long before Kate’s team threw this together.
So miss me with that Tom Sykes.
I think the whole point is Harry and Meghan DO get more press and are the only one to successfully cancel out any other press. So in a sick way they want the Sussexes to abide by rules that no longer concern them,the rest are bores ,I dont know what Sophie would have to do to upstage any senior royal.
Meg has the Chanel two tone flats. These are def. not Chanel. There are a lot of dupes on the market, and while I’m sure Kitty’s costs a lot, they’re not as chic as Chanel. Even a broken clock is right twice a day ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ The flats just don’t go well with that long skirt; she just looks beige and bland, like oatmeal. She’d look better if she had dark slacks on.
Two tones are very popular right now (I have two different pairs).
I’ve immediately thought about Meghan when I saw the shoes and I like them a lot. I also love the blazer. I don’t think it goes with the dress though. And since the day is about being in nature and making pasta I wouldn’t have chosen a dress that colour.
Forget the shoes. The skirt is Jenni Kayne. Jenni. Kayne.
She and her team do this constantly. In the media they babble about how they don’t want comparisons to Meghan, how K doesn’t like M, how she’s better etc etc and yet everytime, K (especially when it’s the Early years campaign) she dresses like M or wears Meg favoured brands or copies almost exact outfits from Meghan. It’s so weird.
OMG – I literally gasped: the woman is wearing an IDENTICAL copy of Meghan’s shoes! Meghan has been photographed so many times wearing those shoes, and yes, she does have them in at least two different colours. Yikes.
Certainly the State opening of Parliament. I was actually shocked after all this talk about W and K having busy time when ever Harry is in Britain that Kate would so blatantly distract from one of the most important days in the King’s calendar.
I was thinking this was more Diana-esque than Meghan. The long pleated skirt, the toe-capped shoes (I think Diana wore Chanel, though), the long blazer with big shoulders.
Psycho Sykes strikes again, lol! By the way, does HE live in the UK? 😅🤣😂
And one could argue that Kate was in Italy in a private capacity. Not a state visit or at the behest of our UK government in any sense. As Patron of the Royal Foundation; her own Early Years project. Hmmm …. 🤔
You’d think Sykes would know that The New Statesman actually comes out in print on Fridays (subscribers get sent a copy on Thursdays and it’s also digitally available then).
Maybe Prada and Armani get too much attention as it it,her team probably wanted her to highlight smaller business like you guessed it..Meghan.
Kate’s Italian looks reminds me of her playing dress up on what a CEO looks like. But it doesn’t come off as relax or whatever her style is that makes her comfortable in her own skin.
I said this in another post, she’s trying to cosplay Meghan’s business casual looks, but they don’t look right on her because she knows it’s not truly her style and she’s not confident in it.
If anything pippa stole the show when her drama with rumblers turns a wild accusation of using royal privilege and abuse for power.
Statesman: Harry can you write an article for us?
Harry: Sure
Statesman: publishes the magazine including Harry’s article, several people post proudly, Ikm guessing the magazine is released the same time each period
Sycophants: BUT Caterina is in Italy
Then maybe don’t send her on a trip when the Statesman is released
Yep. The New Statesman actually comes out in print on Fridays (subscribers get sent a copy on Thursdays and it also becomes digitally available then). Sykes and his ilk are stark raving bonkers. Yikes 😅🤣😂
Writers don’t get to say when magazines post their columns anyway.
Why so drab? Even those shoes can’t enliven that boring outfit.
She really is offering nothing new. Urging children to be creative is something that has been done for many many years. She probably says these platitudes in her fake posh accent.
Good Lord should we all hide in a closet on any day her or her husband deign to get off their asses and work? I don’t understand why they keep writing these stories about people being overshadowed. It’s not a great look for them, you aren’t doing them a favor by saying this!
It is so insecure while simultaneously being narcissistic. Anyone doing anything anywhere on the planet the same day that I am isn’t fair, because they’re taking attention away from me. I don’t understand why these sycophants don’t get that this makes the royals look pathetic, not make you be angry at other people.
“Who has not stepped back from her duties…”??? Are you kidding me?
To be fair, it’s hard to “step back from” something you’ve never really done.
I really wish she’d hire a proper stylist.
This “look” is underwhelming. And if your primary PR are public visits that generate notice based on what you’re wearing, then it needs to be done right. Despite that earlier claim, Kate offers nothing substantive other than photo ops, so it IS all about her outfits.
Simply getting the colors right, along with fit and coordinating accessories, could create an appropriately polished appearance. She just always misses the mark, tones don’t match, accessories look cheap, heavy fabrics are paired with very light, clothing lengths are dowdy.
Sigh. It’s a simple assignment …
The New Statesman is published, printed, as well as online. Substack is something that anyone can write and post… could it be that Tommy Sykes is jealous???
As for Kate wearing a light colour skirt to go sit with children, outside, in the sunlight? Could it be she was hoping for a remake of Arthur Edward’s photo of Diana premarriage, holding a kid, with the sunlight beaming through her skirt?
OMG I think you’re right. The big difference is that Diana was an 18 year old ingenue; Catarina is 44.
No Kate is more about the wind blowing the skirt above her head and exposing her backside over the Sun beaming through her skirt. The Sun beaming through her skirt isn’t as effective for exposing her backside or other body parts.
What about pointing out that Kate went on this trip while Charles was doing one of his most important duties, the State opening of Parliament. Far more important that Kate’s trip, although you wouldn’t believe it looking at the Wail.
The brazenness of this guy is just astonishing. To suggest that Catarina has never stopped working (when, basically, she has never started), that Harry even thought fleetingly about her when he was writing his piece, or that he dictates when the New Statesman is published, is bonkers. Sad that people reading this bilge will believe it.
You are right, of course…however, through the whole article, he can’t help himself and he admits several truths about Kate’s trip to Italy:” the Sussexes couldn’t let Catherine have two days soaking up applause and adoration in Italy ” ..I mean, that is the real reason for the trip. Not to promote any initiatives for early years but to promote herself (and the monarchy) because they feel threatened by Harry’s and Meghan’s endeavours and their impact. And the title of this article (“carefully crafted ” trip) shows how KP stages everything around Kate (and William, of course)..
To me, that line gave away the whole thing, didn’t it? this trip was about Kate having “two days soaking up applause and adoration,” not about anything else.
Someone needs to seriously check on this woman because she isn’t mentally well. Copying someone who profess to hate, has racists concerns about and you aggressively charged towards isn’t the actions of someone who is mentally stable. This isn’t occasional copying, this is Single White Female: Royal edition. These are an exact replica of shoes that Meghan has worn numerous times, the same way that she wore Meghan’s exact style of Aquazarra pumps with the butterfly heel. I agree that she has worn something’s like pants prior to Meghan, but it’s the style and fit of pants with blazers that make it an obvious copycat of what Meghan wears. It’s the exact colors of outfits that she styles with the same purses and accessories that she never did before which is an obvious copycat of Meghan. I never cared one way or another about her because the royal family was never really my thing beyond specific royals, but her obvious copying only makes it obvious of who the real bully has been all along. There have been too many times to count where she has been aggressive, petty or mean towards Meghan publicly then to add her copying of Meghan it just cements that she is a horrible person who was okay abusing Meghan when she was a bride, a pregnant woman and someone who was contemplating suicide. There isn’t anyone worse than a woman who attacks people when they are at their most vulnerable moments and it’s all because she knows she can’t compete or compare to Meghan. So instead she copies like a demented woman who’s lost her mental ability to know right from wrong.
If Harry’s stealing Kate’s thunder, then it means that she’s not making the impact they wanted. Kate’s outfit is fine but it’s interesting that she’s wearing the unroyal colour beige and that her skirt is from Jenni Kayne. The derangers expected her to wear Italian designers. With the exception of the blazer she wore today she’s only worn British and US designers. If you wanted proof that Kate pays attention to everything Meghan does and wears she’s wearing Jenni Kayne. I’m sure she had never heard of that designer before she saw Meghan wearing it.
She encourages children to slow down, exactly what she has done as a “working” royal who is treated as a child.
Has anyone counted the number of her events in Italy? Are they 5 or 6 as predicted? From the photos we get, I seriously doubt it…
The photos show it was bad, as usual. No one expected anything less.
They just keep showing pictures in front of City Hall, where a tight group of people imitates a crowd in tight frames.
As for the events, the photo reports suggest there were two, and they lasted only a short time:
1. She received a flag from an official in front of City Hall, but that’s only one shot.
2. She dressed in floor-length skirts and had a photoshoot in the garden with completely bored, sad, and exhausted children. Zero interaction, zero fun. They probably waited for her for two hours, just like Queen Margaret and Mary, because they were styling her wigs.
The British media was screaming a lot about her being at some important meetings, studying, and announcing her early achievements globally 🤣, but you can’t see anything. Maybe she was somewhere as a spectator among the crowd, so she didn’t ask for photos to be taken, and the same silence reigns as in the case of her statesman who ended the war in the Middle East and eradicated homelessness in a year. Hehehe
These two pegs are a perfect match.
Everyone’s in their sportswear, and Kate’s dressed as a VIP. The tiara’s still missing 🙂
I just feel sorry for the children. They’re sad, bored, and exhausted. This qualifies as abuse. They were supposed to be concerned for the children’s well-being, and all Kate managed to do was depress them.
Who sits on a log in a cream-colored skirt? Does her staff know anything? That skirt is brushing the dirt on the ground.
QuiteContrary, What does Kate care if her skirt gets dirty? She’ll just throw it out, right?