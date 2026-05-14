Princess Kate wore Blazé Milano for Day 2 of her visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy

Here are some photos of the Princess of Wales, aka Catarina, in Reggio Emilia, Italy today. This is Day 2 of her whirlwind fact-finding mission to be keen about the Early Years. For today’s events, Kate wore a blazer from Blazé Milano, an Italian label she’s been wearing somewhat frequently in the past two years. I wondered if she would wear any Italian designers, and I’m surprised that she went with this one and not… Prada or Armani, you know? Kate also wore a bracelet from Atelier Molayem, a Milan-based jeweler. Look at that, someone on her team did some homework.

Anyway, Catarina was keen and very happy. Which means it’s time for royalists to cry about Prince Harry!! You see, Harry wrote an essay for the New Statesman about significant rise of hate crimes in the UK. And Harry’s piece came out on Day 2 of Catarina’s tour!! Thunder-stealing!! From the Royalist Substack’s “Harry Just Had to Try and Torpedo Catherine’s Carefully Crafted Italy Tour, Didn’t he?”

​In a Thursday essay for The New Statesman, published under the headline, “My Fears for a Divided Kingdom,” Harry shifted from Montecito family man register to pseudo-statesman mode (he is a working royal, don’t you know), warning of rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred in the U.K., where he hasn’t lived for six years, while urging Britons to stand against injustice. Harry clearly felt it was vital his insights into the complex matter be published on day two of Catherine, Princess of Wales’ first overseas tour since her cancer diagnosis. That the Sussexes couldn’t let Catherine have two days soaking up applause and adoration in Italy while projecting calm continuity for the monarchy is, I have to say, hardly a surprise these days, so determinedly do they seem to try and destabilize or detract from every royal initiative, including his own father’s tour of America last month. … The prince’s Thursday article seems to want to take the spotlight away from a royal who has not stepped back from her duties: Catherine, Princess of Wales. The Princess was continuing her visit to Reggio Emilia in northern Italy today, where she was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd in what an aide called “undoubtedly a huge moment” for her since she announced her cancer remission last year. Catherine’s visit focused on the city’s acclaimed approach to early education, a cause she has long championed through her work with the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood. A video from her visit shows Catherine sitting at a table with children, asking: “But the world that children are growing up in now is so fast-paced, isn’t it?” She went on to say that encouraging children to “slow down” and engage in “creative activities,” as well as “exploring language,” is very important, as she praised educators and practitioners.

[From The Royalist Substack]

Nevermind what I said about Kate’s people doing their homework. They actually put her in several roundtable conversations, which as longtime royal-watchers know, are not her strong suit. I actually got a flashback to Kate’s mumbling nonsense in front of Dr. Jill Biden. As for Harry thunder-stealing, what’s funny about that is it looks like thunder-stealing is totally fine these days? William and Kate did their level best to grab headlines during King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit. Kate scheduled this busywork trip to Italy knowing that it would coincide with the state opening of Parliament. Charles is out and about today with Idris Elba at the National Youth Music Theatre. Funny how it’s only thunder-stealing when Harry and Meghan do something.

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