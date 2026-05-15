Kylie Jenner: ‘I ate a pint of ice cream every night’ during my second pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has honestly grown on me in recent years. She and Kendall Jenner are the youngest kids of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and out of all of them, I feel like Kylie is the most sympathetic. The baby of the family, the one who probably would have been better off being raised by wolves. But she figured it out, in a way. She founded a successful cosmetics business and she’s a single mom with two kids. Well, Kylie appeared on the Therapuss podcast and she ended up talking about her pregnancies and her family much more than she ever has. I didn’t realize that her pregnancies were so hard on her body. Some quotes from her interview:

Back pain: Kylie explained that she’s been struggling with back pain for the past three and a half years, but the pain worsened when she was pregnant with Aire. She said that she woke up one day at 12 weeks pregnant and couldn’t walk. “I had crazy sciatica pain and crazy lower back pain,” Jenner shared, before adding she had “high expectations” of the pregnancy, because she was in the “best shape” of her life. “I really wanted to work out,” she continued.

Pregnancy weight gain: She noted that when she was pregnant with her first baby, Stormi, she gained 60 pounds, weighing 200 pounds when she gave birth. While carrying Aire, she gained 65 pounds, leading her to weigh 210 pounds at his birth. Jenner shares Aire, 4, and Stormi, 8, with ex Travis Scott. She explained that her “nausea was horrible” when she was pregnant with Aire, and if she didn’t eat, it would be “really bad,” confessing that she “ate everything. I ate a pint of ice cream every night — I just dove right in. I had lots of ice cream. Just lots of carbs. Bagels.”

The difference between her first & second pregnancies: She told Shane, 26, that her pregnancy with Stormi was much easier and more of a “breeze.” Jenner explained that while pregnant with Aire, there were times she couldn’t leave her bed, “because I was in so much back pain and sciatica pain… I was three centimeters dilated for like a month and a half, two months, the baby was falling out,” she said, adding that her doctor instructed her to stay in bed.

Getting pregnant at 19: She also recalled initially “freaking out” when she found out she was pregnant with Stormi at 19. “I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents,” she confessed. “I was really scared.” She later said that once she told her parents, “no one was mad. But there was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself. And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice that I’m going to make.”

Keeping her first pregnancy a secret for so long: Jenner opened up about deciding to keep her first pregnancy a secret from the public and the paparazzi. “I really didn’t leave the house. I felt like at the time, you know, reflecting back to it, I felt like I was protecting myself. And I was in a way,” she said. She noted how after she announced the news, she “sobbed for three hours because it felt like so much weight on my shoulders.” “[It was] just a big thing that I was, hiding from the world. And I was worried about everyone’s reactions,” Jenner said. “It was just so emotional. And I’m like, ‘Maybe next time I wouldn’t do that.’ “