“Pete Davidson & Elsie Hewitt split, five months after welcoming their kid” links

No surprise: Peter Davidson & Elsie Hewitt are over, five months after they welcomed their daughter. This split was previewed a few weeks ago. [Page Six]
Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein look great together. [LaineyGossip]
Barbara Palvin-Sprouse is pregnant! [Hollywood Life]
Riley Keough wore Chanel in Cannes. [RCFA]
Spencer Pratt would turn the LA mayorship into a reality show. [Socialite Life]
Why does The Mandalorian movie exist? No one knows. [Pajiba]
We should make more lists of “cursed AI.” [OMG Blog]
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson: still together! [Just Jared]
Taco Bell changed their “Mexican pizza.” [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance star had a heart attack. [Starcasm]
International stories you might have missed. [Buzzfeed]
I’m sorry to hear this but not surprised. He’s very open about his struggle with borderline personality. I respect so much that he owns it and seeks help. My impossible father has never been in an LTR (three short and disastrous marriages) and only has two children I know about (different mothers). I have a huge soft spot for Pete, but I also get why women need to protect themselves (and in this case a baby too). Borderline is an extremely toxic personality. I hope Pete gets the help he needs but the child is probably better off not having him as a full time parent.
When I was young, many, many, many moons ago, pre-chihuahua national ad campaign, Taco Bell had a summer during my misspent youth when most of the menu items were .39, .79 and .99 (cents). You could eat like a queen (and have leftovers) AND get a drink for less than one of those chicken Mexican pizzas today. Inflation just boggles my brain. My favorite taco bell meal is now $14 with TNs sky high sales tax. It was less than $10 before the return of the tangerine terror. (I eat local and no longer eat fast food if I have any other choices so don’t @ me). Taco Bell/PepsiCo have been very active in fighting minimum wage increases. I bet the employees aren’t making $9 an hour around here while the executives live the Wolf of Wallstreet dream. End stage capitalism really, truly sucks.
@TN Dem – Even tho I’m pretty sure you didn’t mean to respond to me, just wanna say ITA x 1000!
Celebs should stop having babies with their flavor of the month and focus on their relationship and compatibility before popping a kid out with someone they have only known 3 months.
She got pregnant really fast. Sounds like she went through a lot of celebs and decided to finally nail down that $$$$$$ for the next 18 yrs (22 if going to college). Between using b/c and condoms (esp together), accidental pregnancy isn’t *that* common.
I can’t tell if your comment is anti abortion or straight up misogynist. If accidental pregnancy wasn’t common, our political climate would be a whole different story. Of course , calling the woman a gold digger is another angle. Never occurred to you that Pete wanted to lock this down and promised her the world if they had a baby together? Life is way more complicated than 4chan logic.
Funny how ‘calculated opportunism’ only gets assigned to women. Plenty of men chase easy sex, domestic support, and ego validation with just as much intention.
Sorry to sound cynical, but I’ve met people who opt for the guaranteed income for 18 years vs. having to work.
Then those people are idiots because children are expensive AND a f*ck of a lot of work.
Sorry to sound cynical, but I’ve met people who opt for guaranteed sex and emotional labor versus having to put in the work.
A lot of folks with BPD will purposely project all the worst things on to you as an excuse / justification for picking a fight or attacking you. Everything you do, even breathing, is construed as a purposeful attack on them.
They make up all kinds of imaginary wrongs you have done against them. It’s not delusion, they do this purposely and know that they are lying, they just have such an urge to attack you and feel justified about it.
Most people know that folks with BPD often do this to their children.
But I don’t think most people realize how young it can start. Many folks with BPD have zero qualms or shame about attacking an infant this way, saying that the infant is wronging them or conspiring against them.
That the infant is deliberately rejecting them, embarrassing them, excluding them, stealing from them, mocking them, or deliberately making them feel bad.
It can get very very scary.
1. Men cause all pregnancies. Period. 2. I used to work in direct care. I can without hesitation say the absolute hardest service recipients to deal with had BPD. I would rather deal with a full blown physical @tt@ck from someone hallucinating during a mental health crisis than deal with that constant head f#$%ery. There is a reason why he lands gorgeous women and they consistently bolt before the relationship has lasted long enough to be considered long term. It is positve that he seems to have self-awareness and has been open about his mental health struggles/getting treatment, but I would not automatically assume the girlfriend was the partner working a pregnancy “oops”. 3. The international stories should register as heartbreaking to Americans. The magat f@sists have set us back generations.
I’m sorry, but I do not accept the good press around this man lol. I think he’s like every other BPD person I’ve known, crashing into people’s lives, love bombing them, and then f*cking it all up within a year when the infatuation wears off and reality sets in. It’s different when they get consistent, in depth help, but even then… What a shame there’s a kid involved this time, for which I hold both of them responsible for bad decision making.