Taylor Swift wore Dôen for a NYC date night with Travis Kelce at Or’esh & Zero Bond

On Friday night, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out in NYC. They went to dinner at Or’esh, then they went to Zero Bond, which is where Taylor had dined just one night before. At Or’esh, Travis either got a second meal to take home, or he got a doggy bag for his leftovers. I would love to know if he ate dinner at both Or’esh AND Zero Bond. He’s in his pre-training period where he’s probably eating two dinners, right? Does Taylor get the ick from seeing Travis eat that much? I would not get the ick – Travis absolutely seems like the kind of guy who orders a lot of good food and hopes Taylor helps herself to everything. I hope he’s like “babe, how many desserts should we order?”

Anyway, this is another solid street-style look for Taylor. She’s on some kind of fashion win-streak with me. I liked her Retrofete minidress last week, and I absolutely adored her Stella McCartney-and-The Row ensemble last Thursday. Her pre-wedding style is a vast improvement from her usual stuff. Her dress, in these photos, is Dôen’s Ashlynn midi dress. Her shoes are Aquazzura. Travis’s shirt is from Marni.

Obviously, there’s a lot of wedding gossip about when, where and who will be invited. A lot of people believe that Tay and Trav will marry before his NFL season starts, and I guess I believe that too. One theory is that the wedding will either be in NYC or Rhode Island on or around the Fourth of July. While Taylor loves the Fourth, I’m not sure she would choose “Independence Day” as her wedding date. But again, I don’t know. I also believe that Taylor is putting out some misinformation to confuse her fans and the media.