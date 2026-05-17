Taylor Swift wore Dôen for a NYC date night with Travis Kelce at Or’esh & Zero Bond

On Friday night, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out in NYC. They went to dinner at Or’esh, then they went to Zero Bond, which is where Taylor had dined just one night before. At Or’esh, Travis either got a second meal to take home, or he got a doggy bag for his leftovers. I would love to know if he ate dinner at both Or’esh AND Zero Bond. He’s in his pre-training period where he’s probably eating two dinners, right? Does Taylor get the ick from seeing Travis eat that much? I would not get the ick – Travis absolutely seems like the kind of guy who orders a lot of good food and hopes Taylor helps herself to everything. I hope he’s like “babe, how many desserts should we order?”

Anyway, this is another solid street-style look for Taylor. She’s on some kind of fashion win-streak with me. I liked her Retrofete minidress last week, and I absolutely adored her Stella McCartney-and-The Row ensemble last Thursday. Her pre-wedding style is a vast improvement from her usual stuff. Her dress, in these photos, is Dôen’s Ashlynn midi dress. Her shoes are Aquazzura. Travis’s shirt is from Marni.

Obviously, there’s a lot of wedding gossip about when, where and who will be invited. A lot of people believe that Tay and Trav will marry before his NFL season starts, and I guess I believe that too. One theory is that the wedding will either be in NYC or Rhode Island on or around the Fourth of July. While Taylor loves the Fourth, I’m not sure she would choose “Independence Day” as her wedding date. But again, I don’t know. I also believe that Taylor is putting out some misinformation to confuse her fans and the media.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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23 Responses to “Taylor Swift wore Dôen for a NYC date night with Travis Kelce at Or’esh & Zero Bond”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    May 17, 2026 at 8:10 am

    I love Travis’s look but that floral print off the shoulder dress reads as trad wife gone wild.

    Reply
  2. Badgerette says:
    May 17, 2026 at 8:17 am

    I’m sorry, he always looks like a bowling alley manager.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    May 17, 2026 at 8:22 am

    The dress is ok but a sundress seems out of place for a night time NY romp. I like Travis’ shirt though

    Reply
  4. Boxy Lady says:
    May 17, 2026 at 8:22 am

    I know that Travis’ fashion style is not everyone’s cup of tea but it is *his* style and I’m glad to see that it has come back. He had a kind of lost period during this relationship when he grew out his hair and wasn’t dressing like he used to and it seemed weird and unnatural for him. He actually looked uncomfortable and it was sad to see.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      May 17, 2026 at 8:48 am

      He’s a beefy dude with a goofy personality. Is his brand “bowling alley manager”? (Credit to @badgerette) Yeah maybe but it works for him. I don’t usually find him hot but this look would catch my eye on the street, like this guy looks fun and damn he’s built.

      Reply
  5. Miranda says:
    May 17, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Summer is the one season when Taylor’s street style is consistently good. The girl has always known how to rock a damn sundress, and this is no exception. And weird bangs the other day aside, she is looking so pretty, healthy, and happy. I think she’s definitely been tweaking her face a bit, maybe some subtle filler and/or Botox, but it’s done well. A friend of mine who got filler in the leadup to her wedding was told to do it 4 to 6 weeks prior to the wedding date to give it time to settle. I know it varies based on the type of filler, but maybe that could be a clue?

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    May 17, 2026 at 9:04 am

    Her outfits are always tragic while the hair is great or vice versa. Her outfits have been on point lately but the hair has been…girl. Lmaooo.

    One pap shot from earlier this week I saw bangs that looked thicker than a copy of Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince. Now ma’am. You are too cute with too much money to be doing that.

    I agree with the poster who said they’re glad Travis is dressing more like himself again. He definitely looks a lot more comfortable in his skin now.

    Reply
  7. Jason says:
    May 17, 2026 at 9:41 am

    A swing AND…another MISS. Another awful dress.

    Reply
  8. Winnie Cooper’s Mom says:
    May 17, 2026 at 10:18 am

    It’s giving southern brunch vibes. Agree that it doesn’t fit for a NYC night out. Also his vibe seems almost 80s, which I don’t get, but whatever floats his boat. As long as they are happy.

    Reply
  9. Ariel says:
    May 17, 2026 at 10:40 am

    I just hope they’re able to pull off their wedding without drones and chaos.

    Her people are excellent secret keepers, and the Kelces seem on board.

    Can’t wait to see a few released photos afterwards.

    I hope they’re having a good summer.
    And I can’t believe he’s playing another year.

    Reply
  10. manda says:
    May 17, 2026 at 10:53 am

    I usually think her outfits are bad, and I did not like that Row outfit, but I think this is cute

    Reply
  11. Irisrose says:
    May 17, 2026 at 11:13 am

    Dumpster fire’s 4th will be a multi-day MAGAT shitshow.

    Getting married then might be a good way to dodge attention.

    Reply
  12. Kirsten says:
    May 17, 2026 at 11:28 am

    She looks great — the dress + her hair and makeup look super pretty

    Reply
  13. DeeSea says:
    May 17, 2026 at 11:42 am

    Taylor has jumped fully on the Yesteryear bandwagon

    Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    May 17, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    If this is tradwife, then I’m in trouble because I have a similar dress and I have had it for years. It’s my go-to for warm nights out.

    Reply
    • Irisrose says:
      May 17, 2026 at 3:36 pm

      I’ve been watching a similar one from Atelier Sonja (on Etsy or her website direct). 70% silk. The animal print one is on sale in her clearance section.

      Reply
  15. MY3CENTS says:
    May 17, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    I don’t think she’ll marry on July 4th. She loves the holiday and hosting it, but I’d imagine she’d want a date to celebrate that’s a stand alone, one where she wouldn’t be with a ton of people every year.

    Reply
  16. Janice says:
    May 17, 2026 at 2:44 pm

    I think they both look great, love her whole look. he looks so much better with short hair

    Reply
  17. Jferber says:
    May 17, 2026 at 3:38 pm

    My3cents, totally agree. I had my wedding on July 5th, when it was only about me and my darling husband. Tragically, he passed away 2 years ago and I “get to” celebrate it all by myself. But I wouldn’t change a goddamn thing because he was my soulmate and always will be, alive or dead.

    Reply
    • Malou says:
      May 17, 2026 at 6:21 pm

      Taylor has always been intentional. This is PR. She will not recover from the incoming cancellation this time. FAFO.

      Reply
      • sarah says:
        May 18, 2026 at 12:08 am

        why would she be cancelled? she hasn’t done anything. Are you talking about the DARVO stuff she had during her album release? she’s good.

    • sarah says:
      May 18, 2026 at 12:09 am

      I am sorry for your loss.

      Reply

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