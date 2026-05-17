Elon Musk is still throwing racist tantrums about ‘The Odyssey’ & Greek mythology

Last week, Christopher Nolan confirmed that he cast Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey. Not only that, but Nolan cast Lupita as Helen’s sister Clytemnestra. Within Greek mythology, both Helen and Clytemnestra were born/hatched from eggs laid by a human woman, Leda. Helen and Clytemnestra’s father was the god Zeus, who transformed into a swan to seduce Leda. I love Greek mythology and it’s super-fun to read and study. There is no “historical accuracy” to debate though – it’s not like these people actually existed, nor are there certain actors who are “historically accurate” to the story. A guy from Boston is playing Odysseus. There’s a CGI Cyclopes. A 50-year-old South African woman plays the goddess Calypso. But because Elon Musk and his pitiful groupies are idiots and racists, we still have to talk about this stuff. Yes, Elon is still incandescent with racism that Lupita Nyong’o is playing Helen, and that Zendaya is playing Athena (a goddess).

So, what’s new? Musk is being credibly accused of manipulating Twitter’s algorithm to boost criticism of Christopher Nolan and the film, which no one has seen. Musk has also been reply-guying all over the place. He claims that Nolan has “shown total contempt for Greek people” (???) and Nolan is “pissing on Homer’s grave.” Most historians and Greek mythology classists don’t even think that “Homer” existed as one actual man. At best, “Homer” was a group of people writing down an oral tradition of mythology. Musk also argues, incorrectly, that Nolan hired Black actresses as some kind of DEI scheme to win awards.

Elon Musk is continuing his campaign against Christopher Nolan‘s “The Odyssey,” asserting that the Academy’s diversity guidelines are responsible for the director selecting a diverse array of cast members for the historical epic. “Who specifically is the a–hole who added DEI lies to Academy Awards eligibility instead of it just being about making the best movie?” he asked. Musk doubled down on his attacks Friday, writing on X, “Chris Nolan desecrated the Odyssey so that he would be eligible for an Academy Award.” Musk’s comments don’t take into consideration the fact that Nolan’s Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer” had a white cast and was Oscar-eligible due to a number of other factors.

[From Variety]

You guys. Christopher Nolan already won several Oscars for one of the whitest films I’ve ever seen, Oppenheimer. Historians actually argued that Nolan whitewashed the real story of Oppenheimer, because there were many people of color involved in the Manhattan Project.

And finally, Alec Baldwin chimed in, posting a lovely photo of Lupita with the comment “Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world…”

This is literally because he put a black woman in a movie pic.twitter.com/Ogyjdm8N9Q — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) May 15, 2026