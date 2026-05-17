Duchess Meghan will inaugurate the Lost Screen Memorial in Switzerland today

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, posted the above image on her Instagram on Saturday, writing, “Mama’s little helper 💜.” As you can see, Lili is playing in her mom’s closet. I’m obsessed! I’ve wanted a glimpse into Meghan’s closet for a while. At least, I’m assuming it’s her closet – the heavy wood work definitely seems to have the same vibe as the Sussexes’ “much maligned” Montecito kitchen. So why was Meghan trying on clothes and picking out outfits? She was likely packing ahead of her flight to Switzerland.

Meghan Markle is heading to Switzerland as she continues Archewell Philanthropies’ advocacy for safer online spaces. On Friday, May 15, it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex, 44, will travel to Switzerland this weekend. On Sunday, May 17, she will join World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (who she previously joined on a trip to Jordan with Prince Harry earlier this year), global health leaders and families affected by online harm at the inauguration of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva’s Place des Nations, ahead of the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly. The event, hosted by the World Health Organization and Archewell Philanthropies, will see the illumination of 50 lightboxes, each displaying the lock screen image of a child who lost their life as a result of online violence and digital harm. At the ceremony, Meghan will pay tribute to the children remembered in the installation and underscore the urgent need for stronger global protections for children online. Amy Neville, an online child safety advocate whose son Alexander is among those in the exhibition, will also address guests. The memorial, which will be displayed in Geneva through May 22, was created by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Philanthropies, in partnership with The Parents’ Network. The installation is debuting in Geneva after it was first unveiled in New York City in April 2025 as part of the No Child Lost to Social Media campaign.

[From People]

We’ll cover the photos of Meghan in Switzerland on Monday, just FYI! I love that Meghan and Harry have gotten to the point where they’re traveling for work more often. I think it’s directly related to their kids’ ages. I hope Meghan takes some meetings at the World Health Assembly too, but we don’t know how long she’ll be in Switzerland. Y’all know that those people will be absolutely furious too. How dare she go to Switzerland! How dare she travel without our permission! She’s trying to steal Kate’s thunder, even though Kate was just copying Meghan last week! It probably won’t be as bad as when Meghan went to Paris Fashion Week (they’re still screaming and crying about that too), but we should prepare ourselves for the media tantrums.