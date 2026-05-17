Duchess Meghan will inaugurate the Lost Screen Memorial in Switzerland today

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, posted the above image on her Instagram on Saturday, writing, “Mama’s little helper 💜.” As you can see, Lili is playing in her mom’s closet. I’m obsessed! I’ve wanted a glimpse into Meghan’s closet for a while. At least, I’m assuming it’s her closet – the heavy wood work definitely seems to have the same vibe as the Sussexes’ “much maligned” Montecito kitchen. So why was Meghan trying on clothes and picking out outfits? She was likely packing ahead of her flight to Switzerland.
Meghan Markle is heading to Switzerland as she continues Archewell Philanthropies’ advocacy for safer online spaces.
On Friday, May 15, it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex, 44, will travel to Switzerland this weekend. On Sunday, May 17, she will join World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (who she previously joined on a trip to Jordan with Prince Harry earlier this year), global health leaders and families affected by online harm at the inauguration of the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva’s Place des Nations, ahead of the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly.
The event, hosted by the World Health Organization and Archewell Philanthropies, will see the illumination of 50 lightboxes, each displaying the lock screen image of a child who lost their life as a result of online violence and digital harm. At the ceremony, Meghan will pay tribute to the children remembered in the installation and underscore the urgent need for stronger global protections for children online.
Amy Neville, an online child safety advocate whose son Alexander is among those in the exhibition, will also address guests. The memorial, which will be displayed in Geneva through May 22, was created by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Philanthropies, in partnership with The Parents’ Network.
The installation is debuting in Geneva after it was first unveiled in New York City in April 2025 as part of the No Child Lost to Social Media campaign.
[From People]
We’ll cover the photos of Meghan in Switzerland on Monday, just FYI! I love that Meghan and Harry have gotten to the point where they’re traveling for work more often. I think it’s directly related to their kids’ ages. I hope Meghan takes some meetings at the World Health Assembly too, but we don’t know how long she’ll be in Switzerland. Y’all know that those people will be absolutely furious too. How dare she go to Switzerland! How dare she travel without our permission! She’s trying to steal Kate’s thunder, even though Kate was just copying Meghan last week! It probably won’t be as bad as when Meghan went to Paris Fashion Week (they’re still screaming and crying about that too), but we should prepare ourselves for the media tantrums.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram.
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The Duchess of Sussex with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a visit to the Specialty Hospital in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex in a music class during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za’atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Mafraq, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex in a music class during a visit to the QuestScope Youth Center at the Za’atari refugee camp, home to displaced Syrians, near Mafraq in northern Jordan.
Where: Mafraq, Jordan
When: 25 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex writes a message of support during a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a visit to the World Central Kitchen Food (WCK), at the Jordan Country Office, in Amman, Jordan. The WCK operates a crucial logistics hub in Amman, to coordinate aid for Gaza, including the deployment of mobile bakeries that produce hundreds of thousands of daily loaves
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex arriving for a visit to the National Centre for Rehabilitation of Addicts (NCRA), with a World Health Organisation delegation in Amman, Jordan
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Amman, United Kingdom
When: 26 Feb 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Tom Sykes was already screaming and crying about this event and it’s yet to even happen lol.
He already made a video about it!!! LMAO
Well, he’ll sleep well tonight… dreaming about Meghan no doubt.
He’s traveled there. He’s stalking her.
Event organizers need to make sure he doesn’t get a media pass and is banned from the event
What?!
These people are crazy!!!
I hope he’s kept well away!
He did what?? OMG this is scary deranged. I hope she is kept safe.
He’s done WHAT?????!!!! OMG. This IS stalker behaviour. No wonder Harry and Meghan seldom give advance notice of their plans. Sweet Jeezus.
As Debbie says, he’ll sleep well tonight. She really is Sykes’ bread and butter, isn’t she? All these reporters claim to hate her guts and keep saying that she is irrelevant but without her, they would be homeless and starving. They all need to be placed on a Fixated Persons list.
Didn’t he also do something similar when Harry was visiting the UK? Stake out an event because he had been told that Harry would be making an appearance?
Why didn’t he go to Italy? Why isn’t he going to Turkey? Ugh.
Yeah it might not be PFW levels of tantrum but I bet it’s gonna be pretty dang close.
PFW?
Paris Fashion Week
I thought it meant Prince F’n William!
😹😹😹
He’s unhinged. He’s trying to make this into some sort of gotcha because Meghan is on instagram.
He’s always been anti Sussex but I feel like something has set him off over the last few months. he went from being a hater to being….well, this. He didn’t travel to Italy for Kate but sure got to switzerland in a hurry.
I don’t even understand that rationale. If I speak out on the dangers of child marriage and underage drinking, at 43 years old can I not enjoy a glass of Sauvignon Blanc with my husband?
@Dee that’s a great analogy. Derangers of all kinds default to “think of the children” when they have nothing stronger to say. Yeah adults have more developed brains than children and therefore can do things like chat online or drink wine in safer more responsible ways. 🤦♀️
I agree with you both. i also think meghan’s experiences over the past 8-10 years make her uniquely qualified (unfortunately) to speak out on these issues. She knows the human cost to onscreen bullying – via social media, news articles etc. And she wisely turned off all comments on her IG.
Hit dogs holler with Sykes. He knows damn well Meghan will show up and be professional and not embarrass herself because she is both knowledgeable and eloquent on the topic of social media harassment. She lives it and because of him and his ilk. (And her in laws)
No one will have to write puff pieces to put a positive spin on her attendance. In fact they will do their best to make it negative.
This event seems very on brand for her with children’s mental health, but I’m genuinely curious how this type of partnership happens. Do organizations reach out to her team to discuss? Are she and Harry having dinner with someone involved and the event gets mentioned? Does she read through a portfolio of events and have her team contact ones she wants to be involved in?
Well that can’t be the case because everyone in Hollywood hates her, all her friends hate her, anyone of importance hates her!!! Have you not read the Mail recently. ( I would add laughing emojis if they were allowed!)
😂
🤣🤣🤣
Was an assistant to someone who attended and spoke these sorts of events. (Not a headliner!)
It’s a mix. Sometimes someone will reach out through email to introduce themselves, say they like your work and would you be open to meeting if we are in the same city. This gets filed away. Sometimes there will be a follow-up to have an actual lunch or dinner or meeting. More usual is that this becomes an introduction for when their paths cross in the future at some event. “So glad to finally meet you!”
Once there is a personal connection, collaboration becomes a possibility. Every UN affiliated thing they do increases the likelihood of a different UN event happening.
Harry & Meghan & Archewell have been working with the WHO and especially with WHO head Dr Tedros since the covid pandemic outbreak. They did some public appeals on vaccine equity which I think was at the WHO’s request due to their visibility as public figures.
They did the Jordan trip with Dr Tedros & seemed to discuss funding gaps after the Trump admin’s withdrawal. Harry was with Dr Tedros at a un event around child safety in nyc in either 2023 or 2024 & so this event seems a continuation of that collaboration
Harry, Meghan, and Archewell have been working with the WHO since the vaccine equity stuff back in 2021. They’ve also partnered together on issues around aid to Gaza and Ukraine so I imagine this came up as a continuation of that partnership. Im curious how they first got involved together though. Im guessing it was someone from archewell who reached out when the Sussexes were wanting to get involved in helping during the pandemic.
Harry and Meghan founded The Parents Network and still fund it via a grant Archewell (they handed the Network over to another organisation with the funding), so I would think that after the exposure the memorial received in New York and their previous and current work with WHO it would be a simple matter for people to contact them to work or speak on related issues. And as Kaiser and Becks1 have said, unfortunately, Meghan’s experiences over the last 10 years make her uniquely qualified to discuss this issue.
I’m really interested in learning more about this trip but I’m not going to be getting my information from the rota, I hope it is covered by some real journalist. Anyone know a good local publication to read?
That photo is adorable, I bet Lily loves playing “dress-up” in her moms closet..
There’s a couple aimed at english speaking expats
Swissinfo ( dot) ch, in English
Thelocal(dot) ch, in English, requires subscription for some articles
Swissobserver I don’t like because Ai generated and ‘curated’
There’s RTS (radio television swiss) in French
And check apnews feed for switzerland
Great information, thank you so much!
Currently story #2 on front page of RTS(dot)ch
Harry not going to Geneva has me wondering if he’s going to be in NY this week for one of Colbert’s last shows.
I think it’s more likely that H will be home with the kids while M is in Switzerland. I’ve noticed that they’re either both at an event or work trip together (see all their work-travels to date) where they keep it as brief as possible, or if one parent is travelling then the other is at home, even if that parent has to travel as soon as the other one returns home.
Anyways, Tuesday May 19 is their 8th wedding anniversary so I do believe the couple will be together to mark that day. Although perhaps the more meaningful wedding anniversary date as far as they’re concerned is the anniversary of their private exchange of vows which they did three days before the big event of the 19th (which would be yesterday, Saturday May 16th.)
I thought that that was lovely. One of our children did it the other way, first an official wedding at a register office and then a second non official for all their friends and family, the bride comes from a large family, they wouldn’t have all fitted into the register office.
Incredibly proud of the tenaciousness the Sussexes show when championing their causes. Wishing the Sussexes a happy anniversary and Meghan a safe trip to and from Switzerland.
I second every word of this well written, rounded comment. Kudos!
Tuesday is Harry and Meghan’s 8th wedding anniversary. Maybe they’re taking a mini honeymoon?🥰
Being excommunicated from the ROTA WhatsApp group is causing Tom Psycho to spiral downward. I question if he’s back to his old bad habits. 🍸He so badly wants back into William’s camp. Until I see a photo of him in the US and now Sweden, I say balderdash‼️
As a child, I loved being in her room while my mother got dressed. When I became an adult, I initially used the same products until I found ones that suited me.
You know Kate the copy cat has already enlarged and takes multiple shots of Meghan closet. You Know this is her fantasy come true . That Cray cray bat is about to buy everything she sees . You and I might not be able to tell what the pieces are in Meghan closet , but Kate will hire forensic experts to get her all the details
I noticed that Meghan didn’t wear her engagement ring in Australia and she doesn’t have it on here either, although it appears that she doesn’t have any rings on, I wonder if it’s being “redone” or “reset” before their anniversary?
I forgot to add, we don’t often, if ever, see Meghan in this lilac shade or really any pastels, is this a preview of her outfit for Switzerland?
That what got my attention. Megan in color. Meghan in lilac! Yes plz. Maybe she was wearing color for Lili, lol. Bc right next to her was a bunch of black clothes. I’m betting she’ll wear the black, lol. But she does have lilac in her closet!
A purple and teal ribbon is used for suicide awareness. Could be related to that.
Is the event she is attending a memorial? Lilac is a color of mourning or remembrance not used as often as black but it would be very appropriate for a memorial or sacred site unlike hot pink at ground zero..
Oooooo, I like this: well spotted!
Meghan has been accused of doing this to distract from Kate when Kate is already back home, and the fact that Kate travelled to Italy on the same day that the King gave his speech for the State opening of Parliament is being totally ignored. The State opening is an important event in Britain, it is about what the government has planned for next year. Talk about bias.
Well that’s stupid, this is Meghan’s third international trip for work or philanthropy this year and it was Kate’s first in 4 years. How on Earth would she be copying Kate? If I work 45 weeks a year, and you work 7, the weeks that we are both working, I am definitely not copying you.
That they have to try to make it seem like Meghan wants to be like Kate, when it’s been clear since day one that she has zero interest in replicating literally anything about her life is really sad at this point. It’ll be 10 years in a little more than a month that Harry and Meghan first met, and they are still trying to figure her out
🤭 love how you just get strait to the point @dee2. Well, that’s stupid. Yes, yes it is.
Yes, yes it is absolutely stupid.
And all respect to Dee, I don’t think they’re still trying to figure Meg out.
I think what they’re doing is trying to sell the public on the irrelevant, broke, universally hated, powerfully supported, extravagant, cheap, lamb-stealing, too Black, white-passing, baby-making, fake-pregnant, gold-digging, breadwinning, jam-making billionaire evil wicked CARICATURE with eleventy-billion bathrooms that they’ve been stuffing with straw and embroidering hysterically since the day it was announced she & Harry were dating.
And their failure, which becomes more evident and widespread with each passing day, is pushing the whole lot of them over the edge of the Cliffs of Insanity.
One can only hope their fall is greatly prolonged and ultimately excruciating.
May the deranger rota and tabloids fall right in the path of the screaming eels.
LOL @IrisRose perfect!!
After that may any survivors find themselves snout to snout with a Rodent Of Unusual Size!
I think Harry and Meghan’s connection probably goes back at least to their work with Global Citizen and raising funds for vaccines. Remember those events? Didn’t they visit the UN on their first official trip to NYC together? I remember a shot of Harry with a group of people including Queen Mathilde and the director-general of WHO during UN week. Don’t forget Meghan was UN advocate for a brief while before her marriage. I imagine there will be other instances of Archewell working specifically with WHO and perhaps other UN organizations in the future.
IMO they should consider switzerland as a backup living situation.
There are laws under consideration in the EU to ban social media for minors. It is no surprise this exhibit is being installed now. (I know switzerland is not part of the EU)
Harry and Meghan have been consistent in their advocacy in this space. It is wonderful she is able to travel to Switzerland and attend the event in person.
The British press is going to be vile about this and it is absolutely ridiculous that they are still mad and this women for working and engaging in advocacy(while black!) because it is what she has always, always done.
I just started thinking how amazing it would be if Archewell teamed up with Angelina Jolie for some of their charitable common interests. Imagine Angelina mixing it up with Meghan—Bad Bitch Palooza! It would be incredible.
@Felicity Fox, yes!! 🙏🙏 Dame Angelina & ; Meghan,The Duchess off Sussex, ohhhh! 🙏🙏🙏
I think the real freakout is knowing it’s yet another event where she can talk about the vitriol she faces on the daily. The gutter rags and derangers really don’t like it when she puts the mirror in their faces. I am glad this is a cause she and Harry support.
Archewell really needs social media to promote their work. It’s not listed on Meghan’s instagram and she doesn’t share it there either(I think she did once). Meghan and As ever have the comments off, so they could do that. I’m tired of getting info about their work through People. They do good things and should promote them. Random articles on People doesn’t show the full picture of their work and I think it hurts them. And no, people are not going to just randomly go to their site because of a People headline and say oh wow they do a lot of good. Harry needs one too, for the things he does. This has always confused me and I know some disagree, but it’s 2026, you need social media.
Love the glimpse of the closet & adore Lili helping! And what an important event to travel too.
Sykes is really just going to prove Meghan’s point about the dangers of online discussion. Good job, psycho. Thanks for helping the cause.
😜 🤡
🎯 Sykes clearly thinks it’s A-OK bully Meghan online, and it’s even A-OK to monetize his online bullying. He either doesn’t get the irony or he and his deranger readers don’t want to see it.
What does People rag mean “in partnership with The Parents’ Network”? Didn’t Harry and Meghan *create* The Parents’ Network, before handing it off to another organisation, with funding? Then the media – including People – tried to cast this as some suspicious “loss”, as though the Network had severed ties with them, and tried to insinuate that there had been bad blood which led to the “separation”? And here is the hardworking co-founder of Archewell, Meghan, The Duchess of Success, Global Stateswoman, still working with the organisation, without drama.
I hate People Mag with the heat of a thousand suns, as I’ve said before, and not only because they are one of the CHIEF pushers behind the refusal to use Meghan’s preferred name, Sussex.
On a more positive note, I am so pleased about Meghan’s visit and continue to be absolutely blown away by the genius behind the Lost Screen Memorial. Simple, poignant, to the point, and so much more than mere words could say.
Yes, H&M created The Parents’ Network (TPN) several years ago when they started looking at the problem of young people self-harming, and being harmed by others, through online activity, and realized there wasn’t anyone specifically in that space. They wanted to create a safe place for people to share stories and connect. Don’t recall when they first started talking about it, but this CBS Sunday Morning clip aired ~ year and half ago (9/24/24) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDoyffPG2QU.
They used to have a separate website for TPN, which I really liked because it gave info about all the different social media apps and things to be wary of. But then they announced a while back they had transferred the operational capacity, brand and assets of TPN over to another nonprofit, ParentsTogether (PT). At first I didn’t like it PT, since I was looking for that introductory TPN information about SM. But then I discovered the PT website is chockful of info on all kinds of subjects, including SM (eg drug dealers on SnapChat). Even though TPN was turned over to PT, it sounds like M&H will still be advocates.
The first Lost Screen Memorial showing was in NYC in April 2025, then in LA at Gloria Molina Park across from City Hall in Feb 2026, now it will be shown in Geneva. IIRC Archewell / M&H also donated to or partnered with Screen Sanity (can’t figure out why else I would have donated to Screen Sanity🤷♀️).
Oh no, does Kate have to travel somewhere else now bc Meghan’s doing an event in Switzerland? What is Meghan trying to do to Kate, kill her? Ha. Ha. Ha.