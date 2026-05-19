Psychic: The Sussexes’ eighth anniversary will bring seven weeks of tension

Today is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eighth wedding anniversary. Eight years full of drama, but the past six years have been focused more on healing and setting down their roots in California. During Prince Harry and Meghan’s trip to Australia, Meghan even joked about a “vow renewal,” which isn’t really happening, but maybe it should. There was just so much drama around their wedding, I wouldn’t blame them at all if they wanted a do-over. Anyway, the Mail tried to gin up some melodrama over the anniversary and they could only muster up Tom Bower, ranting lies about this and that. Thankfully, someone bothered with some new gossip for the anniversary: a psychic has done a reading for Harry and Meghan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mark eight years of marriage on May 19, the anniversary of their globally watched 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The ceremony captured the attention of people around the world and made many believe the monarchy was entering a more modern era.
The years since the start of their relationship have unfolded very differently. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior working royals in 2020, relocated to California, and publicly criticized royal life in interviews, documentaries, and Harry’s memoir, their relationship with the Royal Family has remained strained. Now, astrologer and tarot reader Inbaal Honigman predicts that the timing surrounding their anniversary could trigger emotional conflict behind the scenes.
According to her reading, the Sussexes’ marriage falls under the zodiac sign Taurus because of their May wedding date, and she believes a major astrological shift arriving on their anniversary could raise tensions. “The couple’s marriage was born under Taurus,” Honigman explained, adding that Mars, “the planet of passion, moves into the sign of Taurus … The placement of Mars, planet of fiery emotions, in Taurus for the upcoming seven weeks means that tensions will be running high, but their strong marital bond will survive, and they’ll be stronger than ever by the time Mars leaves Taurus, on June 28, 2026.”
According to Honigman, the Sussexes’ bond will likely survive the pressure, but the period may still bring difficult conversations and heightened sensitivity. “This period, starting right on their anniversary, could shake up their relationships with the other royals. Mars is a tricky planet.” She also suggested that one of them could potentially make public comments they later regret, describing Mars as “impatient and outspoken.”
[From Reality Tea]
I agree that the next two months or so are going to be full of pressures for Harry and Meghan. At some point, Ravec is going to have to announce their decision on the Sussexes’ police security in the UK. They need to do it before Harry comes to the UK in early July for the Invictus One-Year-To-Go events. The Sussexes also need to decide if they’re going to Birmingham as a family, and King Charles needs to decide if he wants to spend any time with his ginger grandchildren. The trials and tribulations will come from the British media and royalist media, all of whom hellbent on doing everything they can to sabotage Harry and Meghan. Oh, Lili’s birthday is coming up. Lil’ ginger Gemini.
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(170118) — DAVOS, Jan. 18, 2017 () — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2017.(/Xu Jinquan)(gl)
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
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NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.
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(Left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice sitting in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
So the body language experts were busy and now they are using psychics and calling it newsworthy.. what a circus 🎪
First the body language experts, then the lip readers, a few weeks ago Robert Hardman’s mind readers and now the psychics. Lol
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Quick! Find someone with a ouija board!
As far as any of us knows, decisions have been made by this couple , with an either or scenario. May they continue to live privately tuning out all of this madness.
I’ve never heard of a reading being done on the marriage date itself, is that common? Any astrology girlies have any insights to share?
Yes, it is called a horary reading. I don’t have much experience with it though.
Of course there’s emotional conflict behind the scenes, but it’s not in Montecito.
Shaking my head!! I’m waiting for the aura readers next.
Has it only been eight years? All this manufactured drama and tension surrounding the Sussex marriage seems like it has been going on for most of the century.
Why is the security decision taking so long?
Because Chucky is a ditherer. He can’t decide if his ego’s jealousy of H & M’s growing global profile is more pronounced than his need to be seen as a reasonable father & grandfather. And of course, he has Cam constantly whispering poison in his ear.
Someone from William’s team was added to RAVEC. They will fight tooth and nail to deny any security for Harry. And of course not for Meghan.
Sooooo basically they have a strong marital bond. No sh-t, Sherlock but okay.
I don’t see how they can not give him security when they have already admitted that he is a high risk. The gutter press should pay for it. They are the ones who have profited from this hate campaign.
Where was this woman in April on W&K’s anniversary???? Let’s hear THAT reading.
Maybe it’s the same psychic that regularly communes with QE2 for gossip from the grave.
Is this the same psychic who said Meghan wasn’t the one for Harry? or the one who predicted that the marriage wouldn’t last five years?
If they are not reading asparagus it’s not a real psychic reading.
@Nic919
OMG, I thought you were making some obscure joke, like when people say they’re throwing asparagus instead of casting aspersions.
But I was curious enough to go look it up, only to discover Jemima aka Mystic Veg and her Amazing Asparamancy!!
I can’t believe this timeline 😂😂😂
🎍🎍🎍🎍🃏🃏🀄🀄🎲🎲🌙✨️