They’ve now been praising Princess Kate for walking in heels for more than a week

People always joke about how Viola Davis walks like a truck driver, but I will never make fun of Viola’s gait! Some of us just walk like truck drivers. Some of us struggle to walk in heels. I tend to clomp and stomp around no matter the footwear. All of which to say, I admire women who can look graceful in heels and women who can navigate tricky terrain in heels. That’s not me, at all. All that being said, I feel like the Princess of Wales’s fans are perhaps setting the bar in hell, given that they’ve now been praising Kate for “walking” for more than a week. The root of this is that Princess Kate attended a Buckingham Palace garden party two weeks ago. She wore a very “Kate” look, including beige heels. She didn’t sink into the grass at all. As I said, this is now a week-long story: Kate walked and she didn’t stumble at all, like a big girl!
The Princess of Wales hosted her first garden party of the year this month alongside her husband, Prince William – and one moment in particular impressed royal fans. Kate, 44, wore a stunning Self Portrait dress and a matching black-and-white hat paired with her go-to Ralph Lauren stiletto heels at Buckingham Palace in London.
The royal couple was animated as they chatted with guests, and the Princess effortlessly walked between conversations despite wearing high heels on muddy grass.
To the amazement of royal watchers and attendees at the event, Kate didn’t sink into the grass and appeared to “glide” across the Palace lawn.
In astonishment, one person wrote: “Walking on grass in stilettos is not for the weak… but Princess Catherine makes it look effortless.”
Another noted: “She does make it look like she is gliding. Such a classy woman.” A third said: “It can be done, but takes practice. Catherine is a master of it.”
Rushing to the comments with theories, one person said the royal was “walking on the balls of her feet”, while others suspected she must have transparent “heel stoppers” to stop herself from sinking into the grass.
It’s not even that I’m opposed to praising women for something like this. As I said, I wouldn’t have been able to walk in heels (period) or walk in heels on grass. It’s fine – just say “wow, she really knows how to walk in heels!” But for Kate in particular, one gets the sense that even her fans struggle to find her positives. That’s why there’s so much infantilization of Kate, who is a 44 year old woman and mother of three, but according to her fans, she’s a big girl who does big, important work by spending years and years saying sh-t like “not enough people know that the early years are important.” Her lack of substance is why there’s this outsized focus on superficial praise for “walking” and “going vroom on a plane.” And as always, the elephant in the room is that Kate’s “fans” would have been the first ones to call Meghan a eco-terrorist war criminal if she dared to walk on grass in heels.
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
(Left to right) the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales and Duke of Edinburgh during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Edward Duke of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales meets guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’ve seen photos of her feet, she isn’t doing herself any favors by walking with heels in grass. But she has nothing else so let them celebrate her future bunion surgeries.
She will be devastated if she has issues like Queen Letizia who now has to wear low heels or flats – and still looks amazing by the way.
I thought they wore the plastic attachment to the heel to it go in the grass?
They do. Royal women, including Kate, have been not sinking into the grass for decades.
She has to walk quickly to keep up with William, who makes no effort to set his pace with hers.
Sad.
She’s been wearing super high heels for years. She should know how they work by now.
The infantilization of The Firm darlings continues apace. Speaking of which, Edward looks oddly like a young schoolboy in a school pageant here— standing abreast of “mummy” Sophie…
“To the amazement of royal watchers and attendees at the event, Kate didn’t sink into the grass and appeared to “glide” across the Palace lawn.” What a life you lead if this is something that amazes you.
I know that her fans have a thin amount of things to praise her on, but this type of praise would probably actually embarrass me. And not in a false modesty sort of way, but in the sense that this is not something worthy of praise. As a regular person if my family or friends felt the need to praise me for walking and not tripping at 43 years old, I probably wonder where I went wrong.
Isn’t this kind of how she ended up where she is with the absurd wiglets and sausage curls, that people were really grasping at straws for something to praise, and all they could come up with was, “well, she’s got hair, I guess”? Are the heels now going to get higher and higher, until she’s walking around Delhi in a few months wearing stripper shoes?
Wow! Walking in heels is now a big accomplishment for Kan’t. The bar is so low it has moved to another planet!!
All I’ll say is that every time I see these photos, it irks me that she is wearing beige/brown heels with a black-and-white ensemble. WHY?
Vanity. They’re nude-ish, which lengthens her legs/makes her waist look less long visually.
She needs the 2026 equivalent of What Not to Wear to update her style.
They are not nude-ish, or beige. They are brown! This bugs me even more than the stupid flower application. She should wear black or white heels. Not nude, not brown, not beige.
I can admire women who are able to walk in heels, especially on grass or cobblestone. I had a friend like this. Never ruined the heels of her shoes, too. And you wouldn’t find her dead wearing the wrong color of shoes to her dress.
How embarrassing for Kate that this is how her fans view her – as someone who is classy and amazing for walking across grass in heels. (and yes i’m sure she’s wearing those heel stoppers.)
Also LOL at this article about how it was their first garden party of the season. And their only one!!! garden parties are over.
Wow, so you’re telling me that a woman who regularly wears heels in public appearances is able to walk in them? Even on grass? We’re all of the other attendees sinking into the mud or something? I would be truly embarrassed at such low expectations.
I don’t and can’t wear heels so I’m not one to talk and since admiration for a time who can. That said, I do observe posture though, just saying.
I will NEVER make fun of Viola Davis and her walk again. That woman and her siblings not only survived but thrived in the face of HORRIFIC poverty. Read her book, I’m in awe of her.
This just reminds me of an Eddie Izzard bit in which he channels his younger self, in the throes of a first crush. “Suzy! …..Do you like… bread? Did you know I’ve got…. Legs! ….okay, bye. I love you! …” ….it’s sweet and sad when you project backwards to a childhood lapse, but, really, at this age. Whooooof. I’m imitating the sound effect this type of praise generates in response. The thing about women who look amazing every time they step outside — Jackie Kennedy, Kate Moss, Sophia Coppola, Chloe Sevigny, Jane Birkin, Meghan Sussex (!!) — is that it’s not *one* thing that sets them apart, like a gimmick or a party trick. It’s just that they can breathe in their own skin. Everything else is honestly like an afterthought. Kate is so try-hard.
Her feet have to last for the rest of her life, she needs to take better care of them.
I don’t understand why she insists on towering over everyone in those 4” heels. She’s on the taller side but what – 5’8” or so? Why does she want to be 6” in heels? She’s always done this. The garden party would be a perfect t opportunity to try out some lovely and elegant lower block heels.
The last time the Kate stans were amazed that she stepped down backwards on a ladder in heels and before that she tied her hair in a knot without a hair tie. Kate is such a lightweight that she gets praised for doing the mundane.
OK so I got some new glasses with a better prescription but I still can’t see the bar for Kate. Do I need to go back to the eye doctor?
🤭
Huh. I had a different take. I figured the grass at the palace must be really, really compact. As in hard as concrete, due to what it has had to endure over the decades/centuries with massive amounts of people gathering on it. Same at Ascot. Hard as concrete. It’s not like your front yard. I remember years ago when I visited NYC for the first time & went to Central Park. The grass there was like that.
What a clever girl she is being able to walk in high heels without sinking into the grass! What a marvellous achievement! Really classy isn’t she?
I am too old now to prance about in high heeled shoes, but if I was half my age and had nothing to do all day but practice walking in very high heels I would be an expert as well.
Her adoring fans consider her to be the very epitome of elegance and class, does not matter if she is no good at anything else but walking in very high heels, that is all that matters.
Her fans won’t admit that all of the other royal women have managed to do the same thing, including Meghan at her very first royal engagement after their wedding. The bar is so low for Kate that her fans praise her for things the ones they despise are also capable of doing. I would praise her if she could finally learn how to accessorize and wear shoes and bags that coordinate with what she’s wearing. I would have praised her if she would have taken that ugly flower off of the button. I guess I’m like her fans and am easily impressed by the most simple of actions.