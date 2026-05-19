Did Jacob Elordi pull out of Cannes just to go on vacation with Kendall Jenner?

About a week before the Cannes Film Festival began, Jacob Elordi pulled out of the Cannes jury. He was supposed to serve as a jury member alongside Demi Moore and Chloe Zhao, among others. Elordi’s reason for the withdrawal was that he injured his foot and he didn’t think he would be capable of (literally) walking around the Palais. So Jacob withdrew and he found himself with a lot of free time rather suddenly. So… it’s funny that he immediately went on vacation with his new girlfriend Kendall Jenner. His foot doesn’t look too injured on those Hawaiian beaches.

Per TMZ, Jacob and Kendall were spotted on a private beach in Hawaii, and I truly wonder how much TMZ paid for the exclusive photo. An “eyewitness” told TMZ that Kendall and Jacob looked like they were on a “cute little date” on the Kauai private beach. All of this comes after Jacob and Kendall were apparently quite coupled-up at Coachella too. They’re really dating. You know what I enjoy? Jacob has such a strong physical type – all of his romantic partners are dark-haired and dark-eyed (if not doe-eyed), all of them have similar features too. You can absolutely see the throughline between Kaia Gerber, Olivia Jade and Kendall Jenner.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi enjoyed what looked like a very private beach hang in Hawaii over the weekend, according to a photo TMZ obtained. pic.twitter.com/DQheHK1LPg — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2026