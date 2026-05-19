Did Jacob Elordi pull out of Cannes just to go on vacation with Kendall Jenner?

About a week before the Cannes Film Festival began, Jacob Elordi pulled out of the Cannes jury. He was supposed to serve as a jury member alongside Demi Moore and Chloe Zhao, among others. Elordi’s reason for the withdrawal was that he injured his foot and he didn’t think he would be capable of (literally) walking around the Palais. So Jacob withdrew and he found himself with a lot of free time rather suddenly. So… it’s funny that he immediately went on vacation with his new girlfriend Kendall Jenner. His foot doesn’t look too injured on those Hawaiian beaches.
Per TMZ, Jacob and Kendall were spotted on a private beach in Hawaii, and I truly wonder how much TMZ paid for the exclusive photo. An “eyewitness” told TMZ that Kendall and Jacob looked like they were on a “cute little date” on the Kauai private beach. All of this comes after Jacob and Kendall were apparently quite coupled-up at Coachella too. They’re really dating. You know what I enjoy? Jacob has such a strong physical type – all of his romantic partners are dark-haired and dark-eyed (if not doe-eyed), all of them have similar features too. You can absolutely see the throughline between Kaia Gerber, Olivia Jade and Kendall Jenner.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 08: Jacob Elordi arrives at the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2026 – Virtuosos Award held at The Arlington Theatre on February 8, 2026 in Santa Barbara, California, United States.,Image: 1073420693, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jacob Elordi, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Jacob Elordi arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083327246, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Etienne Laurent / The Academy/Avalon
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Venice, ITALY The cast of “Frankenstein” was seen at the photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in Venice.
Pictured: Jacob Elordi
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Los Angeles, CA Celebrities attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
Pictured: Kendall Jenner
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Kendall Jenner
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
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I finally figured out why I don’t find him attractive – he reminds me of Brad Pitt. Also, if you duck out of a huge opportunity like Cannes just to go on vacation, you are really putting your career at risk. I’m sure it won’t matter though since he’s a man.
If I weren’t very eloquent, I’d also prefer to avoid such gatherings. At festivals, some journalists ask difficult questions about various topics, not just what you’re wearing. So, yes, he probably decided that it wasn’t worth the effort, because he’s currently popular, and on top of that he’s a white heterosexual male, so he’ll definitely find a job.
Weird question: How tall are you? Because all the girls I know who are over 5’9 or so think that he’s attractive, while most of my fellow shorties and I are like, “he’s not that hot, he’s just really tall and you want a guy who doesn’t get insecure when you wear 6-inch heels”.
He’s not attractive to me. No matter how tall he is. He seems like a male version of Sydney S. For some reason, people find him hot, but to me, he’s extremely uninteresting in every way: physically, intellectually, and spiritually.
@Eva. I have never understood how people find him attractive. There is nothing about him that seems attractive to me. The moustache doesn’t help either. Elordi seems completely and ultimately bland – which I suppose is a good fit for Kendall Jenner as she is the same.
I feel like his facial features are all too closely situated together on the canvas that is his facial area. If they were just spread out a bit, he’d look better I think. Also, 5’4.5″, lol
5.10 and i don’t find him attractive at all. and i admit i do sometimes attribute automatic attractive points for height, specifically for the reason you mention. i don’t have a height requirement, but man some guys are really insecure about it, and i don’t want to hear it. ii’ve never actually seen him in anything, so i was wondering if maybe he was the kind of person where seeing him onscreen made him more attractive.
Interesting theory. I’m 5’7, but tall or short doesn’t make much difference to me. I sometimes like a guy that looks like I can put him in my pocket lol
I also don’t think he’s attractive, but not because he looks like Brad Pitt. It’s the mustache and his head looks kind of small and he leans a little rat-faced too. Kendall Jenner is welcome to him.
Yea all the Hollywood guys now are either rat-faced, too fey (Timmy C), or look like big toes (Adam Driver, Jeremy Allen White, etc).
A Tim/Jacob/Kendall/Kylie red carpet for next years’ Oscars?.😏😏😏
His team announces he was asked to sit on the Cannes Jury and he was so honoured but couldn’t (*sobs*, simply could NOT) because his foot was too injured….shows up partying and chilling with no notable injury on the arm of a Kardashian instead. LMAO , but OMG if I was his publicist I would smack him. This made him look ridiculous.
I really want to know where his career goes from here. I’m sure he’ll be fine just like Timothée, but I would be so peeved if I had asked this guy to be on the Cannes jury and he felt like vacationing with a Jenner (do they really have so little free time?) was the better option. Cannes isn’t good enough for the younger generation it seems…
How is this partying? It looks like they’re quietly sitting and she’s drinking wine out of a bottle (if that’s what it is). Sitting = good for injured foot. He’s not in a pub, club, running and throwing a football on the beach.
This is a really strange take.
I can’t stand him. If he were not so tall, there would be nothing to remember him for because his face is definitely NOT it. Butthole mouth, witch’s butt chin, fake tan, pointy everything, funky teeth. Yuck! Talentless plank of wood.
@coldblooded he is partying. He was just photographed elsewhere (Deuxmoi maybe) DRIVING the Jenners and Chalamet after a night out, trying to hide his stupid face like he’s important. I’m not at all surprised. He’s a pretentious, self-absorbed hack who got so lucky and now takes up space and opportunities from much better, younger actors. He reminds me so much of Brad Pitt who also jumped from it girl to it girl at the start of his career. I can’t wait for him to go away.
I mean there’s a video of them paddling around on a surfboard, too. I would say that if your foot feels good enough to sit on the beach, your foot probably feels good enough to sit on a panel at Cannes.
As @Sasha (and the gossip stories said):photographed driving the group away from a PARTY. So it’s a very accurate take I’m afraid. 🤣 Sorry, but the silly boy is flakey.
Being on the jury at Cannes means a lot of photo calls, red carpets, and standing ovations. You’re on your feet a lot and sitting on a beach in Hawaii at a luxury resort just isn’t physically taxing. It’s totally possible that he’s telling the truth about his foot
The optics on this are bad, legit foot injury or not. The pap photos of him driving the Jenners and Timothee around instead of being at Cannes with Chloe Zhao seem to squander the positive momentum he made during his Frankenstein award run where he came off as (or was marketed as) someone who really values movies, seems humble and excited to work with exciting directors. It’ll be interesting to see how he and his team pivot from this.
I’m glad that he’s been caught because I never believed he was in any way a serious artist. I hope the Dog Stars bombs.
As people have already said, he’s gold as a white, heterosexual man. In fact, his career might even get more of a boost bc of Jenner, not the Cannes jury (but not true if you look at the other men the Kar-Jens have dated. They are usually worse for wear in some way, but we’ll see).