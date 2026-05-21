Katie Holmes wore a peplum’d mess to the American Ballet Theater gala

Katie Holmes stepped out last night at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala. Her mom was her date and they looked very happy and relaxed. Katie is a long-time supporter of the ABT, and she usually comes out for their galas. Last night, she was even honored as a longtime patron, with the ABT releasing a statement: “A longtime friend of the Company, Holmes is a passionate advocate for the arts whose work reflects a deep appreciation for creativity and storytelling. Her connection to ABT underscores a genuine love of classical ballet and a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists.” That’s nice. They gave her an award for supporting ballet.
Meanwhile, can we talk about her two-piece dress? It’s soooo bad. From the neck up, Katie looks great – fresh, pretty. But the dress is so bad, no designer is even claiming credit for it. The bust is tragic and the peplum is an atrocity! It’s just unflattering across the board.
Katie also made news this week for doing a GRWM makeup video on Instagram, in conjunction with Merit. She’s being praised for not looking Botoxed to hell or like she’s in and out of the surgeon’s office. She even says in the video that she’s a ‘90s kid and she thinks it’s cool to go makeup-free still, to this day (I share that belief).
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She is so much better and happier without that freak Tom Cruise. I honestly still don’t understand why she would marry him in the first place? But, of course, she has her beloved daughter because of that marriage.
She’s ALWAYS a fashion mess
Didn’t she have a (bad) fashion label during her TC years? Maybe it’s one of her own designs. Anyway this dress is on brand for her. She’s always had terrible taste. Still wish her well though.
The top is fine. The skirt is a wrinkly mess. I would wear the top with leggings or flowy pants in a contrasting color. Maybe a floral print.
The top doesnt fit properly, with baggy darts around the girls.
She’s so pretty but her style is usually a miss for me.
She looks happy, and I hope she is.
That said, that dress looks like a bad round of Toilet Paper Bride — with a too-tight, yet still somehow very baggy bodice. Her girls deserve better.
Katie, pretty please, get a stylist.
It at least looks very comfortable. If you’re going to sit through 3 hours of ballet, being comfy is better.
Is it some kind of nod to Swan Lake or ballet costumes in general? It does look comfortable but ill fitting and more suited to the beach or a picnic.
If I was at the ballet for 3 hours I’d need some kind of wrap.
Katie Holmes was a dancer when growing up in Toledo (Ohio, not Spain, lmao) and, as her patron status indicate, she’s been a longtime supporter of ABT. I am at the age when seeing grown professionals supporting the arts and disciplines that they discovered as children makes me verklempt because parents who care about the fine arts (and not just cinema or moving image arts) raise the next generation of art appreciators, supporters, and patrons!
Katie looks lovely from the neck up, but that two-piece is a miss — the bust shape is unflattering and the peplum ruins the silhouette. Shame, because she usually gets it right.
WWD and Vogue are saying Ashlyn Spring 2026 dress.
She looks gorgeous and I like the top and skirt, but the shoes are a miss — not sure how you pair tan suede sandals with formalwear and diamonds…
It’s really cool she’s supporting the ballet and her face looks great. I’ve seen that similar style of shoe and it’s so ugly and impractical, I just don’t get it.
Oh Katie, never stop wearing bad fashion