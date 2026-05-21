Katie Holmes wore a peplum’d mess to the American Ballet Theater gala

Katie Holmes stepped out last night at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala. Her mom was her date and they looked very happy and relaxed. Katie is a long-time supporter of the ABT, and she usually comes out for their galas. Last night, she was even honored as a longtime patron, with the ABT releasing a statement: “A longtime friend of the Company, Holmes is a passionate advocate for the arts whose work reflects a deep appreciation for creativity and storytelling. Her connection to ABT underscores a genuine love of classical ballet and a shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of artists.” That’s nice. They gave her an award for supporting ballet.

Meanwhile, can we talk about her two-piece dress? It’s soooo bad. From the neck up, Katie looks great – fresh, pretty. But the dress is so bad, no designer is even claiming credit for it. The bust is tragic and the peplum is an atrocity! It’s just unflattering across the board.

Katie also made news this week for doing a GRWM makeup video on Instagram, in conjunction with Merit. She’s being praised for not looking Botoxed to hell or like she’s in and out of the surgeon’s office. She even says in the video that she’s a ‘90s kid and she thinks it’s cool to go makeup-free still, to this day (I share that belief).