Prince William: ‘The duchy is changing. We’re learning as we go…’

It looks like Prince William was especially chatty last Friday during his visit to the Isles of Scilly. Not only did William give a somewhat lengthy and live radio interview, he also gave exclusive quotes to Roya Nikkhah at the Times of London. If you ask me, William has always given Nikkhah exclusive quotes, it’s just that he is usually credited as a “senior royal source” or “insider.” Anyway, William told Nikkhah all about his big plans to transform the Duchy of Cornwall by selling off a fifth of the duchy’s assets and building affordable housing.
The Prince of Wales has said he wants to be a “force for good” with the Duchy of Cornwall, pledging that his £1 billion estate is “evolving” and must be “open to change where it is needed”. Prince William, 43, who controls the 128,000 acres which generate more than £20 million a year in profit, acknowledged the duchy had not got everything right under his stewardship and that he is “learning as we go”. He has been criticised after it emerged that the duchy, bestowed on every heir to the throne since the 14th century, was charging public services and charities millions of pounds in rent.
In 2024, an investigation by The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed the Duchy of Lancaster, which belongs to the monarch, and the Duchy of Cornwall were making millions of pounds a year in tax-free profits by charging charities, the armed forces, the NHS, schools and the prison service for the right to use lands, rivers and seashores.
Last week the prince, whose titles include the Duke of Cornwall, spent two days visiting some of his new duchy projects in the southwest. These include a £3 million social housing development at Nansledan, a suburb of Newquay, which will provide 24 homes for those at risk of homelessness.
Reflecting on his visits and his future plans, William told The Sunday Times: “I care deeply about ensuring the duchy has a positive impact for the people and communities connected to it. We have a responsibility to think about the future, to be open to change where it is needed, and to use what we have in a way that helps support others and strengthens communities for generations to come.”
The duchy is collaborating with William’s Homewards initiative and St Petrocs, a homelessness charity, which will also offer mental health support, counselling, training and employment opportunities. The first residents will move in this summer and it is understood that William plans to build more social housing across other duchy sites.
The long-term aim is to help people move from temporary accommodation at Nansledan into permanent homes. William said: “We’re beginning to show what this evolving approach can look like in practice, using our land to create opportunity and support people who need stability most. Access to a safe home is a vital part of that, but it’s only one piece of a much bigger picture around health, opportunity and long-term resilience. This is not about claiming we’ve got everything right, but about testing new ways of working, alongside partners and people with lived experience, to create places that offer not just shelter, but the foundations for a more secure future.”
“The duchy is changing. We’re learning as we go, and the answers are not always simple, and we cannot do it alone. The challenges facing people today are complex and deeply connected, and we cannot address them in isolation. By focusing our efforts, working with the right partners and staying ambitious about what’s possible, I believe the duchy can play a meaningful role as a force for good.”
Last year the duchy stopped imposing rents on lifeboat stations, the fire service, village halls and school playing fields, acknowledging it had taken time to “reflect” on the Sunday Times investigation.
[From The Times]
We all criticize William about a lot of things and most of it is deserved. But I have to say… I don’t hate any of this? Like, he’s building affordable housing, he’s partnering with homeless initiatives, he’s actually trying to solve some big problems in local ways. He stopped charging rent on public works, and the duchy construction projects might work out and actually benefit the right people. It’s actually… working out the way he wants it to work out. He set a goal and he’s spent the past three-plus years putting these projects together. Would I still like to see an audit of the duchy? For sure. But I actually wonder if an audit might reveal that William is spending duchy money like a drunken sailor on all of these projects.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, arrives in St Mary’s, aboard the island’s new pilot boat “John Guy”, a Duchy-funded boat supporting the safety of the island waters, in the Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104150405, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, meets with care home residents during his visit to the Isles of Scilly Hospital on the day he officially opens a new facility there, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104150753, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, hammers a nail into one of the homes that is being built, as he visits the construction site of 10 new sustainable homes delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall, and to help tackle the Isles’ acute housing shortage, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151003, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, prepares to hammer a nail into one of the homes that is being built, as he visits the construction site of 10 new sustainable homes delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall, and to help tackle the Isles’ acute housing shortage, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151022, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, replants a shelterbelt tree to help replace those trees lost to Storm Goretti in January 2026, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151048, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, arrives to replant a shelterbelt tree to help replace those trees lost to Storm Goretti in January 2026, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151071, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall arrived on St Mary’s aboard the island’s new pilot boat ‘John Guy.’ His Royal Highness visited the Isles of Scilly Hospital and met staff, patients and opened a new facility which has increased medical capacity to the Isles. The Duke then visited the near complete construction site of 10 new sustainable homes being delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall.,Image: 1104159218, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall arrived on St Mary’s aboard the island’s new pilot boat ‘John Guy.’ His Royal Highness visited the Isles of Scilly Hospital and met staff, patients and opened a new facility which has increased medical capacity to the Isles. The Duke then visited the near complete construction site of 10 new sustainable homes being delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall.,Image: 1104159336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall arrived on St Mary’s aboard the island’s new pilot boat ‘John Guy.’ His Royal Highness visited the Isles of Scilly Hospital and met staff, patients and opened a new facility which has increased medical capacity to the Isles. The Duke then visited the near complete construction site of 10 new sustainable homes being delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall.,Image: 1104159362, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
With these two hearing “learning as we go” is code for I’m going to spend the next 10 years doing nothing but pie charts, but let’s hope not…..
I don’t hate this, either. I hope he’s successful.
He should make peace with his brother and his sister in law If he is sincere about “changing.” And this could be all talk…
He’s no Jimmy Carter..
Definitely not.. I will wait to see the finished project and how much of a difference it actually makes before I judge but honestly I can’t help think this is a slight of hand move to confiscate money, they have been called out for the bags of cash and funding from Epstein clients so now it looks like the duchy is filling the coffers (off shore accounts) which seems more Peggy’s style.
I don’t believe at all that any of these initiatives will come to fruition. He’s not disciplined or ambitious enough to accomplish anything but sleeping.
I can’t believe I used to think he was so handsome lol
Spending one-fifth of the duchy to keep your head off a spike is a good investment.
LOL, best comment.
Good for him. I hope he puts his back into it. If he has a meaningful project that he can focus his efforts on, he can do good in the world … and perhaps be less consumed by petty jealousies.
I fear, however, that he won’t. He has so little energy and drive.
That’s another reason he envies Harry, who commits to a project and sees it through.
I don’t think these are bad ideas in themselves, and it sounds like he’s letting the experts lead the way, which is something he and Kate often don’t do. Using duchy money for more affordable housing is a good thing.
(but is he using duchy money for that? it says he’s “collaborating” but its not clear that its duchy money. Maybe just duchy land?)
anyway as long as he’s squirrely about his taxes and finances I’m going to assume something sketchy is going on.
Is anyone looking into whether he is allowed to sell the land ? The reason for all the tax shelters is because the duchies aren’t directly owned by the Prince of wales or the monarch. Nikkah is just writing this stuff without examining the actual ownership issue.
I wouldn’t believe that any of this is being done above board without actual transparency about everything. Will there be capital gains taxes paid on the sale of the land? We have no answers here at all.
Whereas UK MPs get trashed for not properly declaring which home is there primary residence, we have William just doing what he wants with the land when he is not the private owner of the duchy lands at all.
UK Republic really needs to dig into this mess.
For a global statesman I haven’t heard William talk about homelessness as a human rights issue and the need for government and other organizations to address it. Kudos to him using Duchy land but it would be more meaningful if he gave all his land back to the State so that they can provide housing to those who are homeless and those who can’t afford the exorbitant house prices.
How about those that lost their homes when he moved to Forest Lodge?
I’m sorry, I don’t wish to be a cynic, and I dearly wish that this was a real initiative, but I fear it is not. First: if the Duchy has been a set of landholdings in its established form, pockets here and there, aggregated organically, since the fourteenth century, legally classed as a trust, then how on earth is William allowed to sell of parts of the landholdings? I cannot emphasise this enough, trusts are inalienable. The property — real estate, capital, ownership rights to intellectual property or patented technologies — that they shelter, is not to be bought or sold. Hence they are tax exempt. For this reason alone, they are classed distinctly from standard “estates” for the purposes of tax assessment or estate planning or probate filing or inheritance. The idea is that they remain intact, in perpetuity. There is no concept of ownership, it is suspended existentially. No one owns a trust, one can only benefit from it. If one is the beneficiary, one draws income from the trust which is taxed as a capital gain, because the principal is treated as an investment. Unlike most investments, it can never be liquidated. I am *really* curious how this was ever approved as I don’t believe the late Queen would have ever allowed it to take place. Which begs another question, are they up against a deadline? Is this a rush to liquidate investments / assets whilst the monarch (Charles III) is still alive and allowing it?
It seems legally questionable, for sure. I’m not sure legally how the duchy is set up. A trust is the closest thing maybe but it might not be exact. for example, William does not pay capital gains on the income from the duchy.
But I have no idea how he’s going to be able to sell off duchy land and property especially bc it doesn’t seem “all” the profits are going back into the duchy.
I agree, the legal ambiguity is the fine distinction between the Duchy as a semi-unique entity, and a trust, as a generic, albeit privileged, entity. They’re two separate categories, it would seem, and oddly, I’m getting the impression that for the royals, they are a law unto themselves. There are clearly fewer guardrails around this property than there are around a revocable trust. Which is…. apt to give concern. There is no way to guarantee that the proceeds from William’s sales of land are reinvested, much less employed for affordable housing. Also? The fact that the co-sponsor of his affordable housing project is his *own* personal vehicle, Homewards IIRC, should raise a red flag. Because that places him on both sides of the transaction. Which would never be allowed in the normal world of regulated non-profit investment. To wit: William sells Duchy property. William takes proceeds of the sale. William invests proceeds in his own personal “charity” for affordable housing…. There are two clear leaks in the seals designed to save capital running off in rivulets: if proceeds of the sale are not reinvested directly in the Duchy they line pockets, whether they be Middleton pockets or mistress pockets, or his kids’ trusts, as likely as not offshore, in the Channel Islands. If proceeds of the sale are invested under the auspices of Homeward, William’s personal non-profit, then he can use the proceeds to hire and fund Jason Knauf, or any number of other hangers-on, like the van Cutsems, or the Straubenzee brother, who keep him company at football matches. Non-profits have an obligation legally to spend their operating capital and *not* to retain it. This is designed to force them to do something, but it sounds like a preview of Brewster’s Millions: hire your friends. I don’t think anything in William’s track record would give cause to believe he is serious about this initiative. It will be window dressing for cash galore.
Just posted something similar: the duchy isn’t William’s to sell. This is precisely why duchy asset transfers are exempt from capital gains and inheritance taxes, as Norman Baker is always pointing out.
So someone needs to investigate the heck out of this, and watch really, really closely, to make sure duchy assets aren’t liquidated to co-fund a few affordable housing projects with the rest lining the BRF’s pockets. I mean, this £500m investment in housing and energy William mentions is probably (a) a fraction of the value of 1/5 of the duchy assets, and (b) somewhat or completely offset by the savings on capital gains taxes that any private landowner would have to pay on land sales, but which William doesn’t have to pay. So someone needs to make sure this isn’t an asset shell game in which trust assets are transmogrified into the BRF’s “privately held” assets. Or to generate new income-producing assets the BRF will then claim they own privately (e g., market-rate housing and wind farms).
I think there’s going to be commingling of funds which makes it even messier. A post from maybe last week about this contained an article that indicated the 500 million would also come from donations.
So he’s not selling assets for 500 million over 10 years or whatever and then pouring that money directly back into the duchy in form or another. It seems like there are two different things going on – selling the assets, and this 500 million. So maybe some of the sold assets would go towards that 500 million but my guess is very little.
And then like YankeeDoodle pointed out above you get into the added messiness of William’s own charity being what benefits from this.
@Becks, I read the same thing, that a TOTAL of £500m would be invested in affordable housing AND environment/energy projects. It definitely read that some or a lot of the £500m was coming from “partners” and donations.
I like the way you frame it, as two separate things going on: 1) selling 1/5 of duchy assets over 10 years, and 2) £500m from various sources, including the duchy but also from partners and donations, is going to be invested in things. With a lot of hand-waving around how much of the sales proceeds William keeps as his now-private property and/or gives to his charity to pay off friends and whatever else.
I hope Republic, Baker, the Times, Ch. 4, and others investigate the heck out of this.
Exactly! William doesn’t own the land himself and there are so many questions about this.
UK royals coverage is the same as NK media for Kim Jong Un so there needs to be real questions asked there. William is smart enough to know that saying it’s to help the homeless will have people think it’s good, but notice how Charles never did anything like this? He wasn’t touching the duchy lands when he set up the Prince’s Trust.
And the partnerships for this project are very questionable as well. parliament should be examining this.
I don’t hate this either. I’m also going to guess that “mental health services” includes addressing psychoses and addiction, which are big contributors to homelessness.
Someone needs to keep investigating the heck out of this, though. The duchy isn’t William’s to sell, so will he pocket any of the “sale” proceeds, even as he uses some for housing affordability? How much is the duchy contributing vs. the partners? How much of the proceeds for selling 1/5 of the duchy will go to market-rate rentals and those energy projects the initial press release talked about, i.e. things that will keep generating income for the BRF (as duchy assets or even now as the BRF’s private assets, also, see Charles’ wind farms on his duchy’s land) for decades to come?
Yeah, ima wait and see before I give out cookies.
Kaiser I think you are very charitable towards William.
William is not using his own money to finance the project. The money is not coming from the € 20 million profit made by the Duchy of Cornwall. William is selling of sssets of the Duchy of Cornwall which I understand William does not own to finance his pet project. In doing so other residents of the Duchy of Cornwall will lose their homes and livelihoods.
Would William or his people have changed the charging policies of rents from charities and government indtitutions on the Duchy of Cornwall property without the investigation by the Times and Channel 4? I somehow doubt it. They changed the policy because they got caught.
William is not the philantropist they try to portray him in this srticle.
@Monika … Extremely well said. My thoughts exactly.
Cornwall has a chronic lack of social housing and locals find it nearly impossible to access any type of rental accommodation. In towns like Newquay people in the hospitality sector are lucky if they can rent a room in a house of multiple occupancy and share one bathroom. 24 houses is pitiful considering the acreage held by the duchy and the enormous funds available at their disposal. William could influence government policy within the county to improve the lives of thousands of locals but he’s only chosen to act after the revelations paint the duchy and him in a bad light.
So glad Will now intends to be a force for good instead of forcing good husbands to the floor in their own kitchen!
Nice misleading language with “the Duchy… generate more than £20m a year in profit” but not stating that that profit goes to Willy Nilly. RRs never miss a groveling beat.
It appears that Willy is still searching for that legacy defining project that will prove to the world that he’s better than his father and his brother and garner him the public love and accolades he craves/feels entitled to. Building long term housing for the homeless would be wonderful and a legacy he could be proud of but…
I don’t know…on the surface it sounds great. But Willy Nilly’s track record and lackadaisical approach to his duties are absolutely abysmal. “Learning as we go”, instead of the usual listen and learn that he and the Mrs are famous for, could also be interpreted as trumperish – as in testing every legal boundary to see what and how much £ and bs he can get away with. No real public or Parliamentary outcry against his proposal to sell off Duchy land that’s not his person land to sell? No outcry = Proceed as planned but come up with a good sounding justification to sell to the public for doing so, but also with no oversight. His and 47’s blatant insecurities are also very similar and revealing: The Felon/dictator (small d) wants to be both King and Tyrant, and the future king wants to be both Dictator and Tyrant. Both of them are greedy malignant narcissists who put the rant in tyrant and publicly and repeatedly exhibit a shocking lack of empathy and unquenchable thirst to punish any and everyone who either dares to criticize them, fail to fall in line, or meet their (often extremely unreasonable) demands.
In addition to all the excellent questions asked in this thread, here’s another:
The article quoted states “Last year the duchy stopped imposing rents on lifeboat stations, the fire service, village halls and school playing fields, acknowledging it had taken time to “reflect” on the Sunday Times investigation.”
Ok, great. Are all such rents, Duchy-wide, included? Or is this rent stoppage only in the area where a couple of dozen homes are being built? What about ambulance parking, charity offices and grounds, prisons, other public services?
And what about the equivalent rents being charged by the Duchy of Lancaster? Is the King still charging sea rescue services to cross “his” beaches?
All I really see here is a group of greedy buggers saying Ok, since you people just would not shut up about our inherited privilege, our right to rip you off as much as possible, after dragging our feet for over two years, we threw you a couple of bones. Please applaud.
My God, still learning? Like Kate? They’ve been on the job 20 years and still know nothing? Selling the Duchies is not a learn-as-you-go pastime. It is a legal question that must have an answer. Is Will breaking the law? Where will the money go? Do they really belong to him and he has that right? This is a BFD (as President Biden once rightly said to President Obama about ObamaCare). Why is this idiot not held accountable? Why is there no transparency?
Kudos to everyone’s deep diving. Making a grand gesture and big announcement is meant to get critics off the back of someone who won’t/can’t do the small work. Taking care of his everyday obligations: visits, fund raising, raising awareness, travel. As the heir and POW at 40 something, he could have had years of good works under his belt. He could have been laying a foundation. As many have mentioned, he may be saying that he is selling something that is not his to sell, so he will be in a pickle. He is not pledging any of his own money, I think. How is King Charles letting this pass? I wasn’t going for his looks today, but his braying is very unkingly. Were I an employee, I would find it hard to tell a future king to quit braying.