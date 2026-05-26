Duchess Meghan identifies her family’s favorite As Ever jam flavors

Over the Memorial Day Weekend, the Duchess of Sussex made news for some new photos and videos on As Ever’s Instagram. First, Meghan posted a “Memorial Day” recipe for scones with cream and As Ever raspberry sauce. Because this came on the heels of Prince William mentioning scones in his radio interview on Friday, “people” now believe that Meghan was “copying” William. It’s always amazing when this selective pattern-recognition pops up. Whenever William and Kate blatantly copy Harry and Meghan, the derangers are like those “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” monkeys. But if Meghan dares to mention SCONES 48 hours after William mentioned them, we have a full-blown conspiracy!

Soon after, As Ever’s Instagram posted a little video clip of Meghan talking about her jam. She says that “Everyone in my family has a different favorite…My husband loves the raspberry. Lil loves the strawberry. Arch likes both. And I like the marmalade.” Well, now we know why she’s never giving up the marmalade, which is my least favorite. I actually wonder if she’s telling us that the marmalade is her favorite to see if that encourages people on to try what must be the least-popular flavor. Don’t bother! Just buy the raspberry and strawberry, both of which are great. I miss the apricot. I don’t know how we’re going to convince Meghan to bring back the apricot?

Speaking of, it feels like it’s been a minute since she’s had a major new product. She did those new chocolates for Mother’s Day, but I would love a permanent chocolate line. I’d love to see her do more collaborations like the one with the bookmark too. Something fun for spring/summer? Like an As Ever teapot collab or something with a different California candy/chocolate company? As Ever mints sound good.