Duchess Meghan identifies her family’s favorite As Ever jam flavors

Over the Memorial Day Weekend, the Duchess of Sussex made news for some new photos and videos on As Ever’s Instagram. First, Meghan posted a “Memorial Day” recipe for scones with cream and As Ever raspberry sauce. Because this came on the heels of Prince William mentioning scones in his radio interview on Friday, “people” now believe that Meghan was “copying” William. It’s always amazing when this selective pattern-recognition pops up. Whenever William and Kate blatantly copy Harry and Meghan, the derangers are like those “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” monkeys. But if Meghan dares to mention SCONES 48 hours after William mentioned them, we have a full-blown conspiracy!
Soon after, As Ever’s Instagram posted a little video clip of Meghan talking about her jam. She says that “Everyone in my family has a different favorite…My husband loves the raspberry. Lil loves the strawberry. Arch likes both. And I like the marmalade.” Well, now we know why she’s never giving up the marmalade, which is my least favorite. I actually wonder if she’s telling us that the marmalade is her favorite to see if that encourages people on to try what must be the least-popular flavor. Don’t bother! Just buy the raspberry and strawberry, both of which are great. I miss the apricot. I don’t know how we’re going to convince Meghan to bring back the apricot?
Speaking of, it feels like it’s been a minute since she’s had a major new product. She did those new chocolates for Mother’s Day, but I would love a permanent chocolate line. I’d love to see her do more collaborations like the one with the bookmark too. Something fun for spring/summer? Like an As Ever teapot collab or something with a different California candy/chocolate company? As Ever mints sound good.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram.
Don’t come for my marmalade! I really liked hers. I do want a bookmark and they sold out so fast.
I feel like I’m in the summer rerun era of Meghan outrage. Didn’t she do a scone recipe before, and they complained and asked why she was doing ” British” things because she hates Britain so much? The colonialist mindset to imagine that they’re the only country on the planet where people enjoy in some form, baked goods and jam. “Breads and something sweet?!! Never heard of it says most of the world.”
I do think that she is probably going to release a new drop if not this summer probably in the fall, and greatly expand her offerings. I’ve been patiently waiting for a housewares line, I’m not sure why but that’s what I feel is coming next.
I got a bookmark but I had to buy a jam and honey set or something, which was fine , lol.
I’m still in the scarcity mindset with her jams – I’m so stingy about using them – I need to just use them because the supply seems pretty steady right now.
As for copying William – these people are dumb. I will admit that if William posted something about scones right after Meghan did, I would think he was copying. But that’s not hypocrisy – its just…..pattern recognition. the Wales are reactive in everything they do. Meghan is not. Her As Ever videos and a lot of her personal IG videos are, i’m sure, planned out in advance and created in advance. She’s not making those videos at the spur of the money (something like the anniversary video etc is obviously different.) She didnt decide to post about scones bc William mentioned them. I’m sure the video/post was ready well before that.
But W&K do throw together last minute videos and posts and visits all the time to react to what Meghan does.
“Whenever William and Kate blatantly copy Harry and Meghan, the derangers are like those “hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil” monkeys. But if Meghan dares to mention SCONES 48 hours after William mentioned them, we have a full-blown conspiracy!”
These people are fueled by racism and misogyny. And anyone who runs off of those two things are insecure twats.
I really love the apricot and am waiting for its return. I got just enough that it’s stretch so I still have some.
I would like an international petition to bring back the apricot. It’s the one flavor I never thought I would like. But I fell in love with it and can’t find anything as good. I was literally taking a spatula to get every last bit out.
I am bereft without my apricot spread. BRING IT BAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAACCCCKKKKK!!
I haven’t been able to try AE apricot jam as AE doesn’t ship to Canada (yet!) When international shipping starts I’ll be there with my CC! In the meantime I do have my fave. I’m extremely picky about my jams and marmalade and by accident I found a wonderful apricot spread and I’m addicted to it. It’s not sweet but it’s not overly tart either. Big chunks of apricot in it It’s made by D’Arbo who are an Austrian company who have been making jams for over a century. It’s hard for me to get locally but there is a store several towns over that stocks it, an international deli type store. I go every few months and bring back a dozen jars. Yes I really am that addicted although I admit I also use it in cooking. I was hooked on their strawberry jam and decided to try the apricot and loved it. The first ingredient is always the fruit. Best of all it’s only CDN $7.99. I live in fear of others discovering it and the price going up!
it’s my favorite marmalade that I have tried in years. I’m happy to learn its future is secure.
I actually have 2 jars of the apricot left and it’s really good. I’m on my last raspberry though. And yeah, the marmalade will never be my favorite. As for the scone, I truly feel like Meghan had no idea that William talked about scones in a random podcast. Why should she? That man has been rude and dangerous towards her. She is not checking for random details about him. He wishes.
I’m yet another fan of the apricot. Fingers crossed for its imminent return. I’m also hoping for a lemon curd at some point. The marmalade is awesome mixed with a bit of apricot, but, on its own, I miss the hints of bitterness or tanginess that I like with marmalade. I’m also hoping for waffle mix…. and I’m putting my wishes out here blatantly just in case As Ever has an intern monitoring our posts.
I’ve been hoping for an apricot return since I didn’t get any the first drop AND a lemon curd(the lemon curd in her wedding cake is giving me hope) and another bookmark. Maybe she’ll do a Harry candle for Father’s day. Number 915.
Honestly, make the lemon curd. Its so easy.
I wish she shipped to Canada. I’d love to try her products… Before the orange menace I used to use a Ship It Shop for orders that didn’t ship internationally but sadly not going to be crossing the border any time soon…
If Meghan was playing as close attention to what William does and says as the derangers do her, she would not post the recipe. The fact is Meghan’s not paying attention to anything the Royal Family is doing.
🎯🎯🎯 it was a holiday weekend here and the last thing she was doing is listening to the man who has abused her for almost a decade.
These people really suffer from Main Character Syndrome. It is amazing how the late Queen wholly managed to avoid this and in fact go in the opposite direction, but it is laughably in the nature of a monarchy to produce insecure twats.
Apricot and raspberry for me.
I’m wondering if there is some apple flavoured treat coming up, those apples were featured a lot in her video.
I loved the apricot too. I have a tiny bit left that I’m saving.
I also love the strawberry and orange marmalade. Strawberry is probably my favorite of the three though and I’m well stocked up.
Like others have mentioned, I’m hoping for a homewares collection and would love to get that rainbow fruit cutting board she used on her show 🤞🏽 I’d love a new product line drop this summer!! Bring it on, HRH Duchess Meghan!
I smiled when you said you were saving it. When I’m running low on something and I can’t get more stock, Mr. Tea is always amused when I say I’m saving it and he asks saving it for what? He doesn’t understand why I don’t just take the last of it and spread it and eat it and laughs when I say but if I eat it, it’ll all be gone and I won’t have any. Not having any seems tragic and much worse than only having a tiny bit left.
I am a big fan of marmalade. But why would you choose scones over biscuits? Nu-ah.
I want apricot spread back. I thought it was my second favorite, but I’m convinced it’s my favorite favorite.
Yes, bring back the apricot! I have one jar I’ve been holding on to because I’m afraid to use it and then it’ll be gone forever. Someone mentioned lemon curd, I LOVE that idea.
Just replied to another post above about this empty jar syndrome I suffer from. I’m glad to see someone else is sad when something is gone forever.
Apricot for me, and then the marmalade. I like the others, too – but I hate raspberry seeds, so I strain them out. I have a teapot collection and I’d love to add one from Meghan.