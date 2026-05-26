They made a documentary about Prince Harry going to therapy & becoming woke

Various British television channels churn out these weird royal documentaries on a regular basis. In the past six years, those documentaries are something of a cottage industry, especially since so many of the docs are centered on royalsplaining the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Well, there’s a new one and it’s called Prince Harry in Therapy. LMAO. Yes, Harry got serious about therapy about six months after he fell for then-Meghan Markle. He described the breaking-point moment in Spare – he apparently raised his voice at Meghan and spoke “cruelly” towards her. She was like, nope, this is unacceptable, you need therapy. And he went to therapy and it changed his life. Does this documentary focus on that? Or is it about repressed British people blaming Meghan for changing their laddish prince?
Prince Harry is ’embarrassed about his pre-Meghan life’ and ‘laddish’ behaviour in the army, royal experts have claimed. Speaking in a new Channel 5 documentary, Prince Harry in Therapy, which aired on Saturday, author Tom Quinn said that the Duke of Sussex – who was once dubbed ‘the party prince’ and came under fire for using a racial slur to describe a fellow soldier from Pakistan – ‘would be horrified’ by his past self.
‘He’s completely shifted now,’ Tom explained. ‘He wouldn’t dream of using a racial slur. I’m pretty certain he’s embarrassed about his pre-Meghan life. I think Harry would be horrified now if he looked back at times when he was completely a part of the sort of laddish army, old Etonian world.’
In 2009, Harry apologised after footage emerged of him using the slur to describe his Sandhurst colleague Ahmed Raza Khan. Harry said he had used the term without malice after the recording, taken in 2006, was released. In his memoir, Spare, Harry said he ‘heard many people use the word’ as a child and ‘had not seen anyone wince or get upset’ and that he had not considered them to be racist.
He added: ‘And I didn’t know anything about unconscious biases either. I was twenty-one years old, I had grown isolated from the real world and wrapped in privilege, and I believed that word was the same as ‘Yankee.’ Harmless.’
The Duke said people accused him of learning nothing from the Nazi debacle in 2005, saying that he was ‘worse than stupid’ or a ‘partyboy,’ and that he ‘was racist.’
He said he was in Highgrove watching the scandal unfold as leading politicians blasted him on national television, and that he was unable to process it. Harry claimed that his father’s office issued an apology on his behalf and that he had wanted to issue another one, but palace aides advised against it. ‘Not the best strategy, sir’, he claims they told him, to which he said: ‘F*** the strategy.’ Harry said he contacted Ahmed directly and apologised. He said his comrade told him he knew he was not racist and that ‘nothing happened’. However the Duke wrote that ‘it did happen’ and that his friend’s forgiveness only made him feel worse.
Journalist Bidisha Mamata also told Channel 5: ‘On the one hand, you could say he’s evolved enormously, he’s a man of the 21st century, so different from his army days. You could also see this as the Harry of now, of being just as susceptible to outside influences.’
‘Sometimes individuals assume the mantra and the philosophy of the individual they’ve married,’ historian Dr Tessa Dunlop added. ‘I think that happened to an extent with Harry and Meghan. It’s like he sees the world through a different lens, he has had an epiphany. Probably all this stuff was beneath the surface, and she’s validated it.’
[From The Daily Mail]
They needed a whole documentary and a cadre of royal experts to say that… Harry matured and he’s learned how to be much more thoughtful and woke with his words and actions? I think Harry has regrets, of course, but I also think writing Spare was the best thing he ever did for his mental health – it was a chance to set the record straight, discuss his own regrets and screw-ups and own everything, both good and bad. But…but… but Meghan changed him! She made him woke! Why isn’t he still the fun, racist lad now??
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PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Captain General Royal Marines, visits 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh to carry out a Green Beret presentation at Dartmoor National Park on February 20, 2019 in Plymouth, England.,Image: 535413127, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon (in process) / Avalon
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PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Captain General Royal Marines, visits 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh to carry out a Green Beret presentation at Dartmoor National Park on February 20, 2019 in Plymouth, England.,Image: 535413161, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon (in process) / Avalon
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PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 20: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Captain General Royal Marines, visits 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh to carry out a Green Beret presentation at Dartmoor National Park on February 20, 2019 in Plymouth, England.,Image: 535413200, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon (in process) / Avalon
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Harry and Meghan attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which Harry will attend-for the final time-in his capacity as Captain-General of the Royal Marines. The concert, held at the Royal Albert Hall, features the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines and showcases their musical skill and pageantry.,Image: 563882274, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
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Harry and Meghan attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which Harry will attend-for the final time-in his capacity as Captain-General of the Royal Marines. The concert, held at the Royal Albert Hall, features the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines and showcases their musical skill and pageantry.,Image: 563882301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: PA ROTA / Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pictured arriving at The Mountbatten Festival of Music in the Royal Albert Hall.
Pictured: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pictured arriving at The Mountbatten Festival of Music in the Royal Albert Hall.
Pictured: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured while leaving The Royal Albert Hall after their final Royal Duties at the Mountbatten Festival of Music.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.
Pictured: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
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Why not a profile of scooter who was partying after he was married with children.
Philip never apologized for his offensive comments.called gaffes
No thought given to where Harry picked up those racial slurs he did not know were racial slurs.
Exactly. “I heard this a lot as a kid and no one reacted that it was bad” should be a huge yikes for everyone. “Not a racist family” my eye.
They will soon create a documentary with a host of royal experts about Lilibet’s bunny ears and playtime. They are too far down the sunken place. The rota are psychic parasites.
Why don’t they do a documentary about Kate’s bunny ears? When she showed up at the premiere of a movie about her favorite sex toy, rampant rabbit, wearing bunny ears. Or her friendship with professional orgy planner – and known racist – Emma sayles.
Or a documentary about kate’s racist “indian maiden” costume from a different party. A white satin negligee and a headband with a single upright feather on it. It was a cowboys and Indians party.
How william picked out Harry’s costume – while asking for a Zulu costume for himself. Press covered it up and called it a lion costume.
We know why, but important to remember only Harry’s actions are questioned.
I read that guy p e l l y accompanied scooter at that party and guy was dressed like queen Elizabeth. Scooters grandmother
Yes, we know all about Harry’s time in therapy, his past mistakes etc – some of it because we lived through it, and the rest because he’s told us – mainly in Spare and The Me You Can’t See. But don’t let Harry’s own words get in the way of a good rota “documentary” I guess.
But weirdly these excerpts dont seem that anti Meghan – even Tessa Dunlop admits that it was probably always there beneath the surface (I guess she mean’s Harry’s maturity? His “wokeness?”)
Well, considering her time and station, Diana could be described as woke. That wouldn’t be an under-the-surface influence. And Charles, too – to an extent, with his embrace of multiple faiths. I’d say Harry came into his marriage with an ability and willingness to listen, plus being almost twice the age of his “fun-loving” years.
I wonder what is the purpose of this documentary? Is it a prep for something else?
Where’s a documentary on Andrew?
I would also like to know where Andrew’s documentary is because if I want to know about Harry, I will go to the source who poured his heart out in his memoir and was forthcoming about all aspects of his life, including exactly what this documentary stole from his book. As an added bonus, I get to listen to him tell HIS story in HIS own words in HIS audio biography. So instead of them being horrible journalists and doing real research about someone who really deserves to be researched and talked about, they chose the easy route of taking excerpts from Spare and trying to blame Meghan for Harry maturing into a better man with therapy.
Of the many things they resent Meghan for, I think this is the big one. They think she changed Harry from a good time party boy falling out of bars and using racial slurs to a mature, responsible adult whose intelligence is obvious. He was supposed to be William’s foil forever and that is definitely not working out as planned. I think Meghan has been a major influence but Harry does the work. The royalists hate her for showing him a different path from the one they loved having him on.
And the stupid thing (about the misogynoir of blaming her) is that he was already on the path to becoming a changed person. He talked about wanting to leave the royal institution waaaaaay before Meghan. He started working on himself before her.
@Brassy Rebel
You know, this “dropping out of bars” Harry is the same as “Harry is stupid.” Both are about William, and that’s why they needed Harry so they could blame William.
Yes, Harry partied for a while, he said so himself,
but he took charge and he took care of himself
spent 10 years in the active military, two tours of war, two years of Apache training… Dropping out of clubs is out of the question. William, on the other hand, certainly started as a teenager and continues to this day. A journalist once commented on these stories about Harry partying, saying that in reality, William was always a much bigger party animal, and many times security or the police would pick him up off the street, hide him in the trunk, and secretly take him away from parties. Then they’d give Harry to the press to avoid writing about William.
They have lost control of the narrative to such an extent that “got Harry drunk,” even though he was abroad. Drunk William has a long history of compromising scenes, from knocking out his front tooth, to losing his gun during his two-week salon-cum-house army under Aunt Anne’s wing, to his recent difficulty standing and picking up medals from the floor during the insurrection.
Robert Jobson has definitely said in documentaries that William was no different than Harry at that age when it came to drinking and partying, but that William was protected during his university years at St Andrews, something Harry never received.
And yes William did continue but it was easier to pretend Harry never grew up than say the truth.
Imagine thinking someone should be the exact same person they were at age 18?! Imagine thinking someone shouldn’t do work to be a better partner and a better person?! Imagine thinking someone NOT being racist anymore and working to overcome their unconscious biases is a bad thing?! These people tell on themselves every time.
You completely understand why the Sussexes shield their children from Harry’s birth family. Good grief, if they saw these sweet young children regularly, they would produce a documentary on them, invading their privacy. Nothing but income challenged gutter rats. Harry covered his before Meghan life thoroughly in Spare. There is nothing a documentary could offer.
Harry said in one interview he’d already changed before they met. Party boy was a younger version and a media distraction. He said they’d never have met otherwise (along those lines). It might have been Colbert?
In H&M docuseries (forgot which episode), Meghan was talking about how it’s easier and self-serving to blame the new girlfriend, rather than be introspective about relationship that’s changed. She also said Harry would never have been interested in her if he wasn’t already on his own path.
I think this actually cuts pretty deep because introspection is not their forte. There are no “self help” sections in British bookstores, LOL. They think that mooning around obsessing about your problems is the worst way to cope with them. They vigorously embrace the get on with it school of coping. And I am all for this. Personally, I have never found therapy very helpful, and alternatives have been life lines. Like sports, really, friends, travel. Real things in the real world. They assign Meghan to the therapy category but the truth is, she just told him to get a life. Cause she had one already.
Meghan literally told Harry that he needed to try therapy again. and Harry has been incredibly open about how much therapy did help him.
I don’t doubt that Harry had a long-running series of compelling chats with his counsellor, but I would imagine its best contribution to his life was to enable him to get out of his own skin, out of his own routine, out of his own head, and go into the world to help other people. I would imagine the best contribution to his mental health has been his ability to harness his experience to helping other people, without access to the support systems that he has.
Though, therapy DOES help millions of people.
It is unnerving the way the UK press and RF insist on narrating and misinterpreting the Sussexes’ lives.
Willy’s buddy just went on a panel and declared that it was beneath Meghan to go to Geneva, launch their philantropy’s memorial, give a public speech and have several side meetings with global ministers.
Even with Spare, they were able to get hold of it before it was public and plaster their misinterpretation far and wide before buyers could read it. To this day, most people think it was Harry ranting about his family when it was no such thing.
Every single “Royal reporter” insists that As Ever has ALREADY failed, so has their relationship with Netflix. They even said that Spare bombed because so many people were leaving it behind after their vacation jaunts.
It is diabolical, these Yahoo, MSN newsfeeds have multiple articles about Meghan every day, but were suspiciously quiet for Australia and Geneva.
Yep as soon as the new Netflix deal was released they had to find a way to spin it by clearly spreading the word to use terms like ‘downgraded’ and ‘watered down’ and anything to undermine and make it seem tragic.
This is after months and YEARS of them salivating at the 5 yr Netflix contract ending. They were hoping that H&M would be broke and with their last big contractual obligation done they would come back to the UK. That didn’t happen so they just continue trying to damage their reputation personally and in business until they get the outcome they want which is for them to have no where to turn. This I coordinated media sabotage and obvious.
Which is why no sentient being consumes anything from the shitmedia
The thing is the press and family may be upset that he’s changed but they refuse to accept that he was very unhappy with life when he was the “fun guy”. They blame both therapy and Meghan for “changing” him and don’t want to believe that he’s happier now.
My Dad had a wise saying “Only fools and dead men never change their minds!”
Very accurate saying.
I want the documentary about how William remains part of the laddish Old Etonian world and refuses to evolve.
His behavior at football games is very revealing.
I campaign for a sequel. “Mike Tindall not in therapy – how a grown a** man successfully avoided becoming a gentleman”. With friendly support by Kensington Palace and bulletproof sunshine…
Meghan’s is a lot better lens through which to view the world than whatever the hell the BRF’s and the British press’s is.
These people are so disgusting. The way they continue to infantalise Prince Harry is infuriating. I am totally against the British monarchy, republicans through and through as are my parents. But I really have come to admire Harry a clearly brilliant and thoughtful and brave man.
It’s called growth. Nothing to do with the biracial woman working her vibes on the hapless white man. Harry did the work because he wanted to, and thank goodness he did. A beautiful, brilliant loving wife. Gorgeous children and a life of purpose that is his own.
Prince Harry grew up in a racist, sexist, entitled, privileged, 1,000+ years old colonial institution and family. All of them were/are known for making racists comments, or acting abusive and racists against staff and people they’ve met during engagements/trips, etc.:
From the parents: the notoriously racist prince Philip, the queen (she was filmed/caught making racists comments about an African leader, calling him a gorilla), to the children: Charles, Anne, Andrew, and the queen’s in laws, like princess Michael of Kent). They are full of it. Till this day.
At least Prince Harry was willing and ready to change his ways. He is the first and only one of them to openly admitting racist/offensive remarks and behaviour, and had apologised numerous times for them – something none of his family members never publicly/openly have admitted to.
Harry went a few times in therapy before he met Meghan, but as he wrote in SPARE, Meghan wasn’t going to put up with his/the Windsor way(s) of treating women, so he needed to get serious about therapy to address his issues. Thank God he did. Cause boy oh boy – good luck to Kitty and their kids (and palaces/private staff) dealing with their own rage monster till this day.
PS: telling fact:
After the publicly/ documented “Meghan racist experience” in/with the Windsor family/palaces, we were told by the RRs that the palace sort of offered palace staff diversity training, but none of the royals themselves took any of the training courses. That’s what these stupid people gleefully told their tabloid/media minions. Like in, “How dear Meghan thinks that they were going to change their racist ways because of her.”
So now all these vile people who malign and ridicule any and everything about Prince Harry for money are making money by making documentaries about the therapy he had to survive the hell they put him through.. this is truly sickening.