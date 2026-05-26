Mail: Brad Pitt’s team is still furious that Pitt looks like (and is) a deadbeat dad

A few days ago, the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff had another curiously-sourced story, but this one wasn’t about how much Hollywood “hates” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That’s been one of Boshoff’s big storylines in the past few years, because she claims to have tons of Hollywood insider sources. As it turns out, she also has “sources” deep within Brad Pitt’s camp, and her latest was a piece positively dripping with sympathy for Pitt. It’s always fascinating to see the VENN diagram of which royals and celebrities get sympathetic coverage from certain British writers, you know? It makes sense that if you’re anti-Duchess Meg, you’d also be anti-Angelina Jolie. The backstory on this Mail exclusive is that Zahara Jolie graduated from Spelman two weekends ago, and Brad didn’t bother to show up for the graduation or congratulate Zahara or celebrate her achievement in any way. Brad believes his deadbeat-dad ways are justified because “Angelina alienated the children!” From the Mail:
Brad’s estrangement from his children: Despite his popularity with friends, colleagues and the public at large, Pitt is now completely estranged from all of his six children from his former marriage to Angelina Jolie. Not one of these young adults – their three adopted children Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, and Zahara, 21, and Pitt’s biological children Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17 – have any meaningful relationship with him, something those close to him place firmly at the feet of Jolie. Her actions, they say, mean the most desired man in Hollywood is now a total pariah to his own children. A friend confirms this state of affairs to me, saying: ‘There has been a campaign of alienation [by Jolie] which has been successful. The antagonism is huge. He has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him.’
The twins want nothing to do with him: Only the twins are under 18 and thus required to submit to court-mandated visits from Pitt – a condition of his divorce settlement with Jolie. Despite this, he’s barely seen them at all this year. That’s partly because he has been working – but also because, like the rest of his children, the twins want nothing to do with him. As they turn 18 in July, one can imagine whatever limited contact they have with their father may dry up further after that.
Team Pitt is furious that Team Jolie pointed out that Brad didn’t attend Zahara’s graduation: This story has provoked fury in the Pitt camp, with one insider telling me: ‘You can’t have it both ways – to promote a complete estrangement and then criticise someone for not going to an event when you’ve made sure that they would not be welcome. That’s not a situation which he created’. Words such as ‘evil’ and ‘manipulative’ are also thrown around when referring to Jolie. But Zahara evidently has a deep bond with her actress and humanitarian mother. Speaking at a sorority event this month, she called Jolie ‘the most selfless, loving and understanding woman’.
Brad hopes reconciliation is possible with his kids: It seems Pitt, though, has not given up hope of reuniting with all of his children, adopted and biological. A friend says: ‘He continues to hope that one day a reconciliation is possible.’ The example of Alec Baldwin, who once infamously raged at daughter Ireland that she was a ‘thoughtless pig’, is cited. That father-daughter relationship was destroyed in the fallout of a toxic divorce between Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger, but he and Ireland are now close. ‘There’s a hope that in time they will all find each other,’ I am told.
But Angelina is moving out of LA!! Sadly, though, it seems further division is inevitable, as Jolie plans to leave LA in the very near future. This month, she put her historic Beaux-Arts mansion up for sale. Purchased immediately after their split, it is on sale for a shade under $30million.
But will Brad marry Ines de Ramon?? The question at this point, then, is whether his ongoing serious romance will lead to Pitt’s third marriage. Alas, the answer is a firm ‘no’. Marriage, say Pitt’s camp, is not on the cards. Although Pitt and de Ramon are very happy, and he enjoys the ‘peace’ and ‘support’ of his ‘easygoing’ girlfriend, friends say they can’t see him getting married again or having more children. ‘He has a great partner who he appreciates but there is no rush in that direction,’ says a source.
“You can’t have it both ways – to promote a complete estrangement and then criticise someone for not going to an event when you’ve made sure that they would not be welcome…” No, Brad is the one who can’t have it both ways – he can’t scream “parental alienation” every single time he acts like a dogs–t deadbeat father. Brad is the adult, the parent. I cannot imagine even the worst father in the world refusing to contact his young-adult daughter when she graduates from college. And oh, Brad might not be “welcomed” at an event, how uncomfortable! That’s still part of being a parent – showing up for your kids, even when it’s uncomfortable, even when you’re not welcomed with open arms.
Anyway, I imagine Ines is breathing a sigh of relief that Pitt doesn’t want to get married to prove something to Angelina. The real reason Brad doesn’t want to remarry is because he’s still hung up on Angelina and he’s still trying to punish Angelina for leaving him, ten years later.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I’m really glad that there is a segment of society that calls abusive behavior – like Pitt’s – out. Steadily. Again and again. For a decade. It’s important and it’s very important that as the abuse changes and continues and morphes that it’s still acknowledged and cited in the public record.
“That’s not a situation which he created.”
Um. It is very much the situation that he created.
What a jackass.
Yep. He put hands on their mother in front of them. He put hands on one of them. He poured beer over all of them while they slept. He sued their mother over selling her half or the vineyard and has kept her in the courts for years now. All while keeping tmz and other outlets on speed dial to sh-t talk their mother. For years. Gee, that’s sounds like a situation that he very much created.
And he is not content with bashing just AJ anymore – now he appears to be throwing the kids under the bus for a little “positive” press about himself. He comes across as such a loser and one that won’t lift a finger to try to see the kids.
It is totally Angelina’s fault that Brad was a drunk who assaulted the mother and brother of his children in front of them. He is a shot father and God knows. What those children heard from their MAGA grandparents (on both sides)
“He doesn’t want any more children” Dude IS 62 YEARS OLD. His 30 something girlfriend is just a plus one when he needs it.
He has the means and lifestyle to see his kids anywhere in the world but doesn’t even see them when they’re in the same city. Angelina was forced to stay in LA from nothing.
I don’t think that I agree that he should have shown up to the graduation if not invited. That’s up to Zahara, and IMO it is better that he respects her wishes and doesn’t show up (if, indeed, that’s what she wanted).
I don’t think he ever contacted her to find out what she wanted. Or even tried to.
Yeah on that score him showing up will completely switch the narrative, attention, and baiting on who the day is for – Zahara.
A moment of celebration will turn into something else.☹️
He could of at least sent her a message and some flowers.
I agree that him showing up to her graduation would have been awful and intrusive, especially as Zahara seems to have made it clear that she doesn’t want to have a relationship with him. As is her right.
But let’s be honest – Brad likely had no idea that his oldest daughter was graduating this year. He didn’t seem to know when she got in to Spellman, he has never visited her in all of her time there (according to the original article), and I doubt he’s been keeping track. You know, he’s just so busy with work, and his girlfriend, as this article makes sure to point out.
I would bet a lot of money that the article about him not coming to her graduation was the first he’d heard about it.
He’d better be careful, his children may leak the truth.
I hope they don’t go that route for their own sanity.
The racist comments constantly unleashed on Zahara, Maddox and Pax has been shocking.
Allison Boshoff doing the work for the dregs of humanity. And while a lot of HW kisses BP’s ass, I’ll never forget Lewis Hamilton’s epic reaction when he stood next to BP. He was not impressed. So no, not everyone adores him. In fact, I bet few do beyond glazing him in public for their own career benefit.
The lack of impression was probably due to the fact that the film they were making, which was initially billed as a Lewis film about a black driver and starring Pitt, ended up being a Brad Pitt film starring Brad Pitt. I wouldn’t have been impressed either.
The constant pointing out of “adoptive children” and “biological children” in the statements from Team Pitt is disgusting. He is estranged from his kids because he assaulted their mother and one of them in front of all of them. And this is just one instance of toxic behavior we know about.
And of course friends and colleagues like him. He knows how to play the game and knows he’s not talented enough to survive being difficult, especially as he loses his looks (he’s not one of those men who age like fine wine)
I couldn’t even read the rest of the article after that. It said all I needed to know about this angle.
Same. It’s very revealing.
I hope the kids continue to protect their peace by shunning their crappy dad.
My ex did this with both of our kids, not showing up or congratulating them. And I had to sue him to get the money he’d promised for the kids’ college.
Whatever, Brad. If he really cared about any of those children, he would have treated their mother better.
He’s just angry because Angelina knows him well enough that he would attempt to control the narrative by lying about not being invited and she put it out there first that he made not attempts to contact Zahara about an invite. He could have easily showed up and not sit with them. Plenty of divorced parents do this. The truth is he doesn’t have the balls to face them. I truly think he only cares about the biological children.
Pax hangs around Brad’s nieces too. If anything he could’ve texted them to send a message. Or idk instead of the 20th PR article about how hes a victim why not one about how he’s proud of how far she’s come.
I doubt Ines is relieved. She’s hanging around hoping to be wife #3. She chooses to be with this man, I give her no sympathy.
NO sympathy for this thirsty girlfriend who clearly doesn’t seem to be what she’s been sold off as by Pitt’s team. She’s made a choice to be with a man who openly is using his Abuse of power to silence his ex wife and children, by degrading their worth & gaslighting them. The girlfriend should watch out for the day when he turns on her when she displeases him
There were stories from dailymail and AB mind you he couldn’t wait to have kids and marry. Now after all this time he has no desire for either lol. She’s a fool
These stories were intended to generate interest in him, but they didn’t create the kind of stir he wanted, so they dropped the story, and now Brad is saving his ass. He’s still not attracted to this woman enough to want to wander around hotels and red carpets with her for the rest of his life. He’s probably hoping that in the meantime, he’ll find a better replacement for Angelina, and then he’ll easily be able to get rid of Ines by simply telling her to move out. If they were married, he’d have to hire ten more lawyers.
My heart goes out to every woman & child whose faced domestic violence & then had to endure decades of slandering and defamation of character. Men like Brad Pitt have the power & influence within an industry that’s known to protect abuser men & known to shun domestic violence victims and surviours.
Hope thd Temu girlfriend is happy with herself because this reflects badly on her to by signing an NDA of a wife beating children strangling domestic violence perpetrator. She sees his openly Pitt is doing post separation abuse of Angelina Jolie and her children, yet she thinks she’s won the lottery because the millionaire halls shut her voice down & she’s legally obliged to grin and bear it like a clown
I doubt that it’s true that the twins still have to submit to court-ordered visits. Courts in California consider children’s wishes regarding parental contact, I think, by age 16.
Vivienne allegedly graduated early as well. I am sure thats why the tone has finally finally and they’ve soft launched he doesnt see them either.
Why doesn’t Brad take Tom Cruise’s approach and just say nothing? Tom being a crazy, horrible father who hasn’t seen his daughter in years, and the fact that Katie Holmes literally had to escape from him under cover of darkness hasn’t hurt is career at all.
As much as I hate how Tom Cruise and his scientology , he didn’t abandon his adopted children, yes Suri he let go, but he never legally nor media wise abused her like Brad Pitt has done to all his biological children and adopted , Brad Pitt Couldn’t even make himself have a relationship with any of the six children, despite children were legally obliged to remain in LA whilst he sold his house moved away and went abroad filming movies after movies and not a single sighting of him going to see his Children, nor publicly congratulated their achievements.
Tom Cruise didn’t abandon his adopted children, but he effectively ended Nicole Kidman’s relationship with them because his cult told him to, and *then* he abandoned his third child.
Brad Pitt strangled one of his children. Racially profiled the child called him a school shooter. Head locked his wife & assulted her, children were begging him to stop, cabin crew reported him..
Seems like the “alienation” was all on him.
FYI, he alarmed a flight crew so badly they called authorities as he verbally & physically assaulted Angelina & their kids on a plane- including choking one of the kids). And that’s only what he did *publicly*- Angelina’s lawyer said the abuse against her went on for a decade.
If Pitt is soo innocent and so intense that he’s being alienated then why doesn’t Brad pitt go to court and sue Angelina Jolie and his children? I mean if he’s that angry and left heartbroken then why do decades of media abuse and not go straight to court and sue those who claimed you abused them ? Just saying
Maybe he shouldn’t have beaten her on their private jet and then he shouldn’t have tried to strangle one of their children just because he was trying to save his own mother. It’s not Angelina who “alienated” him from their kids. He can only blame himself. Hope that helps!
Brad Pitt: I have no idea why my kids don’t fuck with me 😢
Im gonna go out on a limb and say that your team forcing them to read this shit about their mom for the past decade might have something to do with it.
Daily Mail and their vindictive witches journalist always going after Dutchess of Sussex Meghan & Angelina Jolie & their children especially POC children.
This is the sick logic of an abusive perpetrator who was violent to the mother of his children, strangled a child, and he did this in front of all of his children .
But he thinks he is the victim. He was the one who had to supervise visits with the children his biological ones as he refused to see the adopted childrenso all is on him, not her.
All the kids are now adults who can decide to get in touch with him, 4 kid’s are living independently, nobody can stop 6 headstrong individuals, im sick and tired of these men & women on payrolls of Abuser’s PR , sick to the core with the whitewashing of this man’s image. Its always the women fault never his.
Brad pitt said it was Jennifer Aniston fault not giving him children, then it is Angelina Jolie fault for giving him children, now its children’s fault for not turning a blind eye to his domestic violence of them and their mother. Always others fault never him, what a disgusting person he is ,a narsasstic man who rather keep abusing women & children.
I was pleasantly surpised so many Facebook comments under these articles were calling out how he there was zero accountability from his side. He can’t pretend the kids see him at this point so screaming he’s been alienated (which goes against the old PR narrative that they actually had a great relationship) is really all he has.
Also Alex Baldwin was clearly wrong in that situation so why that comparison if he did nothing wrong?? Pathetic.
If only Brad Pitt hadn’t abused his children & his wife…
If only Brad Pitt hadn’t hired Harvey Weinstein’s Crisis team, & publicists who were in Epstein Files as being complicit in protecting Jeffrey Epstein & doing smear campaigns against victims & surviours ..
If only Brad Pitt was honest to himself & admitted he abused his children and their mother & asked for forgiveness , instead of degrading their truma they suffered at his hands.
If only Brad Pitt hadn’t spent millions in laundering his image & getting his enablers & media to spread deformatory smear campaigns against Angelina Jolie and her children
If only Brad Pitt acknowledged it is HIM & HIS ABUSES that are cause of alienation, not his victims, but Him…
If only people showed compassion & empathy towards victims & surviours of Domestic Violence, instead of rejoicing their abuse & applaud their perpetrators
It infuriates me that Brad Pitt hasn’t suffered at all socially or professionally for his abuse of Angelina and (at least) one of their kids.
Looking at you, George Clooney.
The shameful thing is seeing both Amal Clooney and George Clooney fully publicly supporting a wife beating children abuser Brad Pitt. Amal even went as far publicly quoting him great Brad Pitt was with her 2 minor children and how she loved his winery, it was all in GQ magazine interview that Pitt & Clooney did at Miraval winery , mocking Angelina Jolie and her children.
They are all signed to same PR agency CAA As Pitt , which is also had Weinstein & Epstein as clients…
It tells you who George and amal are at heart. And still amal has fans on this site, constantly amazes me.
I’ve begun seeing more articles that tell the truth on Pitt. Nicky Swift for one. He may hold out hope for reconciliation, but doing nothing may not be how to attain it. He knows what he has done, but if he is not owning it, that is a big part of sobriety. So he’s not sober, at least in his actions. What I heard is a dry drunk. I’m not surprised he isn’t going to marry his girlfriend for hire. It doesn’t appear that all his machinations are making him happy. Truly, I used to think he adored his children and wouldn’t do anything to harm them. I thought he treasured his kids.
The fact that he has not publicly admitted what he did and apologized profusely makes him.look so bad.
Instead Brad Pitt is acting like he never was with Angelina Jolie & never had six children, he’s soo obsessed with laundering his reputation whilst abusing victims he abused and left traumatised.
He’s never owning up, he did his staged fake GQ pity party exclusive and vaguely talking about drinking and drugs since college days . And I do not belive he’s not drinking no more especially we’ve seen on numerous parties and premiere after party Pitt has been drinking alcohol.
The most desirable man in Hollywood? GMAFB. Not even close.
Notice how Brad Pitt PR have made sure nobody talks about his Kris Jenner plastic surgeries..
Daily Mail been paid good to keep laundering image of Brad Pitt more like applauding the domestic violence that Angelina Jolie and her children suffred. Daily Mail toxic journalists love to elevate their beloved
perpetrators like Baldoni , Johhny Depp & domestic violence King Brad Pitt
Daily Mail and its toxic Alison Bishoff whose always abusive towards women she feels inferior ti. We’ve seen her disgusting Anti-meghan markle articles, same attacks are done towards Angelina Jolie… Daily Mail is a cesspool with racist bot accounts posting hatred ,accounts from that Female First site.. every article is a defamatory smear campaigns against Angelina and meghan, yet Brad Pitt & the racist Epstein Class protectors royal family are also protected
..
This man continues shoeing the world how much of a deadbeat father he us. His young Temu girlfriend isn’t helping matters despite her mugging every paparazzi camera, she’s still an abuser apologist enabler…
Let’s be honest if there was a hint of any redeemable quality about Brad Pitt then at least one of those six kids would have had a relationship with him. We would had seen them with him ,yet we saw nothing since he left them traumatised on the airplane in 2016.
The fact that all 6 children are adults now and they refuse to have anything to do with him. It’s hard to cover that fact up from a PR standpoint. It’s hard to see how victims of domestic violence done by rich men with power gets brushed under the carpet & people act like nothing happened..
Much respect for Angelina Jolie and her children may god be with them
On a positive note, his $100,000+ face lift seems to have settled. The beard helps too. He is irredeemable imo. He should be begging for forgiveness instead of hounding his former family. I used to like him, too. Obviously, with the looks he used to have, he is a fading movie star. But I never saw evidence he could actually act.