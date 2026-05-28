Seward: King Charles should invite the Sussexes to Balmoral & make them sign NDAs

It’s remarkable to think about how many plans and events are still unannounced and seemingly up in the air, even at this late date. A short list of things for which there are no announcements or confirmations: Prince George’s boarding school; Prince William and Kate’s alleged US trip in July; whether Prince Harry will arrive solo to Birmingham in July for the Invictus events; and whether the British government will give the Sussex family police protection if they visit. Those last two issues are important, because we know that Harry wants to bring Meghan and the children over to the UK to see King Charles. We also know that Charles has not indicated whether or not he plans to invite the family over, because doing so would actually ensure the Sussexes’ protection. Sources previously said that Harry would like his father to extend an invitation to Sandringham around the July visit. Which is weird, because Charles tries to go up to Scotland (not Norfolk) in July. Well, one royalist hopes that Charles invites the Sussexes to Balmoral this summer, but only if Harry & Meghan sign NDAs. Lmao.
Prince Harry could finally be set for a long-awaited reunion with King Charles this summer when he visits the UK for an Invictus Games event – but only if certain rules are followed. Relations between the younger royal brother and the Royal Family have remained deeply strained since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and later launched a series of damaging public attacks, including the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview and Harry’s explosive memoir Spare.
But royal author Ingrid Seward tells the Mirror the King could still extend an invitation to Harry, Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, aged seven and four, if Harry is willing to agree to and follow certain rules.
“The only place that really I think they could meet if the King is to get to know or at least see his grandchildren, is at Balmoral,” Ingrid tells us. “It’s the only time the King has time and the Sussexes could be accommodated there because there’s lots of cottages on the Estate.”
“Harry and Meghan don’t have to stay in the castle, although of course they would expect to, but that’s fine,” she says. “They would make sure, obviously, that William and Kate weren’t there at the same time. So it’s not that difficult, and it can be done fairly under the radar.”
According to Ingrid, any Balmoral reunion would therefore require meticulous planning behind the scenes to avoid any clashes. “I think the King would pick very carefully who was going to be there at the same time, and it certainly wouldn’t be William and Kate,” she says. “If it were, I’d be absolutely astounded.”
Still, Ingrid believes Charles could ultimately welcome Harry back if approached directly by his youngest son. “Charles would get to say, ‘Darling boy, of course come to Balmoral’, and then because he’s the King, he could let his aides deal with everything else. They’d probably have to make them sign confidentiality agreements and all kinds of stuff – but Charles doesn’t have to do it, he can sit there looking like the good guy. He has a private secretary and other staff to deal with all of the details. They’d have them buttoned up as much as you can button them up.”
Security has also remained a major sticking point for Harry since leaving royal duties, with the Duke currently involved in ongoing disputes over his state-funded security levels while in the UK. He previously said he did not feel it was safe to bring his family over to the UK from their home in Montecito, California. But Ingrid says those concerns would disappear entirely if the Sussexes stayed on royal grounds. “There wouldn’t be all the drama surrounding security either because if Harry and his family are staying in a royal residence they’ll get full security,” she says.
I mean… an invitation to Balmoral makes the same kind of sense as an invitation to Sandringham. That being said, I’ve always been super-suspicious of the Windsors’ attempts to get Harry to come to Balmoral though, and it’s almost always done as an attempt to isolate him. Like, one of Charles’ first acts as king was telling Harry that he couldn’t bring Meghan to Balmoral after QEII died. It feels like Charles doesn’t WANT to see Meghan or the kids in Scotland whatsoever. Which is probably why Sandringham was mentioned earlier – it might feel like more neutral ground, in a way. As for all of the stuff about confidentiality agreements… lmao. Imagine making that demand. Anyway, it sounds like they’re already thinking up excuses for why Charles would be totally within his rights to not invite Archie or Lili to visit.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Nah. Bc let’s imagine they ever did visit. And then afterwards sources started saying wild things about the Sussex kids. No way Harry or Meghan would stay silent about that. Please.
yeah the ones who need to sign an NDA are the leftovers, not H&M.
The security line is interesting though bc that’s always been Charles’ thing – or at least what we’ve heard in the press- that Harry is welcome at royal residences like Clarence house and then would have full security – i.e. Charles would be in control.
And then there was that weird story maybe a year ago where harry did ask to stay at a royal residence and was told no? Maybe Charles wasn’t around to spy that weekend?
All the stories about Charles and Harry possibly staying at a royal residence are interesting. And side-note, it’s been so quiet on the security front…to the point that it actually makes me wonder more about it. Like what’s going on beneath the surface. Maybe nothing. Or maybe something. I’m still awaiting the DM case verdict. although I’m feeling pessimistic about that one. Hope I’m wrong.
@Becks1, who wrote: … “And then there was that weird story maybe a year ago where harry did ask to stay at a royal residence and was told no?”
In 2023 Harry requested a room in Windsor Castle for his annual September trip so he could privately visit Queen Elizabeth II’s grave on the first anniversary of her passing. He was informed ‘No rooms are available.’
240 bedrooms, and not one was available for Harry. Then they raised a media stink when a visitor spotted Harry coming out of St. George’s Chapel after paying his respects to his grandmother.
Not gonna happen! Dream on!!
This is hilarious that they think an NDA is even an option because that door closed when they left.. so they can keep dreaming. I just wonder what is in the other 400 pages that was left out of “Spare” that has them so terrified of the Sussex’s not having been silenced by a NDA..
And Meghan said (quite rightly) in the NYMag Cut article that she didn’t sign an NDA when she was with the Royal Family, so why on earth would she consider signing one now?
We’ll know 30 days before Harry is due to come to the UK for the Inviticus event, because that’s when the leaks will begin and the clock start ticking for real. Regardless of how things stand with Charles, Harry will give his required 30 day notice to RAVEC, as he has done in the past, for that event
Neither location is neutral ground. Sandringham is where they had the “summit” where they excluded Meghan in the decisions about her own life, and disregarded any of the agreements that they had made before the ink could dry.
And Balmoral is where he went after his beloved grandmother died, and where he found out his mother had died. Why would he have any fond memories of that place?
I do agree, that they seem to constantly want to get him up to Balmoral alone, because I do truly believe they I think if they get him alone isolated they can work him to get him to agree to things that they know he wouldn’t if Meghan was there. But I think they believe that because they still operate under the assumption that he’s stupid.
They don’t think he’s stupid, they operate under the assumption that he’s more loyal to them than his wife and if she’s not there it’s old times. The stupid rests on the family.
They want to visit the country and be protected from loons, who said anything about staying with or being around that family for the entirety of their trip? Dream on.
“because we know that Harry wants to bring Meghan and the children over to the UK to see King Charles”
I highly doubt that’s what Harry wants. Harry knows 1st hand how (rudely) his father treated Meghan before and especially after their marriage. He may want their children to meet their grandpa, but no way he’s bringing his wife around the very ppl who caused her so much suffering.
How many folks would have cameras? There is no way Archie and Lili’s photos wouldn’t be taken and published. EVERYONE should sign NDA’s.
DOES Harry really want to bring Meghan and the kids to see his father, at this point? Does Meghan want to see Charles? Why would she?
I mean I guess he would take them to meet Chuckles. I would love it if the kids shaded him by saying ” Oh, you have the same name as Uncle Charles!!!!” ( diana’s brother), just implying they know Uncle Charles, not him.
I haven’t read the article yet, just the title, and my gut reaction is ONLY IF THEY SIGN ONE FIRST!!!!
Only if Charles, Willy, Won’ty, all their staff, all men in grey suits, all related and unrelated family have to sign too. Then MAYBE (but not likely) they would go.
Now I’m going to go read the article and all the other comments.
Absolutely. H&M sign nothing until C&C, any other royals staying there at the time, and the entire staff sign NDAs!!
And those agreements must also stipulate no cameras or cell phone photos unless approved by the children’s parents!!
I still think it’s more likely that if the whole family comes over they will stay at Althorpe, it’s closer to Birmingham then any of the royal properties
Yes. And it was on their insta account that they close two days in July this year, normally Althorp is open from 1 July to 30 August. Two says closed could give Harry give the privacy to go to his mother’s grave and maybe his family to.
Okaaay, now that would make sense. And incense some others. To the point that Charles might all of the sudden offer something up so that the story doesn’t become the sussex family stays at althorpe bc Charles refused. In that imagined scenario, what would the sussexes do? Still stay at althorpe even though the story will become well Charles offered them something but they snubbed him. Or will Charles dangle security? Idk that I see Harry taking a bite of that bs though.
Well finding out that Meghan was going to wear the Spencer tiara had them offering her one in a hurry, didnt it? Maybe this will have the same effect.
I’m wary of so many of these old commentators and reporters suggesting and salivating over ‘bringing the children to sandringham or Balmoral’
I’ve listened to some of them, particularly older ones like Gyles Brandreth, Vickers, Seward, and Arthur Edward’s brag about being invited to these places before. Don’t forget that these properties have rentals that can be lent to privileged friends who could be staying and who knows who they bring with them. There have been photographers planted before who take photos on the grounds with permission and without.
Not to mention all the chatty servants floating around who will do anything for a buck from tabloids and newspapers headlines. Nothing about a trip there or visit with grandpa would be private. The press is desperate for a crumb of info to spin. They have no narratives projected about the Sussex children except red hair
Pebbles, absolutely right. So the whole NDA thing is about spying on the Sussexes with hidden cameras and tape recorders. Every room of every place they stay will be bugged, so there will be both video and audio. This is just another wet dream of the “writers” who know nothing about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet “except red hair.” So the Sussexes’ privacy will be violated and the “journos” will make a whole lot of money. Thanks, but no thanks. The Sussexes are good in Montecito.
I think the Sandringham story was made up by the press. If Harry and Meghan have to sign a NDA then Charles and his staff will have to do the same. The ones who leak stories are not Harry and Meghan it’s Charles and his staff.
I think 70% of these stories are made up by the press. Charles isnt briefing that he wants an nda signed to sewage of all people.
Can you even ask a family member to sign an NDA?? That seems a bit far fetched. It’s usually a professional contract, and has to do with protecting privileged client information. Hence money usually changes hands, as you have to have some payment to signify the obligation is reciprocal. Hence Stormy Daniel’s contract with Trump was an NDA in which payment was for silence. It was invalidated because he used campaign funds, which is not allowed, hence she was free to talk about it.
I read this kind of bit and.. I cannot fathom this thinking.. except that there is a LOT more deep mental illness in the world now and that the MSM is run by sociopaths and psychopaths.
The Queen’s grandkids used to visit her without their parents. Same with other British rulers going back to Victoria. It’s telling that this is never even mentioned as an option with Charles, Archie and Lili.