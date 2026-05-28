Seward: King Charles should invite the Sussexes to Balmoral & make them sign NDAs

It’s remarkable to think about how many plans and events are still unannounced and seemingly up in the air, even at this late date. A short list of things for which there are no announcements or confirmations: Prince George’s boarding school; Prince William and Kate’s alleged US trip in July; whether Prince Harry will arrive solo to Birmingham in July for the Invictus events; and whether the British government will give the Sussex family police protection if they visit. Those last two issues are important, because we know that Harry wants to bring Meghan and the children over to the UK to see King Charles. We also know that Charles has not indicated whether or not he plans to invite the family over, because doing so would actually ensure the Sussexes’ protection. Sources previously said that Harry would like his father to extend an invitation to Sandringham around the July visit. Which is weird, because Charles tries to go up to Scotland (not Norfolk) in July. Well, one royalist hopes that Charles invites the Sussexes to Balmoral this summer, but only if Harry & Meghan sign NDAs. Lmao.

Prince Harry could finally be set for a long-awaited reunion with King Charles this summer when he visits the UK for an Invictus Games event – but only if certain rules are followed. Relations between the younger royal brother and the Royal Family have remained deeply strained since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and later launched a series of damaging public attacks, including the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview and Harry’s explosive memoir Spare. But royal author Ingrid Seward tells the Mirror the King could still extend an invitation to Harry, Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, aged seven and four, if Harry is willing to agree to and follow certain rules.

‌

“The only place that really I think they could meet if the King is to get to know or at least see his grandchildren, is at Balmoral,” Ingrid tells us. “It’s the only time the King has time and the Sussexes could be accommodated there because there’s lots of cottages on the Estate.” “Harry and Meghan don’t have to stay in the castle, although of course they would expect to, but that’s fine,” she says. “They would make sure, obviously, that William and Kate weren’t there at the same time. So it’s not that difficult, and it can be done fairly under the radar.” According to Ingrid, any Balmoral reunion would therefore require meticulous planning behind the scenes to avoid any clashes. “I think the King would pick very carefully who was going to be there at the same time, and it certainly wouldn’t be William and Kate,” she says. “If it were, I’d be absolutely astounded.” Still, Ingrid believes Charles could ultimately welcome Harry back if approached directly by his youngest son. “Charles would get to say, ‘Darling boy, of course come to Balmoral’, and then because he’s the King, he could let his aides deal with everything else. They’d probably have to make them sign confidentiality agreements and all kinds of stuff – but Charles doesn’t have to do it, he can sit there looking like the good guy. He has a private secretary and other staff to deal with all of the details. They’d have them buttoned up as much as you can button them up.” Security has also remained a major sticking point for Harry since leaving royal duties, with the Duke currently involved in ongoing disputes over his state-funded security levels while in the UK. He previously said he did not feel it was safe to bring his family over to the UK from their home in Montecito, California. But Ingrid says those concerns would disappear entirely if the Sussexes stayed on royal grounds. “There wouldn’t be all the drama surrounding security either because if Harry and his family are staying in a royal residence they’ll get full security,” she says.

[From The Daily Mirror]

I mean… an invitation to Balmoral makes the same kind of sense as an invitation to Sandringham. That being said, I’ve always been super-suspicious of the Windsors’ attempts to get Harry to come to Balmoral though, and it’s almost always done as an attempt to isolate him. Like, one of Charles’ first acts as king was telling Harry that he couldn’t bring Meghan to Balmoral after QEII died. It feels like Charles doesn’t WANT to see Meghan or the kids in Scotland whatsoever. Which is probably why Sandringham was mentioned earlier – it might feel like more neutral ground, in a way. As for all of the stuff about confidentiality agreements… lmao. Imagine making that demand. Anyway, it sounds like they’re already thinking up excuses for why Charles would be totally within his rights to not invite Archie or Lili to visit.