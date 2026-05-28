Adam Sandler criticized for wearing an orange hoodie to his wife’s movie premiere



Adam Sandler is famous for his laid back style of boldly-patterned shirts paired with long shorts. Gen Z once dubbed it “Sandlercore.” His red carpet style is very similar. Adam has one suit that he rewears as needed but otherwise, he shows up in his finest athleisure. It’s so rare to see Adam dressed up that he made headlines when he showed up at the SNL50 live show in a tux.

Adam’s wife, Jackie Sandler, stars in Office Romance, and she and Adam walked the red carpet at the premiere. Jackie wore a sparkly black dress with a keyhole cutout while Adam showed up in an orange NY Knicks hoodie and matching blue sweat pants. The drastic difference in their appearances has the Internet divided. While some fans are brushing it off as Adam’s personal style, a lot of people were criticizing him for showing up to his wife’s big night in an oversized orange hoodie. From Hello:

Adam Sandler played a supporting role on Tuesday when he showed up on his wife, Jackie Sandler’s arm at the premiere of her new movie, Office Romance, starring Jennifer Lopez. However, despite Adam playing the role of a supportive husband, he overshadowed his wife’s big moment in the spotlight. The Happy Gilmore star was criticized by fans for seemingly making no effort with his appearance, arriving at the star-studded world premiere wearing an oversized orange Knicks hoodie, blue sweatpants, and sneakers. Jackie, meanwhile, put more thought into her attire and looked beautiful in a glittery black mini-dress, black tights, and heels. Despite Adam’s penchant for laid-back dressing, no matter the occasion, fans were divided over this appearance, with many criticising him for the “embarrassing” display. “I feel like it’s one thing when he’s promoting or doing his own projects but for his wife’s work you think he could throw on some khakis and a golf shirt at least lol,” one person commented on Reddit. A second said: “He always looks like he just turned thirteen and discovered his dad’s credit card.” A third added: “It must be so cool to be a man and be allowed to look like [expletive].” There were some who defended Adam, however, with one commenting: “Knowing his track record, I’m impressed the sweats and sweater match (not giving him a pass, just saying).” Another said: “I mean, for Sandler that’s pretty much formal wear.” Someone else added: “Its his shtick why are we surprised lol.”

[From Hello!]

There is some backstory to Adam’s outfit. The day before the premiere, the Knicks made it to the NBA finals for the first time since 1999. I’m from NY, and my timeline was full of friends and family celebrating. During the playoffs, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor wore Knicks’ colors to the Met Gala. Basically, Adam, who is a huge Knicks fan, was always going to dress down. He wore that ugly orange sweatshirt to celebrate. At least Jackie was in black, so they didn’t clash.

I totally get the argument that Adam should have dressed nicer for his wife’s event, but I’m on Team Sandlercore with this one. Jackie has always been totally fine with Adam’s fanboy attire. They’ve been married for almost 23 years. She knows his style preferences. I’m sure that if she’d asked him to wear a suit, he would have done so. It would be a funny prank if they showed up courtside with Jackie decked out in Knicks gear and Adam in formalwear.

When you have a fancy event but the Knicks are finally going to the NBA Finals 😮‍💨 🎥: Getty pic.twitter.com/Ipa62OcyFn — Page Six (@PageSix) May 27, 2026