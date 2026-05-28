Adam Sandler criticized for wearing an orange hoodie to his wife’s movie premiere

Adam Sandler is famous for his laid back style of boldly-patterned shirts paired with long shorts. Gen Z once dubbed it “Sandlercore.” His red carpet style is very similar. Adam has one suit that he rewears as needed but otherwise, he shows up in his finest athleisure. It’s so rare to see Adam dressed up that he made headlines when he showed up at the SNL50 live show in a tux.
Adam’s wife, Jackie Sandler, stars in Office Romance, and she and Adam walked the red carpet at the premiere. Jackie wore a sparkly black dress with a keyhole cutout while Adam showed up in an orange NY Knicks hoodie and matching blue sweat pants. The drastic difference in their appearances has the Internet divided. While some fans are brushing it off as Adam’s personal style, a lot of people were criticizing him for showing up to his wife’s big night in an oversized orange hoodie. From Hello:
Adam Sandler played a supporting role on Tuesday when he showed up on his wife, Jackie Sandler’s arm at the premiere of her new movie, Office Romance, starring Jennifer Lopez.
However, despite Adam playing the role of a supportive husband, he overshadowed his wife’s big moment in the spotlight.
The Happy Gilmore star was criticized by fans for seemingly making no effort with his appearance, arriving at the star-studded world premiere wearing an oversized orange Knicks hoodie, blue sweatpants, and sneakers.
Jackie, meanwhile, put more thought into her attire and looked beautiful in a glittery black mini-dress, black tights, and heels.
Despite Adam’s penchant for laid-back dressing, no matter the occasion, fans were divided over this appearance, with many criticising him for the “embarrassing” display.
“I feel like it’s one thing when he’s promoting or doing his own projects but for his wife’s work you think he could throw on some khakis and a golf shirt at least lol,” one person commented on Reddit.
A second said: “He always looks like he just turned thirteen and discovered his dad’s credit card.” A third added: “It must be so cool to be a man and be allowed to look like [expletive].”
There were some who defended Adam, however, with one commenting: “Knowing his track record, I’m impressed the sweats and sweater match (not giving him a pass, just saying).”
Another said: “I mean, for Sandler that’s pretty much formal wear.” Someone else added: “Its his shtick why are we surprised lol.”
There is some backstory to Adam’s outfit. The day before the premiere, the Knicks made it to the NBA finals for the first time since 1999. I’m from NY, and my timeline was full of friends and family celebrating. During the playoffs, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor wore Knicks’ colors to the Met Gala. Basically, Adam, who is a huge Knicks fan, was always going to dress down. He wore that ugly orange sweatshirt to celebrate. At least Jackie was in black, so they didn’t clash.
I totally get the argument that Adam should have dressed nicer for his wife’s event, but I’m on Team Sandlercore with this one. Jackie has always been totally fine with Adam’s fanboy attire. They’ve been married for almost 23 years. She knows his style preferences. I’m sure that if she’d asked him to wear a suit, he would have done so. It would be a funny prank if they showed up courtside with Jackie decked out in Knicks gear and Adam in formalwear.
When you have a fancy event but the Knicks are finally going to the NBA Finals 😮💨 🎥: Getty pic.twitter.com/Ipa62OcyFn
— Page Six (@PageSix) May 27, 2026
Photos credit: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon, Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon, Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix
When my teams are in the playoffs I live their swag. This is the way. I had no idea GenZ was into Adam Sandler. He’s such an icon of 90s GenX culture. Love to see it.
He probably has sensory issues.
They both wore what they wanted to! I’m all for that!
I’m really glad that I don’t have a life that includes red carpets etc. They would all be like, “OMG, CatGotMyTongue wore uggs and a puffy jacket with her pretty dress and her hair was messy!” and I would be like, “hell yeah, it was chilly and I wanted to be comfy!”
He also might have an aesthetic preference.
He has to dress up for who? Strangers who dont care about him, looking at photos of him? If I was adam sandler I wouldn’t care either. Id do what I want. The people I care about and those who care about me, don’t care how im dressed.
Yeah, I don’t understand why strangers are upset at how he’s dressing for his wife’s event if she’s not. She’s been with him for 30 years and married to him for over 20, she knows how he’s going to dress. It’s something that has no impact or effect on anyone else, and is not worth getting upset over.
If is wife is ok with it, that’s all that matters. But JUST because they’ve been married 23 years, they have children, he always dresses this way, and they are smiling in public, doesn’t mean she’s ok with it.
I haven’t worn make-up since 2020, so I’m not saying anything about someone who DNGAF. He’s clean, he’s wearing clean clothes that match and aren’t wrinkled. He didn’t just roll out of bed in that outfit. Besides, for all we know he’s being helpful and hiding a little shrug or cardigan under his baggy sweatshirts for her to put on once they get inside and away from the photo ops, lol.
Eh, I am not into his Fetterman, man-child vibe. Also, the colors are overshadowing his wife’s outfit. How much of this lack of decorum and respect, and acceptance of it has contributed to society feeling comfortable tearing each other down. If he has sensory issues, he has enough money to pay for a reasonable solution. Knicks ownership supports MAGA. So no thanks.
Grownups dress appropriately for the event they’re attending, out of respect for others (and maybe the institution). It’s not about you and your comfort or style.
This is not okay. I’m sure she has casual clothes that she wears for comfort but she still dresses up when she supports him at his events. This takes the focus away from her and puts it on him, which is a d*ck move.
🎯
What a D bag. Stop pulling focus. Grow the F up and dress respectfully for your wife’s big night.
Honestly, I think him wearing a suit would have pulled focus.
Well. Dressing like this is part of his shtick, but it is really, really, really tacky not to try a little harder. If she showed up at one of his events dressed like this, the magaticlzed bros that control the media/social media would melt tf down. The double standard is real and needs called out loudly.
If she loves it…I can still 🤬 it…and THAT IS OKAY😅😊
To be honest, if he HAD dressed up then the attention would have been on his clothes rather than her promotion of her work,
No, it would not have, as we are here talking about his tacky outfit instead of his work.
*her
I went to his show last fall and he very clearly loves his wife and daughters. He always dresses like this. Go after the bad guys, please.
If my team made it to the finals for the first time in a very long time, I’d probably be wearing their gear too or at least their colors. Hell, my wedding colors were my team’s colors!
So he made her premiere about himself and his favorite team? No. Just… No.
All of this. My ex was a narcissist who always had to center himself in even other people’s successes. It would have taken nothing to dress decently for her premier. Add a tie with a basketball or the knicks logo on it, not dress like you’re going to the Y for a pick-up game.
How do we know it’s not her favorite team too, though? My husband and I have the same favorite teams. If the Buffalo Bills were in the Super Bowl and my husband wanted to wear Bills gear to some event for me while that was going on, I’d be like, F–k yes dude, represent us. We aren’t in their marriage. Maybe Jackie likes this.
It’s pretty established that this is Adam’s thing. Conan addressed this at the Oscars last year.
https://youtu.be/3yY4ai2L2BA?si=ETZydQph219idqK4
It can be his thing and still be pretty inconsiderate in moments like this
Since when is she an actress?