The Australian government backtracked, they will renew full funding for Invictus

A few weeks ago, the Australian government made broad financial cuts to veterans’ programs and funding for Invictus Australia. While some argued that Australia’s government was simply reorganizing how they funded various veterans’ programs, it definitely looked and felt like an across-the-board defunding of many lifesaving programs. That’s what Invictus spokespeople said at the time too, that the funding cuts would have enormous human cost and would absolutely be a matter of life-and-death for some veterans. Well, good news! Two weeks after Invictus Australia was defunded, the government has now decided to reverse course.
Veterans’ Affairs Minister Matt Keogh tells A Current Affair federal funding will be reinstated for the life-changing charity. They put their lives at risk to protect our country, asking for little in return. So when the federal government withdrew all of its funding for Invictus Australia, veterans say it was a slap in the face. The decision brought some to tears. The organisation saves lives, so this wasn’t a fight they were willing to give up on.
And their efforts have paid off – Veterans’ Affairs Minister Matt Keogh has revealed to A Current Affair the federal government will provide another three years of funding to Invictus Australia.
“As part of establishing the new Veterans’ and Families Wellbeing Agency, we’re transitioning funding for broader wellbeing support to the veteran community to that new agency,” Keogh said. “As we transition… in order to maintain continuity and certainty of support services for our veteran community, we’re providing another three years of funding to Invictus Australia.”
Invictus Australia is a not-for-profit organisation helping veterans and their families recover and reconnect with their communities through sport. It was born from the Invictus Games, Prince Harry’s global sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel.
Rachel Kerrigan says Invictus Australia is the reason she’s here today. The Air Force veteran’s mental health deteriorated after serving in Afghanistan and returning to civilian life. In 2010, Rachel was diagnosed with chronic PTSD and severe depressive disorder. At one point, she was homeless and living out of her car with her daughter. She tried to take her life three times.
Then she found Invictus Australia and competed at the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida. It turned her life around.
“What the games actually gave me was the belief in myself again. The pride, the look of pride on my daughter’s face… I could actually dream again,” Rachel told A Current Affair. “My daughter has a mother now because of Invictus.”
[From 9 Now]
This is great news for so many reasons. One, it’s simply great for Aussie veterans who are being helped by Invictus programs. Two, it means that this high-level campaign to destroy Prince Harry’s biggest cause is failing completely.
Invictus’s CEO Rob Owen issued a statement as well, saying: “Fantastic news on the decision to renew federal funding for Invictus Australia given the proven impact that sport and community have on veteran recovery, rehabilitation and suicide prevention. Through the work of Invictus Australia, and the wider global movement led by the Invictus Games Foundation, we have seen first-hand how sport can help wounded, injured and sick veterans rebuild confidence, restore purpose, strengthen family relationships and reconnect with their communities. We are delighted to see continued government support in Australia for this work.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 27: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex congratulating the United States team team in the Wheelchair Basketball after winning Gold in the finals during day eight of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.,Image: 534454949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch a wheelchair basketball game between fans from Ukraine and Australia at the 6th Invictus Games at Merkur Spiel Arena. The Paralympic competition for war-disabled athletes is visiting Germany for the first time in Duesseldorf, Germany, 13 September 2023,Image: 804967763, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -20181027- The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at the Invictus Games 2018 closing ceremony in Sydney.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-39354269.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia, Australia
When: 27 Oct 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex views the Captain Reg Saunders wall at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex with memorial representatives and Indigenous veterans, including Lieutenant Colonel Joseph West (left) at the Australian War Memorial site in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex with memorial representatives and Indigenous veterans, including Lieutenant Colonel Joseph West (left)
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex with memorial representatives and Indigenous veterans, including Lieutenant Colonel Joseph West (left) at the Australian War Memorial site in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex with memorial representatives and Indigenous veterans, including Lieutenant Colonel Joseph West (left)
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex observing wreath laying during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex views the Wall of Remembrance at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex standing with all female honour guard after the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex speaking during the Invictus Australia Reception at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet veteran Joel Vanderzwan (right) with wife Alexandra, daughter Charlotte and twin sons Harrison and William, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
This is good news for the IG! Weren’t there other programs aside from the IG that lost funding too? I hope theirs can be restored as well.
Happy to read about this reinstatement. Veterans deserve the service of their government and the Invictus Foundation.
Such wonderful news , my government had to give in .
They realized after the fact that the optics of that decision were 💩, and reversed.
In the end all politicians care about is getting reelected, not the general welfare of the public.
I’m happy to hear that they backtracked on the Ig funding.. the veterans deserve to be supported and I believe IG brings so much help year round for these veterans it’s not just the games.. when I was on social media I followed a lot of IG accounts and they do so much.
Great news! Pulling out of Invictus looked a bit shady to me.
My guess is they were told they would be out of the running for the next IG (whichever is the next one to be announced) without that funding in place for Invictus Australia.
And cutting funding for veterans services is always going to produce backlash. It sounds like they’re still cutting the funding in 3 years but thats better than cutting it with little warning.
It certainly was a bold and ruthless move for the Australian government to defund veterans’ services. Not surprised that they were shamed into reversing their shitty decision. No one can convince me that it was just routine. Somehow I believe the Australian government was asked to cooperate in erasing Invictus Down Under. Very shady.
It’s a very suspicious vibe. Thanks for saying it.
Wonderful news!
When this first was announced, I asked if it was part of larger scale cutbacks due to the economy in Australia. So I’m glad that even if that is the case, they realized that the optics behind this were horrible across the board for all the programs they cut funding to. Glad they got it back, and with a new partner for Invictus Birmingham being announced, it seems like the targeting of Invictus before the one year to go ceremonies isn’t going the way the bad actors hoped.
A new partner for Invictus Birmingham? Hm. A palace-related partner maybe?
No. If I’m thinking of the same one Dee2 is, it’s ATCO, a Canadian engineering firm that has partnered with/sponsored/worked with IG before.
Yes, it’s ATCO. The flag challenges are interesting; presumably they did something similar for Vancouver Whistler, but I wasn’t aware of it. The sailing challenge is more than halfway through.
https://www.invictusgames2027.org/press-releases/ig27announcesatcoasinternationalflagpartner
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cgrpn10d7y1o
For Invictus Birmingham, a partner independent of the possible shenanigans of William’s allies is absolutely wonderful news. Every bit as wonderful as the reversal of the Australian government on financial support for Invictus Australia.
Thinking about Invictus Birmingham, I wish King Charles looks into his soul, finds his spine, stops being afraid of angering his heir and finally supports Invictus PUBLICLY. First, it is his duty as Commander in Chief, even if this position is somewhat more honorific than “real”. Second, joining Harry in the common NOBLE purpose of honoring Veterans would be the best way for both men to heal their relationship.
If the sponsor is ATCO group they are modular housing, power gen solutions and I think they have a specialization in both for military applications (IG makes a lot of sense for marketing!). So @becks1 lots of engineering involved but they’re not an EPC. The founding family (Southern Family who also started spruce Meadows) still have a significant ownership.
This is excellent news. Where’s Richard Eden with the follow-up story?
Lol. Right?
I’m so glad to hear this.
Veterans deserve support that delivers results for them and for their families.
And Harry deserves to have his work applauded and continued, instead of sandbagged by the same people who’ve been trying to destroy him, his family, and his valuable humanitarian work for nearly a decade.
I just want to reiterate that this cut was never part of a campaign against Harry. A bunch of similar stuff got cut. The government was copping flack for not creating a 25% gas excise so they were trying to look tough.
It’s also important to note that veterans in general are really well-funded here. It is not the same as the US.
We also have a returned services league (RSL) with clubs simply everywhere, who rake in billions a year from pokies machines (slot machines) and are supposed to fund programs for veterans. They do, but they should honestly be funding more. That’s why they have those clubs and those gambling licenses.
Good. I don’t know what they were thinking in the first place. IG and organizations like it HELP and inspire those who need it.
Excellent news.
This is great news! Governments can not wage wars and then take no responsibility for the human costs that it incurs. Well done to the Australian government for walking back such a harmful decision.
Sounds like they are funding Invictus for another three years and then attempting to replace it with a government program?
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
I hope the clap back was deafening and they were shamed into re-funding Invictus. Whatever works.