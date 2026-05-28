The Australian government backtracked, they will renew full funding for Invictus

A few weeks ago, the Australian government made broad financial cuts to veterans’ programs and funding for Invictus Australia. While some argued that Australia’s government was simply reorganizing how they funded various veterans’ programs, it definitely looked and felt like an across-the-board defunding of many lifesaving programs. That’s what Invictus spokespeople said at the time too, that the funding cuts would have enormous human cost and would absolutely be a matter of life-and-death for some veterans. Well, good news! Two weeks after Invictus Australia was defunded, the government has now decided to reverse course.

Veterans’ Affairs Minister Matt Keogh tells A Current Affair federal funding will be reinstated for the life-changing charity. They put their lives at risk to protect our country, asking for little in return. So when the federal government withdrew all of its funding for Invictus Australia, veterans say it was a slap in the face. The decision brought some to tears. The organisation saves lives, so this wasn’t a fight they were willing to give up on.

And their efforts have paid off – Veterans’ Affairs Minister Matt Keogh has revealed to A Current Affair the federal government will provide another three years of funding to Invictus Australia.

“As part of establishing the new Veterans’ and Families Wellbeing Agency, we’re transitioning funding for broader wellbeing support to the veteran community to that new agency,” Keogh said. “As we transition… in order to maintain continuity and certainty of support services for our veteran community, we’re providing another three years of funding to Invictus Australia.”

Invictus Australia is a not-for-profit organisation helping veterans and their families recover and reconnect with their communities through sport. It was born from the Invictus Games, Prince Harry’s global sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel.

Rachel Kerrigan says Invictus Australia is the reason she’s here today. The Air Force veteran’s mental health deteriorated after serving in Afghanistan and returning to civilian life. In 2010, Rachel was diagnosed with chronic PTSD and severe depressive disorder. At one point, she was homeless and living out of her car with her daughter. She tried to take her life three times.

Then she found Invictus Australia and competed at the 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida. It turned her life around.

“What the games actually gave me was the belief in myself again. The pride, the look of pride on my daughter’s face… I could actually dream again,” Rachel told A Current Affair. “My daughter has a mother now because of Invictus.”