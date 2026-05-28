THR: Tom Hardy ‘refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time’ on ‘MobLand’

It’s a little bit crazy that nearly a full week has gone by before Variety or the Hollywood Reporter bothered to do any kind of investigative journalism on why Tom Hardy was “booted” off MobLand. Puck News reported the Tom Hardy news last week. Since then, it’s mostly been a tabloid story, with the Daily Mail picking up the gossip slack and claiming that Tom was basically fired after beefing with Helen Mirren. Well, THR finally spoke to some people involved with MobLand (anonymously) and those sources painted a picture of a notoriously “difficult” actor being a prickly diva.
Tom Hardy has been making headlines over the past week after reportedly being fired from the hit Paramount+ series (though a source who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter says the British star’s fate is yet to be decided).
Hardy has been clashing with producers, THR confirmed, including executive producer Jez Butterworth and others at David Glasser’s 101 Studios, the production company behind MobLand, which is filmed across the U.K.
Much of this irresolution stems from the fact that the streamer has not yet officially renewed the show for a third season — another source close to production tells THR that filming on season three, if greenlit, is tentatively scheduled to begin in September this year.
“He refused to come out of his trailer for hours at a time,” the source says about Hardy’s on-set behavior on season two, which has spooked producers into rethinking Hardy’s future. The source adds: “He kept the cast waiting, [which is] a power play. Keeping Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and others waiting is career suicide, I would wager.”
…It remains unclear exactly what keeps Hardy confined to his MobLand trailer. A Puck News story reported that Hardy was also attempting to alter dialogue and provide script notes to Butterworth and creator Ronan Bennett. Clashes with A-listers such as Brosnan and Mirren, however, do not help Hardy’s reputation for being infamously tricky to work with.
THR did not hear back from Hardy’s team or a rep for Mirren when reaching out for comment. Brosnan is apparently traveling and unreachable. We’ve also asked for an update from Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios.
I think it’s interesting that Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren don’t want to be involved in this conversation either way – they’re not defending Hardy, nor are they bashing him publicly. I would love to know how or if those two are wielding their power behind-the-scenes though. If Hardy was this difficult – refusing to leave his trailer for hours, Jesus Christ – I suspect that both Helen and Pierce are like “lol, nope, y’all need to figure out something else.” As much as people want to make this all about Mirren, it definitely sounds like Hardy was aggravating everyone on the production.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Jez Butterworth is one of the most acclaimed, fantastically celebrated playwrights in the UK and has been for some time. He had a collaboration with Mark Rylance on a play called Jersusalem, the name taken from the song that’s kind of the unofficial anthem. Trying to re-write his dialogue would be a bit tricky. I mean. Putting it mildly. I’ve never had to face anyone refusing to emerge from a trailer. When I worked in tv, we would knock on the door, quick three taps, and then just leave to let them know we were ready. No one ever sulked, they just hollered, be right there, right behind you, coming, and — they were there. Never had to wait for anybody. If true, that’s keeping about 80 people on standby. And as a former production assistant you start counting overtime in minutes, then hours, and the dollar figures start to flash before your eyes. There’s a set union contract about overtime wages that kick in, so if an actor is slow, everybody gets antsy. Actors get a fixed salary but the crew are all on the clock, and occasionally if things are really slow for no particular reason, they make light of it by joking about the bump in pay. But I’ve never seen the reaction to an actor pulling rank because none of our actors did. We were lucky.
Tbh, variety and the HR feel kind of like tabloids at this point. I’m not doubting that he was difficult but also not really taking what any of these sources say to heart either.
Same. It seems like a campaign against him tbh.
Also, by refusing to come out of his trailer, he may have stomped on another actor’s part, and that actor may be a bit player, just there for 1 or 2 lines. And this could have been their biggest part to date, and their small part may have to be cut because of this guy. Selfish and unprofessional!
I don’t know if it’s a campaign. I can believe he was difficult. I just don’t trust these papers or the people they talk to as sources. So getting into the weeds of the details? Don’t trust those.
Meant this for @Alex can
Yikes! i dont think ive seen so much coverage on Tardiness , is he the next Isaiah Washington or Colombus Short where he will never work in this town again. or is he the Mel Gibson
This feels like overkill to me. Must be something in the reports that it’s Mirren stamping her Zionist feet because of Hardy’s pro Palestine stance.
Helen’s a Zionist? Oh nooooo. We can’t have nice things.
In case you are unaware, Hardy has a history of being difficult to work with. He is notoriously late to film sets and is known for being aggressive with other actors, including Charlize Theron. His behavior towards her was abysmal.
A man is being difficult, and your reaction is to blame the woman nearby.
You might want to reevaluate some things.
Back in the 1990s I used to get the monthly Premier e magazine and I vividly remember three particular detailed articles on Alec Baldwin and Kim on the set of The marrying kind, Bill Murray and Val Kilmer. All three detailed extensive unprofessional behaviour from four major stars. They were very damaging to their reputations but all continued to work. The infamous “hit piece” on Val Kilmer was an April 1997 cover story in Premiere magazine, timed with the release of his thriller The Saint. The article cemented his reputation as one of Hollywood’s most difficult actors by featuring scathing quotes from his former directors.The most prominent jabs in the piece included:Joel Schumacher: The Batman Forever director famously stated that Kilmer was “the most psychologically troubled human being I’ve ever worked with”. He noted that his on-set communication tools with the actor were “the tools I use on my five-year-old godson.”John Frankenheimer: The director of The Island of Dr. Moreau declared, “I will never climb Mt. Everest and I will never work with Val Kilmer again. There isn’t enough money in the world.”
Wasn’t he also difficult to work with on the set of Mad Max? I thought I read stories about Charlize Theron having problems with him? If so, it seems like a bit of a pattern.
Bizarre that there are all these stories first saying he’s been fired, and now it comes out that the third season hasn’t even been picked up and no one knows whether there will be a third season at all??? It’s giving smear campaign, but for what purpose? Not seen the show, just speculating, will any of the audience fall off if instead of a show starring Tough Guy Tom Hardy, it’s a show starring two boomers? Or will someone else step not his role?
This is difficult to say. The other times he’s clashed with folks on sets they are also people who are notoriously difficult to get along with (even off-set). He’s worked with Christopher Nolan on three different films and I have a tough time seeing Nolan re-hiring him if he’s THAT difficult to work with.
If this is true, was he staying in his trailer because production was usually behind? Other actors? Bad conditions? I mean, maybe he was just acting poorly?
IDK something doesn’t smell right here. If he was such a ‘monster’ Paramount and the production company would have made a formal announcement by now. These feel like planted stories to me.
Is Tom a bit of a Diva we know that. They knew that when they hired him. Can this be worked out in mediation by all parties to have a season 3 with him. I hope so. Was he disrespectful to other peoples time. Absolutely, but I just don’t think its the level he would be fired. It’s not like its Kevin Spacey or Frank Langella who wanted to get his squeeze on during sex scenes. Filming The fall of the House of Usher.
Since I can’t see the show continuing without him. Then putting all the cast and crew out of work. Unless they get a phenomenal replacement for him. Hopefully this is a wake up call to Tom to stop being a brat on set. If that is the case, since others on set have come out in support of him and said he behaved fine on set.
He is really insolent from what Charlize shared about working with him but didn’t he share about his body basically breaking down. I’m sure I heard this recently. If true, why not get help needed and stop being such a monster to your colleagues?
I think that certain very recent lawsuit(s) really highlighted certain behaviors, and studios and producers may be trying to nip those certain behaviors in the bud before they escalate further and turn into *that whole mess*.
He’s a good actor but there are a lot of good actors. He’s still a handsome man but … so are a lot of other actors. And, let’s be real, because it would be said of a woman his age … he’s not 22 anymore.
Everyone is replaceable. He’s acting like a toddler.