Kelly Ripa accidentally locked her dog, keys and phone in her car

As I mentioned earlier this week, it was a gray, rainy Memorial Day weekend here in NYC. While I wasn’t bothered, my long-haired Chihuahua My Guy was none too pleased with droplets falling on his newly-coiffed mane. That’s just not the way a patriotic dog likes to celebrate his country’s heroes! Such wasn’t the problem for Manhattanite Kelly Ripa and her dog Lena. Those rich bitches flew out to Palm Springs in sunshiney California for the weekend — they had date shopping to do! Not outfits for date night, the ladies went out to buy the fruit from a favorite street festival. When Kelly was back to hosting Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, she described the lovely date day she and Lena had out west… until Kelly accidentally locked her keys, phone, and Lena in the car. Did I mention Palm Springs is a desert? And hit 90 degrees over the weekend??
Kelly explained that she traveled to Palm Springs, California, to purchase some “amazing dates” that her family likes from a local street festival. “We’re gonna walk the street festival. We’re gonna have the time of our lives,” she said.
“She [Lena] made friends. She was like, ‘I’m a California girl now!’ She was prancing down the street. Typically, she’s very afraid of large groups of people and other dogs, but Thursday night, no. She was like, ‘This is who I am now. I am Palm Springs Lena. I have dog friends. I’m not afraid of people. I love it here,’” Kelly added.
After purchasing the dates, Kelly returned to the car and placed her dog in the passenger seat. However, upon walking to the driver’s side, she noticed the car doors were locked. “Now, I’m like, ‘Oh, my god! What do I do?’” she said.
Kelly enlisted the help of “a man in a van”. “He looks just as afraid of me as I am of the van. And I say, ‘I’m sorry. That is my car — I lied, it’s my husband’s car — that is my car. I locked the keys and my human dog and my phone inside the car.’ I said ‘my human dog,’ because they need to understand this is more than a dog, this is a person,” she shared. “And he says, ‘We’ll call AAA.’ And I go, ‘I would, but my phone is also locked in the car. And, if I’m being honest, I don’t know what AAA is.’ And he goes, ‘What’s your policy number?’ I go, ‘I don’t know what that means. I’m sure it’s all locked in the car.’”
The star had no choice but to then call 911. “I’m like, ‘Hi. I’m in the parking garage at the casino, and I have locked my human dog and my phone and my keys and my wallet and everything in the car. Can you send someone to break into the car for me?’” she said. “And they said, ‘Ma’am, we don’t break into cars,’” she recalled.
Kelly continued: “This tow truck guy comes. He doesn’t say one word to me. He doesn’t ask any questions, like, ‘Is this your car?; He just gets right to it. He comes. He breaks into this car in three seconds. I’m not even kidding.”
“I sit down in the car, I fasten my seatbelt, and Lena’s head pops up. And she was like, ‘You have no idea!’ She looked at me like this, like, ‘There were strangers trying to break into this car. I stayed hidden. Girl.’”
Noooo, you never ever want your dog stuck in a car on a hot day! Or, you know, at all! But the heat really turns up the panic. I think Kelly took the right steps after realizing all the valuables were locked in the car: she got someone with a phone to let her call for help. Of course, it’s always good to know about AAA, and I hope Kelly files that resource into her mental awareness for future calamities. But I’m not gonna pretend that I’d know my policy number without looking it up on my phone, either. And hey, Kelly was probably embellishing just a little for the sake of storytelling (something certain raconteurs do… so I hear… speaking for a friend). Which by the way, Kelly really has Lena’s voice down in this tail! (No surprise, we already knew Kelly’s fluent in many animal tongues.) I could hear Lena herself in the whole inner monologue pup pep talk: “This is who I am now. I am Palm Springs Lena. I have dog friends. I’m not afraid of people. I love it here.” Sometimes we need a change of scenery to come into our own! But I think we can all agree the absolute best phrase to come out of this anecdote is “My human dog.” No explanation required, we know exactly what this means.
PS(A) — As summer settles in, let’s all make sure to be extra mindful of our human dogs in the hotter temps!
Photos via Instagram and credit: Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Avalon, LCY/Avalon
That was a bona fide emergency. That dog could have died. The people she spoke to were way too casual.
My big question is how or, more importantly, why lock the doors after putting Lena in and you’re just walking around to the other side of the car to get in the driver’s seat? She must gave done it manually on the door itself.
I automatically lock the door before I close it. That’s how I managed to do the exact thing as Kelly, just replace the human dog with a DQ chicken strips meal. Same scenario. I had to borrow a phone and call a locksmith since no tow truck driver came riding to my rescue. But the locksmith had a key that fit so he didn’t break in or break anything. And I can’t believe she didn’t know what AAA is. 🤔
I have to admit that I used to do that but I did that once. That’s all it took for me to be so aware that I’ll never do it again.
I got in the habit of just locking without thinking when I carried everything in a fanny pack buckled around my waist. This happened shortly after I switched to carrying a regular purse which I left on the seat. Now I never leave the car without the purse.
My car door doesn’t lock if the keys are inside unless I do it manually or I take the car out of park. I wonder what kind of car she drives?
I agree! I *ALSO* locked my keys in my car this weekend, but I drive a 2009 4Runner. (Three cheers for AAA, and for the fact that I had my phone on me so I could take a picture of my kids. Pro-tip: Save the AAA phone number and policy number in your contacts… which I did after this weekend.) Even my 2010 RAV doesn’t “let” me lock my keys in the car.
My car can’t lock even manually if the keys are inside. This is a great comfort to me and my adhd brain.
My car has the same feature. It is supposed to alert and not lock if the key fob is left inside the car. Unfortunately, it also has an automatic self-locking security feature if you exit the car with the key fob. I left my purse in my car and the battery in the key fob was apparently too low to connect buried deep inside my clunky purse. I managed to get automatically locked out of my car with the supposedly unlockable key fob inside the car. Stuff happens, especially when you are rushing, distracted or the weather is uncomfortable.
I did this after putting my six week old baby in his car seat.. I put my purse and keys on the seat next to him and locked his door before closing it then realized I was locked out.. thankfully the police opened the door with a special tool to pull up the lock and it was not a hot day… after that I never put my keys in my purse again..
Yup. Did this with my 2 year old son asleep in his car seat on a wintry day. The police broke him out.
THIS is news??!!! Wow ok
No one said it was news. This probably happens to women much more than men because men have pockets for everything and women carry purses. Hope that clears it up!
I’ve locked myself out of my car three times in my life. The guy that came to get the door open says it mostly happens when it’s very hot outside or raining. So was it very hot? It’s easier to lock yourself out than you think. Glad the dog was ok.
Glad the dog is okay and her cosmetic surgery is perfection.
Omg, I have had a variation of this scenario happen to me.
I was moving, took my lunch break to bring some things to the good will drop off.
Got out of my car, a bit gust of wind came up, caught my door, before I could open my back door my driver’s door was closed. My keys only set of keys were in the ignition, I have a used Volvo, it was inexpensive and runs great only came with one key, plus side no car payment.
So I was trapped outside my car in the goodwill drop off with no phone. Dazzling I must say, the nice attendant let me borrow his phone to call the locksmith. The locksmith was on the other side of town, I lived in a small beach town on the coast. It took him one and a half hours to get to my car after he finished his other job.
Thankfully the drop off had 2 lanes so other people were able to use it still. I had no money or phone so I just hung out at the goodwill. I wasn’t looking my most wonderful, I work from home, it was to be a fast thing. Thankfully my dogs weren’t with me, though if they were I probably would have had the back window open and could have gotten back in.
Yes I have all the fun adventures.
And being a short-nosed dog makes it even more urgent
Lis, the main point being that you got through it. Good on you.