They’re still crying about how Prince Harry alone needs to resign from African Parks

For years, there’s been a high-level campaign to disrupt and destroy any charity, any initiative, any NGO and any philanthropic partner involved with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Sabotage is the name of the game, and this high-level campaign has already taken down Sentebale. The people behind this campaign are royal, royal-adjacent, British establishment figures and the entirety of the British media. They’ve been aiming their sights on the Invictus Games and African Parks for years. We’ve seen the moves against Invictus in real time, but African Parks seems like a trickier situation for these anti-Sussex campaigners.

Prince Harry is now on the board of African Parks, after serving as president for years. He’s led delegations of high-level elected officials to show AP’s work on the ground, and AP is extremely well-funded and doing extremely important conservation and anti-poaching work. As I’ve said before: “This is an NGO operating across twelve countries and twenty-two protected areas and they have a staff in the thousands. They’re battling jihadists, bloodthirsty poachers and billion-dollar corporations. Of course everything is not going to operate perfectly and within the law.” And yet, this British-based campaign persists. It’s never really about trying to improve African Parks either – the campaign and the coverage is always centered on Harry and how he needs to resign from the board.

The Duke of Sussex is facing calls to step down from his role at the head of an African charity after it was accused of funding rangers who are alleged to have committed “horrific abuses.” Rangers receiving funding from wildlife charity African Parks have been accused of continued wrongdoing in the Republic of the Congo by Survival International. The charity was initially accused of funding rangers who had committed human rights abuses in a 2024 report by the Mail on Sunday. The organisation, which Harry helps to run, is responsible for the management of 24 protected natural areas in 13 African countries. Survival International, an indigenous rights charity, yesterday called on Prince Harry to resign from his role on African Parks’ board of directors over claims of continued abuses…The organisation committed to strengthening partnerships with Congolese human rights groups in the wake of the findings. It said it had developed a “bespoke remedy framework” addressing issues of indigenous people’s access to land. In a statement issued yesterday, Survival International claimed “the problems on the ground have not been solved”, however. The group criticised the Duke of Sussex for attending a fundraiser in Arizona earlier this week as African Parks seeks to raise an additional $1billion. A leader of the Baka community told Survival International, “We don’t work with them. The way the African Parks treat us here is violent”, The Times reports.The community leader’s identity was kept anonymous to protect them from any potential retribution from African Parks funded rangers. Caroline Pearce, director of Survival International, said: “It is outrageous to see Harry’s continued support to African Parks despite the horrific human rights abuses committed by its rangers against the Baka.” African Parks is backed by finance billionaires Howard Buffett and Bill Ackman. It has also received funding from the British Government and the European Union. A spokesperson for African Parks said: “Over the past several years, African Parks has made substantial and sustained investment in human rights safeguards in Odzala-Kokoua national park. This has included the establishment of a fully operational grievance and redress mechanism, three independent human rights NGO partners providing trusted reporting channels for local communities around the park, and an independent panel of eminent African judges and human rights specialists who oversee the grievance mechanism, including the handling of all serious grievances.”

[From The Sun]

It sounds like they’re mad that Prince Harry was recently in Arizona for an African Parks event which was attended by NBA player and Olympian Devin Booker, a Walmart heir and Khaman Maluach. Notice that these people yelling and screaming about African Parks only want Harry to resign as well – none of these people can name anyone else involved with African Parks, nor are they calling for anyone else’s resignation. The chair of African Parks Foundation of America was alongside Harry in Arizona last weekend too, and yet no one is calling for his resignation? And that’s how it’s always been. The fact that all of these stories and claims have always been centered on Harry is so suspicious.

PS… This confirms my suspicions about what this is really all about – Tom Sykes’ latest Royalist column is about this issue and how Harry’s charities are in shambles because Harry is so commercial!

“We came together tonight to support a great cause, African Parks Network with Rob & Jordan Walton, Prince Harry and others, but it reminded me of something bigger: When exceptional humans come together with heart, generosity, and purpose… incredible things happen.” pic.twitter.com/Vk62B8he1o — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) May 23, 2026