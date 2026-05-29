They’re still crying about how Prince Harry alone needs to resign from African Parks

For years, there’s been a high-level campaign to disrupt and destroy any charity, any initiative, any NGO and any philanthropic partner involved with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Sabotage is the name of the game, and this high-level campaign has already taken down Sentebale. The people behind this campaign are royal, royal-adjacent, British establishment figures and the entirety of the British media. They’ve been aiming their sights on the Invictus Games and African Parks for years. We’ve seen the moves against Invictus in real time, but African Parks seems like a trickier situation for these anti-Sussex campaigners.
Prince Harry is now on the board of African Parks, after serving as president for years. He’s led delegations of high-level elected officials to show AP’s work on the ground, and AP is extremely well-funded and doing extremely important conservation and anti-poaching work. As I’ve said before: “This is an NGO operating across twelve countries and twenty-two protected areas and they have a staff in the thousands. They’re battling jihadists, bloodthirsty poachers and billion-dollar corporations. Of course everything is not going to operate perfectly and within the law.” And yet, this British-based campaign persists. It’s never really about trying to improve African Parks either – the campaign and the coverage is always centered on Harry and how he needs to resign from the board.
The Duke of Sussex is facing calls to step down from his role at the head of an African charity after it was accused of funding rangers who are alleged to have committed “horrific abuses.” Rangers receiving funding from wildlife charity African Parks have been accused of continued wrongdoing in the Republic of the Congo by Survival International.
The charity was initially accused of funding rangers who had committed human rights abuses in a 2024 report by the Mail on Sunday. The organisation, which Harry helps to run, is responsible for the management of 24 protected natural areas in 13 African countries.
Survival International, an indigenous rights charity, yesterday called on Prince Harry to resign from his role on African Parks’ board of directors over claims of continued abuses…The organisation committed to strengthening partnerships with Congolese human rights groups in the wake of the findings. It said it had developed a “bespoke remedy framework” addressing issues of indigenous people’s access to land. In a statement issued yesterday, Survival International claimed “the problems on the ground have not been solved”, however.
The group criticised the Duke of Sussex for attending a fundraiser in Arizona earlier this week as African Parks seeks to raise an additional $1billion.
A leader of the Baka community told Survival International, “We don’t work with them. The way the African Parks treat us here is violent”, The Times reports.The community leader’s identity was kept anonymous to protect them from any potential retribution from African Parks funded rangers.
Caroline Pearce, director of Survival International, said: “It is outrageous to see Harry’s continued support to African Parks despite the horrific human rights abuses committed by its rangers against the Baka.”
African Parks is backed by finance billionaires Howard Buffett and Bill Ackman. It has also received funding from the British Government and the European Union.
A spokesperson for African Parks said: “Over the past several years, African Parks has made substantial and sustained investment in human rights safeguards in Odzala-Kokoua national park. This has included the establishment of a fully operational grievance and redress mechanism, three independent human rights NGO partners providing trusted reporting channels for local communities around the park, and an independent panel of eminent African judges and human rights specialists who oversee the grievance mechanism, including the handling of all serious grievances.”
[From The Sun]
It sounds like they’re mad that Prince Harry was recently in Arizona for an African Parks event which was attended by NBA player and Olympian Devin Booker, a Walmart heir and Khaman Maluach. Notice that these people yelling and screaming about African Parks only want Harry to resign as well – none of these people can name anyone else involved with African Parks, nor are they calling for anyone else’s resignation. The chair of African Parks Foundation of America was alongside Harry in Arizona last weekend too, and yet no one is calling for his resignation? And that’s how it’s always been. The fact that all of these stories and claims have always been centered on Harry is so suspicious.
PS… This confirms my suspicions about what this is really all about – Tom Sykes’ latest Royalist column is about this issue and how Harry’s charities are in shambles because Harry is so commercial!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Undated picture released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry while he worked in Malawi with African Parks as part of an initiative involvoing moving 500 elephants over 350 kilometers across Malawi from Liwonde National Park and Majete Wildlife Reserve to Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve.
Prince Harry says of the picture: “Marking one of the young males so that he is easily identifiable when the family group is released back into the bush and we can keep them together.The spraypaint disappears after a few days.”,Image: 504080096, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Undated picture released by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry (right), while he worked in Malawi with African Parks as part of an initiative involving moving 500 elephants over 350 kilometers across Malawi from Liwonde National Park and Majete Wildlife Reserve to Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve. Prince Harry says of the picture: “Lawrence Munro and I met in South Africa last year and have been in contact since. We got him to give a fantastic brief to the Ranger students at Kruger on their graduation. He is now working with African Parks as their operations manager in Liwonde. He’s one of the best.”,Image: 504080225, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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145597, Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. Kruger National Park, South Africa – Wednesday, December 02, 2015. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532076857, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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145602, Prince Harry seen with anti-poaching tracker dogs at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015. South Africa. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532077365, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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145602, Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015. South Africa. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532077372, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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145602, Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015. South Africa. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532077383, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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145602, Prince Harry seen with anti-poaching tracker dogs at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015. South Africa. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532077401, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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145602, Prince Harry seen at the South African Wildlife College in the Kruger National Park on day five of his tour of Lesotho and South Africa. South Africa – Wednesday December 2, 2015. South Africa. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office: +1 310.822.0419 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532077431, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
Why aren’t the writing about who taking start up money (millions of £’s) from Epstein’s torture video clients if you remember that was heir apparent Prince Peggy who did that and that’s just what we know about because I would bet my life Peggy has more ties to Epstein clients than just his uncle and the torture video client. I personally believe the attacks on Prince Harry’s charities is directly coming from Peggy partly to appease his incandescent rage and evil nature but also because he needs to deflect from his own actions.
You took the words right out of my mouth. That’s exactly what I was going to write.
We call on William to resign as heir to the throne for his scandalous collaboration and accepting money from Epstein himself (traces were found that he made payments to William’s organization, as well as to his closest associates in the torture videos, from whom he accepted cash).
This man CAN NOT live! The British rag market is a cancer on society!! I’m sure Harry and Meghan insulate themselves from the constant barrage of negative stories about them but it’s so unhinged that I’m beginning to think that I should too. God bless them they’ve been through so much. Too much.
Why does Psycho Sykes keep saying that the Archewell charity is ‘shuttered’ when all that happened was that the Archewell Foundation switched to a fiscal sponsor operating model late last year and was renamed Archewell Philanthropies? You’d think he’d have noticed in Geneva that Archewell Philanthropies was partnering with the WHO 😅🤣😂
Plus Chad reaffirmed their partnership and reinstated management agreements with African Parks on 17 October last year.
And Invictus is going from strength to strength. Psycho Sykes certainly lives up (or should it be down?) to this moniker.
I don’t think it’s some grand anti-Harry conspiracy that he keeps getting named to resign and no one else gets called on. He’s the best known person associated with AP so he’s low hanging fruit for AP opponents. There are many people opposed to what is essentially a neocolonialist enterprise designed to provide safari resorts throughout Africa for wealthy tourists. But Harry can do what he chooses. William and company cannot bring down AP. It’s too large and incredibly well funded by some of the richest people in the world.
I agree with you Brassy. I also don’t think they are after Invictus and what happened in Australia with the funding I don’t think had anything to do with Harry. AP and Invictus are international where I believe Senetal was not which i think made it easier for them to pick off. .
Interesting to find William and Bill Ackman (two raging fascists) on opposite sides of this issue.
These people won’t ever stop! I hope H & M will continue to protect their peace in any way they can.
There are legitimate complaints against African Parks from a few human rights organizations. However, Survival International might be the loudest, but that organization doesn’t truly fight for human rights as they refuse to collaborate with AP.
Human rights, ancestral rights and conservation does not always go together perfectly. AP is far from the worst but still have some work to do. They are implementing keys to be better, but trust need to be earned.
As for targeting Harry, I think it’s mostly because he is the most public public on the board. This is quite a typical approach from activist, and Harry been Harry, it get louder, not necessary more efficient and it divert the attention on the real issues.
Julia, don’t be naive. The palace is behind the persistent attacks on Harry. Africa is mine, Harold, and so is the PA. I remember that after the first attacks a few years ago, one of the countries withdrew from the PA. Harry personally went to them with all the documentation, and the country returned to the PA.
The only time that the daily Mail would ever platform an “indigenous peoples” charity is to attack a liberal and people who cooperate with that anyway know exactly what they are doing. And it goes without that, naturally, Caroline Pearce is a white woman. In fact, both the Daily Mail and Observer have attacked Survival International and there reporting before.
Why are they only asking for Harry resign and not the entire board? This is weird to me.
Because Peggy only wants to punish Prince Harry…
Has William resigned from earthshot and returned all money connected to epstein buddies?
Crickets.
So is African Parks problematic??
As usual following a Sykes and crew drive by shooting, I appreciate the factual balance provided here.
Another usual with a pitiful Sykes take-down effort is his one commenter who always appears first and with too many position points to be a casual reader.
Sykes should change his site’s name to The Harryist as the Prince has been his exclusive click bait every day for almost two weeks.
This video is about African Parks. It is informative and has stunning photography. Also Harry does real, needed work. Not skits on scooters.
https://www.africanparks.org/campaign/great-nile-migration.