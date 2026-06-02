Prince William doesn’t read books, ‘he likes briefings, he likes memos, bullet points’

The i Newspaper recently had a strange piece of royal propaganda, centered on Prince William being more ruthless than his dithering father. While I will always agree that King Charles dithers and allows catastrophes to fester, I’m not sure William’s “rage-smash everything to pieces and call it a day” method is somehow better. There’s also a contradiction inherent to most of William’s propaganda. The royalists want to argue that he’s the most normal, hard-drinking, unfussy bloke out there, but they also constantly portray him as a man seething with bitterness and anger, consumed with ruthless plots against his enemies. Which is it? Some highlights from “How William became the most ruthless royal.”
Andrew Lownie on shotcaller Peg: “William is calling the shots more now that we’re in this transitional phase towards him taking over,” he says. One of the clearest examples of William’s power, argues Lownie, is in the Royal Family’s handling of the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crisis. “Charles is sentimental, he’s very compassionate, he’s a bit of a ditherer, and I believe he’ll have given guarantees to his mother, and indeed Andrew himself – guarantees that he will take care of Andrew, that he will ensure Andrew’s girls [Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie] are OK. William can’t speak out, because he’s number two and he won’t cross his father, but he’ll have had a big influence.”
William is annoyed that the York situation is still festering: Per Lownie, William “is annoyed and frustrated that the buck keeps being passed on the Andrew issue – that the Queen passed it to Charles, and Charles has had three years to address this, and hasn’t really done it. There’s some tension about that. Charles feels his obligations to his relatives, but he also has various skeletons in his closet [his infidelity with Diana, the “Black Spider” memos proving he lobbied the government], and has needed to keep Andrew and Fergie inside the tent, whereas William doesn’t care about any of that.” William reportedly told his aunt, Princess Anne, that her offer for Andrew to come and live with her once he was ousted from the Royal Lodge was “madness”.
Lownie on William being scandal-free: “I think he’s cleaner than the others and the tension is that he wants a clean stable when he moves into the role of king. William also has Kate who is a really tough one, and behind that smiling exterior she’s like the steely queen mum. Kate gets how it all works, and I’m always struck that it is often the outsiders who better understand the institution rather than those who are born to it. Kate helps William see the reputational damage, and he is much tougher than his father or any other royal relatives. The couple is much better at reading the room.”
Robert Hardman on William & Prince Harry: “The late Queen,” says Hardman, “as much as she adored Harry, knew her grandson couldn’t do this halfway house of being in the Royal Family. William gets this entirely; that the institution comes first. When there’s a moment where some member of the family… jeopardises the reputation of the brand, he’s not going to put up with it.”
The king who sinks the ship: Victoria Howard, a royal historian, and founder of The Crown Chronicles, sees these announcements as William clearly attempting to make the best of the influence and privilege he has. “Whether it’s paying his fair share of tax – he’s in the top percentile of tax payers in the UK – or by selling Duchy land to help build homes, this is part of the long game and a legacy that will long outlive him. Charles is more sentimental – for example, doing all he can to hold on to Birkhall, his late mother’s private residence on the Balmoral estate – for William, it’s about impact and the survival of the monarchy. No-one wants to be the king or queen who sinks the ship…”.
Hardman on William’s staff & lack of religion: “They didn’t have staff [at Adelaide Cottage] but they probably do at their new place [Forest Lodge], but then again, it’s very difficult to know about their staffing arrangements because he is suspicious of the press, he likes to control the story, and is a very private man. I’ve interviewed Charles many times, but William is just different. He doesn’t want this huge entourage, he’s got a close-knit team. Charles stays up at night writing letters and reading books. William’s more of a box set guy. He likes briefings, he likes memos, bullet points. Charles is very spiritual, while William’s not mad keen on church [a Kensington Palace aide says that William has “a quiet faith”]… William goes to church, he’s very dutiful, does what he has to do, but – let’s put it this way – at his age, Charles was going on retreats to Greek monasteries.”
William’s modern monarchy: “This softly, softly approach is the way William and Kate will go,” says Lownie. “A lot of it will be performative, and all the royals are still in a bubble, after all. But what’s clear is that William is already refusing to be tarnished by the events of the past. He won’t be standing aside and letting private pleasure and scandal ruin the future of the crown.”
“No-one wants to be the king or queen who sinks the ship…” And then the entire story is just propaganda where they’re trying to polish this turd and justify William’s very clear struggles, setting the scene for William’s eventual sinking of the proverbial ship. Ah, he’s decisive, more decisive than his father! Setting the bar pretty low. He goes to church because he has to! A ringing endorsement for the future head of the Church of England. He’s not going to put up with Harry! Harry left over six years ago and William is still, somehow, incandescent about it. The only thing sort of true here is that William is better than his father at hiding secrets and scandals.
PS… I actually think Camilla is the most ruthless royal.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Excellent call. Camilla is ruthless and totally self-involved. What other woman would put up with Charles, if it were not to get an epic payoff, over the long stretch of a long game??
The only book William has read is Spare. And he is still reading it.
LOL! Exactly right. And Willnot has highlighted all the parts that mention his name as well as well as dog-eared every page mentioning Meghan!
You win comment of the day for me!
We all know he didn’t READ Spare, he listened to the Audiobook!
Awesome comment.
LOL. I have 4 boxed sets of books I’ve read. So, are they saying William has boxed sets that he hasn’t read?
Reminds me of those photos of Wank’s offices. Willard’s wrongly positioned/attached printer and whatnot, along with “Kate’s” books on her “desk”. That was a fun/funny discussion here
Unless the nastiest rumors about William are true, Camilla wins the title of most ruthless by a landslide. With Camilla, everybody knows where the bodies are buried and still they put a crown on her ugly head.
I doubt William will sink the ship because there are too many rowmen holding it all afloat, but I’m not sure about poor George.
Saying William is scandal free is going to haunt them.
“I think he’s cleaner than the others.” What the hell?
What about the Earthshot donor with Epstein ties?
And “cleaner than the others” is hardly a ringing endorsement of his purity.
LOL The bar is LOW.
He’s only scandal free because the press wont report on what’s actually happening.
Exactly Becs! And this is why he cultivates the image of the perfect family and the perfect father unlike his own. And this is why he won’t divorce Kate.
These sort of briefing re this man shows nis actual lack of intelligence and his attention span.
Charles certainly showed no compassion and did not dither when it came to being cruel to his own son. It is the actions of Elizabeth, Charles and William who make the institution look cruel, corrupt, and outdated. Harry merely revealed it to save his wife, son, and himself. Harry is the one who made the institution look good before he had to step down. He was the most able representative of the Crown and Britain after his grandmother when she was alive.
“William’s more of a box set guy.”
Yeah, like “Aston Villa Highlights, Part 1.” “Aston Villa Highlights, Part 2.” “Aston Villa Highlights, Part 3.” …
He’s not reading a box set of Churchill biographies.
Box set = movies, not books, in William’s case. Like DVD sets, before streaming became a thing. This is not the first time it has been mentioned, the first time the writer went into a little more detail.
Yep. A boxed set of Suits.
“I think he’s cleaner than the others”, no William’s not “cleaner”, he’s just had a press machine that was more than willing to cover up for him mostly due to threats and coercion.
Exactly. Willy’s got his own Epstein ties, including Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who was an Earthshot founder, and UAE foreign minister Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who owns the megayacht Opera that Willy and fam vacationed on last summer and who Andrew connected to Epstein. This article also lost me with that quote about how Willy pays the full amount of taxes due–no, the original Times article just said here’s what he would owe if he paid it, but never claimed he actually paid it.
Ha, I should have kept going, I said something similar above to Nic919.
William has dodgy connections, I’m sure whatever is going on with the duchy is sketchy, who knows the true story of his marriage, I’m sure there are financial “shenanigans” going on – he’s not clean at all. But if the press doesn’t talk about it then I guess he is.
“I think he’s cleaner than the others”,
Huh??? A ring, a ring of roses :)))
What does any of this even mean? “Softly, softly”— what?!?
This article reads like someone had to write a puff piece but they wanted to sneak in some truths. Willy prefers box sets to books. Willy is waiting for Charles to die and meanwhile he wants Charles to be vindictive to the York sisters so he doesn’t have to, because even Willy kinda knows that’s a bad look. Interesting that Kate is ruthless and she’s behind William being ruthless, after all that guff about Kate being the peacemaker.
Big Dummy.
I think Charles should ask St Andrew’s for his money back.
If he did, then St. Andrews might spill the beans on who actually did Williams assignments and took his exams for him
I do think William wants Charles to sort out the whole Andrew thing so that he doesn’t have to make any decisions about Andrew himself. Which fair. But if it doesn’t happen that way, then yes, William will inherit the Andrew problem and we shall see what he does. Once he’s king, we will in fact see how decisive he really is. Until then, he’s a lotta talk imo. And clearly not a lot of reading 😂
So Scooter Prince Bulliam, who’s the Incandescent with Rage one, doesn’t read, and that includes his briefing notes, as he’s mentioned more than once in public. (e.g. Canada, Normandy)
I’ve said before that this means he’s functionally illiterate.
And what about the clear contradictions of calling TOB ruthless *and* his approach to the inner workings of the monarchy softly?
What about dutiful? He doesn’t even do the most basic duties that being a head of state entails, like attending state funerals abroad when the № 1 head of state is sick. He doesn’t do his job as president of BAFTA or, before he was demoted, as president of the British Football Association.
And after *that* legendary Twitter thread of yore, by Nicole Cliffe — with contributions by e.g. Giles Coren and Hadley Freeman, plus Peg’s penchant for pruning rose bushes — we all know that Billy Idle is anything but scandal-free.
Let him sink the monarchy that deserves being abolished rather sooner than later.
Yeah I’ve never looked at or heard anything from that man that made me think “He must be a reader.” I don’t know how he made the marks to graduate (I have my theories.)
And your theories would be correct. There is nothing about William that even mildly suggests erudition.
Its interesting to me as we look back over William’s life, how entire institutions – the press, the palace – have gathered around him to protect him. It’s not something new over the last 5-10 years. It’s pretty much been true his whole life. Harry’s mistakes were plastered on the front pages while William was the golden boy. There is this sense that William HAS to be protected, and maybe that protection is part of why he’s a rage monster today – because he thinks she should be able to control everything in his orbit and he actually can’t.
I dont know. It’s just interesting to consider how there’s long been this push to protect him and keep him on a pedestal. We certainly didnt see that with Charles. QEII was for the most part protected by the press but some criticism still made it out. And I feel like the first few decades of her reign were a different story, press wise, in terms of being deferential to the palace.
So WHY is everyone so invested in protecting William, covering his flaws, covering up his issues, and presenting him as the perfect king – rather than working to make him that perfect king? (or at least a competent one.) this isnt just about him threatening to abdicate or anything like that. It’s been going on for decades.
“rather than working to make him that perfect king? ” Hmm…that ship has passed. There’s no one in his employ capable of making him face the truth of his inadequacy to take the role of King. The monarchy will fall on its sword when Willie continues to demonstrate how unfit he is in the next few years. It will only get worse.
Last week there was documentation dump about how Foreign Office were advised to handle Andrew as Trade Envoy. Only send him to “sophisticated countries” and no need to involve him in planning/ briefing meetings etc. Trump handlers were told that briefing document should be one page , cartoons would help and explained in win/ lose terms. I thought of both of them when I was reading this article about Will ‘s limitations. The Firm and Government are stuck with an awkward heir who doesn’t care about work. I think being centre stage as King is going to be very exposing as I am unconvinced that he’s even mastered the basics at 43. There is not much there and no desire or effort to improve just bitch and brief between luxury holidays and mansion acquisitions.
I don’t think these people understand what the expression “skeletons in the closet” means. Those listed for Charles are KNOWN factors, no longer skeletons. Doubtless he’s got more skeletons. But William is being HEAVILY protected by the press and palace(s) – in a way Charles NEVER was – prescisely because HE has so many skeletons, and so many of them clearly very serious, eye-bleeding stuff beyond the pegging – things which are being hinted at but not (yet) in the public domain.
So to my mind, William is the one with skeletons, and from the way they are all behaving, his skeletons are a heck of a lot worse than any that Charles had or has, which is probably why William is doing his damndest to force his father off the throne in the most undignified manner possible, to secure himself some of that immunity which he seems to have only very recently discovered is enjoyed solely by the monarch, not the heir or other extended members of the royal family.
He has too much emotional turmoil for the calm one needs to read a book, or to become king of England. Let’s face it: William is unsuitable and unstable.