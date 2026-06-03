Did Princess Charlene really need to curtsy to King Felipe & Queen Letizia?

Monaco’s Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have been visiting Spain this week. It’s technically a state visit, since Albert is the “head of state” of the principality of Monaco, and King Felipe is Spain’s head of state. The photos in this post are from Monday, where the two royal couples visited the Royal Botanical Garden in Madrid, and highlighted the Artists of Monaco exhibitions. This happened soon after Albert and Charlene arrived. Upon their arrival, Charlene tried to navigate the tricky curtsy protocols for greeting a king/head of state. Charlene’s navigation led her to performing a deep curtsy for both King Felipe and Queen Letizia:

Again, technically speaking, no one has to curtsy to anyone. Felipe and Albert are both heads of state and their wives/consorts are given the same rank, meaning they ALL have the same “rank.” But as I was trying to find this video, I ran into other videos of Charlene curtsying to basically every royal she meets. Years ago, when she greeted then-Prince Charles, she curtsied to him too. When she met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, she curtsied to both of them as well. It’s possible that she doesn’t know the protocol so she just does it to everyone. Or maybe it’s her sign of respect for other royals, given that she’s just a married-in. Albert tends to greet kings as equals (no bowing), and you’d think that maybe he would encourage her to treat these people as equals?