VF: Princess Kate has ‘been like a yo-yo’ about Prince George’s next school

Prince George will soon graduate from Lambrook, where he boards at least some of the time. In August/September, he will start a new school. No one has actually confirmed where he will go. Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales have spent the past three years fighting over George’s education, with their fight spilling out into the British press. We’ve known for some time that Kate is opposed to Eton and opposed to same-sex education. We’ve known all along that William is pro-Eton for George (although maybe not for Louis). Every few months, there’s been a new chapter to this saga. Well, now Charlotte Griffiths is telling Katie Nicholl (it’s the “two dumb bitches” meme come to life) that Kate has been “like a yo-yo” about George’s school and she can’t make up her mind.

Prince William’s recent revelation that Prince George has been boarding at school in preparation for next year has fueled fresh speculation about where the 12-year-old royal will enroll come September. George is getting used to the idea of being away from home by boarding several nights a week at Lambrook, a coeducational preparatory school in Ascot, Berkshire, which he currently attends with his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While [William’s confession] has sparked more speculation about where Prince George will start school this September, Vanity Fair has learned that the Prince and Princess of Wales are also considering a new school for Princess Charlotte after they were spotted visiting Oundle, a coed boarding school in Northamptonshire.

“When they were photographed visiting Oundle School, people assumed it was George, but in fact it was to consider options for Charlotte as she may also leave [Lambrook] at the same time,” a source tells Vanity Fair. “There are lots of things they are discussing in terms of schools, and it’s possible that there may be two school leavers at the end of term. The firm favorite for George is Eton.” (Both Prince William and Prince Harry are Eton College alumni.)

Both William and Kate Middleton want their children to board. Prince William loved his time at Eton, where he would sometimes be allowed to leave the school grounds to visit his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, or “WC,” as William would jokingly refer to the castle. Catherine boarded at the all-girls house, Elmhurst, at Marlborough, where she was on the tennis team as well as the field hockey team along with her sister, Pippa.

Initially, Marlborough was considered the first choice for George, because it is coed and would have meant that all three siblings could be together. But according to royal expert Charlotte Griffiths, Eton is now the front-runner.

“The Wales family’s school decision has been a royal merry-go-round which continues to spin, even now, close to the end of summer term,” she said. “Eton was always the obvious choice for George, but Catherine has changed her mind many times and I’m told she’s ‘been like a yo-yo.’ This is to her credit as she knows how important it is to get the decision right for the future king.”

“They did look at Oundle for George, but now I think they could be considering it for Charlotte. The school prides itself on forming children who are ‘never arrogant’ and that’s very in keeping with the Middleton ethos, which is why I think Catherine likes it.”

William and Catherine were spotted visiting the Northamptonshire school, which would cost 46,000 British pounds per year to board Charlotte, to meet with a housemaster earlier this month. Added Griffiths, “It has a junior school which starts at 11, so it could be that they are looking at it for Princess Charlotte.”

The palace will make an announcement in due course.

[From Vanity Fair]

No, I don’t think Kate is pro-boarding school, nor do I think she’s pro-Eton. I think she’s done everything she can to maneuver George into a coed school and manipulate public opinion against Eton, but at the end of the day, it’s likely to be a losing battle. The fact that George is just a few months away from starting a new school and Eton is still being centered conversationally shows that there was always a flat expectation that George would follow in his father’s footsteps. Now, we should discuss the expectations for Kate when both George and Charlotte are away at boarding school. Will she and William still maintain that they need to be available 24-7 for Louis’s school run? Will they still need Nanny Maria and Maria’s nanny assistant? Will they have more time to be a “foursome” with Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage??

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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29 Responses to “VF: Princess Kate has ‘been like a yo-yo’ about Prince George’s next school”

  1. wordnerd says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Kaiser, you have a gift for finding the best thumbnail images and keeping them in the rotation. Thank you.

    Reply
  2. YankeeDoodles says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:05 am

    I think Kate is going to have some real problems down the line with the way she’s put her children into the public domain, into the tabloid brain, if that’s not a contradiction in terms. I’m sure any 13-year-old heading to boarding school (as I did, at that age) dreads and loathes the prospect of national publicity around the move. That his mother was the one leaking the stories is just poor parenting.

    Reply
    • Khg says:
      June 5, 2026 at 4:54 pm

      My tinfoil hat theory is once all the kids are in boarding school bullyboy will divorce her. She’s trying to keep that from happening.

      Reply
  3. Swaz says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:11 am

    Im not surprised that she can’t make a decision. That’s what happens when you copy people, she must be trying to figure out in her little brain what would Meghan do 🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
    • Lisa says:
      June 5, 2026 at 3:25 pm

      But does she get to make this decision?

      If the powers behind the throne and Will say that George is going to Eton, he will be going to Eton.

      Reply
  4. Tis True, Tis True says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:12 am

    “PRINCESS KATE HAS BEEN A YO-YO” Fixed that for you.

    Reply
  5. Waterlilly says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:17 am

    Oh the Middleton ethos! I might have pulled a muscle laughing.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:18 am

    I’m curious as to how much of a say George has. Only in that if his dad is talking up Eton, he may want Eton too? I have no idea but at the end of the day, George technically outranks his mom. So if he didn’t like her pick, could he just be like yeah no. Mostly though, the whole back and forth about this in the press has been never ending. And then they’ll do it again for Charlotte. And then Louis. Good luck to all those kids.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Of course she doesnt know what to do. she’s in a real conundrum as Kaiser points out.

    If George boards, then there are only two kids at home and there will be more expectations of working. If George AND Charlotte board, then there really will be increased expectations!! and maybe Louis will start boarding more at Lambrook next year too.

    With the kids boarding she wont have any excuse to not work. WHATS A GIRL TO DO!?!?!

    (side note: I do kind of believe the story that Oundle was for Charlotte, someone on here said that its common for girls in the UK to go to upper school at 11 but for boys its usually 13?)

    Reply
    • M says:
      June 5, 2026 at 9:29 am

      I fully expect her “cancer” to come back at some point when the kids are older and she needs an excuse for why she still does f*ck all.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 5, 2026 at 10:00 am

      At this point the decision for George has been made. The level of security needed for him can’t happen in mere weeks and it is June with the next term to start in September. So there is just bs here about George.
      (The article seems to hint it’s Eton)

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        June 5, 2026 at 2:30 pm

        I agree. The Wales’s know where he’s going it’s just the press sycophants who don’t.

    • Smart&Messy says:
      June 5, 2026 at 11:09 am

      What’s a girl to do?! Lol probably not the rural foursome, because I think that’s a threesome, actually, and Kate is not invited.

      Reply
  8. Hypocrisy says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:23 am

    Has anyone asked George where he actually wants to attend school? That should be the important question imo.. my kids chose from the schools we vetted, but the final choice was theirs, where they felt more comfortable.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      June 5, 2026 at 1:19 pm

      Agreed 💯@Hypocrisy makes sense to include the child in the decision: where do you want to go and why? Does George have any special interests or talents that can be developed? Curiosity and a desire to learn encouraged and nurtured by the right teachers because dad appears to be narrow and selfish and nots a book reader. I went to a church primary and I benefited from inspirational teachers who were kind, nurturing and encouraging. Both my parents read extensively and discussed politics and didn’t talk down to us. We had wonderful grandparents based in Liverpool and every Sunday they took us to various cultural activities. Children are sponges and need to be exposed to all kinds of sporting, dramatic and artistic opportunities to explore and develop their capabilities. It is so sad to me given how cultured his parents were and are and all the opportunities open to Will that he’s only interested in football and drinking heavily. I wish the world for every child though sadly many are held back by poverty, cruelty and inadequate parenting.

      Reply
    • Blujfly says:
      June 5, 2026 at 5:30 pm

      There were reports that he likes Eton and several friends of his are attending.

      Reply
  9. Kittenmom says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:26 am

    Interesting that they are farming two kids off to boarding school when they just moved to the fancy new estate. I thought they needed so much more space? I guess it was all a smokescreen to move the middlebums in to a royal property.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      June 5, 2026 at 11:11 am

      There is no way she is sending her 11-year-old daughter off to boarding school. I don’t believe it for a second.

      As for George, what a crock. She isn’t still vacillating at the eleventh hour. Wherever George is going has already been agreed upon probably months ago.

      Reply
  10. M says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:27 am

    The decision has been made, and was likely made in the Spring. You can’t just roll up a week before school starts and say you want to attend. Peg and Buttons will probably make some announcement while they are on vacation (again) so they can frame it as the last family event before he goes to Eton. And there will be at least one “happy family” photo included.

    Reply
  11. L4Frimaire says:
    June 5, 2026 at 9:33 am

    I’m assuming if they applied to schools for George last fall they would have gotten acceptance letters about March and already accepted which school he plans to attend already. It seems weird they keep trying to make some drama about where this kid attends secondary school.

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    June 5, 2026 at 10:49 am

    George looked unhappy when he had to substitute for his father at that memorial concert.

    Reply
  13. Meredith says:
    June 5, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    I always thought they moved from London to Windsor so George could eventually go to Eton and still be close (walking distance) to his family and supervision (unlike Will and Harry who got little of these while boarding). So while I do think Kate is (justifiably) anti-all male education, I think Eton was always the plan.

    Reply
  14. Shanta says:
    June 5, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    Kate has no say in anything concerning the children….. Especially George, who…after all…is the future king. He will be fully controlled by the firm…just like his father, and his grandfather…. And possibly his grandmother

    Reply
  15. Judith in Ottawa says:
    June 5, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    So the press has helpfully concocted an excuse for William blurting out that George sometimes boards at school: “He’s practicing, yeah, that’s the ticket!”

    Reply
  16. Paisley25 says:
    June 5, 2026 at 4:20 pm

    I believe the decision has been made (and made a long time ago), but they’re waiting to announce it so other parents don’t try to switch schools to get their kids in George’s orbit. I remember how many kids switched to St Andrew’s (including Kate), once people knew where Will was going to university.

    Reply
  17. Blujfly says:
    June 5, 2026 at 5:28 pm

    There’s some speculation that they’re places at multiple schools. If Charlotte goes to a different full time boarding school at age 11, then the lesson Kate learned from her own Downe House experience is don’t wait until a girl is 13 and no all-girls school. Charlotte moving this year would explain how Kate is suddenly available for Earthshot during exam time.

    Reply

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