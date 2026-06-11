Dean Cain laughed at a post comparing Milly Alcock to a caveman



Dean Cain wasn’t satisfied with the joke he made of himself last year and has revived his efforts to reach new lows. In 2025 Dean made the loser move of volunteering to join ICE. He was the one person on the planet whom the irony was lost on that a has-been actor who played Superman on TV — comic bookdom’s most famous immigrant — was signing up with an anti-immigration regime. Wishing to further embarrass himself, Dean let Fox air the video of him struggling through the ICE obstacle course, and shortly after he injured himself at home, causing him to put his arm in a sling… that was just a sweatshirt.

So what has Stuporman done now? Well, we’re a couple weeks away from the release of Supergirl, a movie from James Gunn’s helming of the Superman universe, though Gunn didn’t direct this film himself. But he did cast Milly Alcock as Supergirl/Kara Zor-El, which he called “the best bit of casting I think I’ve ever done in my entire life.” Anyway, over the weekend Dean reposted a stupid tweet where some bro drew arrows to Milly’s earrings in a Supergirl poster and asked, “Wait… if Supergirl’s skin is bulletproof, how does she have ear piercings?” The Socratic method at work. Then another bro responded with an asinine/offensive question of his own, I’ll let Entertainment Weekly describe and the screenshot is below:

When someone else commented, “And why does she look like this guy?” with a photo of Land of the Lost character Cha-Ka, who resembles an ape, Cain was amused. “Dang it,” Cain wrote, “I laughed.” After a user typed, “Millie Alcock isn’t ugly. They just put out terrible pictures of her,” Cain insisted that he hadn’t said she was ugly. Still, hundreds of Reddit users didn’t approve of Cain speaking about Alcock’s appearance. “She is like the most unconventionally attractive woman ever. We can’t win,” one Reddit user poster. Another replied, “I still remember when these chuds used to call Sydney Sweeney a mid chick with big tits. Then they found out she was maga and suddenly they started acting like she was the most beautiful woman in the world.” “Lots of men were also saying similar things about Sweeney — calling her mid and a butterface etc. Even Margot Robbie has been called mid by men online,” another Reddit user responded, to which someone replied, “I just laughed out loud thinking about Margot Robbie and ‘mid’ in the same sentence.” Entertainment Weekly has reached out to representatives for Cain, Alcock, and DC Studios. Meanwhile, Alcock was busy promoting her upcoming film. While she took on the role of Kara Zor-El/Supergirl in 2025’s Superman, which featured David Corenswet, she’s headlining the new movie. “Of course I’m scared,” Alcock told Vanity Fair in an interview in March. “Of course I want people to like me and the movie. But ultimately, it’s out of my control.” The actress said her work on TV’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon had been good preparation for any negative response directed at her in the part. “It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on,” Alcock said. “We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies.” Her philosophy was to worry about what she could change. “I can’t really stop them,” Alcock said. “I can only be myself.”

[From EW]

We already know that toxic fanboys ruin everything, but it’s always extra astonishing to me the way they make themselves gatekeepers of characters/worlds THAT AREN’T REAL. This isn’t a documentary, this is a movie adaptation of a comic book! And they’re getting all in their feelings about how an alien superhero could have bulletproof skin and earrings?? What are we doing here?! And then the Land of the Lost dig is just mean trolling, plain and simple. I’d normally expect a 59-year-old to do better than tweet back that he laughed, but this is Dean Cain. Also, let’s be real: between Dean Cain and Milly Alcock, who actually looks like Cha-Ka? I rest my case.

As for Supergirl, it comes out on June 26 and is directed by Craig Gillespie, which is intriguing. His credits include Lars and the Real Girl, I, Tonya, and Cruella, so that gives you an idea of the particular off-beat tone we can expect. My only hang up is that according to the trailer, the plot hinges on Supergirl having to battle enemies to get an antidote after they poison Krypto — the dog! Surely everything works out in the end and Krypto is saved, right? RIGHT??

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images