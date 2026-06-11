Princess Kate & her ex Rupert Finch were not ’embarrassed’ to run into each other

Earlier this week, we discussed the guest list at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding. Considering there hasn’t been a “royal wedding” in eight years, it was actually a nice reminder that no one in the British upper class can find flattering and occasion-appropriate clothing. The wedding photos were very fun! It was also fun to realize that one of the Princess of Wales’ exes was invited to the wedding. Back in the day, then-Kate Middleton dated Rupert Finch, probably in her first year at St. Andrews. Finch is now married to an aristocrat who co-founded Beulah London, a British label popular among royals and aristocrats. Well, people are still trying to make a meal out of “Kate and one of her exes attended the same wedding.”

Kate Middleton recently crossed paths with former boyfriend Rupert Finch at a royal family wedding. The encounter took place as the Princess of Wales and Prince William attended the marriage of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling alongside a close-knit group of family members and friends. The royal gathering brought together several well-known figures from the extended royal circle, such as Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, who married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in an intimate ceremony. Among the guests was Rupert Finch, who arrived with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, the co-founder of fashion label Beulah London. For royal watchers, Rupert’s appearance attracted extra attention because he briefly dated Kate while they were both studying at the University of St Andrews, before she began her relationship with Prince William. Despite their shared history, insiders say there was no discomfort between the former couple. “Everyone’s very mature about moving on, and there’s no embarrassment, just kindness, between Kate and Rupert,” a source told Woman’s Day. According to the insider, both have built happy family lives since their university days. Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William are raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, while Rupert and Natasha have three children of their own. Sources close to the royal circle said the reunion felt completely natural and comfortable, with no awkwardness between anyone involved. Sources say Rupert’s connection to the royal world extends far beyond his brief romance with Kate. His wife Natasha has become a familiar figure in royal fashion circles through Beulah London, a label Kate has worn on numerous occasions over the years. Princess Beatrice and other members of the royal family have also been seen wearing the brand’s designs. “Rupert isn’t just Kate’s university ex,” the insider explained. “He’s been part of the royal-adjacent social circle for almost two decades thanks to his wife.”

[From Reality Tea]

I don’t believe there was any scandal or drama around Finch’s attendance either, for what it’s worth. The gossip isn’t “oh, hard feelings, it’s so scandalous for exes to run into each other!” The gossip is “let’s think back to Kate’s pre-Waity days, and examine what her life would have been like if she hadn’t been singularly devoted to landing William.” She would have been a lot happier, although she and Finch were probably too similar, given their current spouses. They were both looking for someone titled. Plus, Carole Middleton wouldn’t have been happy if Kate settled down with someone like Finch, even if he does resemble Roger Federer.

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