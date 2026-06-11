Earlier this week, we discussed the guest list at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s wedding. Considering there hasn’t been a “royal wedding” in eight years, it was actually a nice reminder that no one in the British upper class can find flattering and occasion-appropriate clothing. The wedding photos were very fun! It was also fun to realize that one of the Princess of Wales’ exes was invited to the wedding. Back in the day, then-Kate Middleton dated Rupert Finch, probably in her first year at St. Andrews. Finch is now married to an aristocrat who co-founded Beulah London, a British label popular among royals and aristocrats. Well, people are still trying to make a meal out of “Kate and one of her exes attended the same wedding.”
Kate Middleton recently crossed paths with former boyfriend Rupert Finch at a royal family wedding. The encounter took place as the Princess of Wales and Prince William attended the marriage of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling alongside a close-knit group of family members and friends.
The royal gathering brought together several well-known figures from the extended royal circle, such as Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, who married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in an intimate ceremony. Among the guests was Rupert Finch, who arrived with his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, the co-founder of fashion label Beulah London.
For royal watchers, Rupert’s appearance attracted extra attention because he briefly dated Kate while they were both studying at the University of St Andrews, before she began her relationship with Prince William. Despite their shared history, insiders say there was no discomfort between the former couple. “Everyone’s very mature about moving on, and there’s no embarrassment, just kindness, between Kate and Rupert,” a source told Woman’s Day.
According to the insider, both have built happy family lives since their university days. Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William are raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, while Rupert and Natasha have three children of their own. Sources close to the royal circle said the reunion felt completely natural and comfortable, with no awkwardness between anyone involved.
Sources say Rupert’s connection to the royal world extends far beyond his brief romance with Kate. His wife Natasha has become a familiar figure in royal fashion circles through Beulah London, a label Kate has worn on numerous occasions over the years. Princess Beatrice and other members of the royal family have also been seen wearing the brand’s designs. “Rupert isn’t just Kate’s university ex,” the insider explained. “He’s been part of the royal-adjacent social circle for almost two decades thanks to his wife.”
I don’t believe there was any scandal or drama around Finch’s attendance either, for what it’s worth. The gossip isn’t “oh, hard feelings, it’s so scandalous for exes to run into each other!” The gossip is “let’s think back to Kate’s pre-Waity days, and examine what her life would have been like if she hadn’t been singularly devoted to landing William.” She would have been a lot happier, although she and Finch were probably too similar, given their current spouses. They were both looking for someone titled. Plus, Carole Middleton wouldn’t have been happy if Kate settled down with someone like Finch, even if he does resemble Roger Federer.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I always assumed she used Rupert as part of her strategy in pursuing Will, something he undoubtedly knows now if he didn’t then. He’s doing fine, though. Doubt he cares.
I can’t tell if this weird storyline is an attempt to remind people that someone, at some point in time, also liked kkkhate given that she does not seem to have any friends now, or if this is an attempt to throw shade at her attempts to position herself with a favorable match. It’s such a dumb story – most people run into an ex at some point in their adult lives, and no one cares.
Sigh. Every minute and trivial encounter in this massively overhyped woman’s life is so tedious by this point. But let’s play the usual game — what was the point of this story? 1. Remind readers that Kate was a catch before Will, she had a life. 2. Remind Will of same. 3. He won’t care, but it saves face for both of them to pretend that there were people who were interested in both of them before they fixated on each other in some weird terminal codependency. To that point, 4. It offsets talk of Will and his rose bushes etc. and coffee runs with school mums. 5. If these people were grown-ups, they would wish each other well and just get on with their lives instead of rehashing gossip that’s 25 years old & stale. Sigh. Finally, 6. Both WanK are attention whores who will die without limelight. They crave flashbulbs and headlines. They inhabit a curious niche in which this attention was theirs for the asking, no questions asked, until Harry met Meghan, and the side-by-side comparison was…. Something. They could have played it cool and decided to ride it out, with equanimity. Alas. They did not. So here we are.
I read somewhere that she dumped Rupert about three weeks after meeting Willy. Don’t know if that’s true. But he’s probably thinking he dodged a bullet, if he’s thinking anything about her.
Is Natasha wearing her own designs in those photos? Because yikes 😳
No clue what his personality is like but he looks like a delicious dish.