Apple TV has ordered a second season of ‘Widow’s Bay’, the next Martha’s Vineyard

Widow’s Bay has become the sleeper hit of the year. Like Pluribus, AppleTV didn’t drop the whole series all at once, and so it’s become a weekly phenomenon, something to look forward to every Tuesday/Wednesday. I’ll admit, I’ve had to fast-forward through some of the scary parts (the clown) but overall, it’s just amazing. Matthew Rhys deserves so much love for his performance, and he’s the executive producer on it too. Kate O’Flynn is also doing incredible work as Patricia, and Stephen Root is fantastic in everything. Anyway, Widow’s Bay started out as a slow-burn but now everyone is watching it. The season finale will air next week and people have been worried about how they’ll wrap up certain storylines. Well, good news! AppleTV just announced that Widow’s Bay is getting a second season.

Apple TV is booking a return trip to Widow’s Bay. The streamer has ordered a second season of the show, a horror comedy starring Matthew Rhys as the mayor of a New England town whose residents all — save for him — believe the town is cursed. The renewal comes six days before the show concludes its first season; the finale is scheduled for June 17. Apple TV has also signed Widow’s Bay creator Katie Dippold to a multi-year overall deal. She’ll continue to serve as showrunner of the series and also develop new projects. Widow’s Bay has earned critical praise (and some famous fans) over the course of its first season. Dippold told The Hollywood Reporter that she’s had the show in her head for nearly 20 years — and almost sold a version it to Amazon in 2013 before pulling it back. “I just had this bad feeling,” she said. “I put a pin in it. I just knew it wasn’t ready. I knew I hadn’t thought enough about the show or the world.” Apple Studios produces Widow’s Bay. Dippold writes and executive produces with Hiro Murai (who directed five of the season’s 10 episodes), Carver Karaszewski, Claudia Shin and Rhys. The cast also includes Kate O’Flynn, Stephen Root, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Kevin Carroll, Dale Dickey, K Callan and Jeff Hiller. “From the moment audiences arrived in Widow’s Bay, they’ve been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laughs, and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro, Matthew, and the entire team have created,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV. “It’s become one of those shows everyone’s talking about, and we’re thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can’t wait to return for another season.” Dippold, for her part, joked that season two will be “about how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about.”

[From THR]

Amazing. And it’s so cool that Katie Dippold got an overall deal to develop new projects for Apple TV too – she’s doing an amazing job. Speaking of “how everything is great on the island and there’s nothing to worry about,” did you guys see the cool thing Google is doing for the show? If you Google “Widow’s Bay,” something special pops up: “Did you mean: the next martha’s vineyard and definitely not cursed.” Amazing.

Mayor Tom Loftis declares WIDOW'S BAY will remain totally safe and open to visitors… with an official season two renewal announcement! Eat your heart out, Martha's Vineyard. pic.twitter.com/tOTvkm2SMV — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) June 11, 2026