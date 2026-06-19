Us: Brad Pitt ‘is focusing his energy on the parts of his life that feel good right now’

Ines de Ramon accompanied Brad Pitt to Paris two weekends ago. They were pap’d going in and out of restaurants, and they had good seats for the Roland Garros women’s final. Ines played her role well – the doting girlfriend, nuzzling Pitt’s neck and snuggling up against his body for no apparent reason. I’ve never really thought that they have much chemistry together, but Ines has gotten better at performing for photographers and paparazzi. That’s basically all Brad wants – someone emotionally low-maintenance who will remain at his beck-and-call for photo-ops. Well, Us Weekly’s cover story this week is all about Brad and Ines’s love and how at least Brad is in a good place with Ines, even if all of his kids hate his guts. Some highlights:
Why Brad & Ines were in Paris: According to a source, the pair have been in Provence, France, for the past month, and hopped over to the romantic City of Light for the French Open. They later stepped out for dinner at Le Voltaire with Flea and Pitt’s Se7en director David Fincher. “Now they’re back in Provence for a few weeks,” adds the source. Pitt still occasionally resides at Château Miraval, his winery estate in Provence, not far away from longtime pal George Clooney, who moved to the idyllic French town with his family in 2021.
Brad isn’t focusing on his children: “Brad is focusing his energy on the parts of his life that feel good right now,” a source close to Pitt tells Us Weekly. “Ines has been a grounding, positive presence, and she’s brought a sense of stability that he’s really leaned into, especially after an emotional few years.”
Ines is perfect for Brad: “She’s such an uplifting energy [and] consistently looks on the bright side of things and is always up for an adventure,” a source told Us in early 2023. “Brad also appreciates that she’s super laid-back.” A third source says Pitt likes that de Ramon, who graduated from the University of Geneva in Switzerland and previously worked as a VP at trendy jewelry brand Anita Ko, has no interest in the spotlight. “She doesn’t compete with him for fame. She supports him and lets him do his thing, and he feels emotionally safe with her.”
Estrangement from the children: For all the peace de Ramon has brought into his life, Pitt’s relationship with his kids remains a sore spot. During a mother-daughter brunch at Spelman College in April, Zahara gushed about her actress mom, saying she’s “grateful to have had a role model to show me what it looks like to be a decent human being.” A source told Us in September that all the children are currently estranged from Pitt, even Knox and Vivienne, with whom he was once close. “Brad hasn’t been a constant presence in their day-to-day lives, mainly because of everything that happened during his marriage to Angelina and partly because of his work schedule and lifestyle,” says a fourth source. A fifth source notes that Jolie, 51, “hardly worked” during the first few years following the divorce to spend time with her kids.
The kids are dropping “Pitt” from their names: Adds the fourth source: “Angie has never discouraged the kids from having a relationship with Brad. Changing their names was solely their idea, not hers.” The Pitt source tells Us he’s “devastated” by their decision.
Ines doesn’t insert herself into Brad’s many family problems: “She wants Brad to find peace, forgiveness [and to] move on,” an insider told Us in May 2024. Another source told Us in December that Pitt “has done a lot of work on himself,” thanks in part to de Ramon. “She has brought him a lot of healing.” Says the third source: “Ines encourages reconciliation with the kids while keeping healthy boundaries and not inserting herself into the family conflict.”
Marriage isn’t the end goal. “It’s tough to think about that given Brad’s past experience, and Ines isn’t pushing it either,” the third source says. (Last June, an insider stressed that Pitt had “shown his commitment” to de Ramon and that they were “on the same page” when it came to enjoying a relationship “without pressure.”) Still, friends feel confident that Pitt and de Ramon have major staying power. “Ines is the perfect match for Brad,” says the third source. “She’s his trusted confidante, and he’s more emotionally open in this relationship than he’s been in the past. They work well.”
Yeah, this is mostly just a rehash of stuff we’ve heard many times before – Ines is the ultimate cool girl without any messy wants or needs, she exists to be there for Brad and encourage him to be a better person. She has no concerns about his alcoholism or the fact that all of his children hate him. She doesn’t even think it’s weird that Brad is still obsessed with “punishing” Angelina for leaving him. And of course he’s taking Ines to Chateau Miraval. Just a few months ago, Brad was whining in court about how he can’t even enjoy Miraval since he only owns half of the property! Also: just for a moment, allow yourselves to wonder how this would have played out if the genders were reversed, if all six kids were estranged from Angelina, and Angelina was gallivanting around France with a vacant boy-toy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
Ines and Kate have that in common; empty ciphers, there as support for their partners but no real presence of their own.
Right? The article makes her sound like a doormat and him sound like a needy, underdeveloped toddler. Is she the girlfriend or his paid minder? And yes, like the weak man he is, of course he’s focusing on himself and what makes him happy. It’s like he never even had kids.
That’s what I thought, he’s acting like he never even had kids, just put that part of his life behind him. Wowzers.
They’re both unattractive. And that picture of her sniffing him is disgusting. The guy is abusive, and on top of that, he looks like an old fart in a bad wig.
What’s going on with her lips? Cause Angie’s are natural; these look like blowups.
Off topic- his style is so odd. A long pink coat over a pink shirt. I actually like it in general but seeing it on him feels off. Like no.
I wonder if she wants children
And were there supposed to be any benefits from it? For example, financial.
Do these sources think this makes him look good?!
I’m also confused bc does he have anything out soon to promote or is this just pr for the sake of pr? Angelina is actually promoting couture right now an actual project.
He’s wearing a piece right?
All of this just makes Brad sound so…sad and pathetic. Maybe in his mind ( or his publicist’s mind) this article makes him sound cool – travelling with his girlfriend, watching other people play tennis, and throwing himself into work. Just sort of shrugging his shoulders that his six children don’t want anything to do with him. Oh well. But more importantly, have you seen his hot girlfriend?
He just seems like such a loser.
Right? Six kids! How do you just shrug off the fact that you have six kids?!
She’s such an uplifting energy [and] consistently looks on the bright side of things and is always up for an adventure,”
I bet she is ,she has the coast clear no 6 kids bothering her sugar daddy and she’s already stopped doing her fake sales job at the jewellery store. Now a full time live in employee.
Yes the PR is laughable, but the it angers me that this idiot can get away with it. First, claiming Angelina’s alienating the kids from him because he wouldn’t take her back (serious eye roll there) and now then sending out these pap pics whenever his kids are in the news. He has done absolutely NOTHING to reconcile with the kids. Not one genuine effort from him, which shows he never loved them in the first place. He only cares about himself and his image. Ines is his accessory (“She doesn’t compete with him for fame. She supports him and lets him do his thing, and he feels emotionally safe with her.”) Honestly, it’s always about HIM. What does he do for her?
Pays for her lip augmentation.
Go apologize to your kids. Do better.
Instead of having a decent relationship with 6 kids Pitt abused & left traumatised, he flunts his Heidi Fleiss doppelganger girlfriend with hired papratzzi staged photo-ops. Kind of pathetic ,she’s looking like a desperate desperado like him.
He’s still never going to apologise to his ex abused family. Instead carries on smear campaigns against them
“And partly because of his work schedule and lifestyle,”
So he’s a deadbeat that doesn’t want to fix the relationship with his kids. Got it.
Yeah he’s a 60-something grown ass man who chose to indulge in substance abuse, chose to be verbally and physically threatening and abusive to his wife and children (at least once that we know of), chose to not make amends, chose to prioritize financially abuse his wife, and now ex-wife, using the court system as a tool to control her, make demands of her, maintain contact … all while having mouthpieces and proxies attack her in the press … all while deprioritizing having any actual relationship with his children any sustained role in their lives. TMZ and Ines ad whoever else can blab on about him being the victim and how he’s just helpless RE meaningfully being in his kids’ lives, but … nah, we all see you Brad, what you did, what you’re doing and the choices you’re making.
Loser!
Those kids are well rid of him and his nonsense and I hope they each have the support they need to heal from the trauma, damage and void he left behind.
Inezzzz looks thirsty attention seeker trying to launder the image of a man who Abused his wife and six minor children, not a good look. All that neck sniffing looked soo sexless and inappropriate at the court. Nobody else was acting like these two PR thirsty idiots. Plus Pitt is NOT PRIVATE I hate how his PR insist he’s private. Yet he’s opposite of private. He flunts his relationship with smugness
One thing for a fact these two attention seekers have zero chemistry seriously nothing. I get it it’s an arrangement thar benefits both she gets money & attention he gets a daughter ish girlfriend for his old ego. Yet both come across as too try hard and crass ..
Insulating domestic violence victims is not a good look. But as we see and hear Brad Pitt doesn’t care he hurts his six children
A word with Brad Pitts PR this latest sources laden hit peice against Angelina Jolie and her children doesn’t make Pitt look good, nor does it make tje out of work full time care giver girlfriend any good. She sounds like a doormat and gold digger pleasing her sugar daddy allowing him to drink and not have relationship with the children he abused .
They both come out looking pathetic.
In the year 2026 he looks ridiculous on the cover of a magazine talking about love healing him lmao
Having one of his excuses be “lifestyle” makes him look absolutely terrible. And how gross that he gets to have the pr image of Sad Dad Brad all this time, while simultaneously getting to actually act and live like he had no kids at all. Even in interviews.