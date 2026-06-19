Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding actually scheduled for this weekend??

For the past six weeks, the stories about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding have grown more and more unbelievable. As in, I do not believe the stories whatsoever. I never believed that Taylor and Travis had scheduled their wedding for the Fourth of July weekend in New York, at Madison Square Garden. Like, I have questions about Taylor and Travis’s taste level, but I don’t think either of them would actually *want* to have a tacky extravaganza-wedding at MSG. So, I’ve believed that all of these stories amount to deliberate misinformation, to throw off Swifties and tabloids and everyone else. Well, rather suddenly, there are a lot of Taylor-related people hanging out in Rhode Island. You guys… is Taylor getting married on Juneteenth??
There is evidence Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York, and there is also evidence something wedding-related is going down at Taylor’s massive, seaside Rhode Island mansion.
There was a lot of activity at Taylor’s R.I. place Wednesday night. For starters, a woman who appears to be Taylor’s best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, was on the balcony with a small child. Abigail has a child who will turn 2 in August.
A TikToker shot video Wednesday of 4 women on a rooftop balcony, 3 of whom were wearing black robes and a 4th — a blonde woman — wearing white.
An eyewitness who lives in the area tells TMZ … the lights in Taylor’s mansion are typically off, yet Wednesday night they were all on — the house was lit up at around 8 PM.
What’s more, there was a massive security presence at the mansion. Our eyewitness says he saw a security detail in the driveway as the gate opened and an SUV with tinted windows left the property. An armed guard stood by the gate until it closed. The eyewitness also says he saw 2 armed guards with “huge binoculars” surveying the beach area.
As for what this might be … well, the MSG celebration is scheduled for July 3rd, although it’s feeling like the wedding might take place before that. So, is this a wedding, a bachelorette party, or something else?
[From TMZ]
LOL… I think the wedding is happening this weekend in Rhode Island, you guys. I think Taylor and Travis are getting married on or around Juneteenth. Incredible. Something else to note is that it looks like Travis had his bachelor party in LA on Wednesday. He was seen going into Bird Streets Club (a members-only club), and Jason Kelce was there too. So were Druski (obvs) and a few of Travis’s football buddies. Is it going down this weekend??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Taylor Swift’s Instagram.
-
-
-
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted arriving together at Zero Bond in New York City for the second consecutive evening, holding hands and continuing their stylish night out in the city that never sleeps.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 6 NOVEMBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: ASPN / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Keep the romance going with sweet hand-holding moment after dinner date at Or’esh in New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: UrbanxDivinity / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving Zero Bond after enjoying a long night out together in Manhattan.
Swift stunned in a flowing floral maxi dress while Kelce kept things relaxed and stylish in a patterned short-sleeve shirt paired with black trousers during the fashionable celebrity outing.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 15 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Tatiana / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Superstar couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have intimate dinner at Honeys in Bushwick Brooklyn this evening in New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Grammy winner spending time in New York with her fiance spotted stepping out for dinner at Or’esh restaurant in New York City. Swift wore a 85 Doen Ashlynn midi dress with floral prints, while Kelce paired a floral-splashed Marni shirt with pinstriped pants
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 15 May 2026
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on their way to have dinner in Brooklyn New York City
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
-
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on their way to have dinner in Brooklyn New York City
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
-
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on their way to have dinner in Brooklyn New York City
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 17 May 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
-
-
“Taylor’s friends are at her house and they turned the porch lights on it must be her wedding!!!” Calm down, y’all.
The mayor himself referenced the wedding as part of the high-profile security needs for NYC during the period leading up to July 4
Mamdani is in on the ruse, which is hilarious. Maybe he’s a guest this weekend.
If it was going to be this weekend, I’d assume they’d have started setting up tents?
Someone pointed out on Instagram that in the new video of Taylor airplane feeding Travis, she’s already wearing a wedding band.
No she wasn’t, that was her right hand. There are paparazzi pictures of that night which show she wasn’t.
Oh, shucks.
Tigh End University is Jun 22 to 25.
Wouldn’t surprise me if the Bachelorette party is in Rhode Island soon.
🙄their whole existence has been a stunt. They’re never going to get married.
That man has babies on the brain something fierce. For many years now.
He very much wants a wedding with his whole family. He stayed tight with his childhood friends and they’re his family too. His posse calls her Sis.
How incredible that you know more about their personal life than their families, friends and they themselves do. Where do you get your secret information from?
I know this info from listening to the Kelcg brothers podcast. I even know that Travis is a picky eater. He dislikes nearly all white foods. No mayo for him.
they def. are having the last laugh: I think they’ve already done their civil ceremony, and are married. Anything else is just a big theme party, which we know they both love.
TBH – I’m loving the wedding mystery game. Great distraction. I never really believed their wedding would share a news cycle with America 250 (although how friggin’ hilarious would that have been?) And definitely not at MSG.
I feel like it won’t be at holiday house because paps get long lens, blurry pap shots when anyone is outside the house.
Anybody old enough to remember Madonna and dean penn’s wedding. Small backyard wedding…. being surveilled by multiple helicopters. No drones back in the day.
The wedding is not this weekend. They’re wrapping up their bachelor/bachelorette parties. Wedding some point over the next 14 days, party for everyone they know is at MSG but MSG is not the wedding ceremony itself.
Oooh good call!
It would be very surprising to me if Taylor uses her Watch Hill house as her wedding venue. The house is located literally on a public beach. I have fished just off the shore since I was a small child. There is absolutely zero privacy at this property. Unless the town of westerly agreed to shut down the town beach for the weekend of her wedding and block off the roads, her house in Watch Hill is extremely visible and not at all secure.
Between the Knicks winning and the World Cup madness, now would be a good time to get married if they want less attention. I can’t tell if that’s what they want though…
Pretty sure all of this activity is just her bachelorette party with her female friends. As TMZ have already, show, the Rhode Island house is very public and very easy to capture pictures of.
I still think that the wedding is 4 July weekend in NYC and probably in MSG. I don’t think that any of this is an elaborate ruse. I just think that people dislike the sound of the MSG wedding and so are looking to disprove it.
I’ve know lots of people who did a civil service before the formal ceremony. So many in fact that I think it’s the new normal. Makes so much sense. The pressure is off for the big ceremony. The deed is done and couple can be more relaxed.
Basically what Dua Lipa and Callum Turner just did. Small ceremony then a big, blowout party.
It always cracks me up that Travic is so protective of Taylor he always looks like he’s also a part of her security team as well as her soon-to-be husband.
Is nobody in the celeb gossip sphere even capable of doing even a quick google about the people they regularly write about?
Kelce has a long-standing football commitment in Nashville this weekend with a training camp he helps run. Several likely guests will also be there the whole weekend. Chances of him getting married and turning up to something like that the next day – slim to zero.