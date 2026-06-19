Is Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding actually scheduled for this weekend??

For the past six weeks, the stories about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding have grown more and more unbelievable. As in, I do not believe the stories whatsoever. I never believed that Taylor and Travis had scheduled their wedding for the Fourth of July weekend in New York, at Madison Square Garden. Like, I have questions about Taylor and Travis’s taste level, but I don’t think either of them would actually *want* to have a tacky extravaganza-wedding at MSG. So, I’ve believed that all of these stories amount to deliberate misinformation, to throw off Swifties and tabloids and everyone else. Well, rather suddenly, there are a lot of Taylor-related people hanging out in Rhode Island. You guys… is Taylor getting married on Juneteenth??

There is evidence Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not tie the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York, and there is also evidence something wedding-related is going down at Taylor’s massive, seaside Rhode Island mansion. There was a lot of activity at Taylor’s R.I. place Wednesday night. For starters, a woman who appears to be Taylor’s best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, was on the balcony with a small child. Abigail has a child who will turn 2 in August. A TikToker shot video Wednesday of 4 women on a rooftop balcony, 3 of whom were wearing black robes and a 4th — a blonde woman — wearing white. An eyewitness who lives in the area tells TMZ … the lights in Taylor’s mansion are typically off, yet Wednesday night they were all on — the house was lit up at around 8 PM. What’s more, there was a massive security presence at the mansion. Our eyewitness says he saw a security detail in the driveway as the gate opened and an SUV with tinted windows left the property. An armed guard stood by the gate until it closed. The eyewitness also says he saw 2 armed guards with “huge binoculars” surveying the beach area. As for what this might be … well, the MSG celebration is scheduled for July 3rd, although it’s feeling like the wedding might take place before that. So, is this a wedding, a bachelorette party, or something else?

[From TMZ]

LOL… I think the wedding is happening this weekend in Rhode Island, you guys. I think Taylor and Travis are getting married on or around Juneteenth. Incredible. Something else to note is that it looks like Travis had his bachelor party in LA on Wednesday. He was seen going into Bird Streets Club (a members-only club), and Jason Kelce was there too. So were Druski (obvs) and a few of Travis’s football buddies. Is it going down this weekend??