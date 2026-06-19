Now Prince William refuses to go to the World Cup unless England makes the final

World Cup fever has spread across the US, as Americans embrace our, like, seventh favorite sport. I honestly think Americans are getting a bigger kick out of hosting international visitors than legitimately enjoying the soccer, but we can do both! It definitely looks like plenty of American soccer fans are buying tickets to all of these games. There are shockingly good vibes around the World Cup, so much so that basically everyone (domestic and international) has quietly agreed to ignore Donald Trump. Who can pay attention to Cheeto when the Australians and Germans are having the time of their lives at IHOPs and Walmarts? Well, Prince William is here to remind everyone that he’s a super-sensitive international statesman and a lazy dumbass. The VENN diagram is just a circle – William is too lazy to travel to the US for the World Cup, and he also wants credit for being a wise statesman who refuses to sit for a photo-op with Donald Trump. According to a new report, the only way William (who is president of the Football Association) will turn up for the World Cup is if England makes the final.
Prince William looks set to avoid a potential diplomatic headache by staying away from this summer’s World Cup until at least the final. The i Paper understands the football-loving Prince of Wales is not expected to attend the tournament being played across the United States, Canada and Mexico unless England – or Scotland – make it to the final in New York on 19 July.
Last year, it had been widely reported that William was expected to coincide a trip to cheer on the Three Lions with America’s Independence Day celebrations on 4 July. However, it now appears William will stay at home – as the war between the US and Iran casts a diplomatic shadow over the tournament and revelations have emerged about apparent royal unease over Trump’s actions on the global stage.
Kensington Palace declined to comment but the decision to stay away is in keeping with the pattern of recent international tournaments, where William has seemingly given a wide berth to competitions played against a backdrop of geopolitical sensitivities.
While the Prince, who is also the long-standing president of the Football Association, attended three England games during the Euro 2024 competition in Germany and group-stage games at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups – he did not make the journey to either of the two previous tournaments in Qatar and Russia. In the case of the Qatar tournament held late in 2022, royal aides insisted the no-show was down to William’s busy winter schedule. But both tournaments were overshadowed by human rights concerns, in particular the Russia World Cup which came shortly after Moscow’s agents had deployed a nerve agent in an attempt to murder ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in 2018.
Dr Ed Owens, a royal historian and commentator, said: “William is much like his father on this. He recognises that royal soft power is arguably the Windsors’s most uncontested role in modern life and the most important role they can play on behalf of Britain.”
William also did not attend the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney in 2023 – England’s first World Cup final appearance since 1966. Royal sources at the time cited it would have involved flying across the world for a very short period of time.
As recently as six months ago, there was widespread anticipation that Palace planners were seeking to combine a visit to the World Cup by the Prince of Wales with an appearance at 4 July celebrations to commemorate 250 years since independence from Britain. But appetite for such an encounter appears to have shifted.
[From The i Newspaper]
William deserves absolutely no credit for any political sensitivities. He and Kate did several photo-ops with Trump already, despite all of the warnings that the optics would blow up in their faces. Besides which, William’s refusal to visit the US isn’t even about Trump – it’s because he’s lazy, full-stop. It’s because he already did his one big international work trip this year… to Saudi Arabia (speaking of political sensitivities). I also suspect that William doesn’t want to go to the US because he doesn’t want to get booed at yet another American sports event. And I’m sure there’s something to do with Prince Harry as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Palace’s Instagram.
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Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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Harry KANE, England 9 William Prince of Wales sad after the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806922, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.,Image: 1038113527, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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(left to right) The Prince and Princess of Wales, US President Donald Trump and King Charles III waiting for the carriages after arriving at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday September 17, 2025.,Image: 1038113617, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales (left) receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK. .
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales meet with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Oh sure, he’ll go if Scotland is in the finals. The Tartan Army will love that.
There’s little to no chance that Scotland will make the final. But if they did and he, or the Orange Maggot, were to show up. I’d expect them to shout FREEEEEEEDOOOOOM at the top of their lungs.
Sigh, I know, but it’s a nice dream. It’s been a non-stop party here in Boston and the mayor even declared that Boston and Glasgow will become sister cities.
I am LOVING the Tartan Army embracing Boston, the Red Sox and putting hats on all the stuffy statues. I loving their joy, music and humanity (picked up their trash when they were done). They were in Providence too, did some charity work and marching and playing and singing. I guess Foxboro (AKA Boston Stadium) is closer than from Beantown. They need to come back and cheer on the Sox during World Series time, (hope springs eternal).
NAH!!! England won’t make the finals! Not a chance!!!
The most recent tracking indicates that King Charles III has completed 132 public engagements (86 solo and 46 joint/investiture events), while Prince William has completed 39 events (22 solo and 17 joint) as of mid-2026. Queen Camilla has reached 46 total appearances (33 solo and 13 joint).
Among other leading royals, Princess Kate is selectively resuming duties following her cancer remission, recording 17 events (11 solo and 6 joint). Reliable royal trackers also note that the Duke of Edinburgh remains highly active, holding the third-highest workload among the 10 core working royals.
These are the latest figures on RF engagements: how many are these events of Will relate to football and drinking and pubs?
Kaiser’s use of Venn diagram brought back memories. The first time it was introduced by the teacher, the students promptly named the teacher Miss Venn diagram! That name stuck. Years later, students were still referring to her as ….
I don’t think he’d get booed at a Workd Cup event, to be honest. That’s an entirely different type of event, where I don’t think politicians or whatever the royals are figure in much.
The fans are too busy enjoying the soccer to worry about the royals. I think they’d be the last thing on any soccer fan’s mind.
If you’re an English fan, you’d be worried about the team’s stats on penalty kicks, not thinking about William.
I think he’s lazy, but I think it’s also because he doesn’t want an immediate comparison to Harry in the UK. They know that the commissioned polls and articles from the Rota don’t reflect reality, and that their social media ” support” is purchased.
He doesn’t want to come to a major event right after Harry and Meghan spend three or four days in the UK for Invictus. They’ve already reported how upset the Sussexes Australia reception made them. It even got Kate off her ass for the first time in years to leave the country. They’ll never willingly go somewhere where large crowds with a diverse base they can’t control are.
It’s not just comparison to Harry. I’ll bet all my As Ever jam that Harry will be attending the finals.
I think that William has severe depression which makes it very difficult for him to do anything. It’s a shame, for with his fame, position, and wealth he could have a very satisfying and useful life.
As someone who suffers from the same I have long suspected that either one or both of them do. Significant anxiety often goes hand-in-hand with depression and that wouldn’t be surprising either.
So are we to assume that KP has given up on the “global statesman” narrative? He can’t be a global statesman if he refuses to travel.
This is rich. Willie-boy, you ARE Trump, albeit a younger and non-fat-slob version. That’s why he likes you so much.
Your meetings, teas and fawning photo ops together are public record for all the world to see.
Did you just now realize the world (and most of the US) hates him? Idiot.
@Kaiser, lol at “7th favorite sport”
I absolutely love the top photo, William being a suck-up and Dump blowing past him without even a glance! Every time I see this photo, I chuckle!
So much for being such a well-regarded Global Statesman! (eyeroll). He’s a clown!
England played their first game in Dallas. I was hoping so much that Harry will show up because he was in Texas around that time. No sightings of him at the game though. Hopefully in one of the next games
Correct me if I’m wrong but the very final game is to be in Jersey yeah? Not even in LA. But some of the semi finals might be there idk.
There’s something wrong with William because his aversion to carrying out a consistent royal “work” schedule is becoming so prevalent that the palace is actively briefing the press as an expectation management stance. I suspect Charles has to practically pull rank to get him to attend the Garter ceremony and him not attending the traditional lunch is more to do with William being peeved at being forced to go and nothing to do with the Sussexes coming for a visit. The press is complicit in covering for this very damaged heir.
After the bad luck he brought for Euro 2024, I’m sure the team are grateful.😜😜😜😜
Nah, in this case i don’t see any secret reason. If there is one thing that is genuine about William it is his love for (men’s) football, particularly Aston Villa and England. I think he would love love love to go to all games if he could. I do think if he was in the US around 4th of July there would indeed be no excuse to stay far away from Trumps celebratory shenanigans. I imagine we see him for all games after 4th of July. So if he finds a good excuse why he can fly on the 5th but not on the 4th, we will see him in the semifinals already, which happen on the 5th. So annoying the Trump and Infantino connection. I always love the World Cup, it’s the highlight of the year in the years that it happens. They ruined it. I find myself having a hard time getting into the mood even for games of my own team.
About the Knicks fourth game, which Trump lost for them, it’s actually true that Knicks fans burned sage to dispel Trump’s spell of bad luck and evil. At first I thought it was a joke, but no, die-hard fans really did this and it worked!
A fan support their team, win or not, what a self absorbed ass.. I am a life time Detroit Lions fan who has cheered through games that we lost for decades now and celebrated the wins even though there were few for years. He is just to much of a coward to enter the country his brother is doing so well in, and he knows no one here will celebrate him when there truly is nothing to celebrate, he got a lot of grace just being Princess Diana’s son, but calling her “paranoid” and the constant briefings/press about his hate, incandescent rage, and future punishments for family has has made that grace evaporate imo.
I cannot imagine passing up a free trip to anywhere, for any reason. Good gad, and we all know he’s not busy.
Is the trip to Turkey to watch his favorite team play that much shorter then going to New York