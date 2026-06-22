Gisele Bundchen’s Father’s Day post didn’t acknowledge Tom Brady whatsoever

I’m the first one to call out a celebrity father for failing to acknowledge or honor the mother(s) of his children on Mother’s Day. I still say that’s really tacky and hurtful! So I guess it would be hypocritical to not call it out when a celebrity mom does the same thing and ignores one of her baby-fathers. So it is with Gisele Bundchen. Gisele was married to Tom Brady for years, and they have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian, both teenagers now. Gisele divorced Tom in 2022 and quickly moved on with Joaquim Valente. Gisele got pregnant and welcomed their son in February 2025. Gisele and Joaquim married later in 2025. Well, Joachim was front and center in her Instagram post about Father’s Day. She didn’t post any photos of Tom, nor did she mention Tom in her caption.

Happy Father’s Day @joaquimvalente ! Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody, love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency. You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much

And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. ❤️

[From Gisele’s Instagram]

Fair or unfair? Tacky or fine? While I think it’s fine for Gisele to show love for Joachim, her current husband and father of her youngest, I do think it’s quite pointed for her to not mention Tom by name. Plus, she included photos of Joachim with Benjamin and Vivian. The thing is, I don’t even believe that Gisele is necessarily still “mad” at Tom. I think she was mad at him in 2022, when it was clear that their marriage was completely done and that Tom had broken his promise to her to retire at a certain point. But I believed that she was over all of it in the years that followed. It feels like she’s still trying to get under his skin though.