Eleven years ago, Benedict Cumberbatch married a woman who looks like his blood relative, had three sons with her and promptly turned into a full-blown royalist. Maybe Bendy had always been royal-curious, but in recent years, he’s been doing a lot (too much) with the Windsors. Bendy turned up at Windsor Castle for King Charles’ big documentary premiere in January, and he’s also chatted up Queen Camilla at various events more times than I can count. Well, Bendy is now fully on Team Scooter King. Cumberbatch was part of a “business forum” alongside a very handsy Prince William.

Prince William is resting easy knowing that he’s doing his part to help the planet. The Prince of Wales, 44, teamed up with Emma Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch and more at a business forum for The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife on Monday, June 22, as part of London Climate Action Week. Watson, 36, has previously supported Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, presenting the “Fix Our Climate” award at the inaugural ceremony in London in 2021.

At the event, the royal heir said his Earthshot Prize gave him optimism, as helping to find solutions to environmental issues “helps me sleep at night,” according to The Telegraph. However, he acknowledged that there would be “some sweaty nights” figuring out what to do next after the Earthshot decade wraps in 2030.

“We have some debating to do. It is going to keep us on our toes,” the royal said. Prince William also told former U.S. vice president Al Gore that the Earthshot Prize “keeps my environmental anxiety at bay because I can actually see some of the things we are doing are bringing change. We can do this. There are actually tangible benefits, and it helps me sleep at night.”

Prince William previously shared how the reassurance he gets from the Earthshot Prize is something he tells his children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — before they go to sleep for the night.

“You have to provide leadership and a vision that there’s good things to come and that it’s not all negative, and for my children, particularly, knowing the planet’s going to be in a healthier, better state because of the brilliant people in this room is something that I love to tell them when they go to bed,” Prince William said last year.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize — which sees winners in five categories take home $1.4 million to support their efforts — is set to run for a decade, rewarding scalable ideas with the prize money as well as a network of supporters and mentors.