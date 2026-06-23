Prince William & Benedict Cumberbatch joined forces to talk about Earthshot & sleep

Eleven years ago, Benedict Cumberbatch married a woman who looks like his blood relative, had three sons with her and promptly turned into a full-blown royalist. Maybe Bendy had always been royal-curious, but in recent years, he’s been doing a lot (too much) with the Windsors. Bendy turned up at Windsor Castle for King Charles’ big documentary premiere in January, and he’s also chatted up Queen Camilla at various events more times than I can count. Well, Bendy is now fully on Team Scooter King. Cumberbatch was part of a “business forum” alongside a very handsy Prince William.

Prince William is resting easy knowing that he’s doing his part to help the planet. The Prince of Wales, 44, teamed up with Emma Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch and more at a business forum for The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife on Monday, June 22, as part of London Climate Action Week. Watson, 36, has previously supported Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, presenting the “Fix Our Climate” award at the inaugural ceremony in London in 2021.

At the event, the royal heir said his Earthshot Prize gave him optimism, as helping to find solutions to environmental issues “helps me sleep at night,” according to The Telegraph. However, he acknowledged that there would be “some sweaty nights” figuring out what to do next after the Earthshot decade wraps in 2030.

“We have some debating to do. It is going to keep us on our toes,” the royal said. Prince William also told former U.S. vice president Al Gore that the Earthshot Prize “keeps my environmental anxiety at bay because I can actually see some of the things we are doing are bringing change. We can do this. There are actually tangible benefits, and it helps me sleep at night.”

Prince William previously shared how the reassurance he gets from the Earthshot Prize is something he tells his children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — before they go to sleep for the night.

“You have to provide leadership and a vision that there’s good things to come and that it’s not all negative, and for my children, particularly, knowing the planet’s going to be in a healthier, better state because of the brilliant people in this room is something that I love to tell them when they go to bed,” Prince William said last year.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize — which sees winners in five categories take home $1.4 million to support their efforts — is set to run for a decade, rewarding scalable ideas with the prize money as well as a network of supporters and mentors.

[From People]

… Wait, why is William turning up to these events and all he can talk about is sleep? Why did he keep referencing sleep?? I’ve said before that we should start calling him Prince Sleep-It-Off, since he can barely roll out of bed before noon (more like 2 pm) for most events. Maybe he just thinks about sleeping constantly, and he can’t help but talk about sleep during work events. I also find it weird that William was trying to latch onto Benedict??

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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47 Responses to “Prince William & Benedict Cumberbatch joined forces to talk about Earthshot & sleep”

  1. Tessa says:
    June 23, 2026 at 7:31 am

    What a hypocrite. Scooter took away parkland from other families with children what do those families tell the kids about why their park was taken by scooter. Also all the helicopters scooter uses.

    Reply
    • lucy10 says:
      June 23, 2026 at 2:30 pm

      Oh dear…another British actor sucking up to the heir. I guess I’m not surprised. Cumberbatch’s background is upper-class & public-school educated. His antecedents were slave-owning, colonial plantation owners in the Carribbean. I guess he hasn’t done his research on the present Prince of Wales & thought being connected to Earthshit would “be a good thing to do”.
      I find it puzzling & frustrating that William keeps talking about his Earthshit Prizes & the celebrities he’s nabbed to support it, but never publicises the ACTUAL PROJECTS that it funds & the tangible results that have been accomplished! There’s been 5 years of prizes! WHERE’S THE FOLLOW UP???

      Reply
  2. Helen says:
    June 23, 2026 at 7:38 am

    As someone with an environmental science degree and who has worked in environmental management for 25 years, the self-congratulatory smugness of these people is so f-ing depressing.

    Look at them. They really think they’re saving the world.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 23, 2026 at 8:00 am

      But it helps him sleep at night. Sigh. Okay. Well good for him.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      June 23, 2026 at 1:14 pm

      All the technology we need to address the climate crisis already exists. What is lacking is the political will. Until we have that, William should be wide awake at night.

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    June 23, 2026 at 7:40 am

    Scooter reaching over and giggling makes him look ridiculous

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      June 23, 2026 at 8:30 am

      Just another fan-boy moment! So ridiculous!

      Reply
    • First comment says:
      June 23, 2026 at 8:33 am

      Yeah, it’s true..but when was the last time we saw him so joyful and spontaneous with his wife? I know that everyone believes that he’s so awkward even on staged photos but here’s proof that he’s capable of some sort of spontaneity.

      Reply
    • Yvette says:
      June 23, 2026 at 9:32 am

      @Tessa … The last time he touched someone in public while giggling this hard was with Tom Cruise.

      He is such a fanboy! You can’t tell me he wasn’t fanboying Meghan hard when he first met her.

      Reply
  4. Hypocrisy says:
    June 23, 2026 at 7:41 am

    That top photo with the “creepy man touch” I just can’t unsee it and all it’s phoniness.. Willy leaves a very grotesque “ick” vibe where ever he goes trying to act like he has any sort of personality or emotional understanding of what genuine real human interaction looks like, and continues to come across as though it’s all a performance.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      June 23, 2026 at 8:13 am

      Benedict better watch his back – Katty will be after him as he NEVER touches her like that.

      Reply
      • Graphinya Heather says:
        June 23, 2026 at 8:31 am

        She’ll be fine if Benedict says publicly that she’s the fairest in the land.

  5. Lady Esther says:
    June 23, 2026 at 7:43 am

    Has Bendy had work done because he looks… quite different

    Reply
  6. Harla says:
    June 23, 2026 at 7:45 am

    Awwww how sweet, William tells his children that he’s saving the world so I’m sure they’re sleeping better too! I wonder if he started this during the newborn stage, hoping his droning on would bore them to sleep?

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      June 23, 2026 at 8:28 am

      Yeah, isn’t he a very involved father (not)? He puts his children in bed to sleep and he talks about his project… and during the day he uses the 🚁 as a taxi to go to his one every 2 or even 3 times engagement. Isn’t he so eco conscious? /s

      Reply
    • Jferber says:
      June 23, 2026 at 7:08 pm

      Lisa, tell me more about Bendy and otters. What’s the link?

      Reply
  7. Shiela Kerr says:
    June 23, 2026 at 7:52 am

    This man cannot carry an event on his own, even one he created? He has to be surrounded by celebrities. Does not make sense to me. He should be interacting with the prize winners verses hanging out with celebrities at his event. When will this farce end?

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:14 am

    Isn’t Benedict Cumberbatch an aristo or at least aristo adjacent? I’m not surprised he’s a royalist. As for William, his lack of charisma and personality is the reason why Harry was always made to do engagements with him and Kate. I didn’t know he had an engagement yesterday.

    Reply
    • Nanea says:
      June 23, 2026 at 9:59 am

      Cucumberpatch, CBE, is an Old Harrovian, descended from slave owners who were aristo-adjacent (diplomats, ambassadors).

      (which has also been mentioned further down — which I hadn’t gotten around to reading before hitting the reply button)

      Reply
  9. M says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:15 am

    Some unfortunate DNA happening in these photos.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      June 23, 2026 at 7:48 pm

      I don’t want to say “yes” but I can’t say “no.” Oh, what the hell, yeah, you’re right!

      Reply
  10. Lili says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:16 am

    Ha ha Bendy i love that name for him. however i’m not surprised that he is a royalist since he speaks with a posh accent it sets him apart from a Hardy or a Hiddleston or even a holland you just know he is from the upper echelons of society lol wiki spilled the beans upper middle class decendant of Barbadian sugar plantation and enslaved labor owners. so he fits right in with Willy. not saying he is r’ist while he maybe open minded his upbringing would have given him certain structures similar to willies

    Reply
    • Hannah says:
      June 23, 2026 at 8:35 am

      Tom Hiddleston is an old Etonian & University Cambridge graduate and has been privately educated since he was in nappies. He’s the proper posh lad. Benedict’s posh, private Harrow & LAMDA education are from leftover slave owned plantation (former) English colony

      Reply
  11. YankeeDoodles says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:44 am

    I’m surveying the visual in this story and mentally contrasting it with the narration from the previous one, about Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, who called young William, “a lion king, sitting on his rock, surveying his pride”….. and I’m thinking, twenty years have passed since William struck someone as a profile in courage, who seems to have known him well at that age, and the man we see today…. Getting handsy and fan-girling a pretty boy on a stage, in a way that exudes purest CRINGE. What the F happened to this guy? Besides marriage and fatherhood?

    Reply
  12. therese says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:45 am

    A man that can’t touch his wife or stand too close to her shouldn’t oughtta get handsey with some other woman’s husband. Regardless, I know he wants people to like him and he wants to be popular, but one can sit back and let people come to them.

    Reply
  13. Me at home says:
    June 23, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Receipts, please. Tell us about some of the winning technology and how it’s in production or even going mass market. Read somewhere that Willy owns Earthshot competitors’ ideas—if that’s the, what’s he doing to bring them to market? Even better would be to bring Earthshot winners onstage.

    Earthshot really does seem like a vanity project for Wily to hang out with celebs and talk about himself and his sleep. Bet he took a helicopter home to one of his huge carbon footprint homes.

    Reply
  14. Julie says:
    June 23, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Earthshot is and always will be a complete joke. Absolutely nobody takes this busy work nonsense seriously. For certain members of the British public, Benedict Cumberbatch, being one, it has been and will always be extremely vital to be associated or adjacent to aristocracy. It provides Brits with a shortcut to social status, cultural legitimacy, and perceived authority which is overwhelmingly important to them. They and their children always needing to be better than someone else. Benedict is no different. You’re only as good as the company you keep. That association says all I need to know about his character.

    Reply
  15. Dee says:
    June 23, 2026 at 9:16 am

    Well, Cumberbatch looks like hell. That is what comes with shilling for the biggest asshole in the UK, who thinks he gets final say on whether people can travel there. Don’t know if anyone saw the GB headline yesterday, but it said Pegster will keep H&M from traveling there. Wanker.

    Reply
  16. QuiteContrary says:
    June 23, 2026 at 9:26 am

    I never understood Cumberbatch’s appeal. He has such a vacant face.

    But clearly William is enthralled. I’ve only ever seen him look that happy when he’s sitting with Jason Knauf.

    Reply
    • Sure says:
      June 23, 2026 at 9:31 am

      Gotta agree! I don’t understand Cumberbatch’s appeal.

      Reply
    • Beverley says:
      June 23, 2026 at 12:58 pm

      Hard agree. BC is deeply homely. I can’t watch anything he’s in.

      Reply
      • Matp says:
        June 23, 2026 at 1:40 pm

        Yeah. I NEVER understood why people would think he was attractive. And now knowing he hangs out with Royals, particularly William, I know that he’s ugly on the inside too!

      • Lisa says:
        June 23, 2026 at 3:24 pm

        He was a good Sherlock Holmes.

        But his ‘friendship’ with Will is concerning.

        Bendy has also been compared to an otter.

    • Bqm says:
      June 23, 2026 at 3:05 pm

      Benedict himself cracked up years ago reading mean tweets on Kimmel. “

      “Benedict Cumberbatch always looks like he’s having an allergic reaction to bad shrimp.”

      “ If you find Benedict Cumberbatch attractive, I’m guessing you’d also quite enjoy staring directly at a cat’s anus.”

      Reply
  17. Ciotog says:
    June 23, 2026 at 10:43 am

    So why can’t Earthshot just keep going? Surely William can afford it.

    Reply
  18. Monlette says:
    June 23, 2026 at 10:47 am

    Didnt demonstrate much curiosity and openness when it came to meeting her mixed race sister in law.

    Reply
  19. jferber says:
    June 23, 2026 at 11:22 am

    Why is William grabbing Benedict’s arm like that? I’ve never seen him give so much affection to Kate. He likes to be linked up with superstar actors like Tom Cruise and others because he has no stardust of his own and is trying to suck up theirs. It doesn’t work, Willy. No idea why Bendy is entertaining this idiot. He should not. Bendy married a woman and had three sons. Isn’t that enough to prove his heterosexual chops? Latching onto Willy sucks. I won’t watch Bendy’s movies anymore (though I did love Power of the Dog, but the credit absolutely went to the ensemble and the Oscar-winning director, Jane Campion).

    Reply
  20. Jilly says:
    June 23, 2026 at 11:27 am

    But wait- is that Emma Watson sitting next to Willy in the group pic?

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 23, 2026 at 12:33 pm

      Yes, she’s been involved with ES for a while now. It’s disappointing to me but it’s clear that some Brits are cool with Royal charities. And are cool with the idea of royalty. Even Harry calls himself a monarchist. Couldn’t be me.

      Reply
  21. jferber says:
    June 23, 2026 at 11:35 am

    Jilly, yes it is, but I forgot to call her out for it.

    Reply
  22. Flow says:
    June 23, 2026 at 7:34 pm

    It seems they need to have William adjacent to celebrities to make him relevant or make people a bit interested.

    Not sure what to make of Benedict, never cared for him, now I like him less.

    Reply
  23. bisynaptic says:
    June 23, 2026 at 7:44 pm

    Does William have a crush?

    Reply
  24. Blujfly says:
    June 23, 2026 at 7:47 pm

    So the event was for United for Wildlife, which is an OG royal foundation grift that has nothing to do with Earthshot, but somehow now has something to do with the climate and Earthshot? Was a single coherent statement made about the connection with any of this at all?

    Reply

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