Princess Anne was ‘disgusted’ by Duchess Meghan’s inability to ‘follow simple rules’

Back in the day, I actually thought Princess Anne got along pretty well with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I thought Anne was fond of her redheaded nephew, and that Anne seemed to like Meghan’s fresh attitude within the firm. Since 2020, “royal sources” have done the most to dispute those beliefs. According to those sources, Anne was the one advising King Charles on evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. They also kept saying that Anne should be “sent” to Montecito to “deal with” the Sussexes. My guess is that Anne’s name keeps cropping up because both Charles and Prince William want to drag as many family members into their “we hate Harry and Meghan” fixations. Speaking of, NewsNation had a hilariously stupid story about Anne recently bitching about Meghan.
Princess Anne is known amongst royal circles as not only level-headed, but able to get a good read on people pretty quickly.
And my sources say she sized up Meghan Markle almost instantly.
One source was recently at a party with the princess when someone asked about Prince Harry’s wife; a chill went over the crowd.
“Everyone just looked at each other with utter disgust,” my source said.
The words expressed to my source were: “We can’t say too much, but (Meghan) was incapable of fitting in with anyone because she couldn’t cope with following simple rules as she felt her way was better.”
My source added: “Once (Meghan) realised nobody was interested in her way, she would hide away and just use her ways with hers and Harry’s staff. Until they wanted out of her presence because it was completely bonkers.”
[From NewsNation]
“How dare Meghan want to conduct business via email, our tried-and-true royal carrier pigeon system is the Only Way To Do Things, why can’t Meghan follow the RULES?” Nevermind that we saw in real time that “the rules” were made up out of thin air and/or the rules were only selectively applied to Meghan as a way to demoralize her and denigrate her. Something else to keep in mind is how all of these people suck so hard and they can’t even hide their bigotry and racism at this point. Six years after the Sussexes left and a hush still falls across royal circles as they stammer to find “the reason” why they hated Meghan. She couldn’t follow simple rules! Which rules? Be specific.
Another thing to keep in mind is the abundance of sympathy Anne and other royals have given to Prince Andrew, a credibly accused human trafficker, degenerate, PDFile and a man currently being investigated for espionage and sex crimes. But Andrew’s mental health!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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The Funeral procession of HM Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle while at Wellington Arch at Westminster, London, London, UK on September 19 2022.
King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew, Duke of York,Image: 724164273, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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The Duchess of Sussex (left) and the Princess Royal attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.,Image: 535533699, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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The Duchess of Sussex (left) and the Princess Royal attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.,Image: 535533713, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Princess Royal (right) attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.,Image: 535533714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.,Image: 535533720, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: /Avalon
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Britain’s Anne, Princess Royal arrive at St George’s Chapel to attend the annual Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 15, 2026.,Image: 1110378361, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Toby Shepheard/Avalon
When a woman is described as sizing up another woman at first meeting it does make the one who sizes up look judgmental. Anne is not perfect herself.
Indeed! That line proves that Meghan was never truly welcomed. Plus as someone who claims to follow the rules, what are the rules about falling for your equerry while still married?
Sounds like “following simple rules” ie. (traditions handed down from millennea) is how you end up being as dull & hidebound as Anne….shuddder… NO ONE in the 21st Century should consider following so-called “royal protocols”, especially for women, acceptable or advisable!!! (let KKKate be a precautionary tale)
Exactly. And you can’t say Meghan didn’t follow rules when she’s wearing NUDE PANTYHOSE in the photograph before our very eyes…hello 1930s!! Why else would she be doing that if she weren’t, oh, let’s see, following the archaic and arcane rules???
Total fantasy. Anne is way too much of an old pro to ever say anything like that. Also, I don’t believe she thought it either. Game recognise game, hard workers recognise hard workers.
Now, if you’d told me she said that about Buttons McMumbles, I believe you.
100% agree. This is the woman who didn’t want her children to have titles. And even if it was true, all it does is continue to make the monarchy look foolish. Charles can accept bags of money but OMG, Megan missed a silly rule.
@Gloriana: The notion that Anne didn’t want titles for her children is a myth. Her children were not allowed to have titles because she’s a woman. Only children of male royals get titles.
@amy bee, Anne could have chosen to have titles for her husband/their children just as Princess Margaret did. Princess Margaret’s husband was given the title Earl of Snowdon upon their marriage and their children were addressed as Lady Sarah and Viscount Linley. No reason to believe that Elizabeth didn’t offer the same to Anne and her husband/children as has been reported for decades.
@SpudlyKate: It has never been confirmed that the Queen offered Anne’s then husband at title. As we seen with Harry and Meghan the media reporting it as such does mean it true. Plus he already had a military title when they got married.
@amy bee I believe that a title was never formally offered to Mark Phillips directly, but from what Anne and her children have said in the press regarding this subject, I think we can infer that it was at least discussed between Anne and Elizabeth and Anne declined the option to give her husband a title. I did some googling and Zara said in a podcast that “I was obviously very lucky that my mother didn’t give us any titles so I really commend her on that.” This would suggest that a title was on the table and it was Anne’s choice to decline it. Apparently Anne also said as much in a Vanity Fair interview a few years ago (although the article is behind a paywall so I can’t see exactly what she said in the context of the full interview). But I think it’s reasonable to believe that Elizabeth did offer a title to Mark Phillips (and by extension the children from the marriage). She even offered a title/earldom to Princess Alexandra’s husband, so it stands to reason that she would have offered one to her own son in law if that is what Anne/Mark would have wanted.
Regardless of what actually happened with Anne, I think your statement that only children of male royals are “allowed” to have titles is incorrect, as proven by Princess Margaret’s children, and that Princess Alexandra was also offered the option for her children to have titles (derived from the title her husband would have received if he had accepted the offer).
I don’t believe this , Anne always seemed to get on very well with Harry and Megan, in fact Megan seemed to.chat to Anne at length at times….Prince Philip famously said , there is always family fall outs in most families, never seemed to bother him ,.l believe Anne has de same opinion.
Funny you never see her talking long to Katie,.in fact when they where at a event together they didnt seem to chat either !!
I bet she did and they replaced her name with Meg’s for the article.
I agree that Anne wouldn’t be spouting off at a party about Meghan. She knows it would be tabloid fodder. And this is NewsNation. I don’t even know what that is.
Anne was not the one giving Meghan the cold shoulder in public, unlike Kate.
The most we ever got from Anne was an interview where she said that sometimes you don’t need to reinvent the wheel. Which also applies to William and Kate and their bs impact events.
There was a similar article only it was about keen sizing up Meghan. Next another story about how the late queen sized up meghan.
Headline correction on that article: “Princess Anne was ‘disgusted’ by Duchess Meghan’s inability to be 100% white”.
That’s the source of every problem everyone in the BRF and the palace hobgoblins have ever had with her.
It’s the misogynoir. It’s always been the misogynoir, and they’re all headass nearly 10 years on.
The problem isn’t Meghan’s, it’s theirs, and it’s tanking the popularity of every single person in the BRF, and annihilating the credibility of every palace whisperer and tabloid reporter, not only across the UK, but globally. The more they carp about Meghan being this or that, the more they show that not a one of them is worth a pile of poop.
Imagine this woman who is credited with being the hardest working royal for just showing up and waving at events being disgusted with anyone. What is disgusting to me is how this old woman is credited with being hard working.
She works harder than WIlly (and I doubt she said any of this)
Of all the things that never happened, this didn’t happen the most. Some random “source” went up to Anne at a party and just asked about relations with Meghan? Like that would ever happen. 😂
It’s news nation. Basically, the enquirer. Its fiction. Just because it’s printed doesn’t make it true.
It’s petty season!
Gosh I’d forgotten how much I liked this outfit on Meghan, simply gorgeous! All the stuffy, entitled, toffee twats really need to stuff a sock in it.
@ Harla, “toffee twats”, love it. A perfect turn of phrase!
Someday, we’ll get a story about how a royal-adjacent person thought Meghan was really nice.
This will not be that day.
It’s Anne’s turn to ride Meghan’s backs for the British press.
At this point in time we dont expect much else from the members of that family, however i somehow expected a little more understanding from her as one who broke barriers in order to compete in sports, i am beging to think that certain ways sets in when one gets older i’m just hoping i dont turn to the dark side when i get older lol i can see myself being a little clint eastwood on the front porch being grumpy
I doubt Anne said any of this, but unfortunately, I have known women whose first instinct is to close the door behind them as soon as they are let in. Most women are holding that door wide open and helping other women make it through, but there are always the few who feel that only they deserve to enter a space previously closed to women. And Anne strikes me as one of those few because she was poorly raised. That trash family only thinks about themselves.
No they’re not holding the door open and mentoring other women through it.
Most women try to protect what they have and get as far ahead as possible. They are good promoting their friends as long as the promotion benefits them too.
The sisterhood is a myth, stop perpetuating it. Women can be just as ruthless as men.
If true, gross. Although the support of andrew is also gross.
Anne strikes me as the sort of person who, if she took issue with the way something was being done, she would take it up with that person, face-to-face, at the time of the alleged faux pas. She’s not going to bitch about it behind their back to some loose-lipped “source” (whose sounds suspiciously like her rage monster eldest nephew) nearly a decade later. Now, could I see her finding Meghan’s general upbeat nature and earnestness to be A LOT? Yeah, maybe. But I think she’d most likely acknowledge Meghan’s work ethic and commitment, and that’s something that Anne values enough that they’d probably get on rather well just based on that.
Yes I agree about Anne, she would tell Meghan straight from the horse’s mouth if she were unhappy. Mind you I didn’t like the way she reacted to Andrew, if that is true as well? Who knows, certainly don’t rely on the DM for anything.
We have seen Anne and Meghan interact in public and it seemed nothing but cordial. They sat next to each other at Eugenie’s wedding and spoke and it did not look like Anne was disgusted with anyone.
None of these people are elaborate actors to be able to hide their feelings.
To be fair, I have known chronic complainers like Anne who do both.
My mom was a woman who would chat with you at an event and complain about you all of the way home. Anne could be the same way.
Maybe that horse kick to the head was Karma, she’s just another overly entitled royal who no one would notice if she wasn’t born into that family her biggest accomplishment is who gave birth to her.. also since the information of her affair with her brothers mistresses husband just makes her just as gross and disgusting as Chuck and his mistress/wife. Meghan is a saint compared to these people and the fact that they say anything about her is laughable considering their past actions.. then you have her currently protecting the brother that belongs in a 10×10 cell she is beyond redemption imo.
Didn’t her son in law not follow rules when he went on that reality show.
It is OK for Mike to break the rules but Meghan isn’t allowed to, even if Meghan didn’t break any rules. Meghan only has to be accused, proof is not necessary.
Mike Tindall is a lot of things. He is ripe for criticism, but he’s white…
Pure fiction, from the calculated non-specific attribution (“The words expressed to my source were: “We can’t say too much, but ….”) to the complete absence of details about what protocol Meghan supposedly broke. So who said what, again?
Yeah, what rules, exactly? What were Meghan’s ‘ways’ that varied so differently from theirs? And from whose, exactly? The Queen, the scullery maid, the chauffeur?
Fake.
Pure fantasy. Language drafted by libel lawyers. British media can print anything as long as it comes with a disclaimer. Do bear that in mind. Then they can always claim they were simply victims of Chinese whispers. If you don’t mind that turn of phrase. Oy vey.
It sounds so fake it’s hilarious. And also it is written as if Anne was there when a chill went around the room. I still don’t get how they don’t understand how bad they are all acting that a Black woman who just wanted to do good somehow broke down the Royal Family. They are all nuts.
Meghan refused to grovel and accept the racism. That right there is the problem. And she outshone Kate by miles; they can’t stand that either.
Look the fact is no one wanted Meghan to marry Harry and the Queen only gave him permission because there was a great fear that Harry would leave if she had said no. Diana said that everyone in that family was nice to her until the wedding. I have no doubt that the Royal Family did everything in their power to stop the wedding and when that didn’t work they did everything they could to force her to leave. The only thing they didn’t plan for was Harry leaving and then choosing to remain outside of the family after the one year review.
I will always believe this. Queen Elizabeth didn’t want Meghan to join the family. The rota keep channeling the dead queen -insisting that she never liked Meghan – and will die on that hill, so why shouldn’t I believe it. I suspect QE2 wanted to avoid accusations of racism and honesty feared Harry’s reaction if she blocked the marriage. This family will never outrun the racism allegations because those allegations are TRUE.
This is a recycled hit piece courtesy of Bulliam. All this does is make the royals look like pathetic losers.
These “articles” are starting to sound like the daily stark raving mad journal entries of the criminally insane or chronically intoxicated. They’re not even bothering to make sure that these journal entries are grammatically correct, logical and coherent. They are more careful with the phrasing of these lies since Harry and Meghan molly whopped them in several court cases though. But they’re still pathetically obsessed with them: “Dear journal, today that horrible Meghan did this…. And Harry dared to do ____”
I previously said that I wondered if the RRs placed bets on who could come up with the most outrageous lies about the Sussexes and then published those fantasies. Sadly, it appears that those wagers have significantly increased this year. Stay safe Sussexes!
Meghan was so eager to please she did everything they told her to do, both simple and complicated. I was disgusted seeing Anne in uniform when Harry, who actually had served, was stripped of his. IF she is so reasonable, she should have protested treating a veteran so badly. It is also a very simple rule not to get too close to horse’s hooves or one might get knocked in the head or knocked out. Just saying.
It is funny to me how everyone thinks Anne is somehow “reasonable” or “hard working” one in this bunch. She is just as privileged and spoiled but better at hiding it. She also almost never speaks so everyone assumes she thinks this or that. She is the same. I have no problem believing Meghan didn’t “follow simple rules” because in her mind rules simply apply to others.
Anne does more engagements but she’ll stack 3x 20 min ones in a day. She still only “works” 3 months of the year.
Anne is a racist and a bully, there’s loads of proof. However she’s no Camilla, she’s not gossiping about Meghan in public.
So a chill went through the room at the mere mention of the Black duchess? Good going, everyone — you’re really nailing the “very much not a racist family” thing.
Meghan really did break these people’s brains. Like brain matter splattered all over their castles. Whether this information is true or not, I’ve never seen anyone have such an impact on this ratchet family like Meghan, even more so than Diana, because she escaped and has flourished. She needs nothing from these people who trade on her name for every ounce of publicity they can muster. It’s beyond astounding and pathetic. I believe this institution will not survive into the future with George as King. They can’t sell the public what they doesn’t want or need.
She has a criminal record.
Yep. And she also cheated on her husband, leading to her divorce. So I seriously doubt Anne was complaining that *Meghan* cannot follow simple rules.
She’s also a well known bully. I still don’t believe any of this.
I really hope that this article is untrue. Never really liked Princess Anne but I did have some respect for her. To see her going back to work when her face was still bruised was something to see.
Anne does not work harder, she works more ,She needs the BRF to be relevant. You would think with the fall out of Andrew and his ex-wife they would welcome Harry and Megan as a couple with out the Epstein history and negativity.The monarchy has to look around at what’s left of its realm .I
British diverse multicultural people would support the RFs person of color family member .Unfortunately the white pearl clutching Brits are killing their traditions one creepy disaster at a time.
Emma, yes, indeed. You said it perfectly.
The only people in that family who have issues with Harry and Meghan are the 4 senior royals and its because they were and still are jealous of the attention Harry and Meghan receive. They didn’t believe an African American woman should be better than them at the “job”, more popular than them and that she should have been on her knees groveling to them grateful she was allowed in their presence.
Everything else is just nonsense to distract from that fact.
Honestly, these writers all sound like a bunch of bitchy mean girls.
I don’t believe any of it because you can’t tell me that Anne had an issue with Meghan doing exactly what other royals have done in wearing one shoulder dresses, pants or dark nail polish and she didn’t have the same feeling of disgust with Kate, Diana, Camilla, Sophie, Fergie, Eugenie or Beatrice. You can’t tell me that she had a feeling of disgust with Meghan for correcting lies told about her and her children when she didn’t have the same feeling of disgust with Kate when she corrected the baby Botox claims or the talks about George taking ballet lessons. You can’t tell me she didn’t have the same feeling of disgust when Kate also closed her car doors. You can’t tell me that she had a problem with Meghan wearing black or beige colors when she didn’t have disgust with Kate baring her bare ass, boobs and whooha. You can’t tell me that she had a problem with Meghan’s work ethic and impact when her work numbers, even though they were manipulated to make the other two look better, was impressive for a pregnant woman who had only been there for a short period of time. You can’t tell me that because my eyes saw how they obviously respected and interacted with each other during family gatherings and royal engagements.
I don’t believe a word of this. And someone let the BM know that they continue to prove Harry and Meghan’s desire to stay away from the UK and Mountbatten-Windsor clan has been a smart one. They have just been DYING to pile on the story that everyone hates Meghan. It’s so boring at this point….
The fact they keep regurgitating these articles when she is about to arrive in the UK makes me want Meghan and the children to not go. The fact Anne or Charles don’t disavow these articles makes the UK hostile to Meghan. And dangerous, because lunatics read this stuff. The same way they printed many articles saying Anne’s son didn’t invite Harry to his wedding. Only when the royals start correcting untruths – and they have social media and their page and media to do that, I’d consider it safer for her. Their silence is complicity.
Silly Anne claiming a veteran actress can’t follow direction- Anne should focus on the cheater her daughter married.
Right? Also, Meghan strikes me as the kind of person who studies up on things, so if you handed her a rulebook, she’d read it cover to cover to insure she got things right. But the ‘rules’ never existed & you can’t follow what doesn’t exist.
Meghan didn’t arrive feeling “less than”. How dare she??
The Queen once said of her eldest daughter that the only people who interest her are horsey people. So not a surprise Meghan and Kate aren’t Anne’s cup of tea.
Well I’m disgusted by Anne allowing her dogs to attack children in public parks.
So Meghan would make suggestions to improve efficiency and elicit positive change and the royal family was too set in their antiquated ways that they shunned her and probably tried to humiliate her. This is a scenario that is seen in corporate America on a daily basis. If it isn’t the boss’s idea, it isn’t a good one, until enough time has passed for them to steal the idea and act like it was always theirs.
If Princess Anne felt this way about Meghan, she must have been pulling her hair out regarding Diana, Fergie, and Sophie. Anne lives in a glass house herself.