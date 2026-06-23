Princess Anne was ‘disgusted’ by Duchess Meghan’s inability to ‘follow simple rules’

Back in the day, I actually thought Princess Anne got along pretty well with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I thought Anne was fond of her redheaded nephew, and that Anne seemed to like Meghan’s fresh attitude within the firm. Since 2020, “royal sources” have done the most to dispute those beliefs. According to those sources, Anne was the one advising King Charles on evicting the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. They also kept saying that Anne should be “sent” to Montecito to “deal with” the Sussexes. My guess is that Anne’s name keeps cropping up because both Charles and Prince William want to drag as many family members into their “we hate Harry and Meghan” fixations. Speaking of, NewsNation had a hilariously stupid story about Anne recently bitching about Meghan.

Princess Anne is known amongst royal circles as not only level-headed, but able to get a good read on people pretty quickly. And my sources say she sized up Meghan Markle almost instantly. One source was recently at a party with the princess when someone asked about Prince Harry’s wife; a chill went over the crowd. “Everyone just looked at each other with utter disgust,” my source said. The words expressed to my source were: “We can’t say too much, but (Meghan) was incapable of fitting in with anyone because she couldn’t cope with following simple rules as she felt her way was better.” My source added: “Once (Meghan) realised nobody was interested in her way, she would hide away and just use her ways with hers and Harry’s staff. Until they wanted out of her presence because it was completely bonkers.”

[From NewsNation]

“How dare Meghan want to conduct business via email, our tried-and-true royal carrier pigeon system is the Only Way To Do Things, why can’t Meghan follow the RULES?” Nevermind that we saw in real time that “the rules” were made up out of thin air and/or the rules were only selectively applied to Meghan as a way to demoralize her and denigrate her. Something else to keep in mind is how all of these people suck so hard and they can’t even hide their bigotry and racism at this point. Six years after the Sussexes left and a hush still falls across royal circles as they stammer to find “the reason” why they hated Meghan. She couldn’t follow simple rules! Which rules? Be specific.

Another thing to keep in mind is the abundance of sympathy Anne and other royals have given to Prince Andrew, a credibly accused human trafficker, degenerate, PDFile and a man currently being investigated for espionage and sex crimes. But Andrew’s mental health!!