“Zendaya wore a two-piece Louis Vuitton look in Berlin” links

Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton in Berlin, for a Spider-Man fan event. [RCFA]

Tom Holland & Zendaya also looked adorable at the Berlin photocall. [LaineyGossip]

Sarah Shahi reveals the best kisser she’s ever worked with: the late James Gandolfini. I buy that. He looked like a good kisser. [JustJared]

2026: The Year of Anne Hathaway. [Jezebel]

Spoilers for The Death of Robin Hood (starring Hugh Jackman). [Pajiba]

Doctors are raising the alert about dangeous health trends. [Buzzfeed]

Liam Payne’s son Bear will inherit his dad’s estate at 18. [Socialite Life]

I cannot believe how little the authorities actually know about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Is it incompetence or something else? [Hollywood Life]

This Freedom 250 concert just needs to be cancelled. [Seriously OMG]

DoorDash’s social media manager keeps tagging T-Pain?? [OMG Blog]