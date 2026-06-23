“Zendaya wore a two-piece Louis Vuitton look in Berlin” links

Zendaya wore Louis Vuitton in Berlin, for a Spider-Man fan event. [RCFA]
Tom Holland & Zendaya also looked adorable at the Berlin photocall. [LaineyGossip]
Sarah Shahi reveals the best kisser she’s ever worked with: the late James Gandolfini. I buy that. He looked like a good kisser. [JustJared]
2026: The Year of Anne Hathaway. [Jezebel]
Spoilers for The Death of Robin Hood (starring Hugh Jackman). [Pajiba]
Doctors are raising the alert about dangeous health trends. [Buzzfeed]
Liam Payne’s son Bear will inherit his dad’s estate at 18. [Socialite Life]
I cannot believe how little the authorities actually know about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Is it incompetence or something else? [Hollywood Life]
This Freedom 250 concert just needs to be cancelled. [Seriously OMG]
DoorDash’s social media manager keeps tagging T-Pain?? [OMG Blog]
With apologies to one and all but Datalounge shuts down the end of July. Noooooooo!
I think people would be shocked that modern policing has almost no interest in solving crimes. Part of the problem is that detectives are all former beat cops and the skills involved are not the same at all.
^^That’s interesting. If you have more info, I’d love to hear it: like did detectives use to have separate training and then there was a change? When and why did this happen? Across all of US? Just curious.
This is only anecdotal, but where I am it seems the police only catch people if someone already knows their identity. Either the victim knows the perpetrator, or witnesses can identify a photo of the person, etc. But if they have no idea who the person is, they are unable to discover an identity through old fashioned investigation.
All that the Freedom 250 concert will do is trash D.C. even more with Diaper Don’s cult coming back in for more. The once beautiful city now looks like a junkyard or probably the cult members’ backyards.
There are big banners hanging from buildings that say: “Freedom Doesn’t Ring It Revs.” Yes, it says exactly that, with no comma or em dash between the phrases. No one was educated enough to fix it at any stage of its production. It’s a big, honkin’ grammatical mess, perfect for the nation’s capitol under this brain-dead administration.
I’m assuming that hacky slogan is referring to the IndyCar race? Because as bad as that is, it could’ve been much, much worse. For a short time, they were selling t-shirts (OFFICIAL merch!) that said “One Nation, One Race”. Thankfully, enough people basically said “are you fucking kidding me?!” that they pulled it from the online store, but the fact that something so outrageous got so little coverage is a testament to the normalization of loud-and-proud racism after 10 years of Trump.
Have you seen the aerial photos people have been sharing when flying into D.C.? You can see the peeling, algae-coated (non)Reflecting Pool, the demolished East Wing, and the damage from the cage fight on the White (Trash) House lawn all in one shot, and it was profoundly depressing.
I think Tom got the message not to block Zendaya’s outfit when they’re both wearing the same color. They are next to each other, but he is not obscuring the view of his gorgeous wife in her gorgeous outfit. I like a man who learns quickly what he needs to do.