“The full ‘Practical Magic 2’ trailer seemingly gives away the whole movie” links

The first full-length trailer for Practical Magic 2 is here! I actually had to stop watching it halfway through because it feels like the trailer gives away the entire movie? [Pajiba]
Will Tom Cruise win an Oscar for Digger? [LaineyGossip]
Zendaya looked adorable in this Spider-Man t-shirt. [RCFA]
Jeremy Allen White braves the Paris heatwave. [JustJared]
Texas is still a horrific state for women. [Jezebel]
Donald Trump thinks “affordability” is a made-up word. [Buzzfeed]
Bailey Zimmerman was charged with a felony after trashing a hotel room. [Socialite Life]
Will Tayor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season ever air? [Hollywood Life]
Dave & Buster’s version of a Freedom Tower. [Seriously OMG]
OMG, happy Pride to Olympian Rebeca Andrade!! [OMG Blog]

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13 Responses to ““The full ‘Practical Magic 2’ trailer seemingly gives away the whole movie” links”

  1. Tiffi says:
    June 25, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    They showed the whole movie to convince “some” that the newbies arent miscast. On one board someone wrote they arent in the movie that much but it seems like joey is the star.
    The movie actually looks great.

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    June 25, 2026 at 1:04 pm

    Damn, I had no idea who that country singer was but wow that story was a lot.

    Also his apology statement sucked: “I am sorry to anyone who feels hurt or disrespected.” As usual out of control white dude says sorry if I hurt your widdle feelings.

    Naw dude. You were literally burning your band mates with cigarettes and did $16,000 worth of property damage AND had to cancel the 2 concert dates which you were there for in the first place. Dude is a ticking time bomb. Someone’s going to get hurt and it probably won’t be him.

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    June 25, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    I am going to see Aaron Sorkin’s stage play version of A Few Good Men tomorrow and I was just thinking about how it was a shame that Tom Cruise didn’t even get nominated for an Oscar for the film. He’s coo coo but he was so good in that.

    Reply
    • Tiffi says:
      June 25, 2026 at 1:24 pm

      I remember the smear campaign against him because an agent wanted his guy to get “Cruise roles”. About as crazy as stallone starting the smear campaign against richard gere to knock him out. Which i hate to bring up because it really hurt his career. Even funnier is stallone got tailor made roles while gere got what travalota passed on. Lol.

      Reply
      • Sue says:
        June 25, 2026 at 2:32 pm

        I had no idea about the smear campaign. I have my opinions about Cruise and his affiliation with that cult now, but wow. Ruthless Hollywood.

    • spudlykate says:
      June 25, 2026 at 1:52 pm

      Coincidentally I just watched the climactic courtroom scene on youtube just a few days ago and wondered to myself if he’d gotten an Oscar nom for it. That’s crazy that he didn’t get nominated – that role was worthy of a win, imo.

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      June 25, 2026 at 3:27 pm

      Whenever I watch Tom Cruise in a movie, I only ever see Tom Cruise. It doesn’t matter what character he’s playing, its just Tom Cruise. The source exception to this was Collateral, which I credit to director Michael Mann — but since Michael Mann is a Polanski supporter, I don’t watch his movies anymore.

      Reply
  4. Jais says:
    June 25, 2026 at 2:21 pm

    Eh, I’m watching practical Magic 2 for the witchy vibes more than the plot.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      June 25, 2026 at 5:34 pm

      Completely!! Can’t wait.

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      June 25, 2026 at 6:15 pm

      Same! Also, I couldn’t tell who Pace was interested in dating from the clips, so that’s probably the biggest mystery. I can’t stress enough how much I love the first movie.

      Reply
  5. Beech says:
    June 25, 2026 at 3:18 pm

    Zimmerman spit on someone and the charges were dropped. What a piece of trash. As for Magic I’m there for Lee Pace.

    Reply
  6. Sid says:
    June 25, 2026 at 6:24 pm

    If they stay true to the followup book that has that this storyline, then there is a very nice reveal I don’t see in this trailer.

    Reply

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