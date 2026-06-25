“The full ‘Practical Magic 2’ trailer seemingly gives away the whole movie” links

The first full-length trailer for Practical Magic 2 is here! I actually had to stop watching it halfway through because it feels like the trailer gives away the entire movie? [Pajiba]

Will Tom Cruise win an Oscar for Digger? [LaineyGossip]

Zendaya looked adorable in this Spider-Man t-shirt. [RCFA]

Jeremy Allen White braves the Paris heatwave. [JustJared]

Texas is still a horrific state for women. [Jezebel]

Donald Trump thinks “affordability” is a made-up word. [Buzzfeed]

Bailey Zimmerman was charged with a felony after trashing a hotel room. [Socialite Life]

Will Tayor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season ever air? [Hollywood Life]

Dave & Buster’s version of a Freedom Tower. [Seriously OMG]

OMG, happy Pride to Olympian Rebeca Andrade!! [OMG Blog]

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