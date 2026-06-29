Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid broke up after more than a decade together

Courteney Cox has never been one of those celebrities in our faces 24-7. She minds her business, comes outside when it’s time to promote one of her projects, and then disappears for months or years at a time. I honestly had to look up the last time I’d even written about her (it was 2024, and she was promoting cleaning products). Well, for the past decade, Courteney has been with Johnny McDaid. They were once engaged, but then they broke up for a bit, then got back together although the engagement was never back on. I remember hearing that he mostly lives in LA and Malibu with Courteney, although I think he’s always maintained a home in London. Well, sad news. Johnny and Courteney are done.
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have called it quits. The Friends actress, 62, and the Snow Patrol musician, 49, have broken up after more than 10 years together, PEOPLE can confirm. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news.
Reps for both Cox and McDaid could not immediately be reached for comment.
The pair were last seen out together publicly when they attended the US Open in September 2025. Prior to that, the actress celebrated the musician’s 48th birthday with a sweet tribute post in July.
“Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything,” Cox wrote on Instagram alongside photos of McDaid performing onstage, flying a plane and grinning next to her with a fish he had caught. “I love you always J ♥️♥️♥️.”
Cox and McDaid began dating in late 2013 after they met at a star-studded house party hosted by the Cougar Town star. They got engaged nine months later, but called off their engagement in late 2015. They reconciled the following year but did not get re-engaged. In April 2024, Cox revealed that she and McDaid had initially broken up during a couples therapy session.
[From People]
I obviously have zero insider knowledge, but I do have some theories about their relationship. I always thought that she was more into him, and he was the big commitment-phobe. Maybe he genuinely cared for her – a decade together is no joke – but I’m not surprised that they never married and that they’re now done. Sad for both of them, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox at the 38th Brit Awards, The O2 Arena, London UK 21 Feb 2018,Image: 534720458, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no , Credit line: B2820/Avalon
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BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA – FEBRUARY 21: Singer Johnny McDaid and partner/actress Courteney Cox arrive at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala held at a Private Estate on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency),Image: 535403986, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289 – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA – FEBRUARY 21: Singer Johnny McDaid and partner/actress Courteney Cox arrive at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala held at a Private Estate on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency),Image: 535404031, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289 – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Johnny McDaid (L) and Courteney Cox arrive at the Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 535421190, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com, Model Release: no , Credit line: Joe Sutter/PacificCoastNews/Avalon
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Courteney Cox attend the “Scream 7” Global Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 25, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 1078590180, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Courteney Cox , Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
Snow Patrol was like the second coming of Coldplay and then they just kinda went away. I hope their relationship just ran it’s course
I flew from Chicago to Portland, Maine with them seated behind me (1st class, of course!). First of all, her face was unrecognizable-it was the voice and McDade that made me realize who it was. She whined the ENTIRE trip that she was concerned it wouldn’t be special enough. Oy vey! I tried to slyly snap their picture – it was a delayed 10:30PM flight and my flash went off. Oops.
Going by what I’ve seen in the online dating world, I’m wondering if the
“Man posing with fish” picture
was a signal that the end was coming.
They look alike, such an interesting phenomena that so many celebrities are drawn to their reflection kike Narcissus.
He never looks happy which may just reflect on a dislike for events or wanting a more private life.
They always seemed like kind of a strange couple to me. I’m honestly surprised they’ve been together this long.