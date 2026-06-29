Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid broke up after more than a decade together

Courteney Cox has never been one of those celebrities in our faces 24-7. She minds her business, comes outside when it’s time to promote one of her projects, and then disappears for months or years at a time. I honestly had to look up the last time I’d even written about her (it was 2024, and she was promoting cleaning products). Well, for the past decade, Courteney has been with Johnny McDaid. They were once engaged, but then they broke up for a bit, then got back together although the engagement was never back on. I remember hearing that he mostly lives in LA and Malibu with Courteney, although I think he’s always maintained a home in London. Well, sad news. Johnny and Courteney are done.

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid have called it quits. The Friends actress, 62, and the Snow Patrol musician, 49, have broken up after more than 10 years together, PEOPLE can confirm. The Daily Mail was the first to report the news. Reps for both Cox and McDaid could not immediately be reached for comment. The pair were last seen out together publicly when they attended the US Open in September 2025. Prior to that, the actress celebrated the musician’s 48th birthday with a sweet tribute post in July. “Happy birthday to the man who can do most anything,” Cox wrote on Instagram alongside photos of McDaid performing onstage, flying a plane and grinning next to her with a fish he had caught. “I love you always J ♥️♥️♥️.” Cox and McDaid began dating in late 2013 after they met at a star-studded house party hosted by the Cougar Town star. They got engaged nine months later, but called off their engagement in late 2015. They reconciled the following year but did not get re-engaged. In April 2024, Cox revealed that she and McDaid had initially broken up during a couples therapy session.

[From People]

I obviously have zero insider knowledge, but I do have some theories about their relationship. I always thought that she was more into him, and he was the big commitment-phobe. Maybe he genuinely cared for her – a decade together is no joke – but I’m not surprised that they never married and that they’re now done. Sad for both of them, I guess.