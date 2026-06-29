Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance at the 2026 BET Awards

Here are some photos from Sunday night’s BET Awards. Janet Jackson came out! Ms. Janet rarely comes out for awards shows or anything really, and it’s been that way for years. It’s always a huge occasion whenever we get to see her. I think her fedora is funny, but I actually love her outfit. Janet wore a Tupac t-shirt and she was there to give Teyana Taylor the BET Icon of the Year award. Other BET Award winners included Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Kehlani and more – you can see the full winners list here at Just Jared.
I’m including photos of Janet, Teyana (in Stephane Rolland), Keke Palmer, Ari Lennox (in Rey Ortiz), Jodie Turner Smith (in Roberto Cavalli), Doechii (archival DSquared2) and Lizzo. Some random thoughts… Lizzo looks amazing but her cultural drop-off will be studied for years. Was there always an expiration date on her fame, or did she alienate the wrong people? Probably a little from column A, a little from Column B.
I really like that Teyana does so much to mix up her style from carpet to carpet, but I’ve always thought that the most iconic part of her look is her amazing pixie cut. That long wig isn’t it, just my opinion.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Janet Jackson at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113225805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Janet Jackson , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Lizzo at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113217055, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Lizzo , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Ari Lennox at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113223274, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Ari Lennox , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Janet Jackson at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113224485, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Janet Jackson , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Teyana Taylor at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113228057, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Teyana Taylor , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Doechii at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113231635, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Doechii , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Keke Palmer at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113235417, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Keke Palmer , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Jodie Turner-Smith at the BET Awards 2026 (26th Annual BET Awards) held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1113235937, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Jodie Turner-Smith , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Virtually unrecognizable. Sad that seemingly none of the Jacksons can stop messing with their faces.
Janet is still running away from the face of Joe. In any case she and Randy are on some MAGA bs, so Janet can kick rocks.
Are you serious? Noooooooooo. How did she get involved in that mess?
I can understand a person feeling like they need a face lift if they don’t like how they’re aging – like maybe one face lift – but I don’t understand why the Jacksons get multiple nose jobs. We know this is not the nose she had in the 70’s, but it’s also not the nose she had in the 80’s – 90’s. And now it looks perilously small.
Remember what this twat said about Kamala. Please don’t try and kiss her ass, much like others do here when we’re dealing with singers who are problematic, i.e Trumpers.
Lizzo actually looks amazing in that dress. I actually was never a huge Lizzo fan (she had a couple of songs I liked but that’s the extent of it for me) I will point one thing out in regards to her cultural relevance: a lot of it was based on the body positivity movement and she was used as an avatar for that. When honestly she was just a Black woman existing in her own body and being okay with it. But the culture has shifted and now everyone is very thin (and also folks have stopped tanning and attempting to cosplay Black women or look ethnically ambiguous…). And so a Black woman exiting in a larger body isn’t en vogue anymore. Now do I think there were other factors – yes. And many that are too complicated to get into here I think.
Teyna and Janet look horrendous. Stop messing with your faces.
I thought Lizzo’s drop off was because of the lawsuit about her subjecting her dancers to inappropriate sexual content.