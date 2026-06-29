Janet Jackson made a rare public appearance at the 2026 BET Awards

Here are some photos from Sunday night’s BET Awards. Janet Jackson came out! Ms. Janet rarely comes out for awards shows or anything really, and it’s been that way for years. It’s always a huge occasion whenever we get to see her. I think her fedora is funny, but I actually love her outfit. Janet wore a Tupac t-shirt and she was there to give Teyana Taylor the BET Icon of the Year award. Other BET Award winners included Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Kehlani and more – you can see the full winners list here at Just Jared.

I’m including photos of Janet, Teyana (in Stephane Rolland), Keke Palmer, Ari Lennox (in Rey Ortiz), Jodie Turner Smith (in Roberto Cavalli), Doechii (archival DSquared2) and Lizzo. Some random thoughts… Lizzo looks amazing but her cultural drop-off will be studied for years. Was there always an expiration date on her fame, or did she alienate the wrong people? Probably a little from column A, a little from Column B.

I really like that Teyana does so much to mix up her style from carpet to carpet, but I’ve always thought that the most iconic part of her look is her amazing pixie cut. That long wig isn’t it, just my opinion.