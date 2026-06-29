Mail: Buckingham Palace is impatient with the Sussexes’ ‘psychodrama’

Starting on Friday, there was a truly chaotic 48-hour period where no one knew what was happening with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK visit. On Friday, the Sussexes’ office confirmed the trip and detailed the scheduled work-appearances which will be made by Prince Harry and Meghan. Incidentally, I saw some Sussex Squaders question the Friday confirmation – make no mistake, it came from Harry and Meghan’s office. In fact, I think that confirmation was basically the only thing that really came from the Sussexes’ office all weekend. On Saturday, there were suddenly all of these breaking-news reports about RAVEC denying the Sussexes security and Prince Harry having second thoughts about bringing Meghan and the children to the UK. Who does that sound like? Not Harry. Who does that serve? Not Harry. Now Becky English has a bizarre piece in the Mail about Harry’s “psychodrama.” I’ve never been more convinced that a certain bald demon is doing everything he can to disrupt the Sussexes’ visit.
On Friday night they were definitely coming. All of them. By Saturday, maybe not. Yesterday, even those in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s camp were being told different stories, and the Royal Household hadn’t a clue what was going on. It has long been made known by Sussex sources that Harry would come to the UK in July for the countdown to his Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham.
A few months ago, Team Sussex briefed that Meghan, 44, would join him, followed by another leak to the media this month that their children would come – making it the first time the family will have set foot here for four years. If some are to be believed, it is set to herald a dramatic rapprochement between father and son, with Charles, 77, having seen his grandchildren growing up fast on the other side of the Atlantic.
It is not entirely clear, however, that that is how the other side will see it. For Buckingham Palace’s patience with the Sussexes and the constant psychodrama that surrounds them is surely being pushed, once again, to its limits by a PR disaster of the couple’s own making.
As one familiar with the situation says: ‘For the sake of family harmony the Palace would have been perfectly happy with a peaceful and low-key visit. Yet, once again, they have turned it into a soap opera. It’s tiresome.’
As for the Palace, I am told its offer of the use of a royal residence for the Sussexes has not even been accepted – with mere days to go before their arrival. While it is impossible to reverse the hurt of the past, Charles is pragmatic and is not going to reject an overture to meet his grandchildren discreetly for the sake of family harmony. But recent events are making it increasingly hard even to do that.
It was hinted at the time by the Sussexes’ side that something ‘significant’ had changed with regard to arrangements for his security for this to be possible. One source suggested the King might have stepped in – a claim that was immediately knocked down by royal insiders. All of this puzzled seasoned royal watchers.
Few have forgotten Harry’s fury last year at losing his court battle with the Home Office over the decision by the Ravec security committee in 2020 to strip him of his 24-hour police guard when he quit the UK for North America. He labelled it an ‘Establishment stitch-up’ and said he could not envisage ever feeling safe bringing his family back to Britain. After losing his case, Harry, 41, appealed to the Home Secretary to ask Ravec to reassess his case. His team briefed early this year that a decision was imminent and he was confident of success, but until Saturday there was a deafening silence on the issue.
Nevertheless, little more than a week out from their arrival, his PR machine swung into overdrive on Friday night, confirming to chosen media that the entire family were coming to the UK. It all seemed to be a done deal. Less than 24 hours later, however, there was yet another Sussex pronouncement – that Harry was considering leaving his wife and children in California after he discovered that Ravec had kicked the decision into the long grass. Yesterday, ITV quoted ‘senior staff’ in the Sussexes’ office on multiple threats to Harry and the online abuse Meghan faces. There was also an attack on how ‘celebrities like Taylor Swift’ receive ‘state-funded security’.
…The upshot? No one is any the wiser and the Palace team is frantically scratching their heads. Those in royal circles believe the debacle has turned what could have been positive PR for the Sussexes into a disaster before they even set foot in the country.
Again, I think this is Prince William and the anti-Harry/Sussex faction throwing everything at the wall. Please remember what these people did before and during the Sussexes’ Australian trip too – the name of the game for this faction is disruption, endangerment and chaos. And it’s really rich for a rota reporter from the MAIL to suddenly get huffy about “psychodrama” as well, especially given… everything!! Everything about the past decade, everything they’ve done to harm the Sussexes, everything they’ve done to put this family in danger. The expectation is that people are supposed to believe that Harry is sitting around, calling up British journalists and briefing them on his ever-changing plans? Come on.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The media and the keens cause all the drama
In Australia last month The Daily Mail broke the embargo and published where the Sussexes would be ahead of time. This is highly unethical, dangerous and not done! So Becky “Baby Reindeer” English needs to stop.
Have you noticed there is no longer mention of Never complain,Never explain…Harry insured that the jig is up on that one.lol
I said this on the other story as well, but this is please don’t come. I don’t want to have to work, and if you come and we can’t bury it, I’ll look even worse than I do now. And, that’s not to discount just the actual jealousy of knowing that Harry is there and being welcomed, and is popular.
William KNOWS the barriers are empty when he shows up somewhere. Kate KNOWS Meghan gets gasps when she shows up somewhere unexpectedly, and people are literally booing her. Having to deal with that in your face, AND being forced to work because the optics of not working would be too horrible for even the most oblivious to ignore?
They need to stop them from coming on this trip. They already know how this turns out, they just saw it in Melbourne and Sydney. And they know the redline for Harry is security and his family’s safety. Which is why they are pulling out all the stops. It’s going to get worse over the next 10 days not better.
OH O says the baby running out of the corridor did some one say psychodrama it wasnt me. the media has whipped up a sandstorm around this visit and will be really miffed when the crowds turn out to greet them
Where would RE’s career be if not for royal psychodrama. She churns it out regularly in order to stay employed.
And let’s not forget that the Daily Mail is currently being sued by Harry and also had their arses handed to them in court with both Meghan and Harry winning lawsuits against them. Sour grapes.
Did she mean drama? Because psychodrama is a type of psychotherapy.
That’s how we know this is coming from William’s camp. He loves to imply that Harry is mentally unwell, and should be shamed for that.
The sheer fact that it’s coming from Becky English tell us that William is briefing this. I just can’t tell what if anything has actually changed in their security over this last weekend or if that’s just made up. Did Harry think ravec was going to have the risk assessment down or was that never part of the security arrangement? Did ravec say no to all security for this specific Sussex trip?
Well I personally think William is a psycho and he is the one creating the drama with the help of his propaganda team called the rota.. they don’t care what the real definition of the word means because Willy is to illiterate to understand it, and his rota just do as they are told.
I would dread getting up every day if my job was to manufacture lies. Not just any lies either: absurd, hyperbolic lies that could actually be dangerous.
Your problem is you have a conscience.
She’s half right. There’s plenty of manufactured drama. But it certainly looks like Kensington Palace is the drama factory.
I honestly think the RR is ticked because the Palace for once isn’t leaking details. This is William being angry he has no idea what is going on.
I agree. I believe it was confirmed the Sussex family would stay at a royal residence and private homes. A palace faction doesn’t know where to leak to Rebecca English & Co so is claiming royal residence invite hasn’t been accepted. It’s because that palace faction doesn’t know all the tea and is trying to get the Sussexes to confirm certain details
I disagree because I think it is the palaces and RAVEC leaking the little information that they have. We wouldn’t know about there being even an offer of a royal residence without there being a palace leak. We wouldn’t know that RAVEC denied them security without RAVEC leaking. None of this would be public information and the only people who benefit from it is the royals and the media. They’ve been writing and talking about this for months without a single confirmation from the Sussexes to the point of them being angry that they weren’t getting any feedback from the Sussexes.
Something has got some of the BM fr worried that the Sussexes may not come. I’ve seen so many Royal reporters and commentators practically begging for them to get security, even citing the Taylor swift of it all. How could she get security and not Harry and his family. Chris Ship did do that interview with Harry in Ukraine. It does make me wonder if anything is being rescinded at the last minute bts. And they keep talking about how BP has not heard about whether the Sussexes will stay at a royal residence and I wonder if that’s a sticking point. I wonder if they want them to stay stuck at a royal residence the whole trip while Harry and Megan want the kids to stay elsewhere.
What drama? They only released their schedule. Everything else is the media. I doubt their Sussexes would release their schedule if security wasn’t settled, unless they were lied to. Meghan and the kids wouldn’t be coming if it wasn’t. Although I don’t recall if the statement said the kids weren’t coming at all or that they just wouldn’t do any events.
I am convinced that these people are stalking troll and pro-Sussex accounts for any and all material about what random people who have no knowledge or access think, hope or assume is happening in the Sussex household. They then report the assumptions of strangers as Sussex insiders, sources, inner camp or whatever to get all worked up and overly dramatic about unconfirmed information. They write and discuss these probabilities as if they are true and react accordingly depending on what the Sussexes finally confirm a month or two later. The Sussexes never suggested two months ago that Meghan was going to the UK with Harry. The same thing with the leaks about the children possibly going with them. Why would the Sussexes leak that information so early on when it puts their children at risk and the narrative of the story was to make the Sussexes Sean like the awful parents who kept their children away from the ailing grandfather who loves them so much he took away their security, home and hadn’t even spoken or seen them through phone calls are Zooms? There were hopes and maybe guesses by people who wouldn’t be knowledgeable either way, but the Sussexes never leaked any of this because leaking it early wouldn’t benefit any of them, it would have the opposite effect. It’s stupid to think that the Sussexes would suggest something that would impact their safety so early through leaks when they can and will confirm what is going to happen through their actual spokesperson. The only people who benefit through the leaks are the media and the left behind royals who create a frenzy to discuss about the Sussexes to distract from the scandals of the left behinds. RE is William’s mouthpiece and will lie to make him look good at any cost, even when it comes to the safety of the Sussex family.
I feel so angry when I read this kind of twisted story telling. It’s hurtful for everyone. Them, us, even hurts derangers as they go deeper into their cell pool.
Drama? You mean like a princess disappearing for months with no explanation? Or manipulating a family photo? Or a prince swaying as if drunk at a public engagement? Or canceling his participation in a memorial service at the last minute? Or tantruming incessantly about his more accomplished younger brother? That kind of drama???
No they mean the type of drama that in their eyes only a Black woman can bring….bc they’re racist and they’re fine with all the type of white royal drama you just described.
100%, Jais.
RF have a crisis on their hands what is despite all the BS thrown at Meg and Harry in the media for years, UK reacts joyfully to them like they did in Australia? Will did 57 events and Kate did 11 events during first six months of this year now that IS an ongoing problem. Are they suddenly going to jointly run around like Speedy Gonzales to compete when they don’t really bother to do their duty the rest of the year? What an omnishambles of the heir and wife who don’t give two hoots about public events unless Harry and Meghan are back on a visit!?
It’s clear that Becky English doesn’t know what’s going on and is trying to muddy the waters further. I don’t know where the narrative that Harry was reconsidering plans for the visit came from but it has sent the British press into meltdown. We’ll have to see what Harry and Meghan’s team has to say about the visit because right now it’s just confusion.
The Sussexes’ “psychodrama?” The two psychos in this psychodrama are Charles and William. That has been apparent forever.