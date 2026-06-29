Spectator: ‘Britain won’t mind’ if Duchess Meghan ‘stays away’

I have two contradictory points of view at the same time regarding the Sussex family’s UK visit. One POV: the Duchess of Sussex and her children should stay far away from that dangerous, hateful place where many people are loudly wishing harm on them. The second POV: if Meghan and the kids stay away, then the hate campaign led by the worst royalist dregs has succeeded, which is a victory for childish bigots, racists and morons. In an ideal world, Meghan would turn up in the UK, looking like a million bucks, and everything would go smoothly and everyone would plainly see why it was so vital for Prince William and Kate in particular to chase the Sussexes out of the country. Well, speaking of, the Spectator’s Alexander Larman wrote some royalist-dreg fan-fiction, “Britain Won’t Mind If Meghan Stays Away.”
If you wanted to contrast the public lives of the two warring sides of the Royal Family, last weekend gave us the perfect opportunity to do so. The Princess of Wales showed, once again, that she is the Firm’s greatest public asset by completing the gruelling Three Peaks Challenge – in which participants climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon over the course of 24 hours – on behalf of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which treated her for her illness in 2024. The picture that she put on social media showed her looking exhausted, unsurprisingly, but also justifiably proud of a singular achievement that does credit to her and to the wider Royal Family, as well as raising awareness of the Royal Marsden’s work.
However, what is frustrating is that this impressive accomplishment might be overshadowed in the latest development in the Sussex soap opera, namely the “will they, won’t they?” briefings about whether Harry, Meghan and their children will be heading over to Britain this summer.
The suggestion that the exiled family would not only be returning to our shores next month for events relating to the Invictus Games – due to be held in Birmingham in 2027 – but would be offered accommodation in a royal palace potentially paved the way for both a reconciliation between the king and his daughter-in-law, and a suitably heartwarming opportunity for Charles to meet the grandchildren that he has barely seen since they were born.
Alas. After the trip was announced with all due pomp and ceremony last week, it was just as swiftly scaled back. Harry has been told that he and his family will not receive taxpayer-funded security when they are in Britain, unless they are in royal residences. The issue of whether we should still be paying for bodyguards for a family who have made it very clear that they would rather live in California continues to be a much-debated one. Various contradictory reports have appeared in the press suggesting firstly that the Sussexes would be denied this security – as a series of expensive, humiliating court battles made clear – then that it would, in fact, be granted after all. Now, once again, we are told that it will not.
Harry is said to be ‘distraught’ about the decision, which is making a showy public reconciliation between him, his children and his father look increasingly unlikely. At first glance, this looks like an unfair and even discriminatory decision, designed once again to punish Harry and make his life more difficult.
However, veteran observers of Brand Sussex might also speculate that the whole thing resembles little more than a PR stunt. There is no pressing need for Harry to be in Britain for Invictus business this year, given that the games do not take place until 2027, and the whole shebang appears to be a perfect way to air grievances about his family not being given the protection that they apparently deserve. That the Netflix millions might be usefully pressed into service to provide this security has not been remarked upon.
Nobody is denying that the Sussexes, as high-profile public figures with young children, would need a degree of protection wherever they go. That Meghan is – how best to put it? – not over-blessed with popularity in a country that she has done little to endear herself to is likely to be a contributing factor to this. Yet when compared to Catherine’s actions, her narcissistic self-regard and desire to hog the spotlight seems even more pathetic and self-indulgent than usual.
Harry proved on his last solo visit to Britain that he can still display a degree of charm and likeability when he is behaving like himself, rather than half of a commercially-minded business venture. Should he make another trip by himself this summer, it would undoubtedly be a shame for the king not to see his grandchildren, but the rest of us might consider this a price worth paying to be spared a few days of self-aggrandising photo opportunities for the Duchess of Sussex.
Besides, there’s always Birmingham. I, for one, would happily contribute to a whip-round for private security if it led to a photo opportunity of Meghan staggering out of a curry house in the Balti Triangle. That, surely, is the homecoming that we all deserve.
“There is no pressing need for Harry to be in Britain for Invictus business this year, given that the games do not take place until 2027…” These are the One Year To Go events, which Harry has made a point of hosting for most of the previous Invictus Games as a way to drive more attention to the upcoming games and Invictus’s work. “That the Netflix millions might be usefully pressed into service to provide this security has not been remarked upon…” One, Harry and Meghan always travel with private security everywhere, and they pay for that security using their “Netflix millions.” This is about whether British police will protect not only the Sussex family, but everyone else around them in case there’s some kind of tabloid-instigated attack.
“Yet when compared to Catherine’s actions, her narcissistic self-regard and desire to hog the spotlight seems even more pathetic and self-indulgent than usual….” They’re so close to seeing it. It’s almost as if Kate organized a self-aggrandizing stunt timed specifically to pull focus from the Sussexes’ visit because Kate has always been consumed with panicked jealousy over Meghan. Imagine doing ALL of this just because you’re consumed with rage, jealousy and racism over the very idea that a Black woman would be photographed in Birmingham.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Derangers always try to be spokespeople for various countries. This is a disgrace.
What an execrable human being this Larman is.
I think that the British public would have welcomed Meghan back with open arms, and THAT’S what PW is scared of.
I just can’t with the racism, I just can’t. It’s a mental disease. And I’m a descendant of Europeans. I encourage people to get a DNA test if possible. You might find small amounts of non white ethnicities. We are all mixed.
First of all, the BM is going to crash out if Meghan ends up not going. I want Harry and Megan to have the visit they envisioned but part of me is like y’all BM don’t deserve her. Anyways, she went with him to the year to go event in Vancouver for IG. It looks bad on Britain, the host country, if they can’t even host her with security. So bad. Racist bad imo. And I’m sorry, that ending? Meghan staggering out of a curry house is the homecoming we deserve, WTAF?
They must sorely miss the numerous photos they were able to get of Kate spilling out of clubs (no shame, parts of my twenties weren’t much better lol) and they never had photos of Meghan like that.
‘Kate organised a self aggrandising stunt to pull focus from the Sussex visit’ ✅✅✅
That line doesn’t even make sense. Why is that the homecoming Brits deserve??? WTF???
England is not safe for Meghan. I keep saying that I trust H&M to make the right decisions for their family, and I do, but the more I read this kind of deranged crap, the more I worry.
What Britain really deserves is responsible journalism, but they’re not going to be getting that either.
Meghan also went to the one year to go event in Dusseldorf.
UK is going through a lot at the moment as we change PM’s for the seventh time since Brexit and yet BM is going into meltdown about the possibility of a small family of four making a brief visit!? All of this out of proportion response should never have happened in the first place and certainly never escalated to the pitch it has now!! It should be no big deal if man wants to visit his home country for a visit with his family. BM are acting like if anybody settles abroad to live and work in the country of their partner ‘s origin then they have zero right to return!? Completely unreasonable and beyond bizarre!!
So the injured soldiers don’t count and RAVAC have made fools of themselves after agreeing that he needs protection but they are not going to give it. A few weeks earlier they wanted Harry to come back here, get divorced and marry an English rose (White Woman.)
The Spectator is taking lessons from the Daily Wail.
Beyond the fact they don’t speak for an entire country of millions, why do they act like it’s some grave offense that two people would travel to a country for business, charity and pleasure? Why would the larger populace even care in the scheme of their daily lives?
This is why articles like this don’t work and don’t make any sense, and just highlight that they’re only speaking for a very small subset of people that are angry at Sussex success. Because outside of the security issue, how is this visit any different than whatever Melinda French was just doing in the country?
And I see now their narrative is there’s no reason for them to come for the one year to go event, like they created it whole cloth this year, and haven’t done it for every other Invictus games for the past six years. And next year it’ll be, there’s no reason for the Founder and Patron to come to the Games because they are well established and don’t need him anymore.
They have to realize that people notice that they are reacting ridiculously to the possibility of them coming, and that doesn’t scream irrelevant. Especially after the shambles they were in for the Australia trip just a few months ago. Even the most tuned out person notices you showing your entire ass twice in a four month period about the same people.
If there’ s no pressing need for the founder of an event like this to be present at all important dates, then there is no pressing need for William to go to wherever Earthshit is being held with taxpayer security and taxpayer travel, right?
Great point! One I will constantly bring up whenever Earthflop is discussed! LOL
You’re right. William does NOT have to be at Earthshot, which unfortunately isn’t the argument you want to make when it comes to Harry.
After this no more host games in the UK or the USA.
I agree 100% with that.
Why would the Sussexes’ personal wealth need to be ‘remarked upon’ in the context of security when it’s a matter of public record that Harry went to court to ask if he could pay for this himself but the judge said no? Surely even Larman must know that Harry’s private security team can’t bear arms or access intel. And Meghan always attends the Invictus one year to go events with Harry. Is Larman in danger of morphing into Psycho Sykes? Yikes.
Maybe the average British citizen won’t give a damn, but the tabloids will certainly try to make us think that the entire island is mobbing. I’ve always been curious about the demographics of the hits on these types of article- how many of them, and how many of the commenters are even from that country?
I only read a few lines but this piece definitely comes from the school of psycho Sykes. The ugliness, the bitter and twisted commentary, the misogyny. It leans into Jeremy clarkson territory too. I don’t know how these pieces aren’t reported. It makes all of the UK look awful even though, yes I know, he doesn’t represent them, but it leaves that after-taste.
I also believe Meghan should take her place and not be afraid of doing charity in the UK. She doesn’t have to be patron but be present. This might effectively shut up naysayers.
Harry and Meghan have develop a stealth method for moving to insure their security. I believe they can continue doing this when visiting the UK for work or pleasure. There are many ways to keep their children safe without the royals protection scam.
I really want someone to go on air screaming they have offered to pay for security like dozens of other private citizens have done. They have been denied so they don’t have it when in the UK!
At first I really didn’t want Meghan to go. I was worried about her safety. Now I think she should go and leave the children with her mother and security in whatever part of Europe they are in so that King Charles doesn’t even get a glimpse of them. I want her to have a big smile on her face regardless of any groups that show up to jeer at her. I want her to show them that she is over them and will travel as she pleases. As long as she does have some security to prevent knife wielders from getting close to her, I think she will be okay.
Right now the British media are trying to control her, she needs to show them that she is not someone who can be controlled. That’s how you gain control over your situation. After the visit, I would send specially curated “As Ever” gift baskets to people I had met to thank them for their hospitality.
I wish Meghan would go to Wimbledon to watch Serena play.
Congratulations Alexander you have just been awarded your Batchelors Degree in Meghan hatred. Inorder to achieve this award you must write a story that includes all the talking points of the past six years about a woman that you have never met and who has done you or your country no harm. No doubt you will look back in years to come as this was your greatest achievement.
This is the most hateful article I have read. This is sad beyond belief , what has Meghan ever done to deserve this kind treatment. Will it ever end
These so called Journalists DO NOT speak for the British people. I love Harry and Meghan, as do my family and friends. Majority of the country would welcome them back with open arms. Our media, especially ‘royal experts’ are some of the most spiteful, venomous, out of touch cretins in Journalism.
After reading this I think Meghan should go to the UK.
They won’t mind if I say they don’t deserve her. Because they don’t and never did. Blind idiots.