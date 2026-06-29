Kate Gosselin is ‘spiraling’ over the news of son Collin’s tell-all memoir



In 2023, Jon & Kate Plus 8’s Collin Gosselin went public about the alleged child abuse he suffered from his mother, Kate Gosselin. He was scapegoated, locked in the basement and later institutionalized at age 12. Collin’s dad Jon Gosselin won full custody in 2018, when Collin was 14. Collin’s sister, Hannah, has also been living with their dad for years. Hannah backed up her brother’s abuse claims. Their older sister, Mady, publicly defended Kate and accused Collin of abuse and racism, a typical DARVO tactic surely dictated by Kate.

Collin is releasing a tell-all memoir titled “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.” According to sources, Kate is panicking that the full scope of her abuse is about to come out. From Page Six:

Kate Gosselin is allegedly freaking out over what her estranged son Collin will reveal in his upcoming memoir, “In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.” “Kate had no idea this book was in the works,” an insider told the Daily Mail on Saturday, noting that the TLC alum, 51, hasn’t spoken to Collin since she institutionalized him as a child. “She didn’t expect any of this to ever come out. Now she’s spiraling because she knows it’s about to hit the fan,” they continued. Kate, who shares the 22-year-old with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, has allegedly told people that her son’s accusations are based off of “zero facts.” However, Collin claims he has “the evidence to back everything up.” “Kate can’t stop this book from coming out but I have no doubt she wishes she could,” the source insisted. According to the source, Collin’s sextuplet siblings, Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah, and twin siblings, Cara and Madelyn, 25, will also be blindsided by his tell-all. The insider claims the brood doesn’t “really know the truth of what happened to him” beyond what Kate has said. Page Six reached out to a rep for Kate for comment. The cover of the book, which was revealed Tuesday, features an old photograph of Kate covering Collin’s mouth with her hand. Collin promised to expose “the shocking facade of his picture-perfect family” in the tell-all, which releases this fall. According to the publisher, fans will hear the “never-before-told story of how [Collin] escaped and found his way back from the dark.” “This is a reckoning with the dark side of fame: the systems, the entourage, and the institutions that allowed one boy to be erased,” the statement added. In his book, Collin will touch on “being held down, the basement cell where he was hidden for years and the cocktail of powerful antipsychotics forced on an 11-year-old boy.”

[From Page Six]

I have no doubt that Kate is freaking out over Collin’s book. Abusers thrive on power and control. They also depend on their victim’s silence. Collin’s memoir takes those things away from Kate. Hannah’s estrangement allegedly began after Kate pulled her arm so hard that she had to go to the hospital. The other children know what went on behind the scenes and this book may be just what they need to speak out too.

Collin’s book doesn’t come out until October 13. I expect Kate to send her other kids after him in the press, just like she sent Mady out to do her dirty work three years ago. It’s all so disgusting. I hope Collin and Hannah are able to find their peace and that the rest of the Gosselin kids are OK and have independence from their mom.