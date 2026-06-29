Sykes: The judgment in Prince Harry’s Mail lawsuit might come out this week

Again, I have no insider information regarding this messy situation with the Sussex family’s scheduled UK visit. I’m analyzing the reporting and the sourcing like everyone else, trying to understand what’s really happening and who is really behind some of these stories. It didn’t even occur to me that some of the chaos is being fueled by a completely different storyline: Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the Mail/ANL. Harry and a half-dozen celebrities sued the Mail for hacking, blagging, unlawful conduct and more. It took YEARS to even get this lawsuit to trial, and the trial was earlier this year. In the British civil courts, it usually takes about five or six months for the judge to issue his or her ruling. Which means that the ruling could be coming out any day now. Per Tom Sykes’ Royalist Substack (he posted this on Sunday):

Fascinating rumors circulating that the judgement in Harry’s case against the Mail Group—you know, the one where he was exposed as a massive liar who had flirted with Mail journalist Charlotte Griffiths aka CG-String, invited another Mail journalist Katie Nichol to a party and relied on criminals, hackers and con men to gather evidence for him—will be published next week. I’m pretty sure Harry the self-identified dragon slayer will very much not have won a resounding victory. Maybe that’s another reason why Meghan doesn’t want to come back to the UK, along with her fear that she will be assassinated by a sniper, of course.

[From The Royalist Substack]

What a nasty piece of work he is. They all are, all of these royal reporters. They’re sadists who are gleeful at the idea of harm coming to Harry and Meghan, mostly Meghan. But I did want to talk about the “rumors” of a judgement… if the Mail ruling is coming out any day now, that too would explain the shambolic and dangerous reporting around the Sussexes right now. This is what the British press does every single time with Harry’s media lawsuits: the press cartel goes way overboard, predicting defeat and humiliation for Harry, then Harry wins and they twist the victory to make it sound like it was never a big deal in the first place. And again, Harry isn’t the only plaintiff in this Mail lawsuit, even if the royalists want to make it sound that way.