Sykes: The judgment in Prince Harry’s Mail lawsuit might come out this week

Again, I have no insider information regarding this messy situation with the Sussex family’s scheduled UK visit. I’m analyzing the reporting and the sourcing like everyone else, trying to understand what’s really happening and who is really behind some of these stories. It didn’t even occur to me that some of the chaos is being fueled by a completely different storyline: Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the Mail/ANL. Harry and a half-dozen celebrities sued the Mail for hacking, blagging, unlawful conduct and more. It took YEARS to even get this lawsuit to trial, and the trial was earlier this year. In the British civil courts, it usually takes about five or six months for the judge to issue his or her ruling. Which means that the ruling could be coming out any day now. Per Tom Sykes’ Royalist Substack (he posted this on Sunday):
Fascinating rumors circulating that the judgement in Harry’s case against the Mail Group—you know, the one where he was exposed as a massive liar who had flirted with Mail journalist Charlotte Griffiths aka CG-String, invited another Mail journalist Katie Nichol to a party and relied on criminals, hackers and con men to gather evidence for him—will be published next week. I’m pretty sure Harry the self-identified dragon slayer will very much not have won a resounding victory. Maybe that’s another reason why Meghan doesn’t want to come back to the UK, along with her fear that she will be assassinated by a sniper, of course.
[From The Royalist Substack]
What a nasty piece of work he is. They all are, all of these royal reporters. They’re sadists who are gleeful at the idea of harm coming to Harry and Meghan, mostly Meghan. But I did want to talk about the “rumors” of a judgement… if the Mail ruling is coming out any day now, that too would explain the shambolic and dangerous reporting around the Sussexes right now. This is what the British press does every single time with Harry’s media lawsuits: the press cartel goes way overboard, predicting defeat and humiliation for Harry, then Harry wins and they twist the victory to make it sound like it was never a big deal in the first place. And again, Harry isn’t the only plaintiff in this Mail lawsuit, even if the royalists want to make it sound that way.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
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Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 28 March, 2023. He is part of a group suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) in the High Court over phone hacking allegations.,Image: 765696131, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
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Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Thursday 30 March, 2023. He is part of a group suing the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) in the High Court over phone hacking allegations.,Image: 766160550, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
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Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice for the High Court Trial against Associated Newspapers Limited,Image: 1067626490, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry, Credit line: Phil Lewis/Wenn/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry arrives at the High Court, Rolls Building. Several high-profile people, including Prince Harry, have taken legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.
Pictured: Prince Harry
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice after the start of his legal appeal against a High Court ruling on his security arrangements in the UK.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Royal Court of Justice for the trial against publishers of the Daily Mail newspaper over alleged unlawful information gathering dating back 30 years
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Someone should report that substack. That’s awful!
Comments on his latest vicious Daily Beast column include several calls for the Beast to fire him. I used the Beast’s link to tell them the piece was lies from start (Harry wasn’t in Montecito) to end.
If enough of us complain, maybe they’ll do something? Although also, Tina Brown was behind hiring him.
I hope he gets let go. That whole post was unhinged. And them trying to turn this into Meghan is lying about the threats against her. I mean he seems to want something bad to happen to the whole family.
Sykes had/has access to the outside royal circle. He needs the money and knows his negative posts about H&M bring in more clicks and $£€ than anything positive and/or complimentary. He is awful and hateful.
He’s gone the way of Dan Wooton, Angela Levin and Tom Bower – it’s a hatred motivated by something more than clicks. An ugliness inside that is vomited out.
Good God. I’ve never seen anything quite as vicious as this before, even from Psycho Sykes. Not to mention the fact that there are so many lies in just one brief extract. He can’t have followed the same court case as I did.
Oh see, I’ve been expecting this and saying it in the comments for weeks now. That the verdict would come out while Harry was in the uk or right before. I honestly can’t get a read on if Harry will win this one. I have seen some reporters, and not the usual royal ones, say that this might be one he won’t win, but I have no idea. But whatever the verdict, I did expect it to come out around this time.
Private investigator in Prince Harry case says admissions in his name ‘a pack of lies’ | Daily Mail | The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/media/2026/mar/23/private-investigator-gavin-burrows-prince-harry-case-admission-pack-of-lies
This article sheds light on the problematic evidence of Gavin Burrows from his evidence at trial 3 months ago. A statement was signed by him in 2021 admitted illegal activity working as a private investigator for the newspaper but at trial he denied signing said statement. It is up to the Judge to make a decision based upon the entirety of evidence presented so we must wait and see the outcome.
I followed the case. It wasn’t widely reported (no surprise, lol!) that the statement Burrows claimed was fake with a forged signature was shown to be one that was drawn up with his involvement by a solicitor. And that it was impossible for that electronic signature to have been forged.
Sykes needs to be cautioned or something by the met police. Every day he incites and riles up the worst haters and truly demented people who either believe the kids aren’t real or hate them and the parents. He is absolutely vile and he HATES Meghan something vicious. The way he does a video analyzing every instagram post making fun of her and also he is obsessed with the kids. Zooming in etc
He is 52 and acts like a hateful child. But this is his only income.
Of course the verdict will come out during the Sussex visit. What else could be used to overshadow their trip? They’ve already thrown everything but the kitchen sink at them.
Ahhhhhhhh. Now it all makes sense. Can’t have Harry doing a victory lap. Of course not. Not when Charles and Camilla hired an ex-Daily Mail hack as their communications secretary. Jesus. These people all sleep with the same dogs and come up with the same fleas. And as an owner of a lovely rescue dog, that’s an insult to dogs.
I posted a few weeks about my fear the verdict would come during this period…yikes…
Sykes really is beyond the pale with the nasty assassination by sniper comment.
Harry should sue. This is unacceptable.
That comment is chilling.. it is inciting violence against Meghan no doubt about it and I believe he should be held accountable for this my god he is one truly evil man.
I used to see Sykes as the aristo voice in royal reporting. As in someone who dislikes both W&K and H&M but hates H&M way more. Like the rest of the aristos. It’s why he would sometimes write articles spilling some W&K tea or criticise them. Of course they weren’t as critical as his H&M articles but they were there.
But in the last year or so, something has broken within him. He’s gone from smarmy, elitist dislike to straight up deranger nonsense you find on Twitter. I get his sources are William’s friends and/or social circle and he doesn’t want to bite the hand that feeds him. Or he hangs out with.
But his writing is so far gone that I don’t think it’s “I don’t want to lose my sources”. I’m not sure what happened but his writing has turned into deranger fanfiction.
He seems like a very broken person. That post is sickening.
As a former addict (drugs AND alcohol for many years) I suppose Psycho Sykes could be using again. If I remember rightly, he was even kicked out of Eton for this back in the day. But he’s always been a horrible, amoral little squirt.
Vile.
Honestly, I’m concerned about the safety of the Duchess and her children.
That “joke” at the end about a sniper?????
He was … rolling is eyes that the Sussex are concerned about that while driving rabid hate hoping to lead to that, so they can spend the rest of their miserable lives re-writing history about the “tragedy”.
Like- she and her kids shpuld never set foot in the uk.
Sykes is a deranger. I have no doubt about that.
Apalling. Shouldn’t this POS be investigated fro some of the stuff he writes? I don’t usually name calling, but this creature really deserves it.
I hope he wins, despite all the prejudice in England against him and Meghan. As we know, Harry is a very brave man, like Daniel going into the lions’ den.