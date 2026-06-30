Mail: Prince William should ask Carole Middleton for advice about Prince Harry

The remarkable thing about the Windsors’ six-plus-year psychodrama over Prince Harry and Meghan is how infrequently the Windsors are actually called out for being bitter, childish and petulant. It feels like that observation is lurking behind much of the commentary, but few will say it outloud, especially when it comes to Prince William. I think the establishment has such mixed feelings about William, honestly. They know that the Scooter King’s reign of terror will be awful, but they also find it useful to have William and Harry at odds. It must make William easier to control and manipulate? I’ve always suggested that the current situation – with William incandescent with rage 24-7 over Harry – is specifically to Queen Camilla’s liking. She wanted Diana’s sons to be at odds and look at what happened. Well, the Mail’s Nadine Dorries has a hysterical column about how the Sussexes are awful (obviously) but William should still find it in his heart to reconcile with Harry. Dorries actually suggested that William seek out Carole Middleton’s advice!!!!
Harry and Meghan have yet to set foot in Britain and already I’m exhausted by the predictable drama accompanying the visit. Last week we learned that the Duke, Duchess and their children would arrive on July 7, take up an offer of royal accommodation and that Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, would meet with their grandfather, the King. By Sunday, it wasn’t happening. Harry was reportedly ‘reconsidering’ bringing his wife and children after his request for taxpayer-funded police protection was rejected.
He is said to be distraught that this significant step towards reconciliation with his family is now under threat. Well, I’m with Harry on this. He should get the security he’s asking for because there is much at stake here. Like most people, I’ve been appalled by the entitled and destructive behaviour of the Sussexes, the money-grubbing bombshell interviews, the Netflix series; his tawdry memoir and Meghan’s blatant disrespect for our late Queen. They have rocked the institution and heaped upset and pain on the King, Queen, and William and Kate who are committed to public duty and upholding the integrity of the Firm.
But Harry is here for just five days, the official purpose of the visit is to drum up support for his Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027. The unofficial purpose is perhaps even more important – to allow our King who, let’s not forget, is still undergoing cancer treatment, to spend time with the precious grandchildren he hasn’t seen for four years. As a taxpayer, I don’t begrudge the cost of facilitating that.
Of course, I would love to see a rapprochement between the Sussexes and Wales, too, and for George, Charlotte and Louis to get to know their little American cousins. William is reportedly utterly resistant to the idea. Too angry and too hurt ever to forgive his errant brother and his wife for trashing the family, the institution and causing Kate so much grief.
But I wonder if William might consult someone close to him who has her own experience of a wayward sibling and family tensions. A matriarchal figure who is as trustworthy as she is wise and for whom family is everything… Step forward, Carole Middleton.
Readers may recall that Carole has a younger brother, one Gary Goldsmith, a four-times married, former hell raiser with a tumultuous love life who has faced unsubstantiated allegations of illegal drug use – in 2009, he was filmed cutting lines of cocaine for a sex worker at a party in Ibiza. He famously hosted William and Kate before they married at his luxury party villa in Ibiza, Maison de Bang Bang, was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother and has never been shy about talking to journalists about his ‘perfect’ niece Kate or offering his opinion on other members of the Royal Family.
The potential for embarrassment was enormous. He is our future queen’s uncle after all. But did Carole banish her only sibling from the family or forbid all contact with ‘Naughty Uncle Gary’ when William and Kate married in 2011? She did not – and Gary attended the nuptials alongside his then-wife Luan.
She has managed these difficult situations with skill and diplomacy. In 2017, for example, when Gary attended niece Pippa Middleton’s wedding, he was allowed into the church but not to the post-wedding reception at the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor. It wasn’t a perfect solution, but nor was it destructive and for this I admire Carole Middleton greatly. She has worked hard to maintain cordial, if not ultra close relations with Gary (who now leads a less frenetic life) and her niece Tallulah.
…So, Wills, why not have a word with your formidable mother-in-law who knows a thing or two about family unity? Put your pride and hurt aside. You won’t regret it – and you may just get your brother back.
What a great reminder – Dodgy Uncle Gary does blow, appears on reality shows, gives interviews about the Windsors and once punched his wife in the face, and he’s still welcome inside the Middleton tent! All Harry did was marry William’s Suits crush and write a bestselling memoir, surely that’s not as bad as what Uncle Gary did, right?? The “go ask Carole” thing is also funny because a good chunk of the smears on Meghan and Harry have come from the Middletons. Carole was so busy spreading “Meghan made Kate cry” rumors, she forgot to pay her bills! Won’t someone ask Bankrupt Carole for her advice??
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Uncle Gary hit his wife and knocked her unconscious. And went on a reality show saying embarrassing things. She helped keen land scooter and the marriage does not look so great now but keen wants to be queen. Such a pathetic article. Did the saint Carole pay off her debts afylter party pieces flopped. She may be sore at harry for issuing a statement that he was not dating pipp a
Scooter looks miserable with keen. Why would he seek Carole advice
There is a clip goin around of Kate laughing and chatting to this handsome gent at Ascot. Well Carol in her pink marched up to them both, said something to.Kate with that Middleton.face on, didn’t even acknowledge de man, she gave him a cross dirty look so.he left promptly. Lol., Kate went to.leave with Carol.still talking to her, Kate looked p.ssed ! Unbelievable carry on, Kate is a woman in her 40s ffk.!
What kind of advice would she give ,.she owes people thousands or more ! Common crook.
Taken literally, “as trustworthy as she is wise” is 100% correct. Now, if they’d said cunning or scheming it would have been correct and incorrect in a totally different way.
Yes. Can’t think of anyone less trustworthy or wise than that skank Carole middleclass. I think she would love to exploit Harry’s family to try to elevate her own.
Don’t insult the middle class. During these royal festivities, Carole—with her mouth perpetually wide open, a glass constantly in hand, drinking as if she had just returned from the Sahara, all while throwing herself at aristocrats and touching their faces—looks and acts like a common, uncouth woman, not a representative of the middle class. Her daughter is, unfortunately, the spitting image of her mother; despite so many years in the company of the royal family, she still hasn’t even learned how to eat—stuffing half her hand into her mouth along with the snack—and at a state banquet, she might even loudly announce that she is going to the loo.
Carole was so busy spreading “Meghan made Kate cry” rumors, she forgot to pay her bills! Won’t someone ask Bankrupt Carole for her advice??
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Keep a mini bottle of wine in your handbag William, it solves most problems – Ma Middleton, probably
This is one of those articles that is either intentionally or unintentionally shady (I dont know this writer so cant decide.) yes it has the required attacks on Harry and Meghan – but also mentions that they should be able to travel to the UK for invictus and that Charles should see his grandchildren (hint hint Charles, she’s saying give them security.) It paints William as cold and angry and then lists all of Gary goldsmith’s issues and reminds us that he was still at William and Kate’s wedding. Ouch.
So before I opened this I actually thought the rationale was that Carole has experience with dealing with sibling estrangement because Kate and Pippa are beefing and the British media was trying to call that out. 😂
I’m guessing that Harry — like his mother would have done — saw through Carole from a mile away and avoided her on principle in what limited exposure he had to this individual. She seems tacky. Also she lies. Also she cheats. And steals. She’s really a vile specimen. But as for William, the Middletons couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. ;-D
As Kaiser said, Carole is compromised and was a willing participant in the smear campaign against Meghan. Let’s not forget that she also involved in the briefing against Meghan in the run up to Pippa’s wedding.