Mail: Prince William should ask Carole Middleton for advice about Prince Harry

The remarkable thing about the Windsors’ six-plus-year psychodrama over Prince Harry and Meghan is how infrequently the Windsors are actually called out for being bitter, childish and petulant. It feels like that observation is lurking behind much of the commentary, but few will say it outloud, especially when it comes to Prince William. I think the establishment has such mixed feelings about William, honestly. They know that the Scooter King’s reign of terror will be awful, but they also find it useful to have William and Harry at odds. It must make William easier to control and manipulate? I’ve always suggested that the current situation – with William incandescent with rage 24-7 over Harry – is specifically to Queen Camilla’s liking. She wanted Diana’s sons to be at odds and look at what happened. Well, the Mail’s Nadine Dorries has a hysterical column about how the Sussexes are awful (obviously) but William should still find it in his heart to reconcile with Harry. Dorries actually suggested that William seek out Carole Middleton’s advice!!!!

Harry and Meghan have yet to set foot in Britain and already I’m exhausted by the predictable drama accompanying the visit. Last week we learned that the Duke, Duchess and their children would arrive on July 7, take up an offer of royal accommodation and that Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, would meet with their grandfather, the King. By Sunday, it wasn’t happening. Harry was reportedly ‘reconsidering’ bringing his wife and children after his request for taxpayer-funded police protection was rejected.

He is said to be distraught that this significant step towards reconciliation with his family is now under threat. Well, I’m with Harry on this. He should get the security he’s asking for because there is much at stake here. Like most people, I’ve been appalled by the entitled and destructive behaviour of the Sussexes, the money-grubbing bombshell interviews, the Netflix series; his tawdry memoir and Meghan’s blatant disrespect for our late Queen. They have rocked the institution and heaped upset and pain on the King, Queen, and William and Kate who are committed to public duty and upholding the integrity of the Firm.

But Harry is here for just five days, the official purpose of the visit is to drum up support for his Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027. The unofficial purpose is perhaps even more important – to allow our King who, let’s not forget, is still undergoing cancer treatment, to spend time with the precious grandchildren he hasn’t seen for four years. As a taxpayer, I don’t begrudge the cost of facilitating that.

Of course, I would love to see a rapprochement between the Sussexes and Wales, too, and for George, Charlotte and Louis to get to know their little American cousins. William is reportedly utterly resistant to the idea. Too angry and too hurt ever to forgive his errant brother and his wife for trashing the family, the institution and causing Kate so much grief.

But I wonder if William might consult someone close to him who has her own experience of a wayward sibling and family tensions. A matriarchal figure who is as trustworthy as she is wise and for whom family is everything… Step forward, Carole Middleton.

Readers may recall that Carole has a younger brother, one Gary Goldsmith, a four-times married, former hell raiser with a tumultuous love life who has faced unsubstantiated allegations of illegal drug use – in 2009, he was filmed cutting lines of cocaine for a sex worker at a party in Ibiza. He famously hosted William and Kate before they married at his luxury party villa in Ibiza, Maison de Bang Bang, was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother and has never been shy about talking to journalists about his ‘perfect’ niece Kate or offering his opinion on other members of the Royal Family.

The potential for embarrassment was enormous. He is our future queen’s uncle after all. But did Carole banish her only sibling from the family or forbid all contact with ‘Naughty Uncle Gary’ when William and Kate married in 2011? She did not – and Gary attended the nuptials alongside his then-wife Luan.

She has managed these difficult situations with skill and diplomacy. In 2017, for example, when Gary attended niece Pippa Middleton’s wedding, he was allowed into the church but not to the post-wedding reception at the Middleton family home, Bucklebury Manor. It wasn’t a perfect solution, but nor was it destructive and for this I admire Carole Middleton greatly. She has worked hard to maintain cordial, if not ultra close relations with Gary (who now leads a less frenetic life) and her niece Tallulah.

…So, Wills, why not have a word with your formidable mother-in-law who knows a thing or two about family unity? Put your pride and hurt aside. You won’t regret it – and you may just get your brother back.