TMZ: Taylor Swift’s wedding will have ‘personally curated food stations’

One of my favorite parts of covering celebrity weddings is anything and everything about the reception food, drinks and wedding cake. Taylor Swift is someone who likes to try different restaurants and different cuisines, and she’s a regular visitor to many of New York’s hottest restaurants and private clubs. Meanwhile, by the sound of it, Travis Kelce is more of a chicken-tender guy. No disrespect – if you’ve had bad restaurant experiences or a tricky stomach, you learn to order simple dishes which are difficult to screw up. So what will Travis and Taylor’s wedding menu look like? How will she feed 1000 guests in Madison Square Garden?
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making sure nobody leaves their wedding celebration hungry … and Tay’s putting her own stamp on the menu with dishes from some of her favorite restaurants!
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Taylor personally curated food stations for the celebration at Madison Square Garden, with specialty bites being brought in from a handful of her go-to spots.
We’re told every menu item has the bride-to-be’s seal of approval … though exactly which restaurants made the cut is still under wraps.
One thing we do know? Taylor’s taste is pretty darn good … so their guests won’t be disappointed!
MSG is already seeing a flurry of activity before the big July 3 event … with lighting and other equipment being delivered Monday … and more expected in the following days.
It’ll be interesting to see what exactly is on the menu … stay tuned.
[From TMZ]
“Personally curated food stations” sounds good but rather fussy. Elites roll their eyes at buffets, but there are some cool ways to do buffets so that everyone gets what they want, and it would probably be pretty difficult to serve 1000 people tableside. Now this is stressing me out too – I hope Taylor and Travis understand that they’ve got tons of people coming to their wedding and those people need more than cute appetizers and tea cakes.
What else? NBC’s New York affiliate has their own sources in Camp Swift, and they’re hearing that it will basically be three days of events and celebrations from July 2-4, with the more private wedding and then the huge celebration, which will include anywhere from 700 to 1100 guests. Sources also said that Taylor and Travis are making every guest sign an NDA.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Taylor Swift’s Instagram.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen arriving at The Polo Bar in New York City for a cozy dinner outing. Taylor looked elegant in a black off-the-shoulder top and gray wide-leg trousers paired with a sleek handbag, while Travis kept it understated in an all-black ensemble as they enjoyed another evening together in Manhattan.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
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New York, NY Taylor Swift turned heads while arriving at Zero Bond in New York City wearing a crisp white belted blouse paired with silky wide-leg trousers and black heels.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 14 MAY 2026
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New York, NY Taylor Swift leaves Zero Bond in New York City wearing a crisp white belted blouse paired with silky wide-leg trousers and black heels.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 14 MAY 2026
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Celebrities at the 2024 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Where: Queens, New York, United States
When: 08 Sep 2024
Credit: Robert Bell/INSTARimages
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Celebrities at the 2024 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Where: Queens, New York, United States
When: 08 Sep 2024
Credit: David Lobel/INSTARimages
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the NDA is why I doubt a lot of these stories. I mean way to much detail and not to the usual Tree outlets makes me think something is up. However, I could be wrong and I hope they have the wedding of their dreams.
I concur. While I’m enjoying the coverage – it just seems like guessing.
I hope she enjoys the hell out of the whole event.
As a woman who loves to plan and is incredibly detail oriented, I bet it was be fabulous.
Still interested in what parts of the building they are using and how they’ll make it not look like an elegant location.
I got off social media for my mental health, but I may have to get on this weekend if the swifties are buzzing.
I think a lot of this is being generated by ai based on bot comments…. lol. I really look forward to this being over and her dipping out of constant public sight (site?) for a while. I doubt all this intense coverage is leaking from their camps, but this wedding has taken a life of its own. If they have really let the guest list get totally bloated, I don’t think NDAs will stop the leaks.
“Food station” is probably “pop up restaurant” in billionaire speak. Logistically, that might also be the best way to feed 1000 guests.
Remember Meghan and the yoga studio with a floating floor and the copper tub for Frogmore? That’s why I never believe anything that claims minute details about a celebrity unless it comes from the celebrity
Remember the Ozempic after party at the Oscars? Nah there’s no way Tay would skimp on the food. Tasting stations are a great idea as long as there’s enough that people aren’t constantly in line.
what happened ?
There was an Oscar party that only served like Costco veggie platters and a zillion hilarious tweets were born.
Nobody eats at industry events, anyway.
I just realized that they don’t (judging by how slim everyone is), but I’m now hoping for an invite just so I can eat at her wedding. I’m sure the food will be good haha.
I for have decided to embrace this circus. Do I like either one of them? No, not really. But they are apparently making this a spectacle so give us a spectacle! Red carpet arrivals! Travis coming in on an elephant! Taylor pulling up with a 20 ft train and 10 people carrying it. A ten-tier cake that would make a Saudi Royal jealous! Give me all of it Trayvis!
I’m sure the food will be amazing, but I’d be worrying about whether or not anyone is actually going to eat it! It’s going to be hot as f–k, and for me, with weather like that, I don’t feel like eating anything more than like, a salad or a small hummus bowl.