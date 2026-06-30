TMZ: Taylor Swift’s wedding will have ‘personally curated food stations’

One of my favorite parts of covering celebrity weddings is anything and everything about the reception food, drinks and wedding cake. Taylor Swift is someone who likes to try different restaurants and different cuisines, and she’s a regular visitor to many of New York’s hottest restaurants and private clubs. Meanwhile, by the sound of it, Travis Kelce is more of a chicken-tender guy. No disrespect – if you’ve had bad restaurant experiences or a tricky stomach, you learn to order simple dishes which are difficult to screw up. So what will Travis and Taylor’s wedding menu look like? How will she feed 1000 guests in Madison Square Garden?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making sure nobody leaves their wedding celebration hungry … and Tay’s putting her own stamp on the menu with dishes from some of her favorite restaurants! Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Taylor personally curated food stations for the celebration at Madison Square Garden, with specialty bites being brought in from a handful of her go-to spots. We’re told every menu item has the bride-to-be’s seal of approval … though exactly which restaurants made the cut is still under wraps. One thing we do know? Taylor’s taste is pretty darn good … so their guests won’t be disappointed! MSG is already seeing a flurry of activity before the big July 3 event … with lighting and other equipment being delivered Monday … and more expected in the following days. It’ll be interesting to see what exactly is on the menu … stay tuned.

[From TMZ]

“Personally curated food stations” sounds good but rather fussy. Elites roll their eyes at buffets, but there are some cool ways to do buffets so that everyone gets what they want, and it would probably be pretty difficult to serve 1000 people tableside. Now this is stressing me out too – I hope Taylor and Travis understand that they’ve got tons of people coming to their wedding and those people need more than cute appetizers and tea cakes.

What else? NBC’s New York affiliate has their own sources in Camp Swift, and they’re hearing that it will basically be three days of events and celebrations from July 2-4, with the more private wedding and then the huge celebration, which will include anywhere from 700 to 1100 guests. Sources also said that Taylor and Travis are making every guest sign an NDA.