Prince William: ‘Homelessness is not an individual failure; it is a systemic failure’

Last week, Prince William was forced into revealing his income taxes since he became the Prince of Wales and took over the Duchy of Cornwall. William paid roughly £20 million in three years for his income on a duchy worth £1.2 billion. Much like his father, William is involved in a lot of sketchy financial situations, and similarly, these scandals are so dry and flavorless that they’re mostly ignored by the British press. The one thing people do understand is that William is a slumlord with a vast empire of poorly-insulated shacks, and his working-class tenants are largely stuck paying for their repairs out of pocket. But William also wants to be known as the savior of homelessness, and he’s back to talking about homelessness this week.
Homelessness is not the fault of the individual but the “systems” that fail them, the Prince of Wales will say on Tuesday. The Prince, who is marking three years of his Homewards project, will say that research now shows it is possible to end homelessness.
“Homelessness is not an individual failure; it is a systemic failure. And, if systems help create the problem, then systems can help prevent it,” he will say. “By trialling new approaches, Homewards is demonstrating how prevention can be embedded across every part of our society. Proving that our true strength emerges not in isolation, but in a shared purpose that makes us greater than the sum of our parts.”
Hazel Detsiny, the executive director for homelessness at the Royal Foundation, said they were now seeing “green shoots and clear evidence of what works in practice to prevent homelessness”.
When asked what her meetings with the Prince were like, Ms Detsiny said: “Punchy, I would say. But the question that the Prince always asks me is ‘How will we know this has worked at the end of five years and how will we know it’s worked for long-term change?’ If we start to change the culture, if people across the whole society think differently, act differently, work together, feel optimistic, then that will also be part of that sustainable long-term change that will spread to other places.”
She went on to say: “We’re not claiming that we’ve got all the answers. We’re only at the halfway point, but we are now seeing green shoots and clear evidence of what works in practice to prevent homelessness and how we can then move on to deliver at scale over the next years.”
[From The Telegraph]
“Punchy?” What a well-selected word. William must be an absolute trainwreck in those meetings with his own staff. Note what else Hazel Destiny says, which should have been said by William: “We’re not claiming that we’ve got all the answers.” That’s how William should have approached Homewards, that’s how this project should have been billed – we don’t have all the answers, but we’re trying this out to see if we can see a tangible impact. Instead, William has gone from bragging about his billion-pound slumlord duchy to promoting himself as the homelessness savior.
Incidentally, William spoke about homelessness a few weeks ago at the London Tech Week conference. He revealed another program at that conference – a program in which Homewards is partnering with banks and phone companies to spy on their own clients as a way to “predict homelessness.” As I wrote at the time, “this sounds less about preventing homelessness and more like giving banks and businesses unfettered permission for an outrageous breach of sensitive data collection. It also sounds like they’re more concerned about monitoring homelessness rather than solving.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Kensington Palace’s Instagram.
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, prepares to hammer a nail into one of the homes that is being built, as he visits the construction site of 10 new sustainable homes delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall, and to help tackle the Isles’ acute housing shortage, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151022, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, meets with care home residents during his visit to the Isles of Scilly Hospital on the day he officially opens a new facility there, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104150906, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, hammers a nail into one of the homes that is being built, as he visits the construction site of 10 new sustainable homes delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall, and to help tackle the Isles’ acute housing shortage, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151003, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, hammers a nail into one of the homes that is being built, as he visits the construction site of 10 new sustainable homes delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall, and to help tackle the Isles’ acute housing shortage, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151039, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, replants a shelterbelt tree to help replace those trees lost to Storm Goretti in January 2026, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151048, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, The Duke of Cornwall, arrives to replant a shelterbelt tree to help replace those trees lost to Storm Goretti in January 2026, in St Mary’s, Isles of Scilly, Britain, May 22, 2026.,Image: 1104151071, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Hannah McKay/Avalon
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22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall arrived on St Mary’s aboard the island’s new pilot boat ‘John Guy.’ His Royal Highness visited the Isles of Scilly Hospital and met staff, patients and opened a new facility which has increased medical capacity to the Isles. The Duke then visited the near complete construction site of 10 new sustainable homes being delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall.,Image: 1104159218, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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22/05/2026. St Mary’s, UK. The Duke of Cornwall arrived on St Mary’s aboard the island’s new pilot boat ‘John Guy.’ His Royal Highness visited the Isles of Scilly Hospital and met staff, patients and opened a new facility which has increased medical capacity to the Isles. The Duke then visited the near complete construction site of 10 new sustainable homes being delivered by the Duchy of Cornwall.,Image: 1104159336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Is that last pic for real? Is he seriously just posing there and can’t even put his on the nail??!!
*finger
I know! Someone needs to tell them that photo ops work a little better when they are not quite so obvious.
I love that picture so much. It encompasses William’s whole life in one photo. And he just looks like such an idiot…who needs to concentrate that hard on nailing one nail with a hammer? JFC
“Homelessness is not the fault of the individual but the “systems” that fail them, the Prince of Wales will say on Tuesday.”…It is impossible to underestimate him😒😒😒😒
Next he will announce that water is wet.
What kind of woke shenanigans is this?! lol
Woke shenanigans! I love it.
KP must have read the comments about William’s homelessness project.
The program monitoring people’s finances indicates that they, William and project management, put the onus of homelessness on the individual and their financial management.
This is damage cotrol.
William is “punchy”? He is just a demanding boss. Just kidding.
Yes Willy the system that has paid the monarchy a fortune for thousands of years has failed and taking that income away could end homelessness faster than anything.
Right? They live in a system that ensures that ONE family gets all the goodies that the country has to offer and everybody else has to fend for themselves. And he wants to change all that in five years?
I laugh out loud everytime I see that sasquatch picture!
Same! The sasquatch is my new favourite too.
So will Will’s next step be to say that since he will be head of the “system,” that he will work on systemic changes to relieve homelessness once he is king? Or is that his final statement on homelessness and his final “work” on homelessness? Because of course William doesn’t give a f-ck if other Brits have homes, as long as he has 7 (SEVEN) publicly paid for palaces that are all publicly funded by the “system”, including the countless renovations. But I think for convenience’s sake, he would disallow that he is any part of the system as the king, which is purely a non-political position. I wonder if Harry believes that, now that he and his father are raining chaos on his and his family’s heads about his family’s ability to have a non-lethal trip to William’s England? William, you ARE the system.
It’s a bit rich for a landlord to be talking about homelessness. Didn’t anybody in KP ever think about the contradictions here? William can help to solve homelessness by making rents on his properties affordable and to build more houses on his estates.
What a duo these two “intellectual eagles” make… 🤣
William: “Homelessness is not an individual failure; it is a systemic failure.”
Kate: “The early years matter.”
It’s hard to say which of them is stupider.
Yes, but you’re talking about the same genius who thought it was a good idea to publish pictures of himself taking a private jet to an environmental conference
Sorry, Amy Bee, William doesn’t see any contradictions, nor does he understand the word (a non-reader, you know).
Well, of course its a systemic failure, that’s been pretty well established by this point. Is he going to talk about what systemic failures, exactly? Is he going to talk about a cost of living and affordability crisis, increasing rents, stagnant wages, higher prices across the board? Is he going to talk about the impact of mental health and addiction – actually talk, not just speak in platitudes?
no? okay then.
Didn’t William make the absurd claim that he was going to completely “eliminate” homelessness in the U.K. in five years? Does anyone remember how many years ago he made that statement?
Is William also going to solve mental illness, then? Because that’s a major driver of homelessness. And programs for mental illness–including shelter in the form of residential and behavioral treatment centers and –are severely lacking in the US and I suspect in the UK. Some of the mentally ill would rather live rough than go to dangerous shelters that might be available to them.
Ummm, how did you miss it?!?!?!?! He solved mental illness years ago. Right after he solved racism but before he established peace in the Middle East. Now he’s solving homelessness and then he’ll be all done!
@Becks, I’ve missed you and your comments!
I was on vacation lolol. could barely keep up with the headlines!
Thank you, Captain Obvious.
So yeah, as Becks1 asks, what are you going to do about it?
That’s as far as Captain Obvious can take it. He is part of the system causing these systemic failures. He won’t recognize that part for another 30 years.
Yes, and the sky is blue. Stop the presses.
It’s unreal how this guy makes people think less of him every single time he opens his mouth.