“Jacob Elordi still hasn’t met Kendall Jenner’s famous family” links

Jacob Elordi has been dating Kendall Jenner for months now, but he still hasn’t met the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan? Not even Kim Kardashian?? [Just Jared]
What do we think of the trailer for Robert Eggers’ Werewulf? [LaineyGossip]
Jussie Smollett & Karamo Brown are dating? Oh. [Socialite Life]
Is Supergirl really that bad? [Pajiba]
Jenny Packham’s new collection is very celeb-friendly. [Go Fug Yourself]
A new episode of Interior Motives. [OMG Blog]
Sophia Bush wore Antonio Marras. [RCFA]
Obsession is out on digital this week. [Seriously OMG]
“Prison Wives of TikTok” please stop. [Starcasm]
Photos of Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian through the years. Alexis is at Wimbledon this week, as are their two daughters. I’m still wondering though. [Hollywood Life]
Tracking the Trump economy, month by month. [Buzzfeed]
Dude knows what’s up. There’s a reason Kendall’s dudes still have careers. They serve their time as arm
candy and move on.
There are literally pics of them hanging out with Timmy and Kylie.
Because it’s PR and not real. But more power to them. If the fake pr relationship can help them have real ones I say go for it!
“Jacob Elordi still hasn’t signed his contract to appear on The Kardashians show.”
I saw “Supergirl” this past weekend and thought it was pretty good. Not familiar with the source material but the movie was enjoyable.
I feel like super hero movies you have to go in with the mindset it is fun camp and not serious. You aren’t getting some Oscar caliber movie they are meant to be fun. Now admittedly I have only ever been able to make it through Black Panther (which was more elevated) and Tom Holland’s Spidermans the rest I can’t.
But people acting like it should be this fantastic elevated movie that will get all the awards are doing too much.
Did an awkward kid land the hottest girl in school? Then it’s not a male fantasy film and there’s the answer. It could be Citizen Cane level writing but it’s not catering to the right market.
LOL! Good point. Plus, most men won’t go see a woman-centered movie.
As a feminist and a film lover, it is my opinion that any movie directed by and or starring a woman has 1 star deleted from its rating by male critics. I’m not saying it’s conscious bias and I’m not saying it’s not. It’s an observation I made over the years. So I would go to see Supergirl and I did love Brie Larson in her movie being a superhero. Especially because of this government’s anti-Black, anti-woman stance, people feel more entitled to be openly sexist and openly racist. That is the true “gift” of this administration to the nutters who voted them in (and why not, it was a crooked election with Elon Musk screwing around with the voting machines to make Trump win) is that they are now free to spew hateful speech against anyone non-white and or non-male. They are free to do so without being condemned. I think that it is worth it to all the MAGATS who are failing even more economically because of Trump’s many stupid, shitty moves (let’s begin with the 100 percent tariffs against other countries–which is a legislative power and NOT a presidential one), they don’t care because they love the freedom of being openly disgusting towards others not like themselves.
FWIW, my husband and I saw Supergirl on opening night and loved every single second of it. Zero sexualization of female characters. Kind of shocking.