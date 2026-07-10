Princess Kate is ‘trying to convince’ Prince William to meet with the Sussexes

A few weekends ago, the Mail published a bizarre exclusive by Alison Boshoff, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK visit. The fact that Boshoff wasn’t tipped off about the shambolic and dangerous security situation is telling, but the whole piece was oddly fascinating. Clearly, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have been leaking like sieves about this visit for weeks, and there was a big emphasis on “Meghan won’t be allowed to do this or that,” like flog jam or update her OneOff account. Buried near the end of Boshoff’s piece was an extremely curious note about Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship. “Harry’s friend” told Boshoff that Harry is still active on the royal family’s WhatsApp and that he’s posted photos and news there this whole time, and that Harry “has hopes of meeting with William and his family,” specifically if the Sussexes stay at Sandringham. Harry’s “friend” also claimed that Harry and William “do not hate each other as has been reported. Are they tired of each other’s attitudes to this situation? Yes. Are they wary of how the other will react? Again, yes. But there is a lot of hope that there might be a civil meeting in a few weeks. Many years have passed and everyone is older… Their wives may have to grit their teeth.”

Obviously, Boshoff’s source was someone close to William or King Charles, but it’s curious that anyone said anything like that at all. It’s curious that even the idea of a potential meet-up wasn’t being dismissed out of hand. Well, now Us Weekly has an exclusive about the good ol’ keen peacemaker and how she is trying to “convince” her husband to meet with Harry. What’s really happening here?

Princess Kate Middleton has been “trying to convince” husband Prince William to visit his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and his family when they travel to England later this month, a source tells Us Weekly. According to the source, right now there is “no expectation” that William attends the visit, but that could change.

“At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change. Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids,” the insider says of the Princess of Wales, 44, in the latest cover story. “She is interested in seeing the kids, as well. These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.”

The source adds, “She is hoping that William will show up, but she will respect his decision.”

The source further claims that William would only meet with Harry “when he’s ready.”

“This is not on William’s timeline, it’s on Harry’s,” the source alleges. “They also weren’t expecting Harry to come to the U.K. with Meghan and the kids, so he’s been hesitant. If he is not ready yet, a reunion won’t happen.”

The insider also tells Us that Charles, 77, has been hopeful to schedule a meeting with Harry and Meghan on their upcoming trip.

“The king is realistic about the challenges of rebuilding the relationship and knows it is going to take time,” the source adds. “[Queen] Camilla has been very supportive of the efforts to improve the relationship. There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this. He’s hoping it’s the first step toward repairing the relationship between Harry and William, as well.”
The insider adds, “These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.”

[From Us Weekly]

Yeah, I think Boshoff was the one speaking out of turn with the “William and Harry don’t actually hate each other” storyline. Harry might not hate his brother, but William absolutely despises Harry and I buy that William doesn’t want to see Harry or Meghan or his niece and nephew. As for the Charles stuff… literally all Charles would need to do to see Archie and Lili whenever he wanted is to INVITE the family and provide them with security. That’s it. All of this “the king wants to see his grandkids” BS is designed to cover up the fact that Charles has never, ever invited the Sussexes to visit or guaranteed their safety.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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29 Responses to “Princess Kate is ‘trying to convince’ Prince William to meet with the Sussexes”

  1. What? says:
    July 10, 2026 at 9:31 am

    Ewww. Go away Kate.

    Yuck. 🤮

    Reply
  2. Lady Digby says:
    July 10, 2026 at 9:37 am

    To have a full house with my bingo card of BS stories.I just need TMarkle arm in arm with Caroline Graham announcing that he’s ready for his close up with Meghan and Harry. He’d really like to persuade them to reunite with Charles and William. If only Meghan was more like silent and obedient Kate!! Anybody else expecting TMarkle to give another exclusive to MoS perhaps sharing Meghan last letter to him? After all they’ll both be confident that Meghan won’t sue ANL again after Tuesday’s verdict!?

    Reply
  3. Osty says:
    July 10, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Keen the ” peacemaker ” wants some attention, after it was revealed the Sussex are now going to the Spencers. I guess scooter king might be incandescent for not being invited and keen jealous for not being allowed to go and make it about herself

    Reply
    • Kasztanka says:
      July 10, 2026 at 10:09 am

      You can be sure she’ll try to latch onto some Spencer or other soon—if only in her daydreams—so the *Mail* can write about their “close bond.”
      After the entire Spencer family turned up for Harry at the Invictus anniversary service, William quickly planted a press story about how close he is with the Spencers. Now we’ll probably read about that too—even though the Spencers themselves still don’t know about this closeness 🤣
      I’m sure that Charles held his wedding at Harry’s place—or at least with them—and the newlyweds stayed there. The photos Charles posted were from the Las Vegas area, where you can get married on the spot, and it’s just a stone’s throw from Montecito. 🙂

      Reply
  4. JanetDR says:
    July 10, 2026 at 9:39 am

    I would be amused if I weren’t so angry about this sh!t show!

    Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      July 10, 2026 at 11:14 am

      They’re really trying hard to retcon all the abusive stories of the last month, and it’s weird to watch.

      The palaces and courtiers and press are just trying to muddy waters with layers of lies now. It’s clear that they don’t even care where the truth lives anymore. It just feels like competing palaces’ courtiers trying to rewrite narratives or get ahead of whatever talking points they imagine Harry will go public with.

      So once again, the Palaces are charging ahead in full stupid mode, but Harry’s being smart.

      He’s ignoring the baiting from all quarters, focusing on his work schedule and his Montecito & Spencer family, and keeping his powder dry.

      Virgos keep receipts, organize, plan. Harry is more strategic than either his father or brother. More intelligent than most of the courtiers. They’re expecting him to have an outburst after the trial. They’re actively baiting him for it. And he’s gone grey rock on all of them. Gone grey rock on Charles too, possibly, based on his revamping of the dowdy carrot/stick “Woe is me, will I ever see my Montecito grandchildren” horse 💩.

      I hope Harry continues to be surrounded by sane people and wise counsel. And I hope he stays well away from all the Windsors and their palace hobgoblins.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 10, 2026 at 11:32 am

      the way I’ve been cackling at this for the last hour – instead of “release the kraken” its “RELEASE KATE THE STEEL MARSHMALLOW PEACEMAKER!!!!”

      LMAO like she has any say as to whether William and Harry meet.

      Reply
      • Carmen says:
        July 10, 2026 at 1:26 pm

        They are always trying to insert her into every Harry and Scooter story as some sort of heroine and strong future queen.

  5. Jais says:
    July 10, 2026 at 9:43 am

    Kate as the kindly peacemaker in an American publication? LOL. Even the BM barely tries for this type of Kate pr anymore bc it’s so unbelievable. But sure, KP wanting kate to seems like a saint in the American press tracks. Same for Charles and William. Acting like they care about seeing the Sussex kids when really they’ve blocked them at every turn. And let’s be real, Kate couldn’t even give Archie the time of day at a polo match or let her kids interact with their baby cousin in any way. That’s not peacemaking or kind behavior.

    Reply
  6. Interested Gawker says:
    July 10, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Her ‘she made me cry’ lie has never been properly addressed.

    No peace to made until that situation is atoned for. No one believes this. I think the Sussexes still treat WanK with

    S P A C E

    Reply
  7. Kasztanka says:
    July 10, 2026 at 10:20 am

    Haha, right…!!!
    Aside from the fact that Kate holds no real sway within the Royal Family, I can just picture William—who can’t even hide his contempt for her when the cameras are rolling—actually listening to her advice.
    Plus, after the ordeal that sidelined her for six months and left a significant scar on her face, I doubt she’d try to persuade him of anything.

    Reply
  8. ChillinginDC says:
    July 10, 2026 at 10:27 am

    What in the fan fiction?

    Reply
  9. Eurydice says:
    July 10, 2026 at 10:28 am

    Ow, ow, ow, my brain hurts. What about the billion articles about how Kate is sick of the Sussexes and will never forgive and will never set foot in Sandringham again if, if, if, and how they had to move out of Adelaide because the stench of Frogmore is still lingering.

    And really, why drag Kate into this?

    Reply
    • Kasztanka says:
      July 10, 2026 at 11:10 am

      I think Carole is the one planting these stories mediom, making out like Kate is so important and has something to say. They must both be high…

      Reply
  10. Well says:
    July 10, 2026 at 10:36 am

    Cue: Kate the Great and Kate the peacemaker articles again

    Reply
  11. Chill says:
    July 10, 2026 at 10:43 am

    Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  12. Nutella toast says:
    July 10, 2026 at 10:46 am

    Outside of official events, how often does the king see any of his other grandchildren? I just can’t see hanging out making s’mores with grandpa with him. And definitely not with Camilla. The whole he won’t see Harry and Megan‘s kids hides an even bigger truth that he’s just not a good dad or a grandfather to anybody. You can’t convince me otherwise.

    Reply
  13. Tn Democrat says:
    July 10, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Damn. Is it 2020 again??? Mummy Middleton needs to dream up some new embiggening tactics because no one believes kkkate is the keen peacemaker, the royal family’s secret weapon or ever had any say in her children’s education. Harry was entirely too kind to her in Spare because he feels sorry for her. He understood she debased herself for a decade to land a dud with a menagerie of issues, including horrible in-laws. Also… Charles doesn’t want to see the Sussex littles. He wants money shots of their faces to sell them to the rota. Since the Sussexes refuse to allow that, so the “woe is me, my darling boy cut me off and I am the victim despite being a horrid parent, grandparent, son, brother and husband me entire life” narrative will work instead. If he wanted a relationship with the Sussex kids, he would have a relationship with the Sussex kids and respect the Sussexes boundaries, safety concerns and life choices.

    Reply
    • Kasztanka says:
      July 10, 2026 at 1:43 pm

      “He wants photos of their faces to sell to the tabloids” (Karol).
      He is no different from toxic Tom.
      One of his recent appearances in the tabloids a public plea to H&M, saying he wanted to see his grandchildren and take photos of them so he could show everyone.”
      Fortunately, the H&M have great mothers—one by their side, and the other in their hearts and genes.

      Reply
  14. Feebee says:
    July 10, 2026 at 11:10 am

    It’s almost as if they live in their own little bubble and just churn out repeated talking points regardless of reality. So we’ve had Kate, the intrepid hiker, Kate, the Wimby watcher with the people and being “overheard” and now the debunked (yet persisted with) Kate, the peacemaker.

    Reply
  15. QuiteContrary says:
    July 10, 2026 at 11:20 am

    Clearly, Kate’s close brush with mortality has transformed her from a vapid, racist, jealous mean girl into a generous, sensible, compassionate peacemaker.

    Pull the other one.

    Reply
  16. Lily says:
    July 10, 2026 at 11:50 am

    Why do you want a reconciliation? The Sussexes called out your racism and bullying. I mean, we all know you’re ruthless. Any woman who sets her sights on being Queen of England needs to be or she will be eaten up and spat out.

    Reply
  17. kelleybelle says:
    July 10, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    Bullroar.

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    July 10, 2026 at 1:38 pm

    Yeah I don’t believe any of this. Allegedly Kate was concerned about Archie’s skin colour. She’s not interested in Harry and Meghan’s children.

    Reply
  19. Magdalena says:
    July 10, 2026 at 1:52 pm

    Basically, numerous observers have been calling Charles a shit father and grandfather for endangering the lives of his son and grandchildren, AND they have been reminding the world who the royal racists were, and worse than that, reminding people that Kate prevented Louis from interacting with Meghan and baby Archie at that polo game shortly after he was born, despite claiming to be all about “children’s early years”.

    They have been reminding everyone about the role she played in the run-up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and the fact that she stood back and allowed a lie about a heavily pregnant black woman to stand for YEARS without making the slightest effort to correct the record. That’s why KP and/or the Middletons have dusted off the “Kate the peacemaker” narrative again. She has been getting dragged on social media (also for the fake “Completed the Three Peaks” event right before the Invictus teams do it for real) and loads of people have been wondering how “pre-cancerous cells” became a “gruelling cancer battle” and how she will be able to play the kansa card given all of her recent strenuous activities. So a distraction is needed, because they don’t want people asking too many questions and pulling at even ONE of those threads.

    Reply
  20. jferber says:
    July 10, 2026 at 6:55 pm

    So she can lunge at Meghan again with no comment from the British rags? She’s an untrustworthy, raging bitch, just like William. If I were Harry or Meghan it’s this pair I’d truly not want to set eyes on again.

    Reply
  21. India says:
    July 10, 2026 at 7:31 pm

    I gotta disagree with you Kaiser, Harry HATES William as much as W hates H.

    Reply
    • Daisy says:
      July 11, 2026 at 1:20 am

      I think Harry wastes no time thinking about William. Quite different from William’s incandescent hatred.

      Reply

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