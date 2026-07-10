Princess Kate is ‘trying to convince’ Prince William to meet with the Sussexes

A few weekends ago, the Mail published a bizarre exclusive by Alison Boshoff, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK visit. The fact that Boshoff wasn’t tipped off about the shambolic and dangerous security situation is telling, but the whole piece was oddly fascinating. Clearly, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have been leaking like sieves about this visit for weeks, and there was a big emphasis on “Meghan won’t be allowed to do this or that,” like flog jam or update her OneOff account. Buried near the end of Boshoff’s piece was an extremely curious note about Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship. “Harry’s friend” told Boshoff that Harry is still active on the royal family’s WhatsApp and that he’s posted photos and news there this whole time, and that Harry “has hopes of meeting with William and his family,” specifically if the Sussexes stay at Sandringham. Harry’s “friend” also claimed that Harry and William “do not hate each other as has been reported. Are they tired of each other’s attitudes to this situation? Yes. Are they wary of how the other will react? Again, yes. But there is a lot of hope that there might be a civil meeting in a few weeks. Many years have passed and everyone is older… Their wives may have to grit their teeth.”

Obviously, Boshoff’s source was someone close to William or King Charles, but it’s curious that anyone said anything like that at all. It’s curious that even the idea of a potential meet-up wasn’t being dismissed out of hand. Well, now Us Weekly has an exclusive about the good ol’ keen peacemaker and how she is trying to “convince” her husband to meet with Harry. What’s really happening here?

Princess Kate Middleton has been “trying to convince” husband Prince William to visit his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and his family when they travel to England later this month, a source tells Us Weekly. According to the source, right now there is “no expectation” that William attends the visit, but that could change. “At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change. Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids,” the insider says of the Princess of Wales, 44, in the latest cover story. “She is interested in seeing the kids, as well. These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.” The source adds, “She is hoping that William will show up, but she will respect his decision.” The source further claims that William would only meet with Harry “when he’s ready.” “This is not on William’s timeline, it’s on Harry’s,” the source alleges. “They also weren’t expecting Harry to come to the U.K. with Meghan and the kids, so he’s been hesitant. If he is not ready yet, a reunion won’t happen.” The insider also tells Us that Charles, 77, has been hopeful to schedule a meeting with Harry and Meghan on their upcoming trip. “The king is realistic about the challenges of rebuilding the relationship and knows it is going to take time,” the source adds. “[Queen] Camilla has been very supportive of the efforts to improve the relationship. There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this. He’s hoping it’s the first step toward repairing the relationship between Harry and William, as well.”

The insider adds, “These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.”

[From Us Weekly]

Yeah, I think Boshoff was the one speaking out of turn with the “William and Harry don’t actually hate each other” storyline. Harry might not hate his brother, but William absolutely despises Harry and I buy that William doesn’t want to see Harry or Meghan or his niece and nephew. As for the Charles stuff… literally all Charles would need to do to see Archie and Lili whenever he wanted is to INVITE the family and provide them with security. That’s it. All of this “the king wants to see his grandkids” BS is designed to cover up the fact that Charles has never, ever invited the Sussexes to visit or guaranteed their safety.