Princess Kate is ‘trying to convince’ Prince William to meet with the Sussexes

A few weekends ago, the Mail published a bizarre exclusive by Alison Boshoff, all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK visit. The fact that Boshoff wasn’t tipped off about the shambolic and dangerous security situation is telling, but the whole piece was oddly fascinating. Clearly, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have been leaking like sieves about this visit for weeks, and there was a big emphasis on “Meghan won’t be allowed to do this or that,” like flog jam or update her OneOff account. Buried near the end of Boshoff’s piece was an extremely curious note about Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship. “Harry’s friend” told Boshoff that Harry is still active on the royal family’s WhatsApp and that he’s posted photos and news there this whole time, and that Harry “has hopes of meeting with William and his family,” specifically if the Sussexes stay at Sandringham. Harry’s “friend” also claimed that Harry and William “do not hate each other as has been reported. Are they tired of each other’s attitudes to this situation? Yes. Are they wary of how the other will react? Again, yes. But there is a lot of hope that there might be a civil meeting in a few weeks. Many years have passed and everyone is older… Their wives may have to grit their teeth.”
Obviously, Boshoff’s source was someone close to William or King Charles, but it’s curious that anyone said anything like that at all. It’s curious that even the idea of a potential meet-up wasn’t being dismissed out of hand. Well, now Us Weekly has an exclusive about the good ol’ keen peacemaker and how she is trying to “convince” her husband to meet with Harry. What’s really happening here?
Princess Kate Middleton has been “trying to convince” husband Prince William to visit his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and his family when they travel to England later this month, a source tells Us Weekly. According to the source, right now there is “no expectation” that William attends the visit, but that could change.
“At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change. Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids,” the insider says of the Princess of Wales, 44, in the latest cover story. “She is interested in seeing the kids, as well. These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.”
The source adds, “She is hoping that William will show up, but she will respect his decision.”
The source further claims that William would only meet with Harry “when he’s ready.”
“This is not on William’s timeline, it’s on Harry’s,” the source alleges. “They also weren’t expecting Harry to come to the U.K. with Meghan and the kids, so he’s been hesitant. If he is not ready yet, a reunion won’t happen.”
The insider also tells Us that Charles, 77, has been hopeful to schedule a meeting with Harry and Meghan on their upcoming trip.
“The king is realistic about the challenges of rebuilding the relationship and knows it is going to take time,” the source adds. “[Queen] Camilla has been very supportive of the efforts to improve the relationship. There is definitely excitement, and Charles is also optimistic about this. He’s hoping it’s the first step toward repairing the relationship between Harry and William, as well.”
The insider adds, “These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.”
[From Us Weekly]
Yeah, I think Boshoff was the one speaking out of turn with the “William and Harry don’t actually hate each other” storyline. Harry might not hate his brother, but William absolutely despises Harry and I buy that William doesn’t want to see Harry or Meghan or his niece and nephew. As for the Charles stuff… literally all Charles would need to do to see Archie and Lili whenever he wanted is to INVITE the family and provide them with security. That’s it. All of this “the king wants to see his grandkids” BS is designed to cover up the fact that Charles has never, ever invited the Sussexes to visit or guaranteed their safety.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Members of the Royal Family including HRH The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attend a Memorial service held at the Thiepval Somme Memorial to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme which started on the 1st July 1916. Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry were met on arrival at the visitor centre by President Hollande of France.,Image: 532096304, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and USA ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eric Beracassat / VISUAL Press Agency / Avalon
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13/05/2017. London, United Kingdom. Tea Party at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry host Party at The Palace, they are hosting a special party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace to honour the children of those who have died serving in the Armed Forces. .,Image: 512500052, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Megan Markle attending the service
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USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 05 Feb 2017
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-UK Royals Attend RAF 100 Service at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Britain’s Prince Harry, his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF), in central London, Britain July 10, 2018.
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(180711) — LONDON, July 11, 2018 () — Britain’s Prince William (3rd L), Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine (2nd L), Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry (5th L), Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (4th L), Duchess of Sussex, attend a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force (RAF) in London, Britain on July 10, 2018. (/Ray Tang) (ly)
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Prince Harry as she attends a reception during a visit to Bacon’s College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon’s College and launched the ‘Coach Core’ Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
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LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend a reception during a visit to Bacon’s College on July 26, 2012 in London, England. Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visited Bacon’s College and launched the ‘Coach Core’ Programme, a partnership between their Foundation and Greenhouse.
Ewww. Go away Kate.
Yuck. 🤮
i don’t believe any of this from the tabloids.
To have a full house with my bingo card of BS stories.I just need TMarkle arm in arm with Caroline Graham announcing that he’s ready for his close up with Meghan and Harry. He’d really like to persuade them to reunite with Charles and William. If only Meghan was more like silent and obedient Kate!! Anybody else expecting TMarkle to give another exclusive to MoS perhaps sharing Meghan last letter to him? After all they’ll both be confident that Meghan won’t sue ANL again after Tuesday’s verdict!?
Keen the ” peacemaker ” wants some attention, after it was revealed the Sussex are now going to the Spencers. I guess scooter king might be incandescent for not being invited and keen jealous for not being allowed to go and make it about herself
You can be sure she’ll try to latch onto some Spencer or other soon—if only in her daydreams—so the *Mail* can write about their “close bond.”
After the entire Spencer family turned up for Harry at the Invictus anniversary service, William quickly planted a press story about how close he is with the Spencers. Now we’ll probably read about that too—even though the Spencers themselves still don’t know about this closeness 🤣
I’m sure that Charles held his wedding at Harry’s place—or at least with them—and the newlyweds stayed there. The photos Charles posted were from the Las Vegas area, where you can get married on the spot, and it’s just a stone’s throw from Montecito. 🙂
I would be amused if I weren’t so angry about this sh!t show!
They’re really trying hard to retcon all the abusive stories of the last month, and it’s weird to watch.
The palaces and courtiers and press are just trying to muddy waters with layers of lies now. It’s clear that they don’t even care where the truth lives anymore. It just feels like competing palaces’ courtiers trying to rewrite narratives or get ahead of whatever talking points they imagine Harry will go public with.
So once again, the Palaces are charging ahead in full stupid mode, but Harry’s being smart.
He’s ignoring the baiting from all quarters, focusing on his work schedule and his Montecito & Spencer family, and keeping his powder dry.
Virgos keep receipts, organize, plan. Harry is more strategic than either his father or brother. More intelligent than most of the courtiers. They’re expecting him to have an outburst after the trial. They’re actively baiting him for it. And he’s gone grey rock on all of them. Gone grey rock on Charles too, possibly, based on his revamping of the dowdy carrot/stick “Woe is me, will I ever see my Montecito grandchildren” horse 💩.
I hope Harry continues to be surrounded by sane people and wise counsel. And I hope he stays well away from all the Windsors and their palace hobgoblins.
the way I’ve been cackling at this for the last hour – instead of “release the kraken” its “RELEASE KATE THE STEEL MARSHMALLOW PEACEMAKER!!!!”
LMAO like she has any say as to whether William and Harry meet.
They are always trying to insert her into every Harry and Scooter story as some sort of heroine and strong future queen.
Kate as the kindly peacemaker in an American publication? LOL. Even the BM barely tries for this type of Kate pr anymore bc it’s so unbelievable. But sure, KP wanting kate to seems like a saint in the American press tracks. Same for Charles and William. Acting like they care about seeing the Sussex kids when really they’ve blocked them at every turn. And let’s be real, Kate couldn’t even give Archie the time of day at a polo match or let her kids interact with their baby cousin in any way. That’s not peacemaking or kind behavior.
Her ‘she made me cry’ lie has never been properly addressed.
No peace to made until that situation is atoned for. No one believes this. I think the Sussexes still treat WanK with
S P A C E
Haha, right…!!!
Aside from the fact that Kate holds no real sway within the Royal Family, I can just picture William—who can’t even hide his contempt for her when the cameras are rolling—actually listening to her advice.
Plus, after the ordeal that sidelined her for six months and left a significant scar on her face, I doubt she’d try to persuade him of anything.
What in the fan fiction?
Ow, ow, ow, my brain hurts. What about the billion articles about how Kate is sick of the Sussexes and will never forgive and will never set foot in Sandringham again if, if, if, and how they had to move out of Adelaide because the stench of Frogmore is still lingering.
And really, why drag Kate into this?
I think Carole is the one planting these stories mediom, making out like Kate is so important and has something to say. They must both be high…
Cue: Kate the Great and Kate the peacemaker articles again
Sure, Jan.
Outside of official events, how often does the king see any of his other grandchildren? I just can’t see hanging out making s’mores with grandpa with him. And definitely not with Camilla. The whole he won’t see Harry and Megan‘s kids hides an even bigger truth that he’s just not a good dad or a grandfather to anybody. You can’t convince me otherwise.
Damn. Is it 2020 again??? Mummy Middleton needs to dream up some new embiggening tactics because no one believes kkkate is the keen peacemaker, the royal family’s secret weapon or ever had any say in her children’s education. Harry was entirely too kind to her in Spare because he feels sorry for her. He understood she debased herself for a decade to land a dud with a menagerie of issues, including horrible in-laws. Also… Charles doesn’t want to see the Sussex littles. He wants money shots of their faces to sell them to the rota. Since the Sussexes refuse to allow that, so the “woe is me, my darling boy cut me off and I am the victim despite being a horrid parent, grandparent, son, brother and husband me entire life” narrative will work instead. If he wanted a relationship with the Sussex kids, he would have a relationship with the Sussex kids and respect the Sussexes boundaries, safety concerns and life choices.
“He wants photos of their faces to sell to the tabloids” (Karol).
He is no different from toxic Tom.
One of his recent appearances in the tabloids a public plea to H&M, saying he wanted to see his grandchildren and take photos of them so he could show everyone.”
Fortunately, the H&M have great mothers—one by their side, and the other in their hearts and genes.
It’s almost as if they live in their own little bubble and just churn out repeated talking points regardless of reality. So we’ve had Kate, the intrepid hiker, Kate, the Wimby watcher with the people and being “overheard” and now the debunked (yet persisted with) Kate, the peacemaker.
Clearly, Kate’s close brush with mortality has transformed her from a vapid, racist, jealous mean girl into a generous, sensible, compassionate peacemaker.
Pull the other one.
Why do you want a reconciliation? The Sussexes called out your racism and bullying. I mean, we all know you’re ruthless. Any woman who sets her sights on being Queen of England needs to be or she will be eaten up and spat out.
Bullroar.
Yeah I don’t believe any of this. Allegedly Kate was concerned about Archie’s skin colour. She’s not interested in Harry and Meghan’s children.
Basically, numerous observers have been calling Charles a shit father and grandfather for endangering the lives of his son and grandchildren, AND they have been reminding the world who the royal racists were, and worse than that, reminding people that Kate prevented Louis from interacting with Meghan and baby Archie at that polo game shortly after he was born, despite claiming to be all about “children’s early years”.
They have been reminding everyone about the role she played in the run-up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, and the fact that she stood back and allowed a lie about a heavily pregnant black woman to stand for YEARS without making the slightest effort to correct the record. That’s why KP and/or the Middletons have dusted off the “Kate the peacemaker” narrative again. She has been getting dragged on social media (also for the fake “Completed the Three Peaks” event right before the Invictus teams do it for real) and loads of people have been wondering how “pre-cancerous cells” became a “gruelling cancer battle” and how she will be able to play the kansa card given all of her recent strenuous activities. So a distraction is needed, because they don’t want people asking too many questions and pulling at even ONE of those threads.
So she can lunge at Meghan again with no comment from the British rags? She’s an untrustworthy, raging bitch, just like William. If I were Harry or Meghan it’s this pair I’d truly not want to set eyes on again.
I gotta disagree with you Kaiser, Harry HATES William as much as W hates H.
I think Harry wastes no time thinking about William. Quite different from William’s incandescent hatred.