VF: Prince Harry ‘was devastated & close to tears’ when he heard RAVEC’s decision

For the Sussex family’s UK trip, I expect that there will be some news this weekend, and I expect that there will be some additional roadblocks thrown in Prince Harry and Meghan’s path. I still think that Thomas Markle will be dusted off, probably for a big Mail on Sunday story. If we know anything about Harry’s terrible brother and father, it’s that they will always rely on a wealth of lies, shenanigans and chicanery. In the meantime, people are still focused on the security issue. According to Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair, Harry has been “close to tears” since he learned one week ago that his family would receive zero security.
Prince Harry is still intending to bring his family to the UK next week despite a fiasco over his security arrangements that has left him “close to tears,” a source tells Vanity Fair.
Harry, whose trip is in support of next year’s Invictus Games in Birmingham, confirmed to news outlets on Friday that he was bringing his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to England for the family’s first visit back to the UK since 2022. But within hours of issuing the statements, the duke performed an extraordinary U-turn and was reportedly reconsidering bringing his family, after he was told that the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) would not be providing full-time police protection during the trip.
Tax-payer-funded security is determined on a case-by-case basis by RAVEC and is usually only offered to full-time working members of the royal family. (When Vanity Fair contacted the Home Office, a spokesman confirmed its position remained the same.)
Despite the setback, a spokesperson for Prince Harry has said he is currently exploring “every available option” to come over as a family on July 7.
While King Charles has offered the family a suite of rooms at a royal residence—believed to be Buckingham Palace, where they would be completely secure—the Sussexes, who were planning to travel around the country, have been told they will not receive full police protection, which might have included a police motorcade for when they are traveling. (Representatives for the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)
Despite not having round-the-clock security since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020, Harry had hoped the security arrangements would be changed for the purposes of the trip. When RAVEC informed the Sussexes this would not be the case, hours after they reportedly issued a detailed op note about the engagements they planned to carry out, the Duke of Sussex “was devastated and close to tears,” a source told Vanity Fair.
“He had assumed that because he was bringing the kids, and the king had made a royal residence available to them, he would get what he has been pushing for all along—full-time police protection. That has not been the case,” the source said. “The king has made it clear that while he wants to see his estranged son and grandchildren, he will not intervene in security matters.”
“From speaking to people close to him, it’s clear he is stressed and very disappointed in RAVEC’s decision not to give his family the security he believes they need to have to be safe when they are traveling,” the source added.
“The king will not intervene in security matters” then why was the risk assessment paused? A more honest statement would be “the king will not intervene in security matters to ensure that Harry and his family are safe, but the king will absolutely intervene to punish Harry for leaving.” Nicholl is a mouthpiece for Prince William and Kate in particular, and you can see that in her framing, as if Harry should have known better to not expect security… when he’s in the UK on official business for Invictus, which the UK is hosting. As for Harry being close to tears… I know that man is bumming out Meghan on their Portuguese vacation. I hope he hasn’t spent this entire week dealing with this.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
Harry being close to tears is a BM/rota dream. I find it very disturbing that the press are taking glee in someone’s life being in danger because they don’t have access and the Sussexes don’t make them feel special. It seems like the one thing they can hold onto despite the fact they have been wanting them back for years and have been going off the deep end since 2020. The press is so dumb not to realize that they’re still losers in all of this.
As if they have a clue how this Prince feels about anything. More nonsense for clicks.
They really can’t win. Good lord.
And yet Charles intervenes for Andrew’s security.
I would believe that I have sources in the Sussex camp before she does. This is fantasizing about how they feel, or how certain senior royals and courtiers want them to feel. If Harry was near tears this week I would imagine it would be in anger and nothing else.
But, I don’t even think that is the case. I’m sure he was rightfully upset and frustrated last weekend, but he’s probably been strategizing this whole week. That seems more in his character than moping around. I would imagine he’s probably spent more this week discussing with Invictus and the other charities how they can still meet in the safest manner possible, and keeping the media out of the loop as much as possible.
And I sincerely hope that he has continued to not provide any information to any of the Palaces about their plans, or where they’re going to stay, or even who is coming. I hope next week they just pop up places and then disappear. Give interviews to foreign press, and exclusive photos as well. I want the BM to starve.
Agree. If anything, he’s had to spend his vacation time strategizing. But yeah, I’d imagine he has interviews and press lined up and they will be asking about his security.
They are endangering everyone that is attending the Invictus one year to go celebration. Birmingham and any country sending wounded soldiers should speak up now!!
Harry knows the score I doubt he was about to cry. Time for cutting ties
Aside from the fact that Katie N. certainly doesn’t know as anything about Harry’s feelings, is this really the best she can do? She’s straight up admitting that Harry is coming to the UK for a legit reason, that he wanted to bring his children to see the place where he was born, and that his family is too petty to see him. She’s saying out loud that they are punishing Harry by potentially endangering his children! It’s insane.