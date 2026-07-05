Prince William & Kate are not freaking out over Prince Harry’s UK visit, okay??

It’s safe to say that Prince William and Kate have been thrashing around, breathlessly updating their media allies, adding half-assed events onto their calendars and spinning Prince Harry’s visit to the UK. As soon as William and Kate learned details of the trip around Trooping the Colour, they’ve been in panic mode and busy-work mode. We can see it with our eyes, especially when Princess Kate is sauntering around Wimbledon in her inspired-by-Meghan pantsuit. We can see it with our own eyes, when William suddenly managed three events in a week. Don’t forget the briefings as well, like this one to the Telegraph. Instead of screaming and crying about how much he hates Prince Harry, William is trying to play it cool, like he barely even pays attention to the Sussexes and no one in Kensington Palace tracks the Sussexes’ every move, every fashion choice, every word.
William will not meet Harry during his trip: This time, with days to go until the Sussex family lands, people seem to have forgotten to even ask [the question]. The answer is too obvious: Princes William and Harry will not meet. The brothers no longer communicate directly, their children do not know each other, and those who know them have no reason to think that will change. Their estrangement and its fallout have caused untold heartache and acres of column inches. It is a status quo that has lasted for years now, and is expected to continue indefinitely.
William & Kate scheduled a week full of appearances: Next week they will be around 25 miles from one another, but in entirely different worlds. The Prince and Princess of Wales will have a week of ordinary engagements between them, ending with a charity polo match and the annual trip to Wimbledon.
Harry’s visit: The Duke of Sussex has his own five days of what his office still calls “engagements”, visiting his charity patronages and holding meetings for his Invictus Games in an itinerary which could equally have taken place back in 2019. This time, his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, is supposed to join him for two events, subject to a last-minute panic over security.
The palace no longer freaks out for weeks over a visit from Harry: A few years ago, such a trip would have inspired incredulity and irritation from palace insiders left bruised by the way the Sussexes departed, and a difficult few years which included the airing of dirty family laundry throughout the illness and death of first Prince Philip, then Elizabeth II. But six years on from the Sandringham Summit and more than three since Prince Harry’s incendiary memoir, it is difficult to raise anyone close enough to Prince William to truly know who has a strong opinion about the visit. There is an acceptance that Prince William and Prince Harry will not meet. (“What do you think?” is the sarcastic response to the question in multiple quarters.)
William is not angry & definitely not incandescent with rage: There seems to be none of the visceral anger that there was in the heyday of the Sussex unburdening: the Netflix documentary, the Oprah interview, the memoir, the accusations about the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the sharing of family secrets. Instead, among palace allies and staff, there is a hope that the public understands the situation well enough to make up its own mind. Where the Sussexes have been viewed and treated as royal in other parts of the world, where there is less day-to-day knowledge of the British Royal family, Britain is used to the language of a “quasi-royal tour” and “ex-working royals”.
The Sussexes *need* the UK and the royals, we swear!! They are returning to Prince Harry’s home not on the crest of a wave of their commercial success, but in a lull: the Duchess’s As Ever consumables brand is in a marketing blitz, while Netflix viewers and podcast company Lemonada are awaiting their next project. Cynics believe they need a fresh promotional boost by visiting the King, although Sussex allies would point out that they have travelled around the world promoting Invictus events and this is no exception.
The half-in fears: Those who have watched the Sussexes since the difficult days of the Sandringham Summit warn only of the unwelcome creep of “half-in, half-out”, the arrangement expressly forbidden by the late Queen. There is a fear that such a trip to Britain will be accompanied or followed by interviews. Formerly it would have been a red rag to a royal bull. Now, the prospect is summed up by one source as “eye-roll territory”.
William is de-stressing & cutting people out of his life for remaining friendly with Harry: For Prince William’s part, friends have said previously, he has had to take a step back from the fray to keep focused on his own family and his future. The Princess’s cancer and chemotherapy gave the Wales family “new perspective” on their lives, it is said, and a renewed sense of needing to reduce external stress wherever possible. The few intermediaries that once existed between the brothers, mainly mentors from their younger years, have long departed from the inner circle of confidantes, on the understanding that one cannot have a foot in both camps. If the trip to Britain passes without incident, it will be welcomed. Perhaps it will even rebuild a fragile trust. It is hard to see how it could break any further.
It actually cracks me up in a sad way whenever William tries to play it like he’s unbothered and like he could not care less that his brother is in town. I truly believe William and Kate were likely on the verge of another breakdown at the prospect of Meghan coming to the UK as well, and if Meghan ends up being seen on British soil, the Wales meltdowns and attacks will come thick and fast. As I said, we can see William and Kate’s uncomfortable fixations on the Sussexes, and absolutely no one is buying this “William never even talks about his brother anymore” cover story. Pitiful.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
After Kancer Kate’s Klimb, the solo one with her brother plus umpty dozen others, and the pony tailed appearance at Wimbledon I’d say that it’s Kate who is bothered by the thought of Harry and Meghan being in the UK. And that’s much more so than William.
Kate’s appearances don’t come from her, they’re the result of Kensington Palace machinations. Kate’s climb was directly planned to compete with the Invictus veterans participating in their own climbs. It was to minimize the veterans and their sacrifices and wins, “Hey look, it isn’t a big deal, I did this and I had cancer. Kate didn’t plan that herself.
Her appearance at Wimbledon was a call back to her successful Wimbledon appearance after recovering from “cancer”.
Kate is a wig wearer and not a great optics person.
She was chosen because she’s the most popular and has the most sympathy
How can the climb not backfire on her as it puts to bed how fragile she’s claimed to be?
Ugh, so worthless.
Generally, when I’m unbothered about something, I don’t feel the need to brief people — CONSTANTLY– about how unbothered I am.
Exactly! And he briefs the same things every single time Prince Harry has a scheduled visit.. this time he was briefing manically to stop Meghan and the children from coming.. I’m sure he is behind the order to stop the threat assessment and the bait and switch security that makes the uk government look incompetent and seriously corrupt and sinister.
Esattamente!
This reminds me, @Miranda, of the Friends episode when Monica leaves a message for Richard that says, “I’m breezy!”… & then someone tells her how unconvincing it is.
@Yankee, lmao, some of my friends and I still invoke “breezy” all these years after that episode aired.
This line stuck out to me: “The Prince and Princess of Wales will have a week of ordinary engagements between them.”
So they will be doing nothing? Or is it that they will be vacationing in another country on the yacht of some despot? Or grabbing another property? Because “working” is not it for those two.
Exactly. So this means they’ll be lounging on a beach somewhere? Because that’s their typical “work week.”
Time to end the monarchy. What a mess
“The few intermediaries that once existed between the brothers, mainly mentors from their younger years, have long departed from the inner circle of confidantes, on the understanding that one cannot have a foot in both camps”
This is kind of says everything about William. Doesn’t want his brother to be able to come to the country at all. Definitely doesn’t want him to be able to do charity work. Doesn’t want people that used to be friends with both of them, to still be friends with him. Doesn’t understand why he still gets to call his work engagements, if he’s not doing work on William’s behalf.
Doesn’t think about them, but wonders why they haven’t produced more for Netflix, why Meghan isn’t doing a new podcast for Lemonada, and why she promotes As Ever so much. Doesn’t care so much about whether or not they’re going to come that you have seen him more in the past 3 weeks than you saw him between March and June. Down to basically trying his damnedest to attach his name to one of the biggest media stories of the year this weekend and whichever way that he possibly could.
If this is not caring, I shudder to think what caring is. Being around him must be exhausting. And I imagine that a lot of those people that could ” no longer be in both camps” , aren’t being this stressed being Harry’s friend.
And you’d think the Telegraph would know that only Oprah came before Prince Philip’s death, with the docuseries, Spare and Harry’s associated interviews coming after QEII’s death.
That Queen Elizabeth had died before the Netflix series especially, but also Spare, were released, seemed so counter-intuitive that I went and looked it up 🙄
Of course you’re right, she died months before the miniseries and the year before Spare.
It’s wild how easy it is to forget these details, especially when the press keeps banging on with their lies and distortions.
Even though I violently distrust and dismiss most British media as well as a greater proportion of media in general, they still creep in to my understanding of events.
It’s a vivid demonstration of the strength and insidiousness of propaganda.
That sentence really highlights how incredibly petty and pathetic William is, to shut out old friends and one-time mentors for simply being friendly with Harry.
If William and Kate were truly unbothered by Harry and Meghan there would not have been last week’s briefing spree about emotional blackmail and Kate would not have shown up at Wimbledon on Thursday. It sounds like William and Kate will be doing some engagements before the usual polo and Wimbledon appearances this week as well.
If William was truly unbothered, he wouldn’t have been talking about how much he hates Harry CONSTANTLY for the past six years. About how his “first acts as monarch” will be to strip the Sussex titles. And if Kate was unbothered, she wouldn’t be SWF’ing Meghan and climbing (or claiming to climb) mountains. It’s absurd.
It’s extremely obvious to those of us who’ve followed along that the Wailses are unhealthily obsessed with H&M. And very, very jealous of their freedom,
William is not angry & definitely not incandescent with rage. He just loves to talk about how awful his brother is and how he is going to lose all his titles.
So stupidly hilarious. W&K absolutely refuse, refuse, REFUSE to see H&M. And H&M are all “Who asked?” Harry doesn’t mention William and Meghan is all “your family.”
When you think of the fall of other empires & monarchies due to brutal wars, plotting, widespread destruction etc., and then there’s WanK having absolute seething fits over whether Harry visits the country or not for a business trip.
These two are going to be SO epically useless in an actual political crisis when their time comes.
I have seen now, and it is always under covered, several times that William blames Harry and Meghan for “exacerbating” Kate’s cancer and mentioning of the “stress” involved causing it or making it worse. That is such an insult to people who actually suffer from the kind of stress of that impacts your health, which is years of sustained stress from poverty, hunger, systematic racism, lack of safety. Owning 5 homes and never worrying about where your next meal will come from is not medical stress. They do not mean the kind of stress that can go away with a yoga session. It is mental.
Excellent point.
Harry left 6 and a half years ago. These leaks make Willy look like a deranged fruitcake with no one in his orbit willing or able to reign him in. He isn’t mentally fit enough to be King. Someone should make diagrams comparing the number of work events the Wails do typically versus the number of work events they do when the Sussexes have a higher profile. Keen does like a simple chart after all….
“After years of anti-Sussex propaganda and unhinged smears, there is a hope that the public understands the situation well enough to make up its own mind.” Fixed it for them.
There is something so presumptuous and entitled about William, Kate, or even Camilla and Chuck, for that matter, going “If Harry comes to the UK, I refuse to meet with him” whenever Harry has business overseas. My first reaction is always, “Well, who asked you?” or “Wait until you’re asked!” Really, these Windsors want to insert themselves into everything, whether they are wanted or not.
Amanda Platell said in her column yesterday that Kate’s DEVOTION To DUTY and discretion and quiet but purposeful Wimbledon visit, seemed to be Kate’s way of marking out her territory ahead of the Sussex visit? Wimbledon is mine!! And definitely Kate marks her territory and never wants to share the limelight with anyone let alone the Sussexes. But discretion and above all, devotion to duty? Neither Will nor Kate work hard are indiscreet about hating close relatives and have zero devotion to duty!!
Kate marking her territory is true. I’m truly not over the fact that she was out there greeting people as they liked up for the game. Seriously, she has never ever done that. And now with the spectre of Meghan on the horizon she is? Come on. It’s not a bad idea but let’s be real. She ain’t ever gonna do it again or make it a regular thing. She’s never ever gone to the tournament this early and now she is? Come on. They’re such reactionary puppets.
William and Kate are soooo bothered and we know this because they’re actually going out in public.
If they didn’t care about being shown up by H&M, Will and Kate would be doing their usual lazy, layabout Duke and Duchess of Do-Nothing routines.
Is Egghead doing a Fonzie impression in the carriage? What an ugly mug.
God they’re ugly .
That grizzly graying beard looks hideous.
” holding meetings for his Invictus Games in an itinerary which could equally have taken place back in 2019.”
So Invictus Games was supposed to hold their One Year to Go events for Birmingham 2027 in 2019? These “writers” and their idiocy.
I read that to mean the way these meetings and events he’s doing this year are very similar to what he would have done in 2019.
William should NEVER become king; the worst thing about him isn’t his laziness, but the damaging deeds various people hold on him—deeds that would make our “eyes bleed.” That kind of phrasing isn’t used for things like having mistresses or accepting millions from Arabs. It implies truly terrible deeds—so terrible that, were we to learn of them, we would weep tears of blood.
Journalists if kney know these, deeds so foreign intelligence agencies do too. A massive coward with a feeble mind serving as king—with access to state secrets and the power to sign legislation—makes for the perfect blackmail target, and not just within his own country.
So Harry’s stress-making book and interviews did the Queen and Philip in, and caused Kate’s cancer. Good job, Telegraph. /s
You can’t be friends with me if you’re still in touch with Harry! Toys thrown out of pram, toddler tantrums. And people think this man is fit to be king? Well, a king like Henry VIII in his later, paranoid days perhaps.
Keen is making an epic about her climb. Now pics of kids appear. So desperate
Will looks happy in the above photo, delighted that he’s scared away his 7 year old nephew and his 5 year old niece. Good going, you moron asshole.
samihali, Your forgot to mention that Harry and Meghan also caused Charles’ cancer and why not William’s mental instability too? And it was actually Harry that hit William with a golf club, causing mental derangement in later life (whether Harry was even born at that time or not–it’s still Harry’s fault).
😄