Lupita Nyong’o went full ‘Helen of Troy’ at ‘The Odyssey’ London premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere for The Odyssey. I’m skipping most of the dudes, just because there’s so much interesting fashion to discuss. Christopher Nolan accidentally assembled a fashionista’s paradise of a cast. Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, these are all women known for doing interesting things on red carpets. Throw in Mia Goth and we’ve got a party.
My pick for best dressed of the premiere is Lupita, because OMG. Helen of Troy!!! She really said: of course I was cast as Helen of Troy, who did you think Nolan would cast?? Lupita wore Christian Cowan, an incredibly sexy, slinky and revealing number which looks amazing on her.
My pick for worst-dressed? Charlize Theron in Givenchy (by Sarah Burton). This is so bad, it’s actually funny? From the neck up, Charlize looks incredible too. Skaterboi hair.
Zendaya wore a Schiaparelli which was literally fresh off the runway. As in, this dress was just on the runway in Paris on Monday, and then Zendaya wore it to this premiere several hours later.
Anne Hathaway wore a cute Dior dress which accommodated her baby bump. Mia Goth also wore Dior and it was kind of meh. Bonus photo of Matt Damon, his wife Luciana and their four daughters.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Lupita Nyong’o at the World Premiere of THE ODYSSEY at Odeon Leicester Square in London on Monday 6 July 2026,Image: 1114839693, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Zendaya at the World Premiere of THE ODYSSEY at Odeon Leicester Square in London on Monday 6 July 2026,Image: 1114835613, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Charlize Theron at the World Premiere of THE ODYSSEY at Odeon Leicester Square in London on Monday 6 July 2026,Image: 1114838020, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Mia Goth at the World Premiere of THE ODYSSEY at Odeon Leicester Square in London on Monday 6 July 2026,Image: 1114838024, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Lupita Nyong’o at the World Premiere of THE ODYSSEY at Odeon Leicester Square in London on Monday 6 July 2026,Image: 1114839693, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Luciana Damon, Matt Damon, Isabella Damon, Gia Zavala Damon at The Odyssey film premiere, London, UK, on the 6th July 2026,Image: 1114859347, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Anne Hathaway at The Odyssey film premiere, London, UK, on the 6th July 2026,Image: 1114859494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Anne Hathaway at The Odyssey film premiere, London, UK, on the 6th July 2026,Image: 1114859494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Lupita Nyong’o at The Odyssey film premiere, London, UK, on the 6th July 2026,Image: 1114859523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Zendaya at The Odyssey film premiere, London, UK, on the 6th July 2026,Image: 1114859568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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Charlize Theron at The Odyssey film premiere, London, UK, on the 6th July 2026,Image: 1114859582, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
Lupita ftw. Soooo much better than that black & white Chanel yesterday
Right? If this isn’t Helen of Troy “the face that launched a thousand ships” I don’t know what is! A+
Lupita looking like a goddess or you know, Helen of Troy.
I literally GASPED! That dress, that body!
Charlize’s dress is ok but the gloves/sleeves are horrible.
Agreed Louise123. Her arms look like she broke both of them and is trying to make the casts look fancy.
I don’t like any of these outfits. That long poncho does nothing for Lupita. The color of Anne’s is nice, but the froof on the bust is too much. Zendaya has done the sculpted breast plate way too many times. It’s not effective anymore, and the dress is unflattering.
I agree—I like the breastplate look but it feels boring coming from Zendaya given that she’s done it before. I believe Kylie did it at the Met Gala so it doesn’t feel inter or original right now.
Charlize is giving Chalene. She is always being the experimental kind and it’s a hit or miss. We are counting on you Charlize , SHINE !
Zendaya’s dees is awesome but she has done this sculptural moment many times before and Law Roche couldn’t find anything till last minute to pull this off the runway from the same day at Schiaparelli ? Hmmm
👑 Lupita is the rightful HoT
Proof is in the , never mind . We already know it and don’t need confirmation!
I’m not a fan of Zendaya’s look. The breastplate has been done so many times before, and by her, that it’s kind of boring. I don’t like how far it extends at the bottom. I don’t like the white plate with the cream/gray skirt. The breastplates always look so uncomfortable and I get distracted by how they appear to dig into underarms and thighs. Ouch!
I do think her hair looks so adorable.
Agreed Z has done a lot of breastplates and I can think of 2 off the top of my head that were much better. At this point we can play ‘who wore it better’ Zendaya or Zendaya?
Zendaya had two looks. I personally liked her second one better but this was a massive statement.
I’m guessing Lupita would not be able to sit down in that dress.
I think everyone here looks amazing, even Charlize. The gloves are not my favorite, but it would also be just another black dress with them? I also think Mia’s dress is just gorgeous — the construction and beadwork on that are incredible.
There are no words to truly describe how stunning Lupita looks, WOW! Anne is glowing and basking in her pregnancy, she looks beautiful. Matt is just as happy as can be surrounded by his gorgeous wife and daughters, that’s the look of a man who knows how blessed he is. The rest…..? From the neck up, absolutely gorgeous, but none of the dresses do it for me. I think I get what Zendaya’s dress was going for and while a part of me *kind of* likes it, it’s still a rare miss for her imho. There’s just something about the silhouette (Mia’s, too) that seems so heavy & bulky. But I’m not a fashion person so what do I know? 🤷🏻♀️
Lupita looks amazing but Zendaya stole that red carpet, I mean there was the literally fresh off the run way look then her second dress which was awe inspiring.
I actually loved everyone’s looks, Charlize was the weakest but she pulled it off.
I am loving this press tour so much, I never want it to end.
Am I the only one finding the difference between actors in full suits and actresses in barely there dresses really jarring?
For once in this heat I’d rather be in one of those dresses
💯 for reals. Would I look that good? No! But it has to be better than a suit! Men need to step up their fashion game. Suits are so boring!
Well, except for the suits that the NFL dudes wear for their press appearances after signing their contracts. Now, those are some suits. They have to get custom anyway due to their proportions. Might as well choose cool/interesting fabric!
Lupita is absolutely slaying here! Damn, grrl!
The proportions of Zendaya’s outfit are weird. Something is off. Might be a problem with the construction of the whole dress but this should have been altered to her body. It’s also almost costumey.
Lupita is too gorgeous for words. Omg one of my favourite looks of hers. Ups there with the green gown she wore at Cannes, the pale blue Prada at the Oscars. Damn!
Would have loved Zendaya’s dress but for the awkward breast plates. I love the bottom of it. Amazing details.
I’m a straight woman and honestly, I might be in love other Lupita. What a goddess!!
Stunning! She looks incredible.
Most of the castings are questionable. Lupita and zandaya are funny enough the closet to old greece. Their people wouldve visited before anne hathway and matt damon.
The british are using the pocs and i cant remember his name off the bat but the juno lead former actress/or as scapegoats. They want the movie to fail so they can try to get rid of diversity quotas. Lupita ,movie still, has been so badly photoshopped from the start i think production did it on purpose.
What are you talking about? This is an insanely well cast movie. Probably the best in the past decade. And in what would do you think a movie that is already sold out its first week is going to fail?
This movie is going to be one of the biggest movies of all time and probably sweep awards season.
I don’t think it’ll be one of the biggest of all time. Non franchises just aren’t. But it’s going to ginormous *especially * for a non franchise movie. It’s definitely going to be the One To Beat at the awards. Damon may finally get his Oscar. (Though I’m still in love with gosling in project Hail Mary. Damon has an amazeballs cast to bounce off of but gosling was mostly solo or opposite a puppet.)
This is so similar in theme to Oppenheimer in many ways. Protagonists who are Great men—brilliant but flawed. Heroes tormented by human failing including their almost obsessive drive and hubris. The impact of those failings have on the people closest to him and resulting guilt. Oppenheimer even opened with a quote from a mythological figure—Prometheus. I wonder if Nolan’s next will be almost like a trilogy. Is he in his “tortured hero period?
Holy sh*t, Lupita!
I actually don’t like Zendaya’s dress for once. I find it creepy.
It looks particularly weird when viewed on profile. In that side shot, something looks off towards the bottom of the bodice/breastplate. It’s not laying right.
Lupita oh .my heart ❤️
Lupita is perfection. This is sexy without being overly revealing, eye-catching but not attention-seeking, sculptural yet effortless. She absolutely nailed it.
I love how Lupita looks. Glamorous to the max. I love Charlize face, no comment on the gloves lol. Zendays dress was nice but not my fave. Kudos to Matt Damon’s children for looking like their beautiful mom. Anne looking great as well. All the ladies entertaining us with their cool looks.
Also I would totally wear that leopard dress. With a lined skirt. Which I could put in using my home machine!
Queen Lupita! She makes it very hard for a girl not to have a crush on her. Slay, Helen of Troy!
Is this the first time Zendaya ever looked less than perfect? That dress looks like a bad cosplay of some anime I’ve never seen, and her makeup is too light/white for her face. I guess it’s good to see she is human after all, haha.