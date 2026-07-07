Lupita Nyong’o went full ‘Helen of Troy’ at ‘The Odyssey’ London premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere for The Odyssey. I’m skipping most of the dudes, just because there’s so much interesting fashion to discuss. Christopher Nolan accidentally assembled a fashionista’s paradise of a cast. Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, these are all women known for doing interesting things on red carpets. Throw in Mia Goth and we’ve got a party.

My pick for best dressed of the premiere is Lupita, because OMG. Helen of Troy!!! She really said: of course I was cast as Helen of Troy, who did you think Nolan would cast?? Lupita wore Christian Cowan, an incredibly sexy, slinky and revealing number which looks amazing on her.

My pick for worst-dressed? Charlize Theron in Givenchy (by Sarah Burton). This is so bad, it’s actually funny? From the neck up, Charlize looks incredible too. Skaterboi hair.

Zendaya wore a Schiaparelli which was literally fresh off the runway. As in, this dress was just on the runway in Paris on Monday, and then Zendaya wore it to this premiere several hours later.

Anne Hathaway wore a cute Dior dress which accommodated her baby bump. Mia Goth also wore Dior and it was kind of meh. Bonus photo of Matt Damon, his wife Luciana and their four daughters.