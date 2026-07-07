“Bad Bunny wore primrose yellow to Paris Fashion Week” links

All about Bad Bunny’s massively successful tour & his primrose yellow suit at Paris Fashion Week. He wore this to the Schiaparelli show! [LaineyGossip]
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon’s “date night” at Taylor Swift’s wedding. [JustJared]
The conspiracies around Mitch McConnell. [Jezebel]
Why do people keep infantilizing Taylor Swift? [Pajiba]
Excellent jokes about the USMNT’s loss last night. [Buzzfeed]
Harry Styles is breaking records at Wembley. [Socialite Life]
What shows have been canceled this year? [Hollywood Life]
John Oliver is really living the dream on General Hospital. [Seriously OMG]
Celebrities at Wimbledon! [RCFA]
Shining a light on the secret double lives of anti-gay Republicans. [OMG Blog]
That picture of Brad and Inez – like he’s losing his dentures and her “I think old people are sexy” facade just slipped.
Lol. Made me look with that comment @Zengirl and… worth it! That’s the most accurate, and hilarious, take.
She looks like she just got a big whiff of old man stank breath
I watched the clips of John Oliver on GH. He got to play a badass villain (sort of, I don’t know the storyline) and shoot someone. He looked totally prepared and into it – he could be a recurring character.
Yes!! Oh, I thought we were voting on more pics of Bad Bunny. 😉
All I could see was the pant leg caught in BB’s boot. Doesn’t he have a wardrobe wrangler on hand to sort this out?
He is a sharp-dressed man, except for that part.
1) I love Bad Bunny and his philanthropy.
2) Bad Bunny and Gov. Newsom running on the next Dem ticket together.
3) Bad Bunny should lend Kate his “primrose yellow suit” so she can wear it to the next wedding she attends–we know she likes to undermine and upstage brides, especially ones of color.
Will the ticket be Bunny-Newsom or Newsom-Bunny? I’m good either way.
As a Californian of almost 60 years, nothing would be worse for this state than another term with Newsom. Do you want MORE fraud or are you just hoping that multi-billion dollar Bakersfield rail project nobody cares about actually gets finished?
Gavin is disgusting. I just can’t wait to find out how much money him and his grifter wife stole. Only reason I want to hear about that snake.
I no longer live in the state, I like a lot of what he says, but I don’t like a lot of what he says. Something he said recently that sticks in my mind: he was asked about all the trump monuments & etc., & he said he wouldn’t touch them, we’d just move forward, yada yada yada, and I thought, nope, you’re not getting my vote. Everything trump constructed, attached, re-did, looked at, needs to come down, every last bit.
I love Bad Bunny’s suit, but his tie looks like he chopped off Rapunzel’s hair and wore her braid around his neck.
Allison, please. He’s perfect.
Agree
1. Bad Bunny is a gorgeous human and I am happy every time he gets any coverage here. The suit is gorgeous, but that braid tie is atrocious. 2. Please support PBS if you can. I watch the weekday edition of the PBS News hour every weeknight. PBS (and NPR) are still fighting the good fight and are covering the current mess with more integrity that the oligarchy controlled networks. 3. Loads of magat shenanigans are afoot around yertle’s probable d#@th. At some point it just seems like they can’t sink any lower and then the bar goes further into hell. 4. I APPRECIATE the Wimbledon coverage. Please do a post about the player kits. Kostyuk has one of the best ‘fits in years. And. SINNER isn’t dressed like a hot dog condiment. (Win for Wimbledon dress code). 5. Ines is an adult and has choices, but I hope she is getting paid and not really, truly involved with the walking red flag.
Please let Taylor go away …we will see enough of ner at football games all year …give us a break. I had hoped today would be Taylor-free but as usual was wrong.
That white beautiful dog clearly did not come from a shelter. Adopting an animal is the one thing that could make me care about her for a second. Just like the Kardashians…all those followers and they buy animals. It is disgusting.
Did not mean to hit reply sorry…
MightyMolly, I deliberately left it ambiguous. I’m good either way, too.
TN DEMOCRAT, you are the best. You are really helping me with my natural prejudice against the South. You are a good person! I also believe the rethugs would keep a dead rethuglican in office.
They are afraid of elections right now. They need time to rig them etc…
Paula Poundstone said Mitch McConnell is brain dead but he hasn’t told his other organs yet because he wants to f*ck us over one more time. Something like that. 😉
Constance, yes! Elon must have been a part of it. His ex-girfriend said Elon admitted it.