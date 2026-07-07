“Bad Bunny wore primrose yellow to Paris Fashion Week” links

All about Bad Bunny’s massively successful tour & his primrose yellow suit at Paris Fashion Week. He wore this to the Schiaparelli show! [LaineyGossip]

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon’s “date night” at Taylor Swift’s wedding. [JustJared]

The conspiracies around Mitch McConnell. [Jezebel]

Why do people keep infantilizing Taylor Swift? [Pajiba]

Excellent jokes about the USMNT’s loss last night. [Buzzfeed]

Harry Styles is breaking records at Wembley. [Socialite Life]

What shows have been canceled this year? [Hollywood Life]

John Oliver is really living the dream on General Hospital. [Seriously OMG]

Celebrities at Wimbledon! [RCFA]

Shining a light on the secret double lives of anti-gay Republicans. [OMG Blog]