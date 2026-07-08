“Cate Blanchett took her son Ignatius Upton to the Armani show” links

Cate Blanchett stepped out at the Armani show with her 18-year-old son Ignatius Upton. Ignatius looks like both Cate and his dad Andrew Upton. [Just Jared]
Matt Damon loves Temptation Island so much. [Socialite Life]
The Windsors are in a toxic marriage with the British tabloids. [LaineyGossip]
Ruth Negga looked gorgeous at the Dior show. [RCFA]
Dua Lipa and the changing business of celebrity weddings. [Pajiba]
I’m sorry but I’ve always found Schiaparelli overrated. [Go Fug Yourself]
Another episode of Interior Motives. [OMG Blog]
Frankie Grande suffered a concussion. [Seriously OMG]
Pepsi’s social media team might have messed up. [Starcasm]
Again, what’s going on with Mitch McConnell?? [Hollywood Life]
What are the creepiest American towns? [Buzzfeed]
Handsome kid. I wonder what nickname he goes by.
Nate maybe?
I hope it’s Iggy! 🥰
I think Cate used Iggy before when speaking about her kids.
I guess Pepsi is wooing the maga crowd. There is no way that that slogan gets through multiple levels of review without it being intentionally vile. Did it hope to be “canceled” so that the maga crowd can come to its rescue?
They will anyway…except felon is so addicted to Diet Coke so it won’t take…
Nah, they did that stupid Kendall Jenner “peace” pepsi commerical too. I think they’re just dumb
I didn’t originally click on the link, so I went back up. Oh, gad, that’s disgusting.
They Just lost a huge international distribution deal with Marriott International so they must be desperate.
Yikes, Lainey spells it out for the monarchy.
It’s a great no bullshit take on who really has the power (and it’s not the Royals).
They built the trap they’re living in. The only way they can look special, the only way they can be noticed is in relation to the manufactured narrative about H&M that they created along with the BM. The only way Charles can look like a doting grandfather is because “H&M won’t let me see Archie and Lili.” The only way he can be seen as a loving father is because Harry is painted to be a bad son – never mind that Charles hasn’t been a loving father to William, either.
If the briefing against H&M stopped they would all have to be judged on their own merits, and there are no merits.
I started reading that creepy town list and stopped midway. It was utterly depressing
That is sad about Clearwater, FL. I went there for spring break in 2001 and it was a cute, bustling beach town, then.
I had that creepy experience where an everyone in a restaurant just stops and stares at you when my family and I were visiting a small town in the Adirondacks last fall.
The most shocking bit about the Pepsi blunder is how much like a regular human Kendall looks in that link from many years ago…
It’s official, Jack and Margaret are separated.
That felt quick.
I’m here for the details…
Whoa! They were married all of what 2 years? Margaret is young and is getting a lot of work. They were probably in different places in their lives.
They were 11 years apart in age. Rumor has it she’s seeing Drew Starkey
That Pepsi slogan, yikes.
We went to see the Schiaparelli expo at the V&A yesterday. Her original work was more breathtaking than I expected and so many pieces could have come from any decade within a 60 year span, dresses from the 30’s that would have looked at home in the 60’s or 70’s. She had an amazing way of thinking about clothes beyond the obvious/more out there stuff she’s probably most known for.
It also reinforced my impression of Daniel Roseberry who’s there now. He’s trying to capture the lightning in a bottle of Elsa Schiaparelli and it just feels too forced and try hard for my tastes.